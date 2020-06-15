Woman looks to postpone suit in crash that killed 7 bikers

A woman who lost her partner in a collision that killed seven motorcyclists last year in New Hampshire wants to put a pause on her lawsuit against the company that employed a pickup truck driver involved in the crash.

Mediation efforts are scheduled in September in an insurance case involving the company. Lawyers for Mary Lou Welch have asked to postpone her suit until Oct. 1.

Welch sued Westfield Transport of Massachusetts for emotional distress. Her partner, Albert “Woody” Mazza Jr., died in the Randolph crash.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, who was employed by Westfield Transport, has been charged with seven counts of negligent homicide and has pleaded not guilty.

6/14/2020 12:10:10 PM (GMT -4:00)