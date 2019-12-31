Woman pleads guilty to stabbing boyfriend with bayonet

A woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges she stabbed her boyfriend with a bayonet.

Amanda Zanis, 38, was originally charged with attempted second-degree murder in the September incident in Norwich. Tuesday, she struck a deal and instead pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated domestic assault, obstruction of justice and violating a court-ordered condition of pretrial release.

Her overall sentence is 1-8 years with the expectation that she will be furloughed some time next fall and undergo mental health treatment.

The victim made a brief statement in court saying he forgave her and thought the sentence was too harsh.

Zanis' attorney told the judge that Zanis was anxious to quickly accept responsibility and hoped to return to New Hampshire when she is furloughed so she can be part of her children's lives again.