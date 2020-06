A woman accused of stabbing a man in Swanton over the weekend faced a judge on Tuesday.

Nicole Brace, 18, of Swanton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was released on conditions.

Police say Sunday night, Brace stabbed a 19-year-old man in the chest. It happened in the area of County and Beebe roads.

The victim's injuries were not life-threatening. He was treated at the hospital and released.