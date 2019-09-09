Woman pleads not guilty to threatening teens with pellet gun

A Burlington woman has pleaded not guilty after police say she threatened two teens with what looked like a rifle but turned out to be a pellet gun.

Police say it happened at Burlington's Leddy Park after the woman was upset about a bonfire on the beach.

According to the teens, Karlotta Isham, 47, confronted them three times Friday night and on the third time she was carrying a weapon that looked like a rifle. The teens took off and called 911. Isham was arrested at a nearby home. The weapon was actually a pellet gun.

Isham is charged with attempted aggravated assault. She pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

The teens were ticketed for having a fire at the beach, which is not allowed.

Burlington Deputy Police Chief Jon Murad says he understands neighbors' frustration with after-hours activity at the beach, but he says they can't take the law into their own hands and threaten people over campfires.