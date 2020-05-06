Woman punched by St. Albans officer sues for use of excessive force

A Vermont woman who was punched in the face by a St. Albans officer is suing the city.

Vermont Public Radio reports that Amy Connelly is accusing the officer of using excessive force and accusing the city of failing to adequately train or discipline officers.

Surveillance and body camera footage confirmed that former officer Sgt. Jason Lawton punched Connelly in the face while she was handcuffed in March 2019.

Ofcs. Zachary Koch and Michael Ferguson are also named in the suit.

Connelly alleges they witnessed Lawton strike her and “threw [her] headfirst into the floor.”

