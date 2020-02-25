Woman sentenced for obstruction of justice

An update on the Good Times Gallery, the shop where police say the owner illegally sold marijuana. The mother of the owner, Donna Mahar, is now sentenced for conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Mahar was sentenced to a day in prison, 6 months of home detention, 3 years of supervised release, and a $10,000 fine.

The State of Vermont says Mahar pressured a friend to interfere with the investigation.

Derek Spilman was the owner of the store.

He was sentenced for illegally possessing three guns, conspiring to distribute marijuana and obstruction of justice charges last year.