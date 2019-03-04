Plymouth woman sentenced to probation for fatal crash

A judge has sentenced a woman to one to three years of probation for a crash that killed one man and injured the man's girlfriend.

The Rutland Herald reports Nicole Auclair, 31, was sentenced Friday after she pleaded no contest to felony grossly negligent driving resulting in a death and misdemeanor negligent driving resulting in serious injury.

Auclair was originally facing up to 30 years in jail before she changed her plea to avoid a jury trial.

Authorities say Auclair was driving in Killington in October 2017 when she rear-ended a car and caused the car to strike a motorcycle driven by Michael Petralia, 79.

Petralia died at a hospital, and his passenger, Aishia Fox, 62, suffered injuries that left her unable to walk without pain.

