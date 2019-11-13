Woman seriously hurt after fire at Great Cedars apartments

A woman is seriously hurt after a fire at a Winooski apartment building for those 55-years-old and older and another resident was displaced because of water damage.

Firefighters say the flames started Monday night at Great Cedars apartments.

The Vermont Air National Guard and Colchester Fire Departments responded to the second floor where they found a seriously injured woman.

We're told the fire was quickly put out by the sprinkler system.

All but one of the residents was able to return to their apartments that night.

The Red Cross was called in for the one resident.

We're told because of the severity of it, fire investigators were called in.