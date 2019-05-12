Woman seriously injured in car crash

Route 30 in Wells, Vt. is back open after a one-car crash there that sent a woman to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police say 39-year-old Kellie Sykes of Wells was trapped in her Jeep after it rolled over just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Wells Fire Department, Poultney Fire Department, Granville (NY) EMS, and Granville Fire Department responded to the scene. They were able to get Sykes out of the car. She was airlifted to a hospital in Albany, N.Y. She is in critical but stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation. That section of Route 30 was closed for about four hours Saturday.