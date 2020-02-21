Woman who stole from NH nonprofit may face more prison time

The co-founder of a New Hampshire nonprofit for military veterans who admitted to taking nearly $100,000 from the organization may face more prison time after a prosecutor said she violated the terms of her plea deal.

Danielle Goodwin pleaded guilty in 2018 to theft charges. She accepted a plea deal to serve 3.5-7 years in prison.

She admitted to using money from Project VetCare to pay for personal expenses.

The Valley News reports that 18 months of Goodwin's sentence would be suspended if she cooperated with law enforcement. But a prosecutor said Goodwin went against the deal when she testified the money was hers to give away.

