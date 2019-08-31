Woman with multiple criminal convictions forces herself into car

Police say a South Burlington woman forced her way into a UVM student's car and screamed at them to take her to the Price Chopper Plaza in South Burlington.

It happened Friday around 7:30 PM.

Police say 44-year-old Carol Van Wormer got into the car while the student was parked on UVM's campus.

The student was not injured but did not know Van Wormer and feared for their safety.

She is charged with unlawful restraint and is expected in court next week.

This isn't the first time Van Wormer was in the news.

WCAX was sent this video of her in 2017, inhaling compressed air from a can or huffing to get high.

Police say she has numerous criminal convictions.