Woodstock 50 organizers-vs-investor clash heads to court

A fight over the future of the Woodstock 50 festival is playing out in a New York courtroom with under 100 days to go before the anniversary event.

Lawyers for festival organizers and a onetime financial partner lobbed dueling accusations of broken promises as they argued Monday over money, control and whether the festival can go forward. It's set for Aug. 16-18 in Watkins Glen, New York.

Investor Amplifi Live LLC announced the festival's cancellation April 29, amid health and safety concerns.

Organizer Woodstock 50 LLC says it's still on.

The LLC is suing Amplifi Live, saying it's trying to tank the event and should be stopped.

Amplifi Live says the organizers were incompetent, so it took control of the festival and can't be forced to put it on.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)