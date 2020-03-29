Woodstock Farmers' Market open for business, providing for customers

When it comes to crises, The Woodstock Farmers' Market has had it's share.

Now, a new challenge, one the world is facing.

The store is doing its part to stay in business and help customers by going curbside.

Like many small business and local grocery stories allowed to be open at this time, The Woodstock Farmers' Market keeps moving along.

"Actually, a week and a half ago, we closed and in a day we hob cobbled this curbside shopping together and we just did it," says Patrick Crowl of the Woodstock Farmers' Market.

Patrick Crowl and company 'just did it' back in 1992 after a fire destroyed the store and again in 2011 when Hurricane Irene flooded them out.

The Market is about down a third of its regular staff, and Crowl says the ones that are still here picking and loading items, are taking all the necessary precautions.

"We're sanitizing. We're wiping down all surfaces, all shopping baskets, changing gloves after each order that we take," says Crowl.

The Woodstock Farmers' Market has had to recover after some newsmaking events. Now, they're one of many business coming together to help the rest of us in isolation get through these times.

"We're like a Phoenix. We're down, we're back up, we're down, we're back up and we're always going to be back up. Honestly," says Crowl.