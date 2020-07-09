Woodstock joins Vermont communities mandating face masks

The Woodstock village trustees voted unanimously to require everyone to wear a mask in all public spaces. That means on sidewalks and on the town green.

Exceptions include people dining at restaurants, riding a bike or running, anyone with a health condition and kids under 2.

Woodstock is a tourist town with lots of out-of-state guests.

"On weekends, in particular, we get pretty busy with people visiting from out of state. And a lot of close contact on our sidewalks and in our parks, as well as when we have a farmers market here, for instance. So we decided for the health of everybody, whether you live here or you are visiting, it would be best to use a mask," said Jeffrey Kahn, a village trustee.

Police and meter attendants will be empowered to approach people not wearing masks and hand them out. The town is expecting voluntary compliance. At this point, there will be no penalty if someone refuses.