Crews are resuming work Thursday on the North Hero-Grand Isle Drawbridge on Route 2.

Boats will be able to go through the area daily until Oct. 15.

The channel will be restricted to a 20-foot width between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The drawbridge will open at the top of the hour between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. except on certain days where the openings will change.

