Work starts on Plattsburgh water project

The town of Plattsburgh wants to make its water safer.

Construction is now happening on a $2 million, 2 million gallon water tank.

Town Supervisor Michael Cashman says to him, projects like these are important because they deal with the health and safety, sustainability and economic development of the region.

The water tank supplies water to the town of Plattsburgh, and parts of Schuyler Falls and Beekmantown.

Cashman said the town has applied for and gotten federal and state grants to pay the water tank project

"We'll continue to unearth every stone to find more opportunities to bring the burden of the cost down for our taxpayers and we've done a good job thus far," Cashman said.

The water tank project is part of the town's $24 million water capital project.