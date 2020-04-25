Work to begin soon to remove PFOA chemicals from old plant

Work is expected to begin soon in a Vermont town to remove vestiges of PFOA chemicals from the former ChemFab Corp. factory.

Richard Spiese, of the state Department of Environmental Conservation says the state has received a corrective action plan for the North Bennington plant.

The plant’s former owner Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, is funding the project. The work had been scheduled to begin in April, but it was delayed by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The plan calls for removing insulation contaminated with the chemicals while ChemFab operated there from 1978 to 2002. In addition, concrete walls and floors, metal surfaces, steel beams and posts and other surfaces will be cleaned.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)