Work begins on Plattsburgh "Public Safety Oversight Review Panel"

Plattsburgh's new "Public Safety Oversight Review Panel" held it's first meeting on Monday.

The Panel is made up of 12 community members specializing in different backgrounds. It's purpose is give the public a voice when it comes to the cities public safety departments.

The group appointed the chair at their first meeting, Emily Stacey and vice chair, Caprice Johnson.

Mayor Colin Read says the group with be tasked with many things and he hopes to implement changes before the end of the year.

He wants the panel to work on community policing, help oversee investigations, suggest different training courses the community sees fit and help guide the city councilors on where the public feels money should be allocated in public safety department's budget

The board members say they were honored to be apart of the panel

"I asked you to be prepared to have this be a pretty challenging and onerous task for the first few months and really get those recommendations out there. I'd love for as many of you to stay on for as long as you can because I see an on going role for this, this isn't just a crisis oriented committee, though we are certainly facing a crisis nationally but rather this is what every committee should have been doing all along," said Mayor Read.

Meetings will be every Wednesday at 2:00 pm