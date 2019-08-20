Worker accused of embezzling from DMV

Police say an employee at the Vermont DMV in South Burlington stole cash from the office.

They say Asima Cosabic, 36, of Williston, worked at the service window and handled cash as part of her responsibilities.

After getting a tip about possible embezzlement, police got involved. They say they found Cosabic pocketed cash instead of depositing it multiple times. They say some of that was caught on security cameras.

Vermont state police say while they don't know how much money she stole, they know her cash bag was short between $20 and $100 each time.

Cosabic will be in court next month to face embezzlement charges.