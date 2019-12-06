Worker injured at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

A woman is in the Emergency Department after getting hurt on the job at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

Police say Thursday afternoon, crews responded to the heating plant on the campus for reports of a woman with propane-caused burns.

When they got there, we're told they found a 46-year-old with a significant head injury.

Police say she wasn't burned, but she got hit in the head with a supply hose.

She's an Xpress Natural Gas worker and it's unclear how she's doing as of Friday morning.