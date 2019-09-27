Workforce development summits announced

Workforce development summits are scheduled for around the state to help support efforts to increase the size and skill of Vermont's workforce.

The Regional Development Corporations of Vermont, with the Department of Labor and State Workforce Development Board, have announced the dates for 12 regional development summits, which they will host this fall.

Here are the immediate dates and regions:

-Oct. 3 at the SIT Graduate Institute, Brattleboro

-Oct. 7 in the Northeast Kingdom, at the North Country Career Center

-Oct. 15 at the Delta Hotel in South Burlington

-Oct. 18 on the campus of NVU-Lyndon Campus, Lyndonville

-Oct. 22 at the St. Albans Museum

-Oct. 24 the Bennington Museum.

-Nov. 6 at the Sugarbush Resort in Warren

-Nov. 13 at Middlebury College

-Nov. 14 at Green Mountain Tech & Career Center in Hyde Park

-Nov. 19 at Vermont Technical College in Randolph

-Nov. 20 at River Valley Technical Center in Springfield

-Nov. 21 at Castleton University

