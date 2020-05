Sunday is the application deadline for Working Lands Grants from the Working Lands Enterprise Board in Vermont.

The funding is used to help state's working lands economy continue feeding and serving Vermonters.

The WLEB plans to award a total of 180-thousand dollars in COVID-19 Response Business Development Grants to businesses in agriculture and forestry.

Anyone interested in applying should do so by 5/31 at 11:59 p.m.