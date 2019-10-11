Working smoke detectors can help both firefighters and you

Firefighters across the state have been visiting schools all week talking to kids about how to escape during a fire. But there are some themes firefighters talk about all year round.

That includes making sure there are working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors on every single level of your home.

According to Prescott Nadeau with the Williston Fire Department, having working detectors in your home can reduce the chance of someone dying by half.

"We find that the longer delay in notifying the fire department leads to a much longer delay in us being able to arrive on scene and safely mitigate that emergency," said Nadeau.

He says emergencies and fires can bring a lot of chaos and says if you have a plan in place and have practiced with your family, you are much more likely to remain calm and have a successful outcome.