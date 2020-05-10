A Burlington non-profit is working to beautify the Queen City. "Arts So Wonderful" has begun another mural project, this one outside of Asiana House.

The group began their work on Friday and plan to finish up when the weather is nice enough. They've done other art projects in the area, including a mural on the Winooski River Walk. Their latest canvas is a Burlington building, that now has a little less graffiti. The mural will feature Vermont wildlife, while also tying in traditional Japanese art.

"We kind of just teamed up with the owner, and we want to spread our beautiful murals around Burlington and [the owner of Asiana House] allowed us to do this on this wall, previously it had graffiti, its just been painted over so it needed a little brightening up," said Alandra De La Cuesta of Arts So Wonderful.

The group now has two art galleries showcasing their work. One in Burlington's City Place mall, the other is a new location at the University Mall in South Burlington.

They also plan to begin a new, free program to offer to schools that teaches art to younger students.

"I think that art is a super valuable trait to be exposed to, especially as an adolescent. Unfortunately we haven't got to partner with any schools yet because of the coronavirus, but after that we're really excited to go into schools and talk to coordinators," said Phoenix Alix of Arts So Wonderful.

They have issued a call to artists, to help fill their new gallery at the University Mall. E-mail, contact@artssowonderful.com for more information on how to be featured.