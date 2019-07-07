World Cup watch party in Burlington draws hundreds

Hundreds watched the FIFA Women's World Cup final match in Burlington's City Hall Park on Sunday.

The U.S. women's team faced off against the Netherlands.

Burlington's Mayor Miro Weinberger hosted the watch party Sunday afternoon.

The Mayor says after a successful event this year, and the one held four years ago, he hopes to keep the tradition going every world cup.

"I think this is one of the few things we've only heard positive feedback about. Everyone who comes loves it, even if people can't make it I think they like the idea of the community getting together," said Mayor Weinberger.