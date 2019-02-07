World Pro Ski Tour back at Waterville Valley

The World Pro Ski Tour is returning to the Waterville Valley Resort in New Hampshire this weekend for the White Mountain Dual Challenge, where a field of champions is facing off side-by-side in a dual slalom course.

U.S. Olympian Nolan Kasper is returning to defend his 2018 title. Other racers include Michael Ankeny, Phil Brown, Kei Kullberg, Alex, Tarberry, and Rubie Brennan.

This is the second year the World Pro Ski Tour will be at Waterville. The racers will compete for prize money and points toward the year-ends overall Pro title.

The events get underway on Friday and run through Sunday.

