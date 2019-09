A World War II plane is coming to Vermont this weekend as part of a historic flight.

Courtesy: Experimental Aircraft Association

The B-17 'Flying Fortress' bomber will be at the Rutland Airport and available for ride-alongs September 20 to 22.

It's being hosted by the Experimental Aircraft Association with tickets benefiting the group.

Group members call the B-17 living history and the most iconic image of World War II.

The tour will also make a stop in Keene, New Hampshire.