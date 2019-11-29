World-class luge athletes set to compete in Northern NY

Luge athletes from around the world are at Mount Van Hoevenberg in Northern New York for the World Cup this weekend.

Lake Placid is the second stop for the Viessmann World Cup. Last weekend, the athletes were in Austria.

The U.S. team is filled with Pyeongchang Olympians and hometown heroes from the Lake Placid and Saranac Lake region.

The athletes practiced and trained on the track Wednesday and Thursday to gear up for Friday's Nations Top Qualifiers.

Weather plays a big role when it comes to the kind of ice these athletes will be sliding on but Emily Sweeney of USA Luge says having the home turf advantage helps.

"I definitely have an advantage, the U.S. team has an advantage. We've slid on this track in so many different conditions, so we have the comfort level there that maybe some other people don't have. But I think we're going to see an interesting race regardless of what the ice is," Sweeney said.

You can cheer on Team USA as they race for the cup Saturday at 9 a.m.