World's oldest couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary

A Texas couple holds the Guinness World Record for being the oldest married couple.

John and Charlotte Henderson from Austin, Texas, were recently named the world's oldest living couple and are celebrating their 80th wedding anniversary.

“We met in 1934 and five years later, we were married, so we’ve been married since,” Josh Henderson said.

He says that it is “overwhelming” to be titled a record-holder, but he is actually not a stranger to titles.

Josh Henderson is also the oldest living former University of Texas at Austin football player.

“The game today is so different from what it was when I played,” he said.

Those were the days when players wore leather helmets. Now, thanks to former Longhorns football coach Mac Brown, Henderson has a new helmet.

“With my number on the side - 25," he said.

That’s just one memory out of 106 years of them. Eighty of those years, he’s been married to Charlotte.

“He had a little roadster and would come by my home and pick me up every morning and take me to class,” Charlotte Henderson said.

After spending all this time together, the couple has some advice.

“Take every day in stride. Try to make tomorrow a better day than today,” Josh Henderson said.

The Hendersons will officially celebrate their 80th wedding anniversary on Dec. 22.

