Would an e-cigarette ban in Vermont lead to a black market?

Vermont lawmakers might ban the sales of flavored vaping products with a new bill but some are concerned a black market could emerge.

The proposal would eliminate the penalty for possession of tobacco by a minor. Right now, it's a $25 fine.

Some say the bill in its current wording could lead to a black market.

But, ultimately, sponsors of the bill say it's about reducing the cost of health care and improving population health.

The American Cancer Society's Jennifer Costa says out of all the kids who vaped in 2017, 37 percent vaped one or two days a month.

"If you look at 2019, now we have the complete opposite happening. We have 31 percent of those kids using their e-cigarette every day. I think it's a testimony to the addictive power of these products," Costa said.

At the same time as Vermont's proposal, the feds are banning the sale of some flavored disposable cartridges, such as Juuls. On Thursday, fruit and mint flavors will be banned at the federal level. Menthol- and tobacco-flavored cartridges will still be legal.

WCAX News reached out to representatives from Reynolds tobacco, which was scheduled to testify before lawmakers. We had not yet heard back when this story was published.