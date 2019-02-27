'Write it when you bite it' to lose weight

If you want to lose weight, new research suggests you "write it when you bite it."

The study will be published next month in the journal Obesity.

It found people who kept track of their food intake through the course of the day ate less overall.

The research from the University of South Carolina and the University of Vermont is also the first to look at the amount of time this documentation actually takes. One reason some people are reluctant to take it up is because they think it will be too time-consuming. Researchers say it only takes about 15 minutes.

"Writing it down makes you more mindful of what you're eating," lead investigator Jean Harvey said. "So if you're trying to pay attention because you know you have to write it down, then you're paying attention to what you are going to eat, which we think prevents you from eating mindlessly."

The study also found people who added up calories during the day instead of at the end were less likely to overeat.

If 15 minutes sounds like too much, Harvey says it may actually take even less time with apps that you can download.