Wrong name on warrant sends NY woman to jail for 3 nights

Authorities say a 35-year-old mother spent three nights in jail because of a wrong name on an arrest warrant.

The Times-Union of Albany reported that police ran Jessica Donovan's name through a law enforcement database Friday after she was involved in a disturbance at an Albany-area pizza shop. Police in Colonie took her to county jail because a Family Court warrant for her arrest came up.

But officials say the warrant was supposed to list the name of Donovan's ex-boyfriend, who allegedly failed to pay child support for their two sons.

Despite efforts to release Donovan, jail officials said they could not let her out until a Family Court judge took action Monday morning.

Donovan told the newspaper "somebody messed up." She says she wants "somebody to pay for that."

