What comes next after wrong-way guilty verdict?

What's next for the driver convicted of five counts of murder for a wrong-way crash?

A jury in Burlington Thursday found Steven Bourgoin guilty of five counts of second-degree murder for the October 2016 crash that killed five Mad River Valley teens. The three-week trial focused on whether Bourgoin was insane at the time. That defense was ultimately rejected by the jury.

Legal expert Jerry O'Neill says he's not surprised by the verdict. "I wasn't surprised. It's so hard for jurors in a situation where five kids have died to say that someone was insane at the time. I'm sure they did a conscientious job and arrived at what they believed to be the right verdict, but it's really challenging when you have such horrific deaths as occurred in that case," he said.

The defense is likely to appeal, said O'Neill, citing a mistrial motion that was denied by the judge in the second week of trial. It centered around an testimony by Bourgoin's ex-fiance the week before -- from an interview the defense alleged they were never told about. "It is rare for mistrials to be granted. It is even more rare for the Supreme Court to overturn a motion for mistrial that wasn't granted. From what little I could see of the circumstances of the mistrial motion, it did not appear likely that it was a strong basis for appeal," he said.

O'Neill says he would expect any lawyer that is sitting through a case to be keeping track of possible appeals as the trial progresses, that way they can refer back to them if their client is convicted.

He also said presenting insanity as a defense was a legitimate effort from the defense team. O'Neill says it's likely the legal battle will continue for the next year and-a-half or so.

The case now moves toward sentencing. Bourgoin could face 20 years to life in prison.

Family members of the victims will likely testify about the impact the case has had on them. And the defense team will also likely bring in their own witnesses to try to explain why the judge should limit the sentence.

Any sentence the judge hands down will likely be concurrent because even one of those murder counts is enough to put Bourgoin away for life, if the judge wants that.