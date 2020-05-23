Wrong way driver on I-89 facing multiple charges

A wrong way driver, suspected of being drunk and high behind the wheel, is facing multiple charges.

Police say they received a call about the wrong way driver on Interstate 89 in Richmond at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Multiple callers say the vehicle was traveling traveling south bound in the north bound lane.

Troopers stopped the vehicle on the interstate in Waterbury, and identified the driver as Emmett O'Connell, 21, of Stowe. They believe he was under the influence of alcohol, and marijuana.

O'Connell was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, Reckless Endangerment, Gross Negligent Operation and Attempting to Elude a Police Officer. He's expected in court next week.