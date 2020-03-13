What's coming up on 'You Can Quote Me'

Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

March 15, 2020

This Sunday on "You Can Quote Me," Did someone steal photos of YOUR face to make money? Attorney General TJ Donovan says it's likely. We'll explain.

Also, As coronavirus spreads, there are good deals on travel right now. But should you take advantage of the low prices? CBS travel expert Peter Greenberg gives us some advice.

Plus, a new book by a Vermont author deals with a pathogen created as a biological weapon. I'll ask Chris Bohjalian about the research that went into the novel.

And Bernie Sanders stays in the race to debate Joe Biden Sunday night. Analysis from Political Scientist Matt Dickinson.

Host: Darren Perron