YCQM: April 14, 2019

THE CLOCK IS TICKING.

THE DEADLINE TO FILE YOUR TAXES.

AS SOME OF YOU ALREADY KNOW,

CERTAIN PEOPLE WILL BE MORE

AFFECTED BY TAX REFORM THAN

OTHERS, AND NOT ALL THE

SURPRISES ARE PLEASANT ONES.

THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT PASSED

IN DECEMBER 2017 ENACT ADD

NUMBER OF BROAD CHANGES.

IT INTRODUCED NEW TAX BRACKETS,

INCLUDED AN EXPANDED CHILDCARE

CREDIT, AND CHANGED THE WAY

ITEMIZED DEDUCTIONS ARE FACTORED

IN.

JUST A FEW EXAMPLES.

SO HOW DOES THAT TRANSLATE INTO

LOWER REFUNDS OR PEOPLE ACTUALLY

OWING MONEY?

LET'S FIND OUT FROM MY FIRST

GUEST, STEVE TRENHOLM, A TAX

EXPERT FROM GALLAGHER, FLYNN AND

COMPANY.

GOOD MORNING TO YOU.

>> Trenholm: GOOD MORNING,

DARREN, THANK YOU FOR HAVING ME.

>> Darren: THANK YOU FOR BEING

HERE.

ABOUT 40 HOURS TO GO BEFORE THE

DEADLINE FOR MOST FOLKS.

DO WE GET, BECAUSE OF THE

PATRIOTS DAY, AN EXTRA DAY HERE?

>> Trenholm: YES, YES, A LITTLE

TIME FOR YOU.

>> Darren: I GOT MINE DONE THIS

PAST WEEK.

DID YOU GET YOURS DONE YET?

>> Trenholm: MINE'S DONE, NOT

FILED YET.

>> Darren: SO DON'T FEEL BAD IF

YOU HAVEN'T YET.

WHY ARE WE SAYING SOME PEOPLE

GET LOWER REFUNDS, SOME PEOPLE

HAVING TO ACTUALLY PAY?

>> Trenholm: FIRST OF ALL, AT

THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, THE

WITHHOLDING TABLES WENT DOWN.

THE WHOLE IDEA WAS TO GET MORE

MONEY IN PEOPLE'S POCKETS SO

THEY COULD SPEND IT.

THAT WAS ONE THING, YOU HAD LESS

WHELZ AND PROBABLY DIDN'T

EVEN -- WITHHELD AND PROBABLY

DIDN'T EVEN REALIZE IT.

THE OTHER THINGS THAT TOOK PLACE

WERE, AS YOU NOTED IN THE INTRO,

THE CHANGES TO THE WAY CERTAIN

TAXES ARE FIGURED, WHICH

ITEMIZED DEDUCTIONS IS A BIG

DEAL AND THE LOSS OF THE

PERSONAL EXEMPTIONS IS ALSO A

BIG DEAL.

TYPICAL EXAMPLE, LET'S SAY

YOU'RE MARRIED, YOU'RE FILING

JOINTLY AND YOU HAVE ONE CHILD.

YOU ARE POSSIBLY -- AND YOU

DON'T ITEMIZE NORMALLY.

YOU ARE POSSIBLY AT A PRETTY

MUCH A BREAK-EVEN SITUATION

THERE, MAYBE A LITTLE BIT BETTER

BECAUSE YOU HAVE AN EXPANDED

CHILD TAX CREDIT.

BUT IF YOU ARE LIKE YOU AND I,

NO CHILDREN, PROBABLY ITEMIZE

AND NOW WE'VE LOST OUR

EXEMPTION, AND OH BY THE WAY,

THE CAP ON CERTAIN ITEMIZED

DEDUCTIONS WHEN YOU DO ITEMIZE

TAKES A BIG CHUNK OUT.

SO THAT'S BEEN -- AND I CAN TELL

YOU FROM PERSONAL EXPERIENCE,

BOTH WITH CLIENTS AND MYSELF,

THAT'S BEEN WHY TAXES HAVE GONE

UP FOR SOME OF US.

>> Darren: WELL, I KNOW FOR MY

OWN, WHEN I FINALLY FILED, THAT,

YOU KNOW, SOME OF THOSE THINGS

THAT I CHOCKED UP AS BUSINESS

EXPENSES IN THE PAST, SUPPLIES,

SUBMISSIONS OR GOING TO

CONVENTIONS, THAT KIND OF THING,

NO LONGER QUALIFIED AS ITEMIZED

DEDUCTIONS.

DO YOU KNOW THE REASONING BEHIND

THAT AND HOW BIG OF AN IMPACT

COULD OF THAT?

>> Trenholm: WELL, THAT WAS PART

OF THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT.

WHAT THEY DID BASICALLY WAS TAKE

MISCELLANEOUS ITEMIZED

DEDUCTIONS SUBJECT TO 2%

ADJUSTED GROSS INCOME, TECHNICAL

TERM, AND THAT'S YOUR

UNREIMBURSED BUSINESS EXPENSES.

THOSE ARE NO LONGER DEDUCTIBLE

AND THEY WILL NOT BE DEDUCTIBLE

UNTIL AFTER 2026 UNLESS CHANGES

COME DOWN.

THAT WAS ONE OF THE SUNSET

PROVISIONS.

IN YOUR EXAMPLE, FOR INSTANCE,

LET'S SAY YOU WENT TO A

CONVENTION, LET'S SAY YOU HAD

SOME CONTINUING EDUCATION, OTHER

JOB-RELATED EXPENSES.

IN '17, AS LONG AS THEY WERE

MORE THAN 2% OF YOUR ADJUSTED

GROSS INCOME, THEY BECAME AN

ITEMIZED DEDUCTION.

THOSE ARE GONE.

SADLY ENOUGH, I HATE TO SAY IT,

BUT TAX PREPARATION FEES ALSO

FALLS INTO THAT BUCKET AND --

>> Darren: I FOUND THAT OUT,

TOO.

>> Trenholm: I'M SURE YOU DID,

AND SO DO INVESTMENT ADVISORY

FEES, SO IF YOU HAVE A PORTFOLIO

AND YOU'RE PAYING AN INVESTMENT

ADVISORY, THOSE EXPENSES ARE NO

LONGER DEDUCTIBLE.

THE OTHER BIG CHANGE THAT TOOK

PLACE IS THE CAP ON STATE AND

LOCAL TAXES.

THOSE ARE CAPPED AT $10,000, SO

IF YOU OWN A HOME AND YOU HAVE

REAL ESTATE TAXES AND WE LIVE IN

A STATE THAT HAS A STATE INCOME

TAX, THAT UNFORTUNATELY, YOU'RE

PROBABLY AT THE CAP VERY

QUICKLY.

>> Darren: SO LET'S TALK ABOUT

WHETHER OR NOT PEOPLE ULTIMATELY

CAME OUT AHEAD.

I MEAN, YOU KNOW, WE'RE TALKING

ABOUT THE BRACKETS BEING LOWERED

HERE, BUT NOW OUR REFUNDS, NOT

SO GREAT.

ARE PEOPLE GOING TO MAKE OUT IN

THE LONG RUN?

>> Trenholm: SOME DO AND SOME

DON'T, AND WHEN I SAY THAT, IT

ALL DEPENDS.

IT DEPENDS ON HOW MANY CHILDREN

YOU HAVE.

IT DEPENDS ON WHETHER YOU USED

TO ITEMIZE OR DO YOU ITEMIZE

NOW.

SOME PEOPLE ENDED UP IN THE

ALTERNATIVE MINIMUM TAX BEFORE

AND THEY'RE NO LONGER IN THE

ALTERNATIVE MINIMUM TAX BECAUSE

OF THE TAX PREFERENCE GOING AWAY

FOR STATE AND LOCAL TAXES.

SO WE'VE HAD OUR SHARE OF

WINNERS AND LOSERS, BUT THE

MAINSTREAM PEOPLE LIKE YOU AND I

THAT DON'T HAVE COMPLICATED TAX

SITUATIONS, WE'VE SUFFERED A

LITTLE BIT OF A LESS OF A REFUND

OR A LITTLE BIT BIGGER OF A TAX

BILL.

>> Darren: LET'S TALK ABOUT

DONATIONS TO CHARITY.

I KNOW THE STATE DID MAKE A MOVE

TO TRY TO KEEP PEOPLE DONATING

TO CHARITY, VERMONT IS A PRETTY

GENEROUS STATE WHEN IT COMES TO

THAT.

BUT YOU HAVE SOME ADVICE FOR

FOLKS BECAUSE IT'S REALLY NOT A

BIG RETURN IF YOU ARE LOOKING TO

SORT OF GET SOMETHING BACK IF

YOU DO DONATE.

>> Trenholm: WELL, ONE OF THE

THINGS WE ADVISE OUR CLIENTS ON

IS TO MAKE YOUR DONATIONS WISELY

AS FAR AS THE TIMING IS

CONCERNED.

IF YOU NORMALLY DO NOT ITEMIZE,

YOU WOULD -- AND YOU'RE MARRIED,

YOU'D STILL GET $24,000 AS A

STANDARD DEDUCTION.

SO LET'S SAY YOU WERE GOING TO

MAKE A $20,000 CONTRIBUTION.

YOU WOULD NOT GET ANY BENEFIT ON

YOUR FEDERAL TAXES FOR IT AND

YOU WOULD GET A 5% TAX CREDIT OR

A THOUSAND DOLLARS TAX CREDIT ON

YOUR VERMONT TAX.

SO WHAT WE'VE BEEN TELLING

PEOPLE IS LET'S SAY THAT YOU'VE

DECIDED TO MAKE A FIVE-YEAR

PLEDGE OF $10,000.

MAYBE YOU WANT TO CONSIDER

MAKING THAT EITHER IN TWO

PAYMENTS SO THAT YOU GET SOME

BENEFIT OR IF YOU MADE IT IN ONE

PAYMENT, YOU'D GET TO DEDUCT IT

IN FULL ON YOUR FEDERAL TAX AND

YOU'D STILL GET THE MAXIMUM

$1,000 ITEMIZED DEDUCTION -- TAX

CREDIT ON THE STATE OF VERMONT.

>> Darren: A LOT OF FOLKS KIND

OF BANK ON THIS REFUND COMING IN

THIS TIME OF YEAR, YOU KNOW, TO

USE IT FOR HOME IMPROVEMENTS,

VACATIONS AS YOU AND I WERE

TALKING ABOUT JUST BEFORE THE

BROADCAST.

>> Trenholm: RIGHT.

>> Darren: WHAT DO YOU RECOMMEND

TO PEOPLE NOW THAT THIS IS NOT

GOING TO BE COMING THROUGH FOR A

LOT OF FOLKS?

>> Trenholm: WELL, I THINK,

NUMBER ONE, IF YOU ARE JUST A

VERY SIMPLE TAX RETURN, MAYBE

YOU WANT TO INCREASE YOUR

WITHHOLDING EXEMPTIONS.

IF YOU HAVE THE ABILITY TO GO

BACK AND MAKE MAYBE AN

INVESTMENT IN SOME -- MAYBE IT'S

TIME TO BUY A HOUSE AND GET SOME

ITEMIZED DEDUCTIONS.

ONE OTHER KEY POINT, TOO, THAT

AFFECTS A LOT OF OUR ELDERLY

TAXPAYERS IN VERMONT IS THE

MEDICAL EXPENSE DEDUCTION.

VERMONT WENT TO A TAX BASE ON

FEDERAL ADJUSTED GROSS INCOME

NOW WHICH DOES NOT INCLUDE

ITEMIZED DEDUCTIONS.

THE ISSUE WE'RE DEEG IS THE FACT

THAT UNFORTUNATELY -- WE'RE

SEEING IS THE FACT THAT

UNFORTUNATELY YOU MAY HAVE ZERO

FEDERAL TAX BECAUSE YOU'RE IN --

LET'S SAY YOU'RE IN SOME SORT OF

ASSISTED LIVING.

YOU HAVE A LOT OF INTEREST AND

DIVIDENDS BUT THAT'S ALL EATEN

UP BY THE STATE TAX.

YOU MAY HAVE A VERMONT TAX DUE.

THAT HAS BEEN AN UNPLEASANT

SURPRISE FOR MANY PEOPLE THAT

ARE ELDERLY AND REQUIRE ASSISTED

LIVING OR SOME SORT OF MEDICAL

ASSISTANCE.

>> Darren: YOU DO THIS FOR A

LIVING.

FOR THOSE OF US WHO DON'T, IT

CAN BE REALLY CONFUSING TO SORT

OF LOOK THROUGH ALL OF THIS NEW,

YOU KNOW, TAX REGULATION

BUSINESS.

WHAT DO YOU THINK THE BIG

TAKEAWAY, WHAT DO YOU THINK

PEOPLE AT HOPE NEED TO KNOW

ABOUT -- AT HOME NEED TO KNOW

ABOUT THESE NEW RULES THAT'S

MOST IMPORTANT?

>> Trenholm: I THINK AT THIS

POINT, GOING THROUGH THE 2018

TAX RETURN AND KNOWING THAT

UNLESS WE HAVE SOME SUBSTANTIAL

CHANGES, THAT THIS IS THE WAY

IT'S GOING TO BE.

IF YOU'RE MARRIED FILING

JOINTLY, YOU GET THE $24,000

EXEMPTION.

YOU NO LONGER GET -- I'M SORRY,

STANDARD DEDUCTION.

YOU NO LONGER GET PERSONAL

EXEMPTIONS.

KNOWING THOSE KIND OF THINGS AND

JUST BREEZING THROUGH THE

INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE 1040 AND

THE VERMONT FORM, JUST FLIP

THROUGH IT AND CHECK OUT SOME OF

THE HIGHLIGHTS.

THAT'S GOOD BECAUSE I THINK A

LOT OF PEOPLE IN VERMONT ARE

VERY INTERESTED IN NOT JUST,

OKAY, WHAT DO I OWE OR WHAT DO I

GET, BUT THE WHY.

>> Darren: STEVE TRENHOLM, THANK

YOU VERY MUCH.

APPRECIATE YOUR TIME THIS

MORNING.

>> Trenholm: THANK YOU, DARREN.

>> Darren: THE EPA SAYS VERMONT

NEEDS TO IDENTIFY A LONG-TERM

FUNDING SOURCE FOR WATER

PROJECTS THIS YEAR.

LAWMAKERS REJECTED GOVERNOR PHIL

SCOTT'S PLAN TO USE REVENUE FROM

THE ESTATE TAX.

SO WITH JUST A FEW WEEKS LEFT IN

THE LEGISLATIVE SESSION,

LAWMAKERS ARE TRYING TO FIND A

WAY TO PAY FOR $8 MILLION IN

CLEAN WATER PROJECTS AND IT

MIGHT MEAN COMING UP WITH SOME

NEW TAXES FOR YOU TO PAY.

OUR POLITICAL REPORTER NEAL

GOSWAMI BREAKS DOWN SOME OF THE

POSSIBLE FUNDING SOURCES.

>> STARTING TWO OR THREE YEARS

AGO, WE'VE BEEN LOOKING AT

DIFFERENT SOURCES OF FUNDING FOR

WATER.

>> Neal: IT'S CRUNCH TIME NOW.

HOW HOUSE WAYS AND MEANS

CHAIRWOMAN SAYS A DECISION WILL

BE MADE BEFORE THE END OF THE

YEAR.

>> I THINK PEOPLE IN BOTH THE

HOUSE AND SENATE HAVE BEEN

THINKING ABOUT THE FOISH A LONG

TIME AND I KNOW THE GOVERNOR HAS

AS WELL.

I'M PRETTY CONFIDENT WE'LL COME

UP WITH SOMETHING AT THE END.

>> Neal: THEY'LL HAVE TO MEET A

FEDERAL DEMAND FOR A LONG-TERM

FUNDING SOURCE FOR CLEANING UP

VERMONT'S WATERWAYS.

THE WAYS AND MEANS COMMITTEE IS

STARTING TO DISCUSS AT LEAST

THREE NEW SALES TAXES ON CANDY,

CLOTHING ABOVE $200, AND

SOFTWARE.

COMMITTEE MEMBERS HAVE BEEN

BRAINSTORMING OTHER IDEAS, TOO.

>> WE'RE THROWING OUT IDEAS AND

TALKING ABOUT VARIOUS WAYS WE

CAN RAISE THAT MONEY.

>> Neal: POLL CHESTER

REPRESENTATIVE PATRICK BRENNAN

SAYS EACH POTENTIAL TAX WILL

HAVE PROBLEMS, ESPECIALLY TAXING

CANDY.

>> VERY CONFUSING WHEN YOU TRY

TO DEFINE WHAT A CANDY BAR IS,

ACTUALLY.

YOU WOULDN'T THINK SO, BUT IT

IS.

>> Neal: THEY WARN THAT NONE OF

THE IDEASES ARE PROPOSALS YET.

>> WE DON'T MAKE ME DECISIONS.

WE WON'T NARROW DOWN THE LIST

UNTIL WE GET A BILL.

>> Neal: BRENNAN'S TOWN OF

COLCHESTER HAS 27 MICE OF SHORE

ON LAKE CHAMPLAIN.

HE KNOW FINDING THE FUNDS IS

IMPORTANT.

>> I DON'T LIKE TAXES SO I

HAVEN'T HEARD A GOOD IDEA.

IF IT AFFECTS THE PUBLIC, NO.

HOPEFULLY WE CAN COME TO SOME

CONCLUSION THAT DOESN'T HURT THE

PUBLIC THAT MUCH.

>> Darren: AND NEAL JOINS ME NOW

FROM THE NEWSROOM.

GOOD MORNING, NEAL.

>> Neal: HEY, GOOD MORNING,

DARREN.

>> Darren: SO THE GOVERNOR

WANTED THE ESTATE TAX.

WHAT HAPPENED THERE?

>> Neal: LAWMAKERS TOOK A LOOK

AT THAT AND DECIDED THEY DIDN'T

WANT TO USE THE ESTATE TAX

BECAUSE THAT PUTS POINT INTO THE

GENERAL FUND.

IT WOULD HAVE MEANT TAKING MONEY

AWAY FROM OTHER GENERAL FUND

OBLIGATIONS, SO THAT'S ON THE

BACK BURNER RIGHT NOW AND

SOMETHING THEY'RE NOT EVEN

CONSIDERING.

>> Darren: WHAT'S THE PROCESS TO

TRY TO COME UP WITH A FUNDING

SOURCE?

>> Neal: SURE.

SO THE BILL, THE CLEAN WATER

BILL IS ACTUALLY IN A DIFFERENT

COMMITTEE RIGHT NOW, SO THE

HOUSE WAYS AND MEANS COMMITTEE

WILL GET IT PROBABLY NEXT WEEK

AND THEY'VE BEEN SITTING AROUND

THIS WEEK REALLY TRYING TO COME

UP WITH DIFFERENT IDEAS THAT

COULD, YOU KNOW, FUND THIS NEED

FOR CLEAN WATER FUNDING.

NOW, THE PROCESS IS THEY WANT TO

DIVERT SOME OF THE ROOMS AND

MEALS MONEY THAT GOES INTO THE

EDUCATION FUND OUT FOR CLEAN

WATER, AND THEN THEY WOULD FIND

SOME SORT OF SALES TAX REVENUE

THAT WOULD REPLENISH THAT MONEY,

ABOUT 8 TO $10 MILLION.

SO RIGHT NOW THEY'RE TALKING

ABOUT ALL KINDS OF DIFFERENT

IDEAS.

THE LAST I HEARD, THEY WERE

APPROACHING 20 DIFFERENT IDEAS

THROUGH THE BRAINSTORMING THIS

WEEK.

THEY HAVE NOT DECIDED ON

ANYTHING AND THEY PROBABLY WON'T

FOR SOME TIME.

THIS MIGHT COME DOWN TO THE WIRE

BECAUSE IT IS SUCH A DIFFICULT

DECISION.

>> Darren: SOUNDS A LITTLE BIT

LIKE SHIFTING AROUNDING LIKE IF

THEY'RE TAKING FROM HERE, THEN

THEY HAVE TO FILL THERE.

IS THIS JUST SORT OF PART OF THE

PROCESS?

>> Neal: THEY DO THIS QUITE A

BIT WITH DIFFERENT FUNDS,

SPECIAL FUNDS ESPECIALLY THAT

THEY HAVE IN STATE GOVERNMENT,

BUT LAST YEAR THEY ACTUALLY PUT

ROOMS AND MEALS REVENUE INTO THE

EDUCATION FUND, SO THEY MIGHT

SNAG A LITTLE BIT OF THAT

BROADER ROOMS AND MEALS MONEY

AND APPLY IT TO CLEAN WATER

FUNDING AND THEN, LIKE I SAID,

TRY TO REPLENISH IT WITH NEW

SALES TAXES APPLIED TO NEW

ITEMS.

>> Darren: WHAT'S THE DROP-DEAD

DEADLINE?

>> Neal: THE EPA SAYS THIS YEAR

LAWMAKERS HAVE TO COME UP WITH A

LONG-TERM SUSTAINED FUNDING

SOURCE.

THE LEGISLATIVE SESSION IS

PROBABLY FOUR TO SIX WEEKS

REMAINING, SO THEY'LL HAVE TO DO

THIS IN THE COMING WEEKS.

THE GOVERNOR DOES NOT LIKE

RAISING ANY NEW TAXES FOR THIS.

HE SAYS HIS PLAN DIDN'T DO THAT,

IT SIMPLY TOOK FROM THE ESTATE

TAX MONEY THAT WAS ALREADY

COLLECTED.

THIS COULD BE THE ISSUE AT THE

END OF THE LEGISLATIVE SESSION

THAT PROLONGS THINGS AND

GENERATE AND PRETTY BIG FIGHT.

>> Darren: CHANNEL 3'S NEAL

GOSWAMI, OUR POLITICAL REPORTER.

THANK YOU.

ATTORNEY GENERAL WILLIAM BARR

SAT FOR TWO ROUNDS OF

QUESTIONING ON CAPITOL HILL THIS

PAST WEEK, FIRST BEFORE THE

HOUSE APPROPRIATIONS COMMITTEE

AND LATER BEFORE A SENATE

APPROPRIATIONS SUBCOMMITTEE.

HE WAS THERE TO TALK ABOUT THE

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT'S 2020

BUDGET, BUT LAWMAKERS SPENT MUCH

OF THEIR TIME ASKING HIM ABOUT

THE MUELLER REPORT.

AND HIS DECISIONS ON WHAT TO

REDACT.

NEW HAMPSHIRE SENATOR JEANNE

SHAHEEN, THE SUBCOMMITTEE'S

RANKING DEMOCRAT, AND VERMONT

SENATOR PATRICK LEAHY, VICE

CHAIR OF THE FULL APPROPRIATIONS

COMMITTEE, MADE OPENING

STATEMENTS.

WHILE EACH MENTIONED ELEMENTS OF

THE DOJ'S 2020 SPENDING PLAN,

BOTH REGISTERED THEIR CONCERNS

THAT BARR COULD REDACT

INFORMATION IN MUELLER'S FULL

REPORT THAT MAY BE DAMAGING TO

PRESIDENT TRUMP.

>> I'M CONCERNED BY RECENT MEDIA

REPORTS THAT THOSE WORKING ON

THE SPECIAL COUNSEL'S TEAM

BELIEVE YOUR SUMMARY TO CONGRESS

GLOSSED OVER THE SEVERITY OF THE

DAMAGING ACTIONS OF THOSE IN THE

WHITE HOUSE, INCLUDING THE

PRESIDENT.

>> ONE WAY OR ANOTHER, THE VAST

MAJORITY OF THE SPECIAL

COUNSEL'S REPORT WILL ULTIMATELY

BECOME PUBLIC.

I THINK IT TENDS TO -- ANY

ATTEMPTS TO HEIGHT THE REPORT

FROM PUBLIC SCRUTINY ALONG THE

WAY WILL ONLY FUEL SUSPICIONS

RAISED BY MANY THAT THE JUSTICE

DEPARTMENT WHICH REPRESENTS THE

UNITED STATES IS PLAYING THE

ROLE OF PRESIDENT TRUMP'S

DEFENSE TEAM.

>> Darren: WHEN HER TIME CAME TO

QUESTION THE ATTORNEY GENERAL,

SENATOR SHAHEEN ASKED ABOUT HIS

PLANS TO LOOK INTO WHAT SPURRED

SURVEILLANCE OF THE TRUMP

CAMPAIGN IN 2016.

>>S WORKFORCE THINGS I WANT TO

DO IS PULL -- ONE OF THE THINGS

I WANT TO DO IS PULL TOGETHER

ALL THE INFORMATION FROM THE

VARIOUS INVESTIGATIONS THAT HAVE

GONE ON, INCLUDING ON THE HILL

AND IN THE DEPARTMENT, AND SEE

IF THERE ARE ANY REMAINING

QUESTIONS TO BE ADDRESSED.

>> AND CAN YOU SHARE WITH US WHY

YOU FEEL A NEED TO DO THAT?

>> WELL, YOU KNOW, FOR THE

SAME -- WELL, FOR THE SAME

REASON WE'RE WORRIED ABOUT

FOREIGN INFLUENCE IN ELECTIONS.

WE WANT TO MAKE SURE THAT DURING

ELECTIONS -- I THINK SPYING ON A

POLITICAL CAMPAIGN IS A BIG

DEAL.

>> Darren: BARR CITED LAWS

CREATED DURING THE VIETNAM ERA

TO PROTECT INDIVIDUALS AND

GROUPS FROM UNDUE FEDERAL

SURVEILLANCE.

WHILE HE DIDN'T SUGGEST THOSE

LAWS WERE VIOLATED, HE DID SAY

IT WAS IMPORTANT FOR HIS OFFICE

TO MAKE SURE THERE WAS AN

ADEQUATE BASIS FOR THOSE

INVESTIGATIONS.

>> AND YOU'RE NOT SUGGESTING,

THOUGH, THAT SPYING OCCURRED.

>> I DON'T -- WELL, I GUESS YOU

COULD -- I THINK THERE'S SPYING

DID OCCUR.

YES, I THINK SPYING DID OCCUR.

>> WELL, LET ME --

>> THE QUESTION IS WHETHER IT

WAS PREDICATED, ADEQUATELY

PREDICATED, AND I'M NOT

SUGGESTING IT WASN'T.

>> Darren: THE ATTORNEY GENERAL

OF THE UNITED STATES TELLING

CONGRESS HE BELIEVES THAT

FEDERAL AGENCIES SPIED ON THE

TRUMP CAMPAIGN.

AS YOU CAN IMAGINE, THIS

DECLARATION CONSUMED MUCH OF THE

REST OF THE HEARING WITH

LAWMAKERS ASKING FOR

CLARIFICATION.

WHAT DID HE MEAN BY SPYING?

AND WHAT IS THAT CONCLUSION

BASED ON?

>> I TRIED TO AT LEAST REFLECT

ON WHAT YOUR QUOTE WAS, THAT YOU

THOUGHT SPYING ON A POLITICAL

CAMPAIGN OCCURRED IN THE COURSE

OF AN INTELLIGENCE AGENCY'S

INVESTIGATION INTO RUSSIAN

INTERFERENCE IN 2016.

>> I THOUGHT THE QUESTION WAS

DID I HAVE ANY BASIS FOR SAYING

THAT.

>> I'M NOW ASKING WHAT THE BASIS

IS OR WHAT THE FACTS THAT ARE

LEADS YOU TO THAT THOUGHT.

>> OKAY.

I FELT -- I AM CONCERNED ABOUT

IT AND I WAS ASKED ABOUT WHETHER

THERE WAS ANY BASIS FOR IT AND I

BELIEVE THERE IS A BASIS FOR MY

CONCERN.

BUT I'M NOT GOING TO DISCUSS THE

BASIS.

>> AND WHAT ARE POTENTIAL

CONSEQUENCES FOR THOSE WHO

VIOLATED THE LAW?

>> IT DEPENDS WHAT THE FACTS

ULTIMATELY PROVE TO BE.

>> WHICH WOULD BE DETERMINED IN

A PROSECUTION?

>> POSSIBLY, BUT, YOU KNOW,

THERE ARE ALSO -- THERE CAN BE

ABUSES THAT MAY NOT RISE TO THE

LEVEL OF A CRIME, BUT THAT, YOU

KNOW, PEOPLE MIGHT THINK IS BAD

AND WANT TO PUT IN RULES OR

PROPHYLAXES AGAINST IT.

I REMEMBER WHEN THERE WAS A LOT

OF -- YOU KNOW, PEOPLE UPSET AT

THE FBI SPYING ON OR SURVEILING

CIVIL RIGHTS GROUPS OR ANTI-WAR

GROUPS OR NUCLEAR FREEZE GROUPS

AND SO FORTH, AND AS A RULE OF

THAT, THERE WERE A LOT OF

SAFEGUARDS BUILT IN.

THERE WERE ALSO CONCERNS ABOUT

SURVEILING REPORTERS, SO

SAFEGUARDS HAVE BEEN PUT IN, SO

IT DOESN'T NECESSARILY HAVE TO

RESULT IN A CRIMINAL

INVESTIGATION OR A FINDING OF A

CRIME.

BUT PART OF MY RESPONSIBILITY IS

TO PROTECT THE CIVIL LIBERTIES

OF THE AMERICAN PEOPLE AND I

THINK -- I THINK SOMETHING THAT

IS IMPORTANT IS THAT THE LAW

ENFORCEMENT AND INTELLIGENCE

AGENCIES RESPECT THE LIMITS ON

THEIR POWERS.

>> Darren: WHEN HIS TURN CAME,

SENATOR LEAHY STEERED THE

CONVERSATION BACK TO THE MUELLER

REPORT AND BARR'S ONGOING

REDACTION PROCESS.

THE ATTORNEY GENERAL HAS BEEN

VERY CLEAR THAT HE DOES NOT

CHIEF A SITTING PRESIDENT CAN

BE -- BELIEVE A SITTING

PRESIDENT CAN BE INDICTED.

HE'S GONE ON RECORD SAYING THE

ONLY MECHANISMS TO REMOVE A

PRESIDENT FROM OFFICE ARE

IMPEACHMENT AND THE BALLOT BOX.

LEAHY PUT HIS EXPERIENCE AS A

PROSECUTOR TO USE, DRILLING INTO

WHO BARR CONSULTED FOR HIS

REDACTIONS.

>> HAVE YOU OVERRULED

MR. MUELLER OR HIS TEAM ON ANY

REDACTION QUESTIONS?

>> NO.

>> ONE WAY OR THE OTHER.

>> NO.

>> OKAY.

HAVE YOU DISCUSSED ANY SPECIFIC

REDACTIONS WITH THE WHITE HOUSE?

>> NO.

>> Darren: MULTIPLE TIMES DURING

THE HEARING, BARR DECLINED TO GO

INTO DETAILS, SAYING HE'D SPEAK

MORE AFTER THE REDACTED VERSION

OF THE MUELLER REPORT IS

RELEASED.

HE SAYS HE EXPECTS TO RELEASE IT

SOMETIME THIS WEEK.

>> Darren: BERNIE SANDERS AND 14

OTHER U.S. SENATORS INTRODUCED

THE MEDICARE FOR ALL ACT OF

2019, WHICH HE SAYS WILL

SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE HEALTHCARE

COSTS.

HEALTHCARE FOR ALL WAS A

SIGNATURE ISSUE FOR SANDERS

DURING HIS UPSTART 2016

PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN, BUT NOW

IT APPEARS TO BE GETTING

TRACTION WITHIN THE DEMOCRATIC

PARTY, EVEN ESTABLISHMENT

DEMOCRATS LIKE VERMONT'S SENIOR

SENATOR PATRICK LEAHY IS ON

BOARD AS A COSPONSORS.

>> HEALTHCARE IS A HUMAN RIGHT,

NOT A PRIVILEGE.

[ CHEERS AND APPLAUSE ]

>> Darren: THERE WERE PLENTY OF

FAMILIAR LINES IN SENATOR BERNIE

SANDERS' SPEECH AS HE AND OTHER

SENATE DEMOCRATS KICKED OFF

THEIR LATEST RUN AT MEDICARE FOR

ALL.

>> WE ARE NOW SPENDING ALMOST

TWICE AS MUCH PER CAPITA ON

HEALTHCARE AS THE PEOPLE OF ANY

OTHER COUNTRY, WHILE AT THE SAME

TIME OUR LIFE EXPECTANCY

CONTINUES TO DECLINE.

>> Darren: SANDERS SAYS THE

MEDICARE FOR ALL ACT OF TWIPET

WOULD ENSURE -- OF 2019 WOULD

ENSURE THAT AMERICANS GO TO THE

DOCTOR OF THEIR CHOICE WHEN THEY

NEED TO WITHOUT GOING INTO DEBT.

IT WOULD LOWER PRESCRIPTION DRUG

PRICES BY LETTING THE FEDERAL

GOVERNMENT NEGOTIATE WITH DRUG

COMPANIES.

AND IT WOULD EXPAND COVERAGE TO

INCLUDE HOME AND COMMUNITY-BASED

LONG-TERM CARE.

>> IT IS NOT A RADICAL IDEA TO

SAY THAT IN THE UNITED STATES,

EVERY AMERICAN WHO GOES TO A

DOCTOR SHOULD BE ABLE TO AFFORD

THE PRESCRIPTION DRUGS HE OR SHE

NEEDS.

>> Darren: AS A FIELD OF MORE

THAN 0 DEMOCRATIC

PRESIDENTIAL -- 20 DEMOCRATIC

PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES, SANDY

SOUGHT TO LING HIS SIGNATURE

ISSUE TO THOSE FACED BY THE

LARGER DEMOCRATIC COALITION.

>> WE ARE INVOLVED IN A GREAT

STRUGGLE, NOT UNLIKE THE -- THE

STRUGGLES OF THE LABOR MOVEMENT,

THE STRUGGLES OF THE CIVIL

RIGHTS MOVEMENT, THE STRUGGLES

OF THE WOMEN'S MOVEMENT, THE

STRUGGLES OF THE GAY COMMUNITY,

THE STRUGGLES OF ENVIRONMENTAL

MOVEMENT.

>> Darren: SANDERS' PLAN HAS

ATTACK THEED THE SUPPORT OF 14

OTHER U.S. SENATORS, INCLUDING

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY OPPONENTS

CORY BOOKER, ELIZABETH WARREN,

KAMALA HARRIS, AND KIRSTEN

GILLIBRAND.

>> NO MATTER WHERE I'VE BEEN IN

MY STATE, AROUND THIS COUNTRY,

THE NUMBER ONE ISSUE ON EVERY

PERSON'S MIND IS ACCESS TO

AFFORDABLE HEALTHCARE.

IT HAS TO BE THERE FOR YOU NO

MATTER WHAT, NO MATTER IF YOU

CAN AFFORD IT, NO WHERE WHERE WE

LIVE, NO MATTER WHAT.

>> Darren: PRESIDENT TRUMP AND

MANY REPUBLICANS REMAIN CRITICAL

OF A MEDICARE FOR ALL PLAN,

CALLING IT A DANGEROUS, FAR-LEFT

SOCIAL EXPERIMENT THAT WILL LEAD

TO THE RATIONING OF HEALTHCARE.

CRITICS SAY SANDERS' PLAN ALSO

COMES WITH AN ASTRONOMICAL PRICE

TAG AND THE LOSS OF HUNDREDS OF

THOUSANDS OF JOBS IN THE

INSURANCE AND MEDICAL

INDUSTRIES.

ED O'KEEFFE TALKS TO SENATOR

SANDERS ABOUT THAT.

>> SOUNDS EXPENSIVE.

>> WHAT'S EXPENSIVE AND

UNSUSTAINABLE IS THE CURRENT

HEALTHCARE SYSTEM.

>> AND WHAT IF I HAVE A PRIVATE

OR EMPLOYER-BASED INSURANCE

PROGRAM RIGHT NOW AND I LIKE IT?

>> YOU MAY BE ONE OF THE

MILLIONS OF PEOPLE WHO LEAVES

YOUR JOB THIS YEAR AND YOU'LL

LEAVE YOUR PRIVATE INSURANCE.

YOU MAY BE ONE OF THE MANY

PEOPLE THAT FINDS THEIR EMPLOYER

HAS GONE OUT AND GOT ANOTHER

INSURANCE COMPANY TO COVER YOU

AND YOU HAVE TO CHANGE THAT, BUT

ESSENTIALLY UNDER MAYOR FOR ALL,

ALL PEOPLE -- MEDICARE FOR ALL,

ALL PEOPLE WILL BE COVERED BY

MEDICARE.

>> AND WHAT HAPPENS TO THOSE

INSURANCE COMPANIES AFTER THE

PLAN IS IMPLEMENTED?

>> UNDER MEDICARE FOR ALL, WE

COVER ALL HEALTHCARE NEEDS, SO

THEY'RE NOT GOING TO BE THERE TO

DO THAT.

I GUESS IF YOU WANT TO MAKE

YOURSELF MORE BEAUTIFUL, WORK ON

YOUR NOSE OR EARS, YOU CAN DO

THAT.

>> SO BASICALLY BLUE CROSS BLUE

SHIELD WILL BE REDUCED TO NOSE

JOBS?

>> SOMETHING LIKE THAT.

>> Darren: THE PRESIDENT HAS

LAID THE GROUNDWORK FOR HEALTH

CARE TO BE A KEY ISSUE IN THE

2020 ELECTIONS.

BUT SANDERS SAYS HE WELCOMES THE

FIGHT AFTER A NUMBER OF

DEMOCRATS FOCUSED ON THE

HEALTHCARE ISSUE WHILE WINNING

CONTROL OF THE HOUSE IN 2018.

