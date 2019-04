YCQM April 21, 2019

>> GOOD MORNING, HAPPY EASTER SUNDAY.

I'M CAT VIGLIENZONI IN FOR DARREN THIS MORNING.

LATER IN THE SHOW BISHOP COYNE JOINS ME WITH HIS EASTER MESSAGE, PLUS REACTION TO THE FIRE AT THE NOTRE DAME CATHEDRAL.

AND WE'LL HEAR ABOUT THE CHALLENGES OF WOOING MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS TO THE GREEN MOUNTAIN STATE.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR MARY ANNE SHEAHAN EXPLAINS WHY.

FIRST WE START WITH AN INVESTIGATION INTO WAIT TIMES FOR SPECIALISTS IN VERMONT'S LARGEST HOSPITAL NETWORK.

LAST SPRING WE BEGAN LOOKING INTO COMPLAINTS FROM PATIENTS THAT THE WAIT TIME TO SEE SPECIALISTS WAS MONTHS.

A CARE BOARD REPORT IN 2017 FOUND THAT IN 37 SPECIALTIES THEY WEREN'T MEETING ACCESS STANDARDS.

SO WHAT PROGRESS HAS BEEN MADE SINCE THEN?

I'VE BEEN DIGGING INTO THE ISSUE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL WEEKS TO GET YOU ANSWERS.

WHAT I FOUND WAS THAT EMERGENCIES ARE SEEN QUICKLY, USING DERMATOLOGY AS AN EXAMPLE IF YOU HAVE A POTENTIALLY CANCEROUS MOLE YOU'LL GET AN APPOINTMENT FAST.

BUT IF YOU'RE A TEENAGER WHO NEEDS ACNE TREATMENT YOU MIGHT WAIT FOR MONTHS.

SOME CAN BE SERIOUS HARDSHIPS FOR PATIENTS.

ONE MAN SAYS THE WAIT TIMES HAVE LEFT HIM IN PAIN FOR MONTHS WITH NO ANSWERS.

>> I WAS HARD PRESSED TO GET OUT OF BED ASK MAKE IT FIVE STEPS TO THE BATHROOM.

>> RICHARD KNIGHT SAYS HE'S BEEN IN PAIN EVERY DAY SINCE OCTOBER.

HIS FEET HURT BADLY.

HIS PRIMARY DOCTOR WASN'T SURE WHAT IT IS AND COULDN'T HELP HIM.

SO HE WAS TOLD HE NEEDED TO SEE A RHEUMATOLOGIST.

>> ON DECEMBER 20 I GOT A LETTER THAT SAID I HAD AN APPOINTMENT FOR APRIL 15.

>> FOUR MONTHS.

THAT'S HOW LONG HE WOULD HAVE TO WAIT TO SEE A SPECIALIST.

>> VERY FRUSTRATING.

I CAN'T WORK RIGHT NOW, I'VE BEEN OUT OF WORK FOR MONTHS AND NO ONE CAN TELL ME ANYTHING.

>> HIS STORY ISN'T UNIQUE.

WE'VE HEARD FROM OTHERS OF YOU WHO SAY YOUR APPOINTMENTS TO SEE SPECIALISTS WITHIN THE U.V.M. NETWORK WERE BOOKED MONTHS OUT.

A SIMILAR STORY TO WHAT WE HEARD LAST YEAR.

>> WE'RE IN A BETTER PLACE THAN WE WERE, BUT THERE'S ABSOLUTELY ROOM TO GROW.

>> HE'S A PRIMARY CARE DOCTOR AND HEAD OF THE TASK FORCE AT UVMC TO ADDRESS WAIT TIMES.

HE SAYS THEIR FIRST STEPS WERE TO SET GOALS.

ALL PATIENTS WOULD HEAR BACK WITHIN THREE DAYS AFTER A REFERRAL ABOUT WHEN THEIR APPOINTMENT IS, AND 80% OF PATIENTS WOULD BE SEEN AT A SPECIALTY CLINIC WITHIN TWO WEEKS.

SO, ARE THEY MEETING THOSE?

THE DOCTOR SAYS WHILE OVERALL THEY ARE MAKING PROGRESS, IT'S A MIXED BAG.

ME SAYS THEY'RE HITTING THE GOAL OF SEEING PATIENTS WITHIN TWO WEEKS ABOUT 25 TO 50% OF THE TIME.

BUT ONE CLINIC WAS ONLY AT 15%.

AND WHILE MANY CLINICS HAVE GOTTEN THE REFERRAL LAG DOWN TO FOUR DAYS OR LESS, THEY FOUND AT LEAST ONE WHERE PATIENTS WERE WAITING A MONTH, JUST TO FIND OUT WHEN THEIR APPOINTMENT IS.

>> THAT'S NOT OKAY AT ALL.

>> SO THERE'S STILL A WAYS TO GO.

THEY ARE HIRING FOR MANY SPECIALIST POSITIONS.

GASTROENTEROLOGY, CARDIOLOGIST, PULLMONOLGY AND MORE.

THEY'RE STREAMLINING INTERNAL PROCESSES AND USING TELE HEALTH SO PRIMARY CARE DOCTORS CAN TRY TO ADDRESS SPECIAL CONCERNS WHILE THEY'RE ALREADY IN THE PROVIDER'S OFFICE.

>> WHEN SPECIALISTS ARE DOING E CONSULTS THEY CAN DO THEM MUCH FASTER.

>> BUT CHANGES AREN'T HAPPENING FAST ENOUGH FOR PATIENTS LIKE KNIGHT.

>> I'M IN LIMBO NOW.

>> HE'S BEEN CONCERNED THAT IN THE MONTHS HE'S BEEN WAITING HIS MYSTERY CONDITION COULD BE GETTING WORSE.

WHAT WOULD BE YOUR MESSAGE TO THE PEOPLE AT THE MEDICAL CENTER ABOUT WAIT TIMES?

>> IT'S TOO LONG, FOR SOMEONE IN MY CONDITION.

>> I FOLLOWED UP WITH KNIGHT TO SEE HOW HIS APPOINTMENT WENT, HE SAID THE DOCTOR WAS VERY PROFESSIONAL AND IS TREATING HIM FOR GOUT.

HE SAYS HE'S FEELING BETTER NOW.

AFTER THAT PIECE AIRED I HEARD FROM ONE LOCAL DOCTOR WHO SAYS THE PROBLEM IS WITH HIRING BUT ALSO WITH SPECIALISTS LEAVING.

LAST YEAR THEY HIRED 111.

45 LEFT AND THERE ARE 70 JOBS OPEN.

BUT GETTING THOSE FILLED IS NOT AS SIMPLE AS POSTING A JOB AD, BECAUSE WITH AN AGING POPULATION AROUND NEW ENGLAND THERE'S A LOT OF COMPETITION FOR DOCTORS.

AND I FOUND OUT VERMONT MAY NEED TO GET CREATIVE AND PONY UP CASH TO WOO THEM HERE.

>> I FIRST GOT HERE IN OCTOBER, SO JUST AS THE LEAVES WERE AT THEIR PEAK, WHICH WAS INTENTIONALLY PLANNED.

>> PEDIATRICIAN HAS ONLY WORKED AT THE MEDICAL CENTER FOR HALF A YEAR BUT HE'S NO STRANGER TO VERMONT.

GROWING UP HERE, GETTING A MEDICAL DEGREE AT U.V.M. AND THEN LIKE SO MANY OTHER MEDICAL GRADS, LEAVING FOR THE BIG CITY.

BUT AFTER 12 YEARS IN SEATTLE HE CAME BACK.

>> I THINK I WAS READY TO MOVE BACK TO A SMALLER PLACE LIKE VERMONT.

>> USUALLY VERMONT'S SIZE DOESN'T ATTRACT DOCTORS HERE.

IN FACT, IT'S A HINDRANCE.

>> YOU HAVE TO THINK OF BURLINGTON AS A SMALL COUNTRY TOWN.

>> U.V.M. PROFESSOR WOLF SAYS WHEN VERMONT TRIES TO COMPETE WITH AREAS LIKE BOSTON WE'RE AT A DISADVANTAGE BECAUSE THERE IS ONLY ONE MAJOR MEDICAL CENTER.

>> YOU DON'T HAVE ANY CHOICE OF WHERE YOU'RE GOING TO WORK, THERE'S JUST NOTHING.

>> THAT GOES FOR DOCTORS AND THEIR SPOUSES.

>> MOST PHYSICIANS HAVE SPOUSES THAT ARE HIGH PAID PROFESSIONALS.

>> THE U.V.M. HEALTH NETWORK ADMITS PART OF THE CHALLENGE IS SPOUSE PLACEMENT.

DOCTORS WON'T WANT TO WORK HERE IF THEY PARTNERS ALSO CAN'T FIND JOBS IN THE COMMUNITY.

>> IT'S HARD TO RECRUIT.

>> GREEN MOUNTAIN CARE BOARD CHAIR MULLEN SAYS THE SHORTAGE OF PROVIDERS SPANS ALL AREAS OF THE MEDICAL FIELD ASK LEADS TO PROBLEMS LIKE WAIT TIMES OR BURN OUT.

HE SAYS HOSPITALS ARE TRYING TO PAY COMPETITIVELY, BUT SPECIALISTS MAY NOT WANT TO WORK IN AN AREA WHERE THEY'LL BE ON CALL MORE OFTEN.

>> TODAY'S WORK FORCE DOESN'T EXPECT THAT.

>> TO FIX THE SHORTAGE HE THINKS VERMONT NEEDS TO GET CREATIVE AND DRASTIC.

THINK ABOUT PAYING FOR SCHOOL, NOT JUST LOANS.

ON THE CONDITION THAT GRADUATES WOULD STAY HERE TO WORK AFTER THEY'RE DONE.

>> IF WE DON'T START DOING THINGS MORE CREATIVELY, IF WE DON'T START ADDING CAPACITY AT OUR PROGRAMS, WE'RE JUST NOT GOING TO HAVE ENOUGH PEOPLE TO TAKE CARE OF THE MEDICAL NEEDS OF THE CITIZENS OF THE STATE.

>> DR. METZ SAYS HIS DECISION WAS MADE EASIER BECAUSE HIS FAMILY AND PARTNER WERE HERE.

HE SAYS WORK, AT A SMALLER MEDICAL INSTITUTION HAS SIMILAR OPPORTUNITIES.

HOW WOULD YOU SELL VERMONT, IF YOU WILL?

>> I THINK THERE'S A LOT TO BE SAID FOR WORKING IN A PLACE THAT YOU GET TO KNOW PEOPLE REALLY WELL AND HAVE SOME ROOTS, LIKE I DO, IN VERMONT.

>> SPECIALISTS AREN'T THE ONLY MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS VERMONT NEEDS TO HIRE.

NURSES ARE ALSO IN HIGH DEMAND.

NEXT WE'LL TALK WITH THE VERMONT TALENT PIPELINE BEEN WHAT THEY THEY SAY NEED TO TAKE CARE OF YOU.

WE'LL BE RIGHT BACK.

>> WELCOME BACK.

BEFORE THE BREAK WE TOLD YOU ABOUT THE EFFORT TO HIRE SPECIALISTS TO FILL EMPTY SPOTS IN VERMONT'S LARGEST HEALTH CARE NETWORK.

BUT YOU ALSO HEARD THAT THE SHORTAGES EXTEND BEYOND SPECIALISTS.

AS THE STATE'S POPULATION AGES, THE DEMAND FOR MEDICAL CARE RISES.

BUT HIRING ISN'T KEEPING PACE, WHICH COULD LEAD TO A CRISIS DOWN THE LINE.

THE GREEN MOUNTAIN CARE BOARD CHAIR SAYS EMPLOYERS ARE STRUGGLING TO FILL JOBS ESPECIALLY IN NURSING.

>> IT STARTS EVEN WITH TECHNICIAN JOBS AT HOSPITALS, NURSES IS JUST INCREDIBLE SHORTAGE.

THE VERMONT BUSINESS ROUNDTABLE AND THEIR PIPELINE PROJECT HAS DETERMINED THAT WE NEED OVER 3900 NEW NURSES JUST IN THE NEXT TWO YEARS.

AND WE DON'T HAVE THIS POOL OF GRADUATING NURSES THAT ARE GOING TO PROVIDE THAT TYPE OF WORK FORCE.

AND THAT SURVEY OF DEMAND DIDN'T EVEN INCLUDE A LOT OF THE NURSING HOMES IN THE STATE.

A FEW OF THEM WERE INCLUDED BECAUSE THEY WERE HOSPITAL OWNED.

SO YOU CAN SEE THERE'S A HUGE PROBLEM.

AND THAT CARRIES RIGHT ON INTO, YOU KNOW, THE DOCTOR FIELDS, WHETHER IT'S SPECIALTY OR PRIMARY CARE.

THERE ARE SHORTAGES IN DIFFERENT PARTS OF THE STATE.

WE'RE ALL GETTING OLDER, WE'RE ALL GOING TO NEED MORE CARE, AND WE HAVE TO HAVE THE MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS THERE THAT CAN TAKE CARE OF US.

>> SO JOINING ME NOW TO EXPAND ON THIS ISSUE IS MARY ANNE SHEAHAN, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE VERMONT TALENT PIPELINE.

THANKS FOR BEING HERE.

>> YOU'RE WELCOME.

>> START WITH YOUR RESEARCH.

WHAT KINDS OF WORK HAVE YOU DONE WITH HEALTH CARE EMPLOYERS IN THE STATE AND WHAT HAVE YOU FUND THAT THEY NEED?

>> SO WE BEGIN WITH A COLLECTIVE IMPACT MODEL WHICH WE ASK EMPLOYERS TO JOIN US FOR A COMMON ISSUE, IN THIS CASE IT HAPPENS TO BE TALENT DEVELOPMENT.

AND WE ASK THEM THE QUESTION, WHAT ARE THE MOST CRITICAL JOBS IN YOUR INDUSTRY THAT YOU NEED TO FILL?

AND THE ONES THAT ROSE TO THE TOP WERE ALL IN THE NURSING CAREER PATHWAY.

SO WE WENT A LITTLE DEEPER IN THAT AND WE ASKED THEM ABOUT THE SKILL SETS AND THE PIPELINE OF THE CONTINUUM OF WHERE YOU MIGHT START IN A CAREER AND MOVE UP THROUGH THE PATHWAY SO THAT YOU COULD BECOME REGISTERED NURSE, WHICH IS THE MOST CRITICAL DEMAND AT THIS POINT.

WE'RE LOOKING FOR ABOUT 1500 OF THOSE OVER THE NEXT TWO YEARS.

>> WOW.

AND THAT'S AN EXTENSIVE NUMBER, YOU SAID THAT'S ONE JOB.

WHAT ARE SOME OF THE OTHER NURSING JOBS WE NEED THE MOST RIGHT NOW?

>> SO THE LICENSED NURSE ASSISTANT IS ONE THAT IS UNDER REPRESENTED IN OUR DATA.

WE KNOW THIS BECAUSE WE HAD ONLY A CERTAIN NUMBER OF REHAB CENTERS AND RESIDENTIAL CARE FACILITIES THAT PARTICIPATED IN THIS.

WE DID HAVE ALL OF THE HOSPITALS WHO WERE PART OF OUR PROGRAM WHO WERE ABLE TO ARTICULATE WHAT THEIR NEEDS WERE FOR THE LICENSED NURSE ASSISTANT.

WE HAVE A LARGE NUMBER OF NURSE PRACTITIONERS AND I WOULD SAY THE BOTTLENECK IS NOT IN THE NUMBER BUT IN THE CLINICAL NURSE EDUCATOR FIELD.

SO THAT SEEMS TO BE THE BOTTLENECK EVERYWHERE, INCLUDING IN FACULTIES FOR OUR NURSING PROGRAMS IN THE NURSING SCHOOLS THROUGHOUT OUR STATE.

AND ALSO IN OUR CLINICAL PLACEMENT SETTINGS.

SO THOSE ARE THE, PROBABLY THE BIGGEST BOTTLENECKS.

>> IS THE IDEA THAT IF YOU DON'T HAVE THE PEOPLE WHO ARE TRAINING THE NURSES YOU CAN'T BRING THAT NUMBER UP?

>> EXACTLY.

SO IF YOU LOOK AT WHAT THE EDUCATION COMMUNITY IS DOING IN VERMONT, WE NOW HAVE FOUR NURSING EDUCATION PROGRAMS THAT EXIST.

SO SOUTHERN VERMONT RECENTLY ANNOUNCED THAT THEY WERE CLOSING, BUT WE HAVE CASTLETON, NORWICH, UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND VERMONT TECHNICAL COLLEGE.

AND SO THE FOUR OF THOSE SCHOOLS ARE ALL ADMIT TO HAVING TO TURN AWAY A SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF QUALIFIED CANDIDATES BECAUSE THEY DON'T HAVE ENOUGH CLINICAL PLACEMENTS AND NAY DON'T HAVE ENOUGH FACULTY TO TRAIN THEM.

>> SO WE HEARD THE GREEN MOUND DANE CARE BOARD CHAIR SAY WE NEED SOME 3900 NURSES TO MEET THE GROWING DEMAND IN VERMONT.

HOW DO WE GET THOSE JOBS FILLED?

>> SO A CAREER PIPELINE LOOKS DIFFERENT FOR DIFFERENT AUDIENCES.

BUT I'LL JUST MENTION THAT WE FREQUENTLY TALK ABOUT CLEAR AWARENESS AND PREPARATION IN YOUTH AUDIENCES.

NOW WE NEED TO BE THINKING A LITTLE BIT MORE BROADLY ABOUT ADULT AUDIENCES WHO COULD POTENTIALLY HAVE TRANSFERABLE SKILLS THAT COULD GO INTO MEDICAL CAREERS.

>> WHAT KIND OF SKILLS DO THOSE TEND TO BE?

>> WELL, OBVIOUSLY THE FIRST GATE IS HAVING EMPLOYABILITY SKILLS.

AND A LOT OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE GRADUATED FROM HIGH SCHOOL, YOU KNOW, AND HAVE A HIGH SCHOOL DIPLOMA, HAVE NOT GONE ONTO GET A POST SECONDARY CREDENTIAL.

WE HAVE PROBABLY 50% OF OUR POPULATION HAS NOT GONE ONTO GET A POST SECONDARY CREDENTIAL.

IF YOU HAVE, HOWEVER, GONE INTO WORK, THERE'S A GOOD CHANCE THAT YOU HAVE EMPLOYABILITY SKILLS.

AND COMMUNITY COLLEGE OF VERMONT ACTUALLY OFFERS FOUR, A FOUR-COURSE SEQUENCE THAT GUARANTEES ADMISSION INTO VERMONT TECH'S PROGRAM.

SO INTO VERMONT TECH'S NURSING PROGRAM.

SO IF YOU TAKE THE FOUR-COURSE SEQUENCE AT CCV AND ANY OF THE LOCATIONS AROUND THE STATE, YOU ARE GUARANTEED ADMISSION INTO VERMONT TECH'S LPN PROGRAM WHICH IS THE LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSE.

WE ARE REALLY LUCKY IN OUR STATE BECAUSE VERMONT TECH HAS LOCATIONS ALL OVER THE STATE AS WELL.

AND THEY HAVE A ONE-YEAR PROGRAM THAT GIVES PEOPLE THE OPPORTUNITY TO GET COLLEGE CREDITS TOWARD THEIR ASSOCIATES DEGREE, WHICH BASICALLY CAN LEAD THEM TO AN R. N.

SO THAT'S REALLY THE GOAL HERE IS TO CREATE MORE R. N. POSITIONS.

BUT TO DEVELOP A PIPELINE THAT ACTUALLY PROVIDES REALLY GREAT OPPORTUNITIES FOR PEOPLE WHO DON'T ALREADY HAVE CAREER PATHS.

>> AND ARE THESE GOOD JOBS?

>> THEY'RE EXCELLENT JOBS.

I DO A LOT OF WAGE RESEARCH, AND I USE LABOR MARKET INFORMATION FROM THE BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS.

AND VERMONT INFORMATION SHOWS THAT IF YOU START IN A PATHWAY THAT INVOLVES THE LICENSED NURSE ASSISTANT, YOU MIGHT START AT ABOUT $13 AN HOUR.

>> SO THEY START AT ONE EN, BUT THERE'S POTENTIAL TO INCREASE YOUR WAGES?

>> EXACTLY, WITH JUST A ONE-YEAR PROGRAM.

>> WHEN YOU AND I TALKED ON THE PHONE BEFORE THIS INTERVIEW YOU MENTIONED THERE'S A 75% BURNOUT FOR NURSES IN VERMONT, THAT'S HUGE.

HOW DO WE FIX THAT?

>> SO IT'S NOT NECESSARILY BURNOUT.

IT'S CALLED REPLACEMENT JOBS.

SO WHEN WE DO OUR RESEARCH WE ACTUALLY LOOK FOR GROWTH OPPORTUNITY THAT YOU MAY HAVE BECAUSE OF AN AGING POPULATION, OR MORE CRITICAL NEEDS, AND THEN WE ALSO LOOK AT REPLACEMENT POSITIONS.

SO IN THE WAY OF REPLIESMENT POSITIONS, WE'RE LOOKING AT TWO THINGS, RETIREMENTS AND ATTRITION.

ATTRITION COULD ACTUALLY OCCUR BECAUSE PEOPLE ARE MOVING UP IN THE PIPELINE.

SO THERE ARE A VARIETY OF FACTORS THAT GO INTO THIS.

>> BUT THERE IS HIGH TURNOVER IN THOSE?

>> YES, ABSOLUTELY.

LET'S TALK ABOUT WHY THERE'S HIGH TURNOVER.

SO IF YOU LOOK AT A WORK FORCE SHORTAGE, WE ARE IN THE WORLD OF HEALTH CARE A WORK FORCE SHORTAGE MIGHT LOOK LIKE WE DON'T HAVE ENOUGH PERSONAL CARE AIDES, WE DON'T HAVE ENOUGH LICENSED NURSE ASSISTANTS, WE DON'T HAVE ENOUGH PEOPLE WHO ARE DOING ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES.

AND WHO IS THERE LEFT ON THE FRONT LINE?

IT'S THE NURSE.

SO NURSES ARE ASKED TO DO MORE, THE SCOPE OF WORK HAS CHANGED SIGNIFICANTLY WITH THE WORK FORCE SHORTAGE.

AND WE'RE TRYING TO ADDRESS ALL OF THESE ISSUES BECAUSE THEY ARE ALL LINKED TO EACH OTHER.

SO THAT'S JUST ONE PIECE OF THE PUZZLE.

IN ADDITION TO THAT, ABOUT 50% OF THE NURSES WHO ARE EMPLOYED IN VERMONT, I SHOULD SAY WHO ARE LICENSED IN VERMONT, WORK PART-TIME.

AND THAT COULD BE BECAUSE IT'S A SECOND INCOME FOR A FAMILY.

DURING DIFFICULT ECONOMIC TIMES, YOU'LL SEE MORE NURSES COMING BACK TO WORK FULL-TIME.

AND DURING GOOD ECONOMIC TIMES WHERE MORE PEOPLE ARE WORKING, YOU SEE PART-TIME WORK AS, WORKS WELL FOR FAMILIES.

>> AND YOUR RESEARCH SHOWS SOME INSIGHT INTO WHICH NURSING GRADUATES STAYED IN VERMONT AND WHY.

WHO STAYS HERE AFTER THEY GET TRAINED HERE?

>> OKAY, SO IF YOU LUKE AT OUR NURSING POPULATION AND WHO GETS A AGREE IN VERMONT, WE'RE TALKING ABOUT DEGREES THAT ARE, OR CREDENTIALS I SHOULD SAY, YOU COULD GET AN LPN, YOU CAN GET AN ASSOCIATES DEGREE WITH A REGISTERED NURSE, AND YOU CAN GET A BACHELORS DEGREE.

WE HAVE ABOUT 400 STUDENTS WHO ARE GRADUATING EVERY YEAR, GETTING ONE OR MORE OF THOSE CREDENTIALS.

SO WE DID SOME RESEARCH WITH THESE EMPLOYERS, AND WE ASKED THEM TO LOOK BACK OVER THEIR LAST, OVER THEIR HIRING OVER THE LAST PERIOD OF TIME WHERE THE PEOPLE WHO HAD WITHIN THERE FOR MORE THAN TWO YEARS IN EACH OF THESE JOBS, WHERE DID THEY ACTUALLY GO TO COLLEGE.

AND WHAT WE LEARNED IS THAT THE PEOPLE WHO ATTENDED VERMONT TECH WERE MORE LIKELY TO STAY IN THE STATE OF VERMONT, AND THE REASON FOR THAT IS BECAUSE IT'S VERMONTERS WHO GO TO VERMONT TECH.

AND THEY HAVE ELEVEN LOCATIONS AROUND THE STATE.

AND SO I WOULD SAY THE GOOD NEWS IS WE HAVE THREE OF OUR FOUR NURSING PROGRAMS IN OUR STATE ARE ACTUALLY STATE SCHOOLS.

SO THOSE ARE THE PEOPLE THAT WE CAN EXPECT TO STAY HERE.

THERE ARE A LOT OF PEOPLE WHO WOULD LOVE TO COME HERE AND WORK, BUT THE SALARIES AND ALL OF THE PIECES THAT GO INTO THE ECONOMIC CONDITIONS OF MOVING TO VERMONT NEED TO ALIGN WITH THAT.

BIGGER ISSUES.

>> THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR JOINING US THIS MORNING.

AND YOUR WEBSITE?

>> VERMONT PTM.ORG.

>> THANK YOU.

UP NEXT THIS EASTER SUNDAY WE'RE BACK WITH VERMONT'S CATHOLIC BISHOP AND HIS MESSAGE TO THE FAITHFUL THIS MORNING.

>> THIS MORNING IS EASTER SUNDAY.

CHRISTIANS AROUND THE WORLD ARE CELEBRATING THE RESURRECTION OF JESUS CHRIST.

JOINING ME IS BISHOP CHRISTOPHER COYNE FROM THE ROMAN CATHOLIC DIOCESE OF VERMONT.

GOOD MORNING.

>> GOOD MORNING, HAPPY EASTER.

>> WHAT IS YOUR MESSAGE THIS YEAR?

>> I HAVE TWO, ONE FOR THE FOLKS IN CHURCH AND ONE FOR THE PEOPLE THAT ARE WATCHING AS WELL.

THE FIRST IS THAT, TO QUOTE ST. PAUL FOR THOSE OF US WHO BELIEVE LIFE IS CHANGED NOT ENDED AND WHEN OUR EARTHLY DWELLING DIES IN DEATH WE HAVE --

WE'RE NOT CENTERED ON THIS EARTH BUT ON THINGS TO COME.

BUT ALSO I THINK WITH THE VERY POSITIVE MESSAGE THAT PEOPLE CAN EMBRACE THIS, NOT JUST CHRISTIANITY BUT ALSO JUST OUR COMMON HUMANITY AND THAT'S THAT WE'RE BROTHERS AND SISTERS.

THERE'S SO MUCH GOOD THAT UNITES US, RATHER THAN DIVIDES US.

AND EACH OF US CAN BE A MEANS OF GETTING CLOSER TOGETHER.

>> WHY DID YOU CHOOSE THAT MESSAGE THIS YEAR?

>> I THINK ANYBODY WHO PAYS ATTENTION TO OUR CULTURE RIGHT NOW CAN SEE THAT WE'RE BECOMING MORE DIVIDED, MORE ANGRY.

AND I JUST SAY TO PEOPLE, YOU CAN'T CONTROL WHAT OTHER PEOPLE DO OR SAY, BUT YOU CAN ALWAYS CONTROL WHAT YOU DO.

AND I JUST ENCOURAGE PEOPLE, LET PEACE BEGIN WITH ME, LET IT BEGIN WITH ME.

AND I JUST THINK EACH OF US IN OUR OWN WAY CAN BE A VEHICLE OF HEALING, OF UNITY, OF SEEKING TO SERVE THE MONTH GOOD.

>> AND OF COURSE JUST NOT ON EASTER SUNDAY.

>> NO.

AND I THINK VERMONTERS ARE GOOD AT THAT.

WE HAVE SO MANY PEOPLE DOING WONDERFUL THINGS, SO MANY NONPROFITS, SO MANY CHARITABLE ACTIONS ALL OVER THE STATE AND THAT'S SOMETHING WE SHOULD BE PROUD OF.

>> ABSOLUTELY.

YOU RECENTLY COMPLETED THE FIRST BISHOP SIN OD, AND WHAT WERE THE TAKE AWAYS?

>> THE LANDSCAPE HAS SHIFTED.

50 YEARS BACK IN 1962 WHEN THE LAST SYNOD TOOK PLACE WE WERE A CHURCH OF THE MAJORITY, A CHURCH OF THE MAINSTREAM.

NOW WE'RE A MISSIONARY CHURCH, WHICH IS A GOOD THING.

I THINK THAT WE'RE CALLED NOW TO GO OUT OF OUR CHURCHES TO TRY AND SEEK TO BRING OTHERS TO KNOW JESUS CHRIST AS WE DO.

WE CAN'T KEEP OPENING OUR DOORS AND THINKING THAT PEOPLE ARE GOING TO COME THROUGH.

SO THE WORK OF THE SYNOD WAS TO CONFRONT THE CHANGED LANDSCAPE, THE DEMOGRAPHIC SHIFTS THAT OCCURRED FROM SMALL TOWNS THAT ARE LOSING THEIR POPULATION TO LARGER PARISH COMMUNITIES IN AND AROUND ESSEX COUNTY, RUTLAND.

AND THEN TO LOOK AT WHAT WE AS CATHOLIC CHRISTIANS CAN DO NOT ONLY TO FURTHER OUR CHURCH'S MISSION BUT ALSO TO FURTHER THE COMMON GOOD OF THE STATE.

SO WE ENDED UP FOCUSING ON THREE MAIN THINGS, WHICH WE'RE GOING TO IMPLEMENT AND USE OVER THE NEXT YEARS TO COME.

BUILDING PARISHES AND COMMUNICATION.

>> FOR YOU, WAS IT ENCOURAGING TO SEE PEOPLE SHARING THEIR IDEAS DURING THIS?

>> IT WAS VERY ENCOURAGING BECAUSE WE MADE --

THE WE HAD 120 PEOPLE COMING TOGETHER FROM ALL OVER THE STATE.

BEFORE THAT, THOUGH, THERE WERE MEETINGS IN EVERY PARISH, WITH 70, 80 PARISHES, THERE WERE MEETINGS IN DEANERIES WHICH ARE LIKE OUR COUNTIES.

WE HAD OPEN MEETINGS AND HAD PEOPLE GET ONLINE AND MAKE THEIR, TELL US THEIR OPINIONS.

THEY SHARED THEIR OPINIONS, WE HEARD IT AND THEN THE PREPARATORY COMMITTEE WENT BACK AND SAID THIS IS WHAT WE HEARD, IS THERE MORE YOU WANT TO SAY.

SO THERE WAS A LOT OF DIALOGUE.

>> HOW DO YOU ACHIEVE THE GOALS YOU SET?

>> A LOT OF PRAYER, A LOT OF EFFORT.

BUT I HAVE A LOT OF GOOD WILL, A LOT OF GOOD PEOPLE UP THERE, AND I'M VERY POSITIVE ABOUT WHERE WE'RE GOING.

I THINK WE ARE NO LONGER STEPPING BACKWARD JUST SAYING, YOU KNOW, WE'RE HERE TO STAY AS A CATHOLIC COMMUNITY, WE HAVE A LOT OF GOOD THINGS TO BRING TO PEOPLE, AND I THINK FOCUSING ON WHAT WE ARE ABOUT RATHER THAN WHAT WE'RE NOT IS A VERY IMPORTANT MESSAGE AS WELL.

>> SWITCHING NOW TO THE BIG NEWS STORY OF THIS LAST WEEK, THE FIRE AT THE NOTRE DAME CATHEDRAL.

WHAT WAS YOUR REACTION WHEN YOU SAW THE NEWS?

>> I WAS SADDENED VERY MUCH TO SEE WHAT WAS HAPPENING TO THE CATHEDRAL.

AT THE END OF THE FIRE THOUGH I WAS RELIEVED THAT WHILE IT WAS A LOT OF DESTRUCTION, IT WASN'T QUITE AS EXTENSIVE AS IT LOOKED LIKE IT MAY BE.

IT'S AN ICONIC CHURCH, IT'S ONE THAT STANDS FOR THE COUNTRY OF FRANCE.

PEOPLE WHO DON'T NECESSARILY EMBRACE THE CATHOLIC FAITH OR THE CHRISTIAN FAITH SEE IT AS A BEAUTIFUL MONUMENT OF HISTORY.

IT'S A SACRED SPACE.

WHEN THEY HAD THOSE TERRORIST ATTACKS IN PARIS IN FRANCE LAST YEAR, OR A COUPLE YEARS AGO, EVERYONE GATHERED LIKE ALMOST, THEY JUST GATHERED TOGETHER IN THAT CHURCH, WHETHER THEY WERE A CHRISTIAN OR WHETHER THEY WERE A BELIEVER, THEY HAD TO COME TO A SACRED SPACE.

AND THERE ARE THOSE PLACES AROUND THE WORLD THAT ARE ICONIC THAT WHEN YOU SEE ONE DESTROYED, YOUR HEART BREAKS NOT ONLY FOR THE HISTORY THAT WAS THERE AND THE FAITH COMMUNITY THAT USES THAT, BUT YOU ALSO JUST SEE A LITTLE BIT OF OUR HUMANITY DESTROYED AS WELL.

BUT I'M HOPING THEY CAN REBUILD IT.

>> AND YOU MENTIONED THAT YOU TAUGHT CHURCH ARCHITECTURE AT ONE POINT. WHAT WAS IT ABOUT THAT BUILDING THAT MADE IT SO UNIQUE?

>> WELL, IT'S ONE OF THE, IT'S KIND IF THE MIDDLE OF THE ROAD IN TERMS OF GOTHIC ARCHITECTURE.

YOU HAVE ANOTHER CATHEDRAL IN PARIS WHICH IS OLDER.

THE WINDOWS ARE NOT AS BRIGHT.

AS TIME WENT ON IN GOTHIC ARCHITECTURE THEY BEGAN TO UNDERSTAND HOW TO MAKE THE WINDOWS TALLER AND HIGHER AND BRING MORE LIGHT INTO THE CHURCH.

NOTRE DAME IS ONE OF THE MIDDLE OF THE ROAD ONES WHERE THEY WERE ABLE TO CREATE SOMETHING THAT HADN'T BEEN CREATED BEFORE.

>> ABSOLUTELY.

THE FRENCH PRESIDENT HAS PLEDGED TO REED BY IT IN FIVE YEARS.

CAN THEY REALLY REPLACE WHAT WAS LOST?

>> THERE ARE SOME THINGS THAT ARE IRREPLACEABLE.

I KNOW THEY LOST SOME OF THE ICONS AND SOME OF THE ARTWORK THAT WAS INSIDE THE CHURCH.

BUT I THINK, FOR EXAMPLE, THE THREE GREAT STAINED GLASS WINDOWS WERE NOT DESTROYED.

MANY OF THE RELICS, MANY OF THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT WERE IN THE MUSEUM WERE MOVED AND TAKEN TO SAFETY AND ARE NOW IN THE LOUVRE.

SO I HOPE THEY CAN PRETTY MUCH COME BACK TO RECREATING IT IN THE WAY IT WAS AS MUCH AS THEY CAN.

>> ABSOLUTELY.

AND WE SAW AFTER THE NOTRE DAME FIRE A HUGE CROWD FUNDING CAMPAIGN FOR, IT WAS THREE CHURCHES IN THE U.S. THAT WERE HISTORICALLY BLACK CHURCHES IN LOUISIANA DESTROYED BY AN ARSONIST, A GOFUNDME CAMPAIGN RAISED MILLIONS FOR THOSE CHURCHES BECAUSE MANY PEOPLE POINTED OUT THAT INSTEAD OF DONATING TO A PLACE LIKE NOTRE DAME WHICH HAS A LOT OF FINANCIAL BACKING FROM THE GOVERNMENT THERE AND PEOPLE THERE, MAYBE DONATE TO THE CHURCHES IN YOUR OWN COUNTRY THAT DON'T HAVE THAT KIND OF CLOUT.

>> SURE.

>> DO YOU THINK THAT IS AN EFFORT THAT IS WELL PLACED?

>> ABSOLUTELY.

WHAT IT SAYS TO EVIL OF PREJUDICE THAT BROUGHT ABOUT THE BURNING OF THESE CHURCHES IS THAT WE WILL NOT ALLOW ONE INDIVIDUAL TO DEFINE US.

AND WE ARE BROTHERS AND SISTERS, AS I SAID IN MY EASTER MESSAGE, AND THAT IRREGARDLESS OF THE FAITH THAT WE SHARE, WE RECOGNIZE THAT PEOPLE HAVE A RIGHT TO THEIR FAITH, A RIGHT TO THEIR RELIGION, A RIGHT TO A PRACTICE AND THAT WE WILL, AS PEOPLE OF GOOD WILL, REACH OUT TO THOSE IN NEED AND REACH OUT TO OUR BROTHERS AND SISTERS WHO ARE SUFFERING, AS THOSE COMMUNITIES WERE WHEN THEIR CHURCHES WERE DESTROYED BECAUSE OF EVIL.

>> I SEE VERY QUICKLY, VERMONT'S FIRST BISHOP ON A PLANNED PATH TO SAINT HOOD.

>> I HOPE IT WILL HAPPEN FOR HIM.

I HOPE IT WILL HAPPEN FOR MYSELF AS WELL.

BUT HE WAS A VERY HOLY MAN AND HE CAME TO VERMONT WHEN IT WAS ESTABLISHED AS A DIOCESE, THERE WAS NOTHING RADIO REALLY HERE, HE BROUGHT HIS FAMILY FORTUNE, HE DIED PENNYLESS, DIED BELOVED.

>> WE'LL WATCH THAT ONE CLOSELY.

THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR YOUR TIME, BISHOP.

>> HAPPY EASTER.

>> AND HAPPY EASTER TO YOU TOO.

HAVE A GREAT MORNING.