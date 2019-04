YCQM April 28, 2019

Darren: GOOD MORNING, EVERYONE.

>> Darren: AND TO TALK MORE

ABOUT IT, THE GENERAL MANAGER

HERE AT WCAX, JAY BARTON JOINS

ME NOW.

GOOD MORNING TO YOU.

>> Jay: GOOD MORNING TO YOU.

THANKS FOR HAVING ME.

>> Darren: YOU BET.

EXPLAIN TO PEOPLE HOW THIS

WORKS.

WE DON'T SEE SOLAR PANELS AT THE

TOP OF THE MOUNTAIN.

>> Jay: THAT'S RIGHT AND YOU

COME TO THE OFFICE, YOU WON'T

SEE THEM HERE EITHER.

WE'RE TRYING TO TAKE ADVANTAGE

OF SOME OF THE OPPORTUNITIES

THAT EXIST IN VERMONT

SPECIFICALLY AROUND NET METERS

AND WE PARTNERED WITH A COMPANY

CALLED GREEN LANTERN SOLAR WHO

GOES IN AND MAKES THE

CONSTRUCTION OF THE SOLAR FARM

POSSIBLE, AND THEN WHAT WE'VE

DONE IS WE'VE CONTRACTED TO TAKE

ALL THE POWER FROM THAT SOLAR

FARM AND USE IT TO POWER OUR

TRANSMITTER.

THIS SHOULD PROVIDE ABOUT HALF

OF THE POWER THAT WE USE ON THE

MOUNTAIN AND THAT WE'VE USED

TRADITIONALLY ON THE MOUNTAIN.

WE'LL ULTIMATELY BE SOLAR OVER

THE NEXT 20 YEARS.

>> Darren: SO THIS ISN'T

ARIZONA, WINTERS ARE LONG.

HOW IS THIS WORKING AND WE MAKE

SURE WE STAY ON THE AIR?

>> Jay: THE THING THAT'S

INTERESTING ABOUT THE WAY THIS

WORKS IS WE'RE CONSTANTLY TAKING

OUR POWER.

WE WORK WITH STILL ELECTRIC AT

THE TRANSMITTER SITE ON MOUNT

MANSFIELD, AND JUST FOR EVERYONE

FOLLOWING ALONG AT HOME, THIS IS

REALLY WONKY A LITTLE BIT, BUT

WHAT WE DO IS TAKE THAT FOUR

FROM STOWE AND THE POWER WE'RE

TAKING FROM THE SOLAR FARM, WE

GIVE BACK TO STOWE ELECTRIC.

THAT WAY WE GET CONSISTENT FOUR

AND KEEPS US ON THE AIR 24/7 AS

IT ALWAYS HAS, BUT AT THE SAME

TIME, WE'RE CURBING THE CARBON

FOOT PRINCE OF WHAT THAT POWER

TAKES TO BE CREATED.

>> Darren: WAS THIS A PRICEY

THING FOR WCAX TO DO?

AND HOW LONG DO YOU AND TIS

PARTICIPATE WE CONTINUING TO DO

THIS ROUTE?

>> Jay: THE MODEL THEY USE IS

REALLY INTERESTING BECAUSE IT

GIVES US THE CAPACITY TO DECIDE

TO BE A SOLAR-POWERED COMPANY AT

LEAST IN PART WITHOUT

NECESSARILY HAVING TO GO IN AND

SPEND THE MILLIONS OF DOLLARS

NECESSARY TO BUILD THE ACTUAL

EQUIPMENT.

THEY BUILD THE EQUIPMENT AND

THEN WE AGREE TO TAKE THE POWER

FROM THEM.

WE AGREE EXCLUSIVELY TO TAKE THE

POWER FROM THEM FOR THE NEXT 20

YEARS.

THIS IS SOMETHING THAT'S A LONG

GAME FOR THEM AND FOR US, BUT

IT'S REALLY GOOD, I THINK, FOR

EVERYBODY INVOLVED, BOTH

FINANCIALLY, DOESN'T REALLY COST

US MUCH MORE THAN IT WOULD HAVE

COST US TO BUY THE POWER IN THE

FIRST PLACE, BUT WE'RE BUYING

BETTER POWER.

>> Darren: SO EXPLAIN FOR FOLKS

WHO DON'T KNOW HOW THE

TRANSMITTER WORKS AND HOW THIS

ACTUALLY PROVIDES REALLY A FREE

SERVICE TO FOLKS IN OUR REGION.

>> Jay: RIGHT.

A LOT OF PEOPLE THINK OF

TELEVISION, THEY THINK ABOUT

PERHAPS THEY SUBSCRIBE TO CABLE,

SUBSCRIBE TO SATELLITE COMPANY,

FOR INSTANCE, OR EVEN TAKE TV

OVER THE INTERNET.

OUR TRANSMITTER IS UP ON THE TOP

OF THE MOUNTAIN SO THAT WE CAN

BROADCAST OUR SIGNAL, THIS SHOW,

ALL THE NEWS WE DO, ALL THE

ENTERTAINMENT WE PROVIDE FROM

CBS AND SPORTS AND SO FORTH, FOR

FREE TO ANYBODY WHO HAS AN

ANTENNA AND IS WITHIN RANGE.

BEING ON THE TALLEST MOUNTAIN IN

THE STATE, WE HAVE THE LARGEST

RANGE WE CAN POSSIBLY HAVE AND

WE ALSO HAVE A REPEATER IN

RUTLAND.

IF YOU HAVE AN ANTENNA, WHICH

YOU CAN TO WALMART, BEST BUY,

ANY PLACE THEY TELL ELECTRONICS,

YOU CAN BUY AN ANTENNA AND TAKE

US OFF THE AIR FOR FREE.

THIS IS SOMETHING WE'VE DONE

24/7 SINCE 1954, OUR 66th YEAR

BROADCASTING AND IN THE OLD

DAYS, YOU THINK ABOUT MESSING

WITH THE RABBIT EARS.

THAT'S OVER.

WHEN YOU --

>> Darren: DAD CLIMBING UP THERE

TO TRY TO TUNE THE ANTENNA.

>> Jay: EXACTLY.

YOU'RE WATCHING SOMETHING,

THERE'S A GHOST AND TWO IMAGES

OF THE PERSON WALKING ACROSS THE

SCREEN.

ALL THAT DOESN'T EXIST ANYMORE.

YOU EITHER SEE US OR YOU DON'T

AND WHEN YOU SEE US, YOU'RE

GETTING THE BEST VERSION OF THE

TELEVISION PICTURE AND SOUND

THAT YOU CAN POSSIBLY GET.

IT HASN'T BEEN RECOMPRESSED TO

BE DELIVERED SOME OTHER WAY AND

THIS IS WHAT MAKES US

BROADCASTERS.

ONLY A HANDFUL OF PEOPLE

LOCALLY, WHETHER IT'S LOCAL

RADIO STATION OR LOCAL TV

STATION LIKE WCAX, ONLY THREE OR

FOUR OR FIVE PEOPLE IN OUR

REGION ARE TRULY BROADCASTING

LOCALLY FOR FREE.

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU HAVE TO PAY

FOR, BUT NOT US.

WE'RE ACTUALLY FREE WHEN YOU

TAKE US DIRECTLY FROM OUR

TRANSMITTER.

>> Darren: THIS MOVE FOR WCAX TO

REALLY KIND OF GO GREEN HERE

FITS IN WITH THE VERMONT WAY OF

LIFE IN MY PERSPECTIVE ANYWAY.

>> Jay: I HOPE SO.

THAT'S WHAT I THOUGHT.

WHAT I LOVE ABOUT VERMONT IS

THAT WE'RE REALISTIC ABOUT THE

WAY THE WORLD WORKS, RIGHT?

LIKE I UNDERSTAND, I UNDERSTAND

THAT CHICKENS DON'T COME -- OR

EGGS DON'T COME FROM THE

SUPERMARKET, THEY COME FROM

CHICKENS, RIGHT?

SO I HAVE THAT PRACTICAL

UNDERSTANDING WHEN I'M A

VERMONTER, BUT I ALSO CARE ABOUT

THE WORLD I LIVE IN AND I

UNDERSTAND THE WAY IT WORLD

WORKS, BUT I ALSO UNDERSTAND

THAT I'M RESPONSIBLE FOR LEAVING

THE CAMPSITE BETTER THAN I FOUND

IT, LIKE THE BOY SCOUTS MIGHT

SAY.

IN THIS CASE, THAT'S THE WAY I

FEEL ABOUT IT IS THAT VERMONT AT

LARGE CARES ABOUT THE

ENVIRONMENT AND WCAX CARES ABOUT

VERMONT, CARES ABOUT NEW YORK,

CARES ABOUT NEW HAMPSHIRE, AND

SO WE SHOULD BE LEADING THE WAY,

SETTING THE EXAMPLE FOR HOW TO

CONDUCT BUSINESS IN A MORE

SENSIBLE, MORE SENSITIVE WAY TO

THE ENVIRONMENT.

>> Darren: I'M EXCITED ABOUT IT.

JAY BARTON, THANK YOU VERY MUCH.

>> Jay: THANK YOU, I APPRECIATE

THE TIME.

>> Darren: THE NAVY'S NEWEST

NUCLEAR-POWERED SUBMARINE IS NOW

IN THE WATER, AND CHANNEL 3 NEWS

GOT EXCLUSIVE DETAILS ABOUT IT

AND IMAGES OF THE BOAT.

THE USS VERMONT WAS MANUFACTURED

IN THE COASTAL COMMUNITY OF

GROTON, CONNECTICUT, ALONG THE

SHORES OF THE THAMES RIVER.

BUT THIS STORY BEGINS 2 28 MILES

NORTH ON THE -- 282 MILES NORTH

ON THE SHORES OF LAKE CHAMPLAIN.

SOME OF LAKE CHAMPLAIN'S RICH

MILITARY HISTORY IS HIDDEN BELOW

THE SURFACE.

>> THERE IT IS.

>> Darren: INCLUDING ITS

BEST-KEPT SECRET, A SUNKEN

REVOLUTIONARY WAR GUN BOAT LYING

ON THE BOTTOM FOR NEARLY 250

YEARS.

THE SPITFIRE WAS PART OF

BENEDICT ARNOLD'S FLEET WHILE HE

WAS STILL A COMMANDER FOR THE

COLONIES.

RESEARCHERS STILL WON'T SAY

EXACTLY WHERE IT IS TO PROTECT

IT FROM DIVERS.

AND SOON, A WARBOAT WITH

VERMONT'S NAMESAKE WILL

DISAPPEAR UNDER WATER, TOO.

THIS TIME, ON PURPOSE, IN THE

ATLANTIC OCEAN.

BUT IN CEREMONIOUS FASHION, THE

FIRST WATER THE USS VERMONT

SUBMARINE WILL EVER TOUCH WILL

BE VERMONT WATER.

14 GALLONS COLLECTED FROM LAKE

CHAMPLAIN.

>> THE SIGNIFICANCE OF 14

GALLONS IS BECAUSE VERMONT WAS

THE 14th STATE TO JOIN THE

UNION.

>> Darren: BILL MATTOON AS

RETIRED SUBMARINER AND RETIRED

CHIEF WARRANT OFFICER WITH THE

COAST GUARD.

HE TRUCKED THE LAKE CHAMPLAIN

WATER DOWN TO CONNECTICUT WHERE

THE USS VERMONT WAS BUILT.

>> Mattoon: TO HAVE A SUBMARINE

NAMED VERMONT, IT CAN'T GET MUCH

BETTER.

AS A VERMONTER, IT REALLY MAKES

YOU PROUD OF OUR STATE.

>> Darren: THE WATER CERTIFIED

BY THE COAST GUARD AND POURED

OVER THE BOAT'S BOW BY THE SURE

MARINE SPONSOR AND CREW MEMBERS.

>> SUPPOSED TO BRING GOOD LUCK

AND HOPEFULLY IT DOES.

THAT'S THE FIRST WATER IT EVER

TOUCHED THE BOAT AND TO BE A

PART OF THAT WAS VERY SPECIAL.

>> Darren: AND THESE ARE THE

FIRST IMAGES OF THE USS VERMONT

BEING MOVED TO A CHAMBER THAT'S

FLOODED WITH OCEAN WATER AS PART

OF ITS FIRST BIG INTERNAL TEST

CALLED THE FLOAT-OFF.

IT LOOKED LIKE THIS.

THE USS VERMONT WILL NOW UNDERGO

MONTHS OF UNDERWATER TESTING

BEFORE IT'S COMMISSIONED FOR

DUTY IN THE SPRING OR SUMMER OF

NEXT YEAR.

>> I'M SUPER EXCITED ABOUT BEING

ABLE TO COMMISSION AND GO OUT

FOR SEA TRIAL.

>> Darren: THE USS VERMONT IS

STAFFED, QUIET, AND NEARLY

INVISIBLE UNDER WATER,

UNDETECTABLE TO THE NATION'S

ADVERSARIES, TECHNOLOGY THAT'S

SO TOP SECRET, CHANNEL 3 NEWS

WAS THE ONLY MEDIA ALLOWED TO

SEE INSIDE.

>> OUR ABILITY TO DEFEND THE

NATION DEMANDS THAT KIND OF

SECRECY.

>> Darren: IT'S EQUIPPED WITH

TORPEDOS, MISSILES AND PAYLOAD

TUBES TO TAKE OUT ENEMY SHIPS

AND SUBS, AND TO SUPPORT SPECIAL

FORCES ON SHORE.

>> WHO ARE WE?

>> Darren: THE USS VERMONT IS

377 FEET LONG, 34 FEET IN

DIAMETER, AND TOOK GENERAL

DYNAMICS ELECTRIC BOAT FIVE

YEARS TO BUILD.

IT COMES WITH A NEARLY

$3 BILLION PRICE TAG.

>> BEING THE FIRST GROUP OF

SUBMARINERS TO ACTUALLY GO OUT

ON THIS BOAT, NOT MANY PEOPLE

GET A CHANCE TO DO IN THEIR

CAREER.

>> Darren: DEVON LEMON IS PART

OF THE FIRST CREW ABOARD THE USS

VERMONT, WHAT THE NAVY CALLS A

PLANK OWNER.

WHEN IT LAUNCHES, HE'LL RUN

SONAR TECHNOLOGY ON HIS FIRST

TOUR EVER.

>> SOMETHING I CAN SHOW MY

GRANDKIDS.

>> Darren: THE SUBIS THE THIRD

NAVY VESSEL TO BEAR THE NAME USS

VERMONT AND MATTOON IS THRILLED

HE GOT TO SEE IT IN HIS LIFETIME

AND BE PART OF ITS

COMMISSIONING.

>> Mattoon: THE LAST ONE TO BE

NAMED VERMONT WAS OVER 100 YEARS

AGO.

I SPENT 30-SOME-ODD YEARS

BETWEEN THE NAVY AND THE COAST

GUARD AND BEING ASKED TO BE ON

THE COMMISSION IS AN ULTIMATE

HIGH IN MY LIFETIME AND MY

CAREER.

>> Darren: HOW DID THE IDEA OF

USING 14 GALLONS OF WATER FROM

LAKE CHAMPLAIN COME ABOUT?

I ASKED BILL MATTOON ABOUT THAT

AND VERMONT'S RICH NAVAL

HISTORY.

SO BILL, LET'S TALK ABOUT THE

SIGNIFICANCE OF COLLECTING 14,

SPECIFICALLY 14 GALLONS OF LAKE

CHAMPLAIN.

>> Mattoon: WELL, I STOLE THE

IDEA FROM THE SOUTH DAKOTA,

POURING WATER -- BEING THE FIRST

WATER TO GO OVER THE BOW OF THE

SHIP IN VERMONT, IT OUGHT TO BE

VERMONT WATER.

I HAD AN INKLING OF GOING AROUND

TO ALL THE RIVERS AND GATHERING

WATER FROM ALL THE RIVERS IN

VERMONT, BUT THAT JUST BECAME

LOGISTICALLY TOO MUCH OF A

CHALLENGE.

I SAID, WAIT A MINUTE, LAKE

CHAMPLAIN HAD HAD SUCH A

SIGNIFICANCE IN OUR NAVAL

HISTORY AND VERMONT, GOT A COAST

GUARD STATION UP IN BURLINGTON,

SO I CONTACTED THE OFFICER IN

CHARGE THIS BURLINGTON.

HE WAS ON BOARD TO HELP ME

GATHER SOME WATER.

THE SIGNIFICANCE OF 14 GALLONS

IS BECAUSE VERMONT WAS THE 14th

STATE TO JOIN THE UNION.

SO THAT'S WHAT WE GATHERED.

AND GET TO WATER DOWN THERE TO

GROTON TO THE CHIEF OF THE BOAT

AND THEY HAVE POURED IT OVER THE

BOW AS SHE WAS BEING FLOATED.

>> Darren: BUT WHY WAS THAT

IMPORTANT TO HAVE VERMONT WATER

BE THE FIRST TO TOUCH IT?

>> Mattoon: IT'S PROBABLY A

HISTORICAL TYPE OF THING OR JUST

A SIGNIFICANCE OF HAVING A

VERMONT CONNECTION.

HAVING A SUBMARINE NAMED VERMONT

AND ONLY THE THIRD ONE TO EVER

BE NAMED IN THE NAVAL HISTORY

AND TO A SUBMARINE SAILOR,

THAT'S THE ULTIMATE.

HAVING THAT WATER BEING VERMONT

WATER TO BE THE VERY FIRST WATER

TO GO OVER THE BOW IS, YOU KNOW,

JUST AWESOME TO ME.

>> Darren: SO SORT OF FOLLOWING

UP ON THAT, AS A FORMER

SUBMARINER, IT BEARS THE NAME

USS VERMONT.

ONLY TWO OTHER NAVAL VESSELS, AS

YOU MENTIONED, BEAR THAT NAME.

HOW AWESOME IS THIS?

HOW IMPORTANT IS THIS AS A

FORMER SUBMARINER?

>> Mattoon: TO HAVE A BOAT, YOU

KNOW, A BOAT -- SUBMARINES ARE

CALLED BOATS.

JUST, YOU KNOW, AS I SAID, NOT

EVERY STATE HAS A SHIP NAMED

AFTER IT, AND THE LAST ONE TO BE

NAMED VERMONT WAS OVER 100 YEARS

AGO, BATTLESHIP 20, BB-20, PART

OF THE GREAT WHITE FLEET AND TO

HAVE A SUBMARINE NAMED VERMONT

AND BEING A SUBMARINE SAILOR, IS

THE ULTIMATE HIGH.

IT MAKES YOU PROUD OF OUR STATE,

MAKES YOU PROUD OF THE SUBMARINE

SERVICE, WHICH IS AN

ALL-VOLUNTEER SERVICE, YOU'RE

NOT DRAFTED TO GO ON THOSE

THINGS.

IT'S STRICTLY VOLUNTEER.

AND THEY SAY THEY DON'T TALK A

LOT ABOUT WHAT THEY DO, JUST THE

NAME SILENT SERVICE, AND

SUBMARINES HAVE PLAYED A

SIGNIFICANT PART IN OUR HISTORY

DURING WORLD WAR II, WORLD WAR

I, AND THEY WERE, YOU KNOW,

REALLY ON THE FRONT LINE OF

DETERRENCE OF PROTECTING OUR

COUNTRY.

SO HAVING A SUBMARINE NAMED

VERMONT, HEY, IT CAN'T GET MUCH

BETTER AS A VERMONTER.

>> Darren: YOU HAVE A PRETTY

STRONG CONNECTION TO THE NAVAL

SERVICE AND THE COAST GUARD, BUT

FOR SOME FOLKS WHO ARE NOT AS

FAMILIAR, MAYBE DESCRIBE WHAT

IT'S LIKE, HOW PROUD YOU ARE TO

BE IN THIS POSITION AND TO SEE

THIS, AND IN ABOUT A YEAR, TAKE

ITS FIRST DIVE.

>> Mattoon: I WISH I COULD TAKE

ITS FIRST DIVE.

BEING A SUBMARINER, IT'S ONE OF

THOSE THINGS YOU GO THROUGH A

VERY RIGOROUS TRAINING PROGRAM.

THE QUALIFICATIONS TO BECOME A

SUBMARINER, BE ACCEPTED AND TO

WEAR THE DOLPHINS, IS A

SIGNIFICANT ACHIEVEMENT IN ONE'S

LIFE.

NOT EVERYBODY IS OUT THERE.

THEY'RE A VERY SMALL PART OF THE

NAVAL SERVICE, BUT A VERY

PROUD -- YOU KNOW, VERY

CLOSE-KNIT GROUP.

A LOT OF THEM GO FROM BOAT TO

BOAT, BACK TO BOAT, AND AS I

SAID, THAT THE -- HAVING SPENT

30-SOME-ODD YEARS BETWEEN THE

NAVY AND THE COAST GUARD, BEING

ASKED TO BE ON THE COMMISSION IS

AN ULTIMATE HIGH IN MY LIFETIME,

IN MY CAREER.

YOU CAN'T GET MUCH BETTER, I

DON'T THINK, TO BE A PART AND

SEE A SHIP BUILT AND COME ALIVE

AND PERFORM ITS DUTY, WHAT IT'S

INTENDED FOR.

>> Darren: THE USS VERMONT'S

MISSIONS, WHAT IT WILL DO, AND

WHERE ALSO TOP SECRET.

OFFICIALS WON'T SAY.

IT WILL DEPLOY AN ESTIMATED 15

TIMES OVER THE NEXT 33 YEARS.

>> Darren: IS THE STATE'S BATTLE

AGAINST ODs WORKING?

DESPITE MANY EFFORTS, THE DEATH

TOLL CONTINUES TO RISE.

PRELIMINARY DATA FROM THE

VERMONT HEALTH DEPARTMENT SHOWS

OPIOID OVERDOSE DEATHS GENERALLY

DID NOT CHANGE FROM 2017 TO

2018.

IN 2017, THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT

REPORTED 108 AND IN 2018, THERE

WERE 110.

AND THAT'S TRIPLE THE NUMBER

SINCE 2010 WHEN 37 WERE

REPORTED.

LET'S BREAK THERE DOWN FURTHER

BY SUBSTANCE.

DEATHS INVOLVING FENTANYL HAVE

ALSO INCREASED.

FENTANYL IS ALSO AN OPIOID.

IT'S 50 TIMES MORE POWERFUL THAN

HEROIN AND USERS OFTEN DON'T

KNOW THAT IT'S MIXED IN WITH

HEROIN.

IN 2018, 83 VERMONTERS OVERDOSED

ON FENTANYL.

THAT'S 75% OF ALL OPIOID

OVERDOSES.

IN 2010, ONLY FOUR DEATHS WERE

ATTRIBUTED TO FENTANYL.

ALSO INCREASING ARE THE

OVERDOSES INVOLVING HEROIN.

60 DEATHS LAST YEAR COMPARED TO

ONE IN 2010.

STILL, VERMONT SAYS IT'S MAKING

PROGRESS.

CHANNEL 3'S DOM AMATO SPOKE WITH

VERMONT'S HEALTH COMMISSIONER

AND A WOMAN WHO HAS BEEN THROUGH

THE SYSTEM TO GET CLEAN.

>> IT DOESN'T MATTER THAT IT'S

BEEN FIVE YEARS.

I KNOW WHAT IT FEELS LIKE JUST

LIKE IT WAS YESTERDAY.

>> Dom: JENNIFER IS TALKING

ABOUT WHAT IT'S LIKE TO BE

ADDICTED AND NOT USING.

DEALING WITH SICKNESS EVERY DAY.

NOT BEING ABLE TO GET OUT OF

BED, AND NOT BEING ABLE TO CARE

FOR HER CHILDREN UNLESS SHE WAS

HIGH.

>> IT'S NOT ANY KIND OF THING

THAT ANYONE WOULD EVER WANT TO

GO THROUGH.

>> Dom: SHE STARTED USING

OXYCONTIN AT 17 AFTER HER FIRST

CHILD WAS BORN, BUT TURNED TO

HEROIN BECAUSE IT WAS CHEAPER.

SHE HIT A POINT SHE KNEW SHE

NEEDED HELP AND GOT IT IN THE

BRALTBORO RETREAT, BUT

TRANSPORTATION WAS AN ISSUE FROM

RUTLAND COUNTY.

>> I COULDN'T KEEP GETTING BACK

AND FORTH AND ENDED UP GOING

BACK TO USING AGAIN.

>> Dom: THE CYCLE STARTED AGAIN.

SHE TRIED STAYING CLEAN, BUT IT

WAS TOO HARD.

SHE DECIDED TO CALL THE CLINIC

IN CHITTENDEN COT TO GET HELP.

>> IT WAS A REALLY LONG LIST.

IT TOOK A FEW MONTHS BEFORE I

GOT A CALL BACK.

>> Dom: THAT WAS ABOUT FIVE

YEARS AGO.

DATA FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF

HEALTH SHOWED OVER 500 PEOPLE

WERE WAITING FOR TREATMENT AT

SOME POINT IN 2014.

THAT HAS SINCE CHANGED.

>> THERE'S MULTIPLE WAYS TO

ACCESS THE SYSTEM.

>> Dom: VERMONT'S HEALTH

COMMISSIONER, DR. MARK LEVINE,

SAYS THERE IS NOW NO WAIT LIST

TO ACCESS MEDICATION-ASSISTED

TREATMENT.

>> THAT IS THE FIRST LINE

BECAUSE THAT'S WHERE THE MEDICAL

EVIDENCE LIES THAT THAT'S THE

MOST SUCCESSFUL.

>> Dom: MEDICATION-ASSISTED

TREATMENT IS THE MOST COMMON

FORM OF TREATMENT IN VERMONT.

THOSE STRUGGLING WITH AN OPIATE

ADDICTION CAN BE PRESCRIBED

METHADONE, BUPRENORPHRINE,

SUBOXONE, OR VIVITROL.

THAT IS WIDELY AVAILABLE IN

VERMONT AND CAN BE ACCESSED

ALMOST ON DEMAND.

>> CERTAINLY WITHIN 72 HOURS,

BUT HOPEFULLY QUICKER.

>> Dom: THIS IS PART OF

VERMONT'S HUB AND SPOKE SYSTEM.

THERE ARE NINE HUBS IN VERMONT

WHICH ARE REGIONAL OPIOID

TREATMENT PROGRAMS STAFFED BY

ADDICTION MEDICINE SPECIALISTS.

JUST IN FEBRUARY, HUBS AROUND

VERMONT SAW ALMOST 4,000

CLIENTS.

MORE THAN HALF ARE PRESCRIBED

METHADONE AND ABOUT A THIRD GET

BUPONORPHRINE.

>> YOU CAN GET A PRESCRIPTION,

INTERACT WITH THE PHYSICIAN,

NURSE, THE BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

SPECIALIST.

>> Dom: A SPOKE IS USUALLY A

PRIMARY CARE PHYSICIAN'S OFFICE.

SOME BEGIN TREATMENT AT A SPOKE

OR OTHERS TRANSITION TO A SPOKE

AFTER GETTING RECOVERY IN A HUB.

>> RECOVERY IS DIFFERENT FOR

EVERYBODY.

>> Dom: WHEN JENNIFER WAS FIRST

WAITING FOR THE CALL FOR

TREATMENT FIVE YEARS, SHE SAID

SHE HAD NO CHOICE TO CONTINUE

USING.

NOW SHE'S STILL TAKING METHADONE

AND IS SLOWLY LOWERING THE

DOSAGE.

SHE WORKS AT THE TURNING POINT

CENTER IN WHICH IT TEN DENY,

PARTLY AS A RECOVERY COACH

HELPING PEOPLE IN THE SAME

SITUATION SHE WAS IN FIVE YEARS

AGO.

>> YOU CAN STILL HAVE A LIFE.

IT DOESN'T MEAN YOUR LIFE IS

OVER.

IT'S JUST A LITTLE PART OF IT.

YOU CAN MOVE ON IT, IT DOESN'T

DEFINE WHO YOU ARE OR MAKE YOU A

BAD PERSON.

>> Darren: DOM JOINS ME NOW.

GOOD MORNING TO YOU.

>> Dom: GOOD MORNING, DARREN.

>> Darren: THE EVIDENCE SHOWS

THAT MEDICATION ASSISTED

TREATMENT IS WHAT'S WORKING

BEST, BUT DID DR. LEVINE ADDRESS

INPATIENT TREATMENT AND HOW

THAT'S WORKING AND IF THERE ARE

WAITING LISTS FOR THAT?

>> Dom: HE DID AND THERE ARE

MANY TREATMENT OPTIONS AVAILABLE

AND IN-PATIENT TREATMENT IS ONE

OF THEM AS YOU MENTIONED.

HE SAID IT'S BEST FOR THOSE IN A

SEVERE SITUATION WHO NEED TO

LEAVE THE ENVIRONMENT THEY'RE IN

TO GET THE BEST TREATMENT

POSSIBLE, HE SAID BEDS ARE OPEN

IN THOSE FACILITIES, BUT NONE

ARE IMMEDIATELY READY TO ADMIT

SOMEONE IN AN EMERGENCY

SITUATION.

IT HAS TO BE THE RIGHT PERSON

AND THE RIGHT TYPE OF BED

HAPPENS TO BE OPEN AT THAT TIME.

DR. LEVINE SAYS THERE'S USUALLY

A WAIT TO GET INTO A TREATMENT

FACILITY BECAUSE BEDS ARE

RESERVED FOR ADOLESCENTS OR

WOMEN ONLY.

>> Darren: AND WHAT CAUSED THESE

WAIT LISTS TO BEGIN WITH?

>> Dom: THERE ARE NINE HUBS IN

VERMONT LIKE I MENTIONED IN THE

STORY AND THOSE HUBS ARE IN

BURLINGTON, SOUTH BURLINGTON,

NEWPORT, ST. JOHNSBURY, RUTLAND,

TWO IN BRATTLEBORO, AND ONE IN

ST. ALBANS AND DR. LEVINE SAYS

THAT THE ST. ALBANS HUB OPENED

IN JULY OF 2017.

BEFORE THAT, HE SAYS MANY WHO

LIVED NORTH AND EAST OF CHIT TEN

TEN COUNTY OFTEN JUST CAME TO

BURLINGTON FOR THEIR TREATMENT,

WHICH LED TO THE CHITTENDEN

COUNTY HAVING THE BIGGEST

WAITING LIST OF ALL THE HUBS IN

THE STATE AND AT SOME POINT IN

2014 AND 2015, THERE WERE 500 OR

600 PEOPLE WAITING TO GET AN

APPOINTMENT AT THE HUB.

WITH THE ST. ALBANS HUB OPENING

UP, THAT WAIT LIST SLOWLY

DROPPED TO NONE AT ALL.

>> Darren: AND MEDICATION

ASSISTED TREATMENT IS NOT THE

ONLY OPTION, RIGHT?

>> Dom: RIGHT, THERE ARE A MANY

OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

THE STATE HAS WORK TO GET A

NUMBER OF GRANTS AND THEY WERE

SELECTED AS A PILOT PROJECT TO

MOST EFFECTIVELY GET HELP TO

THOSE SEEKING IT AND WE'VE

COVERED MANY OF THESE, INCLUDING

THE FENTANYL TEST KITS AND

EMERGENCY DEPARTMENTS AT

SPECIFIC HOSPITALS AND RAPID

ACCESS TO MEDICATION ASSISTED

TREATMENT.

SOMEONE LOOKING TO GET CLEAN CAN

ACTUALLY GO TO THE EMERGENCY

DEPARTMENT AT THOSE HOSPITALS

AND GET AN EVALUATION TO GET A

TEMPORARY DOSAGE OF METHADONE OR

ANOTHER MEDICATION ON THE SPOT

AND BE REFERRED TO A HUB TO

CONTINUE THAT TREATMENT.

DR. LEVINE SAYS THEIR WORK IS

NOT DONE HELPING THOSE

STRUGGLING WITH ADDICTION.

HE SAYS THERE'S A PLAN FOR FOCUS

ON PREVENTION NEXT FOR THE

YOUNGER GENERATION.

>> Darren: DID THE COMMISSIONER

ADDRESS AT ALL THAT A LOT OF

ADVOCATES ARE PUSHING FOR BUP TO

BE MORE ACCESSIBLE AND AVAILABLE

TO PEOPLE SEEKING TREATMENT?

>> Dom: HE HAS AND THERE HAVE

BEEN MANY SAYING THAT BUPE

SHOULD BE MORE WIDELY AVAILABLE

FOR THOSE IN VERMONT, BUT

DR. LEVINE WASN'T QUITE SURE

ABOUT THAT.

HE SAID SOME STATES HAD SEEN

SUCCESS IN ALLOWING IT TO KIND

OF FLOOD THE STREETS, AS HE

CALLED IT, BUT HE SAYS THERE'S

LONG WAIT LISTS FOR TREATMENT IN

THOSE STATES AND SAYS THERE

ISN'T CLEAR TAET IF PEOPLE

ARE -- DATA IF PEOPLE ARE

ABUSING IT OR NOT.

HE SAID BUPE IS A POWERFUL

OPIOID AND SINCE THERE'S NO WAIT

TO GET TREATMENT HERE, HE'D

RATHER HAVE VERMONTERS IN A

STRUCTURED TREATMENT SYSTEM.

HE SAYS STRUCTURE IS USUALLY

WHAT MANY WHO ARE STRUGGLING

WITH AN OPIATE ADDICTION ARE

LACKING.

>> Darren: ALL RIGHT.

BEFORE YOU GO, THANK YOU, FIRST

OF ALL, FOR LOOKING INTO ALL

THIS.

>> Dom: OF COURSE, OF COURSE.

>> Darren: BUT BEFORE YOU GO, I

WANT TO SAY CONGRATULATIONS.

WE'RE HAPPY TO ANNOUNCE THAT DOM

IS GOING TO BE SEEN LATER

TONIGHT ON THE CHANNEL 3 NEWS AT

6:00.

HE GOT A PROMOTION, MY FRIEND.

>> Dom: YES, I'VE ACCEPTED THE

CHANNEL 3 WEEKEND EVENING NEWS

ANCHOR POSITION.

I'M VERY EXCITED.

I'M HONORED TO BE A PART OF THE

HISTORY OF TALENTED AND

HARD-WORKING ANCHORS HERE AT

WCAX.

WE HAVE A VERY YOUNG TEAM TO THE

WEEKEND EVENING SHOW, BUT THE

REPORTERS ARE HUNGRY FOR SUCCESS

AS I AM, AND WE PLAN TO BRING

THE MOST IMPORTANT STORIES TO

YOU, THE VIEWER, AND WHAT YOU

NEED TO KNOW BEFORE HEADING OUT

THE DOOR, HEADING OUT FOR THE

EVENING, ANY WEATHER EVENTS

GOING ON, AND, OF COURSE, SHOW

YOU WHAT'S FUN GOING ON AROUND

THE STATE AS WELL DURING THE

WEEKEND.

AGAIN, I'M HONORED AND VERY

EXCITED TO START THIS JOURNEY.

>> Darren: IT'S SUPER

WELL-DESERVED, MY FRIEND.

I'M LOOKING FORWARD TO WATCHING

AS I'M SURE THE FOLKS AT HOME

ARE AS WELL.

CONGRATULATIONS.

TUNE IN TONIGHT AT 6:00.

>> Dom: THANK YOU.

