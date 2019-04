YCQM April 7, 2019

>>> GOOD MORNING, I'M DARREN

>> Darren: GOOD MORNING, I'M

DARREN PERRON.

RIGHT NOW ON "YOU CAN QUOTE

ME," THE MAURA MURRAY MYSTERY.

A NEW SEARCH FOR THE MISSING

WOMAN LEADS TO MORE HEARTBREAK

FOR HER FAMILY.

WE EXAMINE THE COLD CASE.

ALSO, NEW MENTAL HEALTH

FACILITIES AND PLANS FOR

PRISONS.

SOME OF THE WAYS THE STATE IS

LOOKING TO SPEND YOUR MONEY.

DETAILS ON THE NEW CAPITAL

BILL.

AND THE MAYOR'S VISION FOR

BURLINGTON.

WHAT HE SAYS ABOUT THE STATE

OF THE CITY.

MAYOR MIRO WEINBERGER RECENTLY

OUTLINED WHAT THE CITY IS

DOING WELL, AND WHERE IT NEEDS

IMPROVEMENT.

HE LAID OUT AN AMBITIOUS PLAN

DURING HIS STATE OF THE CITY

ADDRESS.

THE DEMOCRAT OUTLINED SEVERAL

KEY POINTS, INCLUDING FISCAL

RESPONSIBILITY, CLIMATE

CHANGE, THE HOUSING CRISIS,

AND THE OPIOID EPIDEMIC.

AND TO DIVE DEEPER INTO THOSE

ISSUES, THE MAYOR JOINS ME

NOW.

GOOD MORNING TO YOU.

>> GOOD MORNING, DARREN.

THANKS FOR HAVING ME IN.

>> THANKS FOR BEING HERE.

LET'S BEGIN WITH THE OPIOID

CRISIS, SINCE THIS WAS A PLAN

THAT YOU SAID WOULD TAKE

IMMEDIATE EFFECT, BASICALLY IT

INCREASES ACCESS TO TREATMENT

FOR PEOPLE WHO ARE SUFFERING

FROM SUBSTANCE ABUSE ISSUES.

WHAT IS THIS PLAN, WHAT DOES

IT DO?

>> EXACTLY RIGHT.

WE ARE TRYING TO DOUBLE DOWN

ON THE STRATEGIES WE'VE BEEN

ROLLING OUT THE LAST COUPLE

YEARS THAT HAVE EXPANDED

ACCESS AND WE THINK HAVE

CONTRIBUTED TO BRINGING DOWN

OPIOID DEATHS BY 50% IN 2018,

COMPARED TO THE YEAR BEFORE.

THIS SPECIFIC STRATEGY IS

HAPPENING NOW, NOW, AT OUR

POLICE DEPARTMENT, WHERE EVERY

TIME SOMEBODY IS ARRESTED

BEFORE THEY ARE RELEASED, WE

ARE GOING TO SCREEN THEM FOR

OPIOID USE ADDICTION, AND IF

THEY SCREEN POSITIVE, WE ARE

GOING TO GIVE THEM RESOURCES

AND TRY TO GIVE THEM A ROUTE

INTO IMMEDIATE MEDICALLY

ASSISTED TREATMENT IF THEY ARE

READY TO DO IT.

WE'VE BEEN DOING THIS A FEW

DAYS NOW, AND THE EARLY

RESULTS ARE PROMISING.

WEARE' HOPEFUL THIS COULD --

WE'RE HOPEFUL THIS COULD BE

OVER TIME A WAY THAT REALLY

DOZENS, MAYBE HUNDREDS OF

VERMONTERS GET INTO TREATMENT

THAT HAS ELUDED THEM UP UNTIL

NOW.

>> Darren: SO SOME PEOPLE HAVE

ALREADY BEEN TAKING PART IN

THIS NEW PROGRAM?

>> YEP.

IT'S JUST BEEN A FEW DAYS, BUT

IN THE FIRST COUPLE DAYS WE

HAVE SCREENED A NUMBER OF

PEOPLE, AND WE DID FIND

DEFINITELY A COUPLE EXAMPLES

OF PEOPLE WHO WERE ADDICTED,

AND WE WERE NOT ABLE TO GET

THEM IMMEDIATELY INTO

TREATMENT THIS WEEK, BUT WE

DID GIVE THEM RESOURCES,

FENTANYL TEST STRINGS, AND

NALAXONE KITS.

THEY NOW KNOW HOW TO FOLLOW UP

AND GET INTO TREATMENT IF THEY

WANT.

SO, YOU KNOW, NOT EVERYTHING

WE HAVE TRIED HAS WORKED.

THIS IS A PILOT.

WE'LL SEE WHERE IT GOES.

BUT OVERALL, I AM PROUD OF THE

WORK THAT THE BURLINGTON

POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS LED, AND

THAT WE'VE HELPED GALVANIZE

FOR THE WHOLE COUNTY.

TIMELY AN INDICATION WE ARE

TURNING THE CORNER AND HEADED

IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION.

>> Darren: LET'S SWITCH GEARS

TO MONEY.

THE CITY ABLE TO SELL

BURLINGTON TELECOM, THAT MEANS

$7 MILLION COMING BACK TO THE

CITY.

WHAT'S THAT MONEY GOING TO BE

USED FOR?

>> YEAH.

SO, YEAH, WE -- WE WERE ABLE

TO COMPLETE THE TRANSACTION.

I THINK IT IS IMPORTANT TO

REMEMBER WE SAVED BURLINGTON

TELECOM, IT WAS ON THE BRINK V

GOING UNDER, AND THE FIBER

OPTIC RESOURCES BEING LOST TO

THE COMMUNITY.

IT IS NOW ON STABLE FOOTING.

PART OF THAT IS A RETURN OF

APPROXIMATELY $7 MILLION TO

THE CITY, AND WHAT I PROPOSED

IN THE SPEECH, AND THE CITY

COUNCIL WILL HAVE TO AGREE TO

THIS, SNA WE TAKE A -- IS THAT

WE TAKE A COUPLE MILLION

DOLLARS OF THAT 7 AND USE IT

IN WAYS TO BENEFIT TAXPAYERS.

WE CAN, EVEN THOUGH VOTERS

SUPPORTED A TAX INCREASE AT

THE POLLS THIS PAST MARCH, I'M

PROPOSING WE NOT EXERCISE THAT

INCREASE.

I ALSO THINK WE HAVE AN

OPPORTUNITY TO REPLACE OUR

VERY OLD FLEET OF SIDEWALK

PLOWS THAT SPEND A LOT OF TIME

IN THE SHOP THIS PAST TOUGH

WINTER SO WE CAN IMPROVE OUR

RESPONSE TO FUTURE STORMS.

BEYOND THAT, THERE'S A

SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT OF

ADDITIONAL DOLLARS WE ARE

COMMITTED TO GO THROUGH A

PROCESS WITH THE COUNCIL AND

THE PUBLIC TO DECIDE WHAT TO

DO WITH THAT, INCLUDING WE MAY

CHOOSE TO INVEST SOME OF IT

BACK INTO THE NEW BT.

THAT'S A DECISION FOR THE

FUTURE.

>> YOU TALKED ABOUT CUTTING

CARBON AND YOU WANT TO EXPAND

THE WALK/BITE MASTER PLAN --

WALK/BIKE MASTER PLAN.

EXPLAIN WHAT THAT IS AND WHAT

YOU ENVISION IN GETTING CARS

OFF ROAD.

>> GREAT.

WE HAVE HAD A WALK/BIKE MASTER

PLAN FOR SEVERAL YEARS THAT WE

ARE CHIPPING AWAY AT

IMPLEMENTING.

IT INVOLVES EVERYTHING FROM

IMPROVING INTERSECTIONS,

PUTTING MORE MONEY INTO

SIDEWALK REPAIRS, SO THAT

PEOPLE CHOOSE WALKING OVER

OTHER OPTIONS MORE FREQUENTLY

AND ARE SAFE WHEN THEY DO

THAT.

IT ALSO DOES -- INCLUDE TRYING

TO BUILD A TRUE NETWORK OF

INTERCONNECTED BIKE LANES.

IF YOU LOOK AT THE DATA, YOU

DON'T GET WIDESPREAD BIKE USE

UNTIL YOU HAVE DEDICATED BIKE

LANES THAT CONNECT TO EACH

OTHER.

MANY PEOPLE DON'T FEEL SAFE

USING BIKE ON THE ROADWAY

UNLESS YOU HAVE DEDICATED

RESOURCES.

WE HAVE TWO ROUTES INTO THE

DOWNTOWN THAT HAVE THOSE

DEDICATED RESOURCES NOW, NORTH

AVENUE AND COLCHESTER AVENUE,

AND IN THE SPEECH I SAID WE

GOT TO CHIP AWAY AT ADDING

THOSE TO PINE STREET, WHICH IS

GOING TO HAPPEN WHEN WE GET

INTO CONSTRUCTION ON THE

CHAMPLAIN PARKWAY, AND WE'RE

STUDYING A COUPLE OTHER

ROUTES.

I THINK IT IS IMPORTANT TO SAY

IT'S NOT JUST ABOUT WALKING

AND BIKING, ELECTRIFICATION OF

OUR VEHICLES IS ANOTHER BIG

ROUTE FOR BRINGING DOWN

EMISSIONS FROM TRANSPORTATION.

BECAUSE WE OWN OUR OWN

UTILITY, THE BURLINGTON

ELECTRIC DEPARTMENT, WE ARE

ABLE TO OFFER INCENTIVES TO

BURLINGTON CUSTOMERS TO SWITCH

FROM GAS VEHICLES TO ELECTRIC

VEHICLES.

WE ANNOUNCED A NEW INCENTIVE

IN MY SPEECH TO INCREASE THAT

INCENTIVE, AND RIGHT NOW, IF

YOU LIVE IN BURLINGTON, AND

YOU CHARGE YOUR CAR DURING

OFF-PEAK HOURS, YOU CAN

RECHARGE YOUR CAR FOR THE

EQUIVALENT OF GOING TO A GAS

TANK AND REFUELING IT AT 60

CENTS A GALLON.

SO WE DO SEE THIS AS BECOMING

MORE AND MORE VIABLE, AND

THAT'S GOING TO HAVE A BIG

IMPACT.

>> Darren: YOU BROUGHT UP THE

HOUSING CRISIS THAT YOU SAY

REALLY NEEDS TO BE ADDRESSED

IN ORDER TO BRING MORE

FAMILIES AND MORE BUSINESS TO

THE CITY, BUT YOU DIDN'T

REALLY OFFER ANY SOLUTIONS.

YOU SAY THERE'S A SUMMIT

UPCOMING TO REALLY TALK ABOUT

THAT.

BUT WHAT DO YOU THINK NEEDS TO

BE DONE TO ADDRESS THE HOUSING

CRISIS?

>> YEAH.

WELL, I THINK THE SOLUTION IS

CREATING MORE HOMES, BUILDING

MORE HOMES.

WE GOT AWAY FROM THAT IN MANY

WAYS FOR A LONG TIME.

ONE OF THE THINGS I MENTIONED

IN THE SPEECH, WE KIND OF

COMPARED THE LAST SEVEN YEARS

TO THE PRIOR PERIOD FROM 2006

TO 2011, WE ONLY BUILT 67

HOMES DOUG THAT WHOLE PERIOD

OF TIME IN BURLINGTON: WE

BUILT ALMOST 600 HOMES THE

LAST SEVEN YEARS.

SO WE HAVE BEEN OFFERING

SOLUTIONS AND MAKING REAL

PROGRESS.

MY POINT WAS WE GOT TO DOUBLE

DOWN ON THESE STRATEGIES THAT

INCREASE SUPPLY.

WE WILL SPECIFICALLY AT THE

SUMMIT IN MAY BE TALKING ABOUT

MAKING ACCESSORY DWELLING

UNITS AN OPTION FOR FAR MORE

HOMEOWNERS THAN IT IS NOW.

>> BY CHANGING REGULATIONS?

>> CHANGE PARKING REGULATIONS,

LOT COVERAGE REGULATIONS AND

OTHERS TO ESSENTIALLY MAKE IT

LEGAL FOR PEOPLE TO ADD AN

APARTMENT ON TOP OF THEIR

GARAGE, FOR EXAMPLE.

>> Darren: GOTCHA.

>> WE I THINK HAVE PARKING

REGULATIONS IN THE DOWNTOWN

THAT ARE TOO STRICT AND ARE

GETTING IN THE WAY OF HOMES

BEING CREATED IN THE DOWNTOWN.

I THINK WE NEED TO LOOK AT

POTENTIALLY INCREASING FUNDING

INTO OUR HOUSING TRUST FUND AS

WELL, WHICH IS OUR LOCAL

SOURCE FOR INVESTING IN

--

PERMANENTLY AFFORDABLE

HOUSING.

IT IS NOT JUST A SUMMIT TO

TALK, WHAT I COMMITTED TO IS

BY THE FALL WE TRANSLATE THOSE

SUMMIT PROPOSALS INTO ACTUALLY

DRAFT ORDINANCES THAT THE

COUNCIL CAN ACT ON THIS FALL.

SO THIS IS VERY MUCH INTENDED

TO BE ACTION-ORIENTED,

DOUBLING DOWN ON OUR SUCCESSES

OF THE LAST SEVEN YEARS, AND

KEEPING THIS A HIGH PRIORITY.

>> Darren: IT'S POTHOLE SEASON

AS YOU KNOW.

YOU DRIVE AROUND THE CITY,

FRANKLY ANYWHERE IN VERMONT.

>> I APPRECIATE YOU POINTING

THAT OUT.

IT IS NOT JUST A BURLINGTON

PHENOMENA.

>> ROADS IN THE KINGDOM QUITE

A BIT.

LET'S TALK ABOUT THE GAME PLAN

FOR FIXING THE ROADS.

>> YEAH.

WELL, WE DID HAVE A TOUGH

WINTER.

IT WAS TOUGH IN THE SENSE THAT

WE -- OUR STREET CREWS WERE

OUT THERE.

THEY DID EXTRA SHIFTS ON MORE

THAN 60 DAYS THIS PAST WINTER

WITH ALL THE SNOW THAT WE HAD.

THAT SAME CREW IS NOW OUT

THERE USING COLD PATCH AND HOT

MIX AND FILLING AS MANY

POTHOLES AS THEY CAN,

LITERALLY SHOVELING BY HAND

TONS OF MATERIAL EVERY WEEK

INTO THE STREETS.

THAT HELPS A LITTLE BIT, BUT I

THINK WE ALL KNOW YOU DON'T

REALLY ADDRESS THE ISSUE UNTIL

YOU CAN -- UNTIL THE ASPHALT

PLANTS ARE BACK OPEN AND YOU

CAN DO SUBSTANTIAL PAVING.

FORTUNATELY WE HAVE THE THIRD

YEAR OF THIS SUSTAINABLE

INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, THESE

FUNDS FLOWING FROM THE BIG

BOND THAT WAS PASSED BY 75% OF

BURLINGTONIANS IN 2016.

WE HAVE ANOTHER YEAR THIS

SUMMER WHERE WE REPAVE ALMOST

TWICE THE NUMBER OF ROADS AS

WE WOULD IN A TYPICAL YEAR.

WE'RE GOING TO, AGAIN, REPLACE

ABOUT THREE TIMES THE AMOUNT

OF SIDEWALKS THAT WE DO IN A

TYPICAL YEAR.

WE'RE FORTUNATE TO BE IN A

PERIOD WHERE THE VOTERS HAVE

SUPPORTED SUBSTANTIAL

INVESTMENTS IN OUR

INFRASTRUCTURE.

WE ARE GOING TO KEEP

IMPLEMENTING THAT THIS SUMMER.

>> Darren: MAYOR, THANK YOU

FOR JOINING ME.

NICE TO SEE YOU.

>> DARREN, NICE TO SEE YOU.

THANK YOU.

>> Darren: HOPES FOR ANSWERS

TO A 15-YEAR MYSTERY DASHED.

MAURA MURRAY STILL MISSING.

HER FAMILY BELIEVED HER

REMAINS WERE BURIED IN A NEW

HAMPSHIRE FARMHOUSE.

THEY CONVINCED AUTHORITIES TO

FOCUS THE SEARCH THERE.

ADAM SULLIVAN WAS ON THE SCENE

WHEN AUTHORITIES REVEALED THEY

DID NOT FIND HER.

>> I THOUGHT WE FINALLY HAD

IT.

THIS HURTS.

>> THERE WAS NOTICEABLE PAIN

IN FRED MURRAY'S VOICE AS HE

ADDRESSED MEMBERS OF THE MEDIA

FROM ACROSS NEW ENGLAND

REGARDING THE LATEST TWIST IN

THE DISAPPEARANCE OF HIS

DAUGHTER.

MAURA MURRAY VANISHED 15 YEARS

AGO AFTER CRASHING HER CAR ON

A RURAL ROAD IN NORTH

HAVERHILL, NEW HAMPSHIRE.

>> THIS IS WORSE THAN THE

OTHER FALSE ALARMS OR

DEAD-ENDS.

I WAS PRETTY SURE, YOU KNOW.

>> WEDNESDAY, STATE AND

FEDERAL AUTHORITIES SCOURED A

HOME JUST A FEW HUNDRED YARDS

FROM WHERE MAURA WAS LAST

SEEN.

THEY WERE THERE BECAUSE

PRIVATE INVESTIGATORS HAD

RECENTLY BROUGHT CADAVER DOGS

INTO THE HOME WHICH ALERTED

THEM TO A SPOT IN THE BASEMENT

WHERE THERE COULD BE HUMAN

REMAINS BURIED.

THE CEMENT WAS CUT OUT

WEDNESDAY, BUT POLICE SAY NO

EVIDENCE WAS FOUND IN

CONNECTION WITH THE CASE.

>> SHE WANTS TO COME HOME AND

BE BURIED IN HER HOMETOWN, AND

SHE CAN'T.

SHE'S BURIED UP HERE.

AND I NEED HELP.

>> THE FBI ASSISTED IN

WEDNESDAY'S SEARCH.

AUTHORITIES SAY THEY WILL

CONTINUE TO WORK THE CASE,

WHICH IS CURRENTLY CLASSIFIED

AS A MISSING PERSONS

INVESTIGATION.

>> JEFF, WHAT IS THE MESSAGE

TO THE MURRAY FAMILY?

>> THE MESSAGE IS THE SAME,

WHICH IS THAT EVERYBODY

INVOLVED REMAINS COMMITTED TO

FOLLOWING EVERY LEAD THAT'S

OUT THERE, TO TRY TO GET

ANSWERS TO WHAT HAPPENED TO

MAURA.

>> Darren: WE TAKE YOU BEYOND

THE HEADLINES.

HERE IS A LOOK AT HOW THE

MYSTERY BEGAN.

>> FOR HER NOT TO CALL MEANS

IT ME THAT SHE IS NOT ABLE TO.

FOR WHATEVER REASON, SHE IS

UNABLE TO CALL ME.

[ PHONE RINGING ]

THAT FRIGHTENS ME.

>> THE NIGHTMARE FOR MURRAY'S

FAMILY BEGAN FEBRUARY 9TH,

2004.

THE UMASS NURSING STUDENT

CRASHED ON ROUTE 112 IN

HAVERHILL, NEW HAMPSHIRE.

HER CAR FOUND, BUT SHE HAD

VANISHED.

MURRAY HAD LOOKED ONLINE FOR

HOTELS IN THE BURLINGTON AREA,

JUST BEFORE THE MINOR

ACCIDENT.

NO SIGN OF HER THERE, EITHER.

INITIALLY POLICE FOUND NO

EVIDENCE OF FOUL PLAY, BUT

TIME PASSED, AND POLICE BEGAN

TO SUSPECT SOMETHING WEPT

WRONG.

-- WENT WRONG.

BUT WHAT?

THEY UNCOVERED VERY FEW CLUES

AT THE SCENE.

AND ONGOING SEARCHES BY

AUTHORITIES, FAMILY, AND

FRIENDS, TURNED UP NOTHING

OVER THE LAST 15 YEARS.

>> WE'RE STILL HOPEFUL AND

WE'RE STILL PRAYING FOR MAURA

TO BE FOUND.

>> Darren: HER FAMILY THOUGHT

THIS LATEST SEARCH WOULD BE

THE CLOSURE THEY SO

DESPERATELY WANTED, BUT THE

MYSTERY INTO MURRAY'S

DISAPPEARANCE CONTINUES.

ADAM SULLIVAN JOINS ME NOW

FROM OUR NEW HAMPSHIRE BUREAU

TO TALK MORE ABOUT THIS COLD

CASE.

ADAM, GOOD MORNING.

>> HI, DARREN.

>> Darren: WHY THIS HOUSE?

WHY THE SEARCH THERE?

>> WELL, THIS HOUSE HAD BEEN

THE FOCUS OF THE

INVESTIGATION, OR PART OF THE

INVESTIGATION, I SHOULD SAY,

FROM THE VERY BEGINNING.

POLICE WERE AROUND THAT HOUSE,

BUT THEY HAD NEVER GONE INSIDE

BECAUSE THEY SIMPLY SAID THERE

WAS NOT ENOUGH PROBABLE CAUSE

TO DO SO.

HOWEVER, MAURA MURRAY'S

FAMILY, THEY FELT THAT THAT

HOUSE SHOULD BE LOOKED AT

CLOSER, AND OVER THE YEARS, 15

YEARS, SINCE SHE FIRST WENT

MISSING, THEY REPEATEDLY TRIED

TO GET INTO THAT HOUSE.

HOWEVER, THE OWNERS AT THE

TIME DENIED THOSE REQUESTS.

IT WASN'T UNTIL JUST RECENTLY

THAT THE HOUSE WAS SOLD, AND

THE NEW OWNERS ALLOWED THE

MURRAY FAMILY TO GO IN AT

WHICH TIME THEY WENT IN WITH

DOGS.

THOSE DOGS ALERTED POLICE, OR

EXCUSE ME, ALERTED THE PRIVATE

INVESTIGATORS TO A SPOT IN THE

BASEMENT.

THEY ALSO USED

GROUND-PENETRATING RADAR IN

THAT BASEMENT, WHICH ALSO

ALERTED THEM TO SOME SORT OF

IRREGULARITY IN THE BASEMENT,

AND THAT'S WHAT BROUGHT US TO

THE POLICE SEARCH, WHICH

HAPPENED WEDNESDAY.

DARREN?

>> Darren: SO WHAT YOU'RE

TALKING ABOUT HERE IS THE

FAMILY TELLING US THAT CADAVER

DOGS PICKED UP ON SOMETHING

BEFORE THE SEARCH.

DID INVESTIGATORS SAY WHAT

THAT COULD HAVE BEEN, OR DID

THEY DISCOUNT THAT ALTOGETHER?

>> WELL, ON WEDNESDAY, WHEN

THEY WENT IN AND THEY

LITERALLY CUT THROUGH THE

CEMENT FLOOR BECAUSE OF THOSE

PRIVATE INVESTIGATIONS, THEY

SAID THAT THEY DID FIND WHAT

APPEARED TO BE OLD PIECES OF

POTTERY, MAYBE SOME PIPING AS

WELL.

THEY ALSO SAID THAT THEY

ESSENTIALLY WENT INTO THE

HOUSE NOT BECAUSE OF ANY NEW

CREDIBLE EVIDENCE, NOT ENOUGH

EVIDENCE THEY FELT WAS

PROBABLE CAUSE TO EVEN GET A

WARRANT TO SEARCH THE HOUSE,

BUT THEY WENT IN SIMPLY TO

CHECK ANOTHER BOX OFF IN THE

INVESTIGATION.

THEY ACTUALLY WENT IN WITHOUT

THE WARRANT BECAUSE, AS I

SAID, THE NEW HOMEOWNERS OF

THAT PROPERTY ALLOWED POLICE

TO GO IN WITHOUT A WARRANT.

THEY ALSO ALLOWED THE PRIVATE

INVESTIGATORS TO GO IN WITHOUT

A WARRANT, WHICH, AGAIN, THEY

WENT IN WITH CADAVER DOGS AND

THOSE DOGS ALERTED THEM TO

SOMETHING IN THE BASEMENT, BUT

WHEN STATE POLICE AND FBI

AGENTS, YOU KNOW, DRESSED IN

FULL CRIMINAL GEAR, WHEN THEY

WENT IN ON WEDNESDAY, THEY

FOUND NOTHING RELATED TO THE

ONGOING INVESTIGATION OF THE

DISAPPEARANCE.

>> Darren: THIS IS STILL

CLASSIFIED AS A MISSING

PERSONS CASE.

IS IT CONSIDERED A CRIMINAL

CASE AS WELL NOW?

>> WELL, THIS CASE OVER THE

YEARS, DARREN, AS YOU WELL

KNOW, HAVING COVERED IT FOR AS

MANY YEARS AS I HAVE, HAS

RECEIVED A LOT OF ATTENTION.

THERE HAS BEEN NATIONAL

STORIES ON THIS CASE.

MAURA MURRAY IS FROM THE

BOSTON AREA, SO BOSTON PRESS

HAS BEEN ALL OVER THIS CASE.

SO I THINK BECAUSE OF THAT

HIGH-PROFILE NATURE OF THIS

CASE, IT IS A MISSING PERSONS

CASE, BUT POLICE ARE ALSO

TREATING IT AS A CRIMINAL

INVESTIGATION.

NOW, MAURA MURRAY'S FAMILY,

THEY SAY THEY WILL CONTINUE TO

SEARCH FOR THEIR LOVED ONE,

AND CONTINUE THEIR EFFORT TO

BRING HER HOME, DESPITE

WEDNESDAY'S SET BACK, FAMILY

OF MAURA MURRAY TOLD ME THEY

REALLY WERE HOPING THAT THIS

MAY BE THE BREAK THAT THEY

WERE LOOKING FOR, AND THEY

SAID, YOU KNOW, THE

DISAPPOINTMENT REALLY, DARREN,

ON WEDNESDAY, WAS JUST

PALPABLE FROM THE FAMILY AS

ONCE AGAIN A POSSIBLE LEAD IN

THE CASE TURNED UP TO BE A

DEAD-END.

DARREN?

>> Darren: MURRAY WENT MISSING

AROUND THE SAME TIME AS

ANOTHER YOUNG WOMAN, BRIANNA

MATELAND OF FRANKLIN COUNTY.

HER CAR ALSO FOUND CRASHED AND

ABANDONED, BUT POLICE NEVER

CONNECTED THE TWO

DISAPPEARANCES.

WAS THAT BROUGHT UP AT ALL?

>> DARREN, THAT CASE WAS NOT

BROUGHT UP.

AGAIN, IT'S AN ONGOING MISSING

PERSONS INVESTIGATION IN NEW

HAMPSHIRE, OBVIOUSLY THERE ARE

OTHER MISSING PERSONS CASES

AROUND THE REGION, BUT ON

WEDNESDAY, WHEN STATE POLICE

INVESTIGATORS, UNITED

STATES -- EXCUSE ME, NEW

HAMPSHIRE ATTORNEY GENERAL,

AND THE FBI, WHEN THEY

ADDRESSED THE MEDIA, THAT CASE

WAS NOT BROUGHT UP.

THE SOLEIL TENSION AND --

SOLE ATTENTION AND FOCUS ON

THAT PRESS CONFERENCE WAS THE

ONGOING SEARCH FOR MAURA

MURRAY.

>> Darren: THE FAMILY OVER THE

YEARS EXPRESSED FRUSTRATION

WITH POLICE AND THEIR

INVESTIGATION, EVEN SUING TO

TRY TO GET DETAILS ABOUT THEIR

INVESTIGATION RELEASED.

DID THEY INDICATE IF THEY WERE

SATISFIED WITH THE SEARCH AT

THIS HOME ON WEDNESDAY?

>> YEAH, DARREN, IT APPEARS

THEY ARE NOT SATISFIED.

IT IS A LITTLE -- I MEAN, YOU

CAN IMAGINE THE FRUSTRATION OF

FRED MURRAY, MAURA MURRAY'S

FATHER, WHO HAS BEEN SEARCHING

FOR HIS DAUGHTER FOR THE PAST

15 YEARS.

I THINK ANYONE WITH KIDS WOULD

SORT OF SHARE THE PAIN THAT HE

IS GOING THROUGH.

SO IT WAS APPARENT ON

WEDNESDAY DURING THE PRESS

CONFERENCE THAT HE REALLY

WASN'T SATISFIED WITH THE

RESULTS OF THAT SEARCH IN THE

HOUSE.

HE EVEN SAID AS MUCH TO THE

MEDIA THAT HE FEELS THAT MAYBE

THEY SHOULD HAVE DUG A LITTLE

BIT MORE.

AND WE DON'T KNOW, DARREN, IF

THAT'S REALLY FRUSTRATION, OR

IF IT'S JUST THE PAIN THAT HIS

FAMILY HAS BEEN GOING THROUGH

FOR THE LAST 15 YEARS.

I ALSO SPOKE WITH MAURA

MURRAY'S BROTHER, WHO TOLD ME

THAT HE REALLY WAS OPTIMISTIC

THAT THIS COULD BE THE END OF

THE CASE, THAT HER REMAINS

COULD BE FOUND, OR WOULD BE

FOUND IN THAT HOUSE, AND THEY

COULD ULTIMATELY BRING HER

HOME.

BUT, AGAIN, THAT'S NOT THE

CASE WITH THE FAMILY TOLD ME

THAT THEY ARE GOING TO

CONTINUE TO SEARCH FOR HER TO

DO, NO MATTER WHAT IT TAKES,

UNTIL MAURA IS BROUGHT HOME.

DARREN?

>> LET'S GO BACK 15 YEARS.

ANY NEW DETAILS ABOUT WHERE

SHE WAS HEADING THE DAY SHE

DISAPPEARED?

AS I MENTIONED, SHE HAD

SEARCHED ONLINE FOR HOTELS IN

BURLINGTON.

ALSO, SHE TOLD HER PROFESSORS

AND HER BOSS THAT SHE NEEDED

TO TAKE SOME TIME OFF FOR A

FAMILY MATTER JUST BEFORE SHE

DROVE NORTH.

NICK NEW ON THAT?

-- ANYTHING NEW ON THAT?

>> YEAH, DARREN, REALLY

NOTHING NEW.

AGAIN, THIS IS EVIDENCE FROM

15 YEARS AGO, SHE REPORTEDLY

TOLD THE PROFESSORS AT SCHOOL

THAT SHE WAS LEAVING FOR A,

QUOTE, DEATH IN THE FAMILY.

HOWEVER, IT'S UNCLEAR, REALLY,

IF SHE WAS TELLING THE TRUTH

THERE.

BUT WE DON'T KNOW WHY.

WE DON'T KNOW WHY SHE WAS

HEADED NORTH.

SHE HAD STAYED WITH HER FAMILY

IN BARTLETT IN THE PAST.

I THINK ONE INTERESTING THING

FROM THE ACTUAL SCENE OF THE

CRASH BACK IN FEBRUARY OF 2004

IS THAT THE DOORS TO HER

VEHICLE WERE LOCKED.

NOW, I'M NOT AN INVESTIGATOR,

DARREN, BUT, YOU KNOW, JUST

LOOKING AT IT FROM MY

PERSPECTIVE, IF HER VEHICLE

WAS LOCKED, THAT, TO ME, SAYS

THAT MAYBE SHE LEFT THE

VEHICLE.

SHE WASN'T THERE ON THE

ROADSIDE WHEN SHE WENT

MISSING, SHE -- MAYBE SHE

LOCKED THE DOORS AND THEN

WALKED.

APPARENTLY THE FAMILY BELIEVES

SHE MAY HAVE WALKED TO THIS

NEIGHBOR'S HOUSE THAT WAS

SEARCHED ON WEDNESDAY, AND,

AGAIN, THAT WAS ONE OF THE

REASONS, OF SEVERAL REASONS,

THAT FRED MURRAY SAID THEY

WERE FOCUSED ON THIS HOUSE,

BUT OBVIOUSLY AFTER WEDNESDAY

AND AFTER STATE POLICE AND FBI

AGENTS FOUND NOTHING AT THE

HOUSE, THE SEARCH FOR MAURA

MURRAY CONTINUES.

>> Darren: WHAT HAPPENS NOW,

ADAM?

>> WELL, I ASKED THE ASSISTANT

NEW HAMPSHIRE ATTORNEY GENERAL

THAT ASKED QUESTION, WHAT --

THAT EXACT QUESTION.

WHAT IS THE MESSAGE TO THE

FAMILY.

HE TOLD ME THE MESSAGE TO THE

FAMILY IS THE SAME MESSAGE

THAT THEY REALLY HAVE BEEN

SAYING FOR THE PAST 15 YEARS.

THEY ARE GOING TO CONTINUE

SEARCHING FOR MAURA MURRAY,

THEY ARE GOING TO CONTINUE

WITH THE INVESTIGATION, THEY

ARE GOING TO CONTINUE TO

FOLLOW LEADS.

THEY ALSO TOLD THE PUBLIC THAT

THEY CAN'T DO IT ALONE.

THEY NEED THE PUBLIC'S HELP.

THEY NEED THE PUBLIC TO COME

FORWARD WITH ANY INFORMATION,

AND ANYONE WHO MAY HAVE

INFORMATION ABOUT THIS CASE IS

ASKED TO CONTACT POLICE.

DARREN?

>> ADAM SULLIVAN, THANK YOU.

>> Darren: THE VERMONT HOUSE

HAS PASSED A TWO-YEAR CAPITAL

BILL THAT WILL HELP THE STATE

REPLACE AGING FACILITIES.

IT'S A $124 MILLION SPENDING

PLAN.

THE BILL INCLUDES MONEY FOR A

NEW MENTAL HEALTH FACILITY,

AND PLANNING FOR NEW PRISONS.

CHANNEL 3'S POLITICAL REPORTER

NEAL GOSWAMI HAS THE DETAILS

ON HOW YOUR MONEY WILL BE

SPENT.

>> IT'S A HUGE STEP FORWARD

FOR MENTAL HEALTH TREATMENT IN

THE STATE.

>> THE RESIDENTIAL TREATMENT

FACILITY IN MIDDLESEX WAS

BUILT AFTER TROPICAL STORM

IRENE DECIMATED THE VERMONT

STATE HOSPITAL IN 2011.

THE FEDS ARE THREATENING TO

CUT OFF FUNDING FOR IT BECAUSE

IT WAS ONLY SUPPOSED TO BE

TEMPORARY.

HUMAN SERVICES

SECRETARIAL ALGO BAY HOPES THE

LINE IN THE CAPITAL ITEM

SHOULD CONVINCE THE FEDS THE

STATE IS TAKING ACTION.

>> WE HAVE A PLAN.

IT WILL TAKE ABOUT THREE YEARS

TO BE ABLE TO BUILD A NEW

MIDDLESEX AND SO WE WOULD

EXPECT WITH THIS MONEY TO

BEGIN, YOU KNOW, THE PROCESS

OF DESIGN PRETTY QUICKLY.

>> REPRESENTATIVE BUTCH SHAW

SAID THE TRAILERS USED FOR THE

MIDDLESEX FACILITY HAVE

EXCEEDED THEIR LIFE SPAP --

SPAN.

>> CURRENTLY THE CONDITION OF

A FIVE OR SIX-YEAR-OLD MOBILE

HOME THAT HAS BEEN USED

EXTENSIVELY.

>> THE STEP TO BUILDING A NEW

PERMANENT FACILITY IS FINDING

THE RIGHT LOCATION.

>> WE ARE TALKING TO PROPERTY

OWNERS, AND TRYING TO FIGURE

OUT WHAT LOCATION WOULD BE

VIABLE FOR THIS.

>> MEANWHILE, SHAW SAYS THE

STATE-OWNED PARKING GARAGE ON

CHERRY STREET IN DOWNTOWN

BURLINGTON IS GETTING $10

MILLION TO SHORE UP THE

FOUNDATION.

>> IT IS AN INVESTMENT TO MAKE

SURE WE HAVE A GOOD FOUNDATION

UNDERNEATH THE BUILDING.

>> CHITTENDEN REGIONAL

CORRECTION FACILITY IN SOUTH

BURLINGTON FOR WOMEN NEEDS

REPLACE BEING.

THE HOUSE PROVIDED MONEY FOR A

NEW SITE.

>> THERE'S $40 MILLION IT

START THE PROCESS.

>> DESPITE THE SPENDING, SHAW

SAID MANY PROJECTION DID NOT

MAKE THE CUT.

>> THERE'S ALWAYS THINGS LEFT

OFF THE LIST.

WE DID A QUICK TOTAL OF THE

NEED, TOTAL PROJECT NEEDS IN

THIS YEAR'S BILL.

IT WAS OVER $600 MILLION.

>> Darren: AND NEAL JOINS ME

NOW.

NEAL, THIS BILL IS NOW WITH

THE SENATE FOR ITS REVIEW.

IT WAS MENTIONED THAT PLENTY

OF PROJECTS DIDN'T MAKE THE

CUT.

WHAT WAS LEFT OUT THIS YEAR?

>> HEY, DARREN.

ONE OF THE MAJOR

INFRASTRUCTURE NEEDS THE STATE

HAS IS THE PRISON SYSTEM.

THERE'S A QUARTER MILLION

DOLLARS IN THE CAPITAL BILL

THIS YEAR TO BEGIN PLANNING

THE REPLACEMENT OF THE WOMEN'S

FACILITY IN SOUTH BURLINGTON.

BUT OTHER AIMING PRISONS WILL

NEED TO BE -- AGING PRISONS

WILL NEED TO BE REPLACED, AND

THERE'S NO MONEY FOR THAT.

SCOTT ADMINISTRATION, OF

COURSE, PITCHED A NEW PRISON

COMPLEX LAST YEAR THAT

LAWMAKERS CONTINUE TO DISCUSS.

SO FAR THERE'S BEEN NO ACTIN

0 -- ACTION ON IT.

>> Darren: THE RESIDENTIAL

TREATMENT FACILITY IN

MIDDLESEX WILL BE REPLACED.

HOW MUCH PRESSURE IS THE STATE

UNDER TO DO THAT, AND WHERE

WILL ITS REPLACEMENT BE

LOCATED?

>> SURE.

WELL, THE FACILITY IS

BASICALLY SEVERAL MOBILE

TRAILERS PROVIDED BY FEMA.

THEY WERE ONLY SUPPOSED TO BE

USED FOR A FEW YEARS.

SEVERAL YEARS AFTER THAT

DEADLINE NOW, THE FEDS SAY

FUNDING WILL BE CUT OFF UNLESS

SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IS MADE

TOWARD REPLACING IT.

HUMAN SERVICES

SECRETARY ALGO BAY SAID THE

$4.5 MILLION IN THE CAPITAL

BILL IS MORE THAN ENOUGH TO

SHOW PROGRESS, AND HE SAYS THE

STATE IS CURRENTLY SCOURING

THE CENTRAL VERMONT AREA FOR

SUITABLE SITE.

SO FAR NO POTENTIAL SITES HAVE

BEEN PUBLICLY NAMED.

>> Darren: THE STATE HAS

SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL NEEDS, BUT

IT WILL HAVE LESS CAPACITY TO

TACKLE THEM IN THE COMING

YEARS.

EXPLAIN THIS, NEAL.

>> WELL, SO THE STATE HAS BOND

CAPACITY THIS YEAR TO COVER

ABOUT $124 MILLION IN THE

CAPITAL BILL FOR ITS NEEDS

OVER THE NEXT COUPLE YEARS.

THE STATE'S BONDING CAPACITY

IS BASED ON SEVERAL FACTORS,

LIKE REVENUES, DEMOGRAPHICS,

DEBT, OVER THE NEXT SEVEN

YEARS, DEBT CAPACITY IS

EXPECTED TO SHRINK BY MORE

THAN 10%.

THAT MEANS LAWMAKERS WILL HAVE

A DIFFICULT TIME, EVEN MORE

DIFFICULT TIME MAKING

DECISIONS ABOUT WHAT TO

PRIORITIZE, AND PLENTY MORE

THINGS WILL BE LEFT OFF THE

LIST.

>> Darren: NEAL GOSWAMI IN THE

NEWSROOM, THANK YOU.

>> THANKS, DARREN.

>> Darren: THE CAPITAL BILL

NOW GOES TO THE SENATE WHERE

LAWMAKERS IN THAT BODY COULD

MAKE SOME CHANGES BEFORE IT IS

SENT TO THE GOVERNOR FOR

APPROVAL.

THAT WILL DO IT FOR "YOU CAN

QUOTE ME," THE CHANNEL 3 NEWS

CONTINUES NEXT, RIGHT HERE ON

THE WEEKEND.

TAKE CARE, EVERYBODY.

HAVE A GOOD SUNDAY.

