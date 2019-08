YCQM Aug. 11, 2019

Captioning provided by

>> Darren: GOOD MORNING, I'M

DARREN PERRON.

RIGHT NOW ON CHANNEL 3'S "YOU

CAN QUOTE ME," AN F-35 PILOT

TRIES TO RELIEVE FEARS ABOUT

THE FIGHTER JETS SET TO LAND

HERE IN JUST ONE MONTH.

ALSO, PLANNED PARENTHOOD

RESPONDS TO THE GAG ORDER ON

TITLE TEN PREVENTING PROVIDERS

FROM EVEN MENTIONING ABORTION.

PLUS, FINANCING YOUR FUTURE.

HOW THE STOCK MARKET AND

INTEREST RATES AFFECT YOUR

WALLET AND WHAT YOU NEED TO

SAVE NOW TO RETIRE

COMFORTABLY.

THAT'S WHERE WE BEGIN THIS

MORNING.

AS EXPECTED, THE FEDERAL

RESERVE CUT INTEREST RATES BY

A QUARTER OF A PERCENT, WHILE

SAVERS JEERED, BORROWERS

CHEERED.

HERE'S JOE SCHLESSINGER.

>> THOSE CARRYING A CREDIT

CARD BALANCE COULD FEEL AN

IMMEDIATE IMPACT WHICH WILL BE

A RELIEF TO THE 44% OF CREDIT

ACCOUNT HOLDERS THAT DO NOT

PAY OFF THEIR BALANCES IN FULL

EACH MONTH.

IF YOU PLAN TO PURCHASE A CAR

WITH BORROWED MONEY, THE CUT

WILL SHAVE A FEW DOLLARS A

MONTH ON A $25,000 LOAN.

FOR HOMEOWNERS WITH ADJUSTABLE

RATE MORTGAGES, OR HOME EQUITY

LINES OF CREDIT, THE RATE CUT

WILL IMPACT YOUR PAYMENT

EITHER IMMEDIATELY, OR WHEN

THE LOAN NEXT ADJUSTS.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING TO BUY A

HOME WITH A 15-OR 30-YEAR

FIXED RATE MORTGAGE OR REEF

FINANCE AN EXISTING ONE, THOSE

RATES KEY OFF THE 10-YEAR

TREASURY BOND, WHICH THE FED

DOES NOT CONTROL.

THE GOOD NEWS IS THAT

LONGER-TERM MORTGAGE RATES ARE

HOVERING NEAR THREE-YEAR LOWS.

FEDERAL STUDENT LOANS ARE

ALREADY LOCKED IN FOR THE

UPCOMING ACADEMIC YEAR, SO NO

IMPACT THERE.

BUT SOME PRIVATE EDUCATION

LOANS ARE VARIABLE, SO THERE

COULD BE SOME RELIEF WITH THAT

RATE CUT.

>> Darren: AND GEORGE EWINS,

THE SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF

INVESTMENTS AT RAYMOND JAMES

JOINS ME IT TALK MORE ABOUT

THIS, AND TO REALLY MAKE SENSE

OF IT ALL.

GOOD MORNING TO YOU.

>> GOOD MORNING.

THANKS FOR HAVING ME.

>> Darren: THANKS FOR BEING

HERE.

SO THE PRESIDENT HAD CALMED

FOR THIS INTEREST RATE CUT.

IN FACT, HE WANTS TO SEE EVEN

MORE.

THAT IS EXPECTED BY SOME

ANALYSTS, BUT REALLY IT IS NOT

THE PRESIDENT'S CALL.

EXPLAIN HOW THIS WORKS.

>> YEAH.

EXACTLY RIGHT, IT IS NOT THE

PRESIDENT'S CALL.

IT IS THE CALL AS THE CHAIRMAN

OF THE FEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF

THE UNITED STATES.

AND THIS IS ARGUABLY THE MOST

POWERFUL FINANCIAL INSTITUTION

ON THE PLANET.

AND THEY ARE BASICALLY THE

PARENT OF ALL THE BANKS IN OUR

COUNTRY.

SO I SAY THAT METAPHORICALLY.

THEY ARE TELLING THE BANKS HOW

MUCH THEY CAN LEND AGAINST THE

MONEY THAT THEY HAVE ON THEIR

CUSTOMERS' DEPOSITS.

THEY ARE SETTING KEY INTEREST

RATES THAT ALL OTHER INTEREST

RATES KEY OFF OF.

AND THEY ARE IN CHARGE OF KIND

OF SMOOTHING OUT THE ECONOMIC

CYCLES.

>> Darren: WHAT IS THE BEST

WAY THAT PEOPLE CAN TAKE

ADVANTAGE OF A LOWER INTEREST

RATE?

>> YEAH.

WELL, IN ANY ENVIRONMENT THERE

IS GREAT THINGS YOU CAN DO.

SO HIGH RATES, LOW RATES.

LOW RATES RIGHT NOW WILL

BENEFIT ASSET PRICES.

SO IF YOU ARE INVESTED IN

STOCKS, YOUR STOCK MARKET

PORTFOLIO YOU HAVE PROBABLY

SEEN RISE QUITE A BIT.

TALKING TO SOME OF OUR CLIENTS

ABOUT TAKING OF THE GAINS IN

THEIR PORTFOLIO, ACCELERATING

PAY DOWN OF HIGHER INTEREST

MORTGAGE, REFINANCING THEIR

MORTGAGE IF THEY CAN, PAYING

DOWN CREDIT CARDS.

YOU KNOW, RATES ARE LOW, BUT

THE CREDIT CARD COMPANIES

DIDN'T GET THE MEMO.

>> Darren: NO KIDDING.

>> HIT THOSE QUICKLY, PAY THEM

DOWN.

SOME OF THOSE COMPANIES WILL

LET YOU REFINANCE, GET YOU ON

A PLAN WHERE YOU CAN PAY LESS,

OR LOWER RATE BY ENGAGING WITH

THEM.

SO CALL YOUR CREDIT CARD

COMPANY AND SEE IF YOU CAN

WORK SOMETHING OUT.

>> Darren: LET'S GET TO

FINANCING YOUR FUTURE.

MOST PEOPLE ARE NOT TRAINED TO

UNDERSTAND RETIREMENT

ACCOUNTS, OR KNOW WHAT TO LOOK

FOR.

THE BIG QUESTION IS, WILL YOU

HAVE ENOUGH SAVED BY THE TIME

YOU DO RETIRE.

RACHEL DEPOMPA INVESTIGATES

WHAT YOU SHOULD HAVE STASHED

AWAY AT 30, 40, 50 AND 60.

>> HEAR THAT SOUND?

IT'S TIME ESCAPING YOU.

YOU ARE GETTING CLOSER AND

CLOSER TO THE DAY YOU STOP

WORKING.

>> I'M TRYING TO RETIRE MAYBE

AROUND 60, IF I CAN POSSIBLY

BE ABLE TO DO THAT.

>> WE CAN'T STOP TIME, OR

RESTART IT, BUT WE CAN START

SAVING AT ANY AGE.

>> DON'T PANIC.

>> EVERY YEAR WE HEAR THE

NUMBERS, THE AMOUNT OF MONEY

YOU NEED TO RETIRE.

FIDELITY, T. ROWE PRICE, ALL

THE BIG BROKAGES PUT OUT GUIDE

LINES.

ARIEL O'SHEA WRITES ABOUT THIS

TOPIC ALL THE TIME.

THE FINANCE EXPERT FOR

NERDWALLET SAYS YOU HAVE TO

REMEMBER ONE THING.

>> THESE ARE GOALS, YES, AND

YOU SHOULD NOT PANIC IF YOU

HAVE NOT MET THESE GOALS,

BECAUSE THEY ARE PRETTY, YOU

KNOW, THEY ARE STRETCH GOALS.

>> LET'S TALK ABOUT THOSE

GOALS.

BY AGE 30, YOU SHOULD HAVE ONE

TO TWO TIMES YOUR ANNUAL

SALARY SAVED UP.

THAT DOESN'T MEAN IN A SAVINGS

ACCOUNT.

THAT'S INCLUDING YOUR 401k'S

OR IRAS.

IN YOUR 40s YOU SHOULD HAVE

TWO TO THREE TIMES YOUR ANNUAL

SALARY SAVED.

AND BY 50, IT JUMPS TO SIX

TIMES YOUR ANNUAL SALARY.

>> BECAUSE YOU ARE GETTING

CLOSE TO RETIREMENT, AND THOSE

ARE SOME PEAK EARNING YEARS.

>> BY THE TIME YOU RETIRE AT

AGE 65, 66, OR 67, YOU WANT TO

HAVE EIGHT TO TEN TIMES YOUR

ANNUAL SAL RIP SAVED UP.

-- SALARY SAVED UP.

>> IF I'M SITTING HERE GOING

WAIT A MINUTE, I'M 35 AND

THERE'S NO WAY I HAVE ONE TO

TWO TIMES MY SALARY SAVED, SO

YOU REAL WILL I WANT TO LOOK

AT YOUR LIFE, YOUR SPENDING,

YOUR SAVING AND MAKE SURE YOU

ARE DOING EVERYTHING THAT YOU

CAN BE DOING TO SAVE ENOUGH

FOR RETIREMENT.

>> THAT'S GETTING YOUR 401k

COMPANY MATCH, IF YOU HAVE

ONE.

BANKING ALL OF THE EXTRA MONEY

THAT COMES YOUR WAY.

AND CONSISTENTLY CONTRIBUTING

TO RETIREMENT ACCOUNTS, LIKE

AN IRA.

RACHEL DEPOMPA, CHANNEL 3

NEWS.

>> Darren: SO WHAT'S THE BEST

WAY TO MEET THESE GOALS, AND

ARE THEY EVEN REALISTIC?

>> YEAH.

THEY SEEM DAUNTING.

MOST AMERICANS DON'T HAVE ALL

THAT STUFF SET ASIDE.

IT IS A GOOD QUESTION.

I THINK SAVINGS IS ONE

COMPONENT OF THINGS.

THE GREAT INVESTOR, SIR JOHN

TEMPLETON SAID HE HAS ONE OF

TWO PEOPLE WORKING FOR HIM,

HIMSELF AND HIS CAPITAL.

ONCE I SAVED IT, WHAT AM I

GOING TO DO WITH IT?

IF I JUST PUT IN A SAVINGS

ACCOUNT, I AM GOING TO EARN

1%.

EVERYBODY OUT THERE SHOULD

KNOW ABOUT THE RULE OF 72.

THAT BASICALLY SAYS THE TIME

IT TAKES TO DOUBLE YOUR MONEY,

IT IS A MATH TRICK, VERY

ACCURATE, SO IT'S 72 DIVIDE BY

1% SAVINGS RATE, YOU ARE GOING

TO DOUBLE THAT SAVINGS ACCOUNT

IN 72 YEARS.

NOT GOING TO CUT IT FOR MOST

PEOPLE, RIGHT?

HOW ABOUT A CD?

2%, 2 GOES INTO 72, 36 YEARS

TO DOUBLE THAT MONEY.

IF WE TAKE THE AVERAGE

HISTORIC IN STOCKS, 10%, 10

GOES INTO 72, 7.2 GLAERS

YEARS -- YEARS, DOUBLE YOUR

MONEY EVERY 7.2 YEARS.

IF YOU'RE DOUBLING CAPITAL

EVERY 7.2 YEARS, THESE NUMBERS

LOOK MORE FEASIBLE.

>> Darren: SHOULD YOU DIVIDE

IT OUT, A LITTLE IN CD, SOME

IN STOCKS, SOME IN SAVINGS.

>> YES.

BATCH YOUR SAVINGS TO THE GOAL

IT IS.

LIKE GETTING IN THE FAST LANE.

IF YOU ARE GOING TO DRIVE FROM

HERE TO A NOOSE SKI, YOU DON'T

NT WHAT WANT TO GET IN THE

FAST LANE.

STOCKS ARE THE FAST LANE FOR

FURTHER OUT GOALS.

>> Darren: DOES YOUR PROPERTY

COUNT?

DOES YOUR HOME IB

INVESTIGATIONMENT AND --

INVESTMENT AND THE EQUITY YOU

HAVE IN YOUR HOUSE COUNT

TOWARDS THE END GAME?

>> THE REALITY IS FOR MOST

AMERICANS, THEIR MOST VALUABLE

ASSET IS THEIR HOUSE.

AND EVERYBODY IS TRYING TO

FIGURE OUT HOW TO PAY THE

HOUSE DOWN.

IT PLAYS AN IMPORTANT ROLE.

ESPECIALLY WHEN YOU CONSIDER

DOWNSIZING, OR WE SEE PEOPLE

MOVING SOUTH AND BUYING

HOUSING CHEAPER, OR TO WARMER

CLIMES.

IT CAN PAY A PART.

>> WHAT ABOUT THE BIG SLIDES

ON WALL STREET.

SHOULD PEOPLE MAN PANIC, MOVE

THEIR STUFF?

>> THERE'S ALWAYS GOING TO BE

FLUCTUATION ON WALL STREET.

METAPHORICALLY YOU ARE TALKING

ABOUT INVESTING, SO THIS IS A

GREAT TIME, WHAT WE'RE DOING

WITH OUR CLIENTS, WE ARE

AVENUE CHECKING IN, WE'RE

REFORECASTING THE PLAN, WE'RE

STRESS-TESTING THE PLAN AND

SAYING BASED ON THAT, DOES IT

STILL WORK OR DO WE NEED TO

MAKE ADJUSTMENTS.

I WOULD SAY IF YOU DON'T HAVE

A PLAN, GET ONE.

MOST PEOPLE SPEND MORE TIME

PLANNING THEIR VACATION THAN

THEY DO THEIR FUTURE.

SO THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO DO

SO, BECAUSE THERE'S LOTS OF

OPPORTUNITY, AND YOU CAN MAKE

SURE YOU ARE ON TRACK.

>> Darren: GEORGE EWINS, NICE

TO SEE YOU.

STILL AHEAD, PLANNED

PARENTHOOD SAID TO FIGHT A GAG

RULE, IT WON'T BE MUM ABOUT

ABORTION AS AN OPTION FOR

PATIENTS.

NEXT, A VERMONT AIR GUARD

PILOT DISCUSSES THE

SOON-TO-LAND F-35 AND WHY HE

SAYS RESIDENTS SHOULDN'T

WORRY.

YOU'RE WATCHING CHANNEL 3'S

"YOU CAN QUOTE ME."

WE'RE BACK IN AN MOMENT.

>> Darren: WE ARE JUST ONE

MONTH AWAY FROM THE ARRIVAL OF

THE F-35 FIGHTER JETS IN

VERMONT.

TWO OF THEM ARE UNDERGOING

INITIAL FLIGHT TESTS IN TEXAS

RIGHT NOW.

THE F-35 IS TOUTED AS THE

FUTURE OF COMBAT AVIATION,

VIRTUALLY INVISIBLE TO ENEMY

RADAR.

IT COMBINES THOSE STEALTH

CAPABILITIES WITH SUPERSONIC

SPEED.

IT'S THE MOST EXPENSIVE

WEAPONS PROGRAM IN HISTORY.

EACH JET ALONE COSTS MORE THAN

$89 MILLION.

ARTWORK ON THE NEW PLANES IS

LIMITED, SO NOT TO INTERFERE

WITH ITS STEALTH TECHNOLOGY.

THE JETS WON'T ARRIVE ALL AT

ONCE.

RIGHT NOW THE PLAN IS FOR TWO

TO ARRIVE EACH MONTH FOR THE

NEXT TEN MONTHS.

THEY ARE COMING, BUT THE

PROTESTS CONTINUE.

INCLUDING ONE LAST SUNDAY,

WHERE DEMONSTRATORS GATHERED

OUTSIDE THE BURLINGTON

AIRPORT, DEMANDING THEY BE

STOPPED.

THEY SAY THEY ARE TOO LOUD,

TOO EXPENSIVE, AND PUT THE

BURLINGTON AREA IN DANGER.

BUT THE VERMONT AIR GUARD

WANTS PEOPLE TO DECIDE FOR

THEMSELVES ONCE THEY

TOUCHDOWN.

I SPOKE WITH LIEUTENANT

COLONEL NATE GRABER ABOUT

THAT.

HE'S A PILOT WHO WILL BE

FLYING ONE OF THE FIGHTER

JETS.

YOU'VE FLOWN THE F-35.

HOW DOES IT COMPARE TO THE

F-16?

>> WELL, IT FLIES ACTUALLY

QUITE SIMILARLY TO THE F-16.

SAME MANUFACTURER, LOCKHEED

MARTIN.

SO THEY USED A LOT OF THE

FLYING CHARACTERISTICS OF THE

F-16 IN THE F-35.

IN MANY WAYS IT'S EASIER TO

FLY, SINCE I'M PRETTY NEW AT

FLYING THE F-35, IT IS A

LITTLE HARDER FOR ME TO

EMPLOY, AS COMPARED TO MY TIME

IN THE F-16, BUT IT'S A REAL

DREAM TO FLY.

>> Darren: TELL ME WHY.

WHAT MAKES IT SO DIFFERENT,

AND, YOU KNOW, IT'S

CUTTING-EDGE TECH FLOM NOL JI.

WHY SO?

>> THE CUTTING-EDGE TECHNOLOGY

IS THE STEALTH

CHARACTERISTICS.

IN COMBAT THAT'S THE KEY TO

WINNING, BEING ABLE TO SEE

SOMEBODY ELSE FIRST.

IN MANY CASES THE F-35, THEY

ARE NEVER ABLE TO SEE YOU.

FROM A PILOT PERSPECTIVE, WHAT

THE F-35 CAN DO, WE CALL IT A

FIFTH-GENERATION AIRCRAFT.

IT HAS FLIGHT CHARACTERISTICS

OF F-16 DIDN'T HAVE.

IT CAN MANEUVER IN DIFFERENT

WAYS THAT THE F-16 CAN'T.

BUT MORE SAFETY RELATED

THINGS, BETTER AUTOPILOT.

A LOT OF THINGS HAVE BEEN

INCORPORATED INTO THE F-35

THAT THE F-16 DIDN'T HAVE THAT

MAKES IT SAFER FOR ME TO FLY,

AND REALLY MAKES IT EASIER FOR

ME TO EMPLOY TACTICALLY.

>> Darren: WAS THE F-16 JUST

SIMPLY OUTDATED, HAD IT RUN

ITS COURSE?

>> WELL, IT'S STILL HAS A LOT

OF USEFUL CHARACTERISTICS IN

THE F-16.

IT'S KIND OF DEPENDENT ON

POTENTIAL ENEMIES.

SO WHAT WE CALL DENIED AIR

SPACE, THE F-16 DOESN'T REALLY

EXCEL THERE ANYMORE.

THERE IS A LOT OF

SURFACE-TO-AIR MISSILE

SYSTEMS, MAYBE YOU HEARD ABOUT

THE TURKISH IT S-400 SYSTEM

THEY ARE BUYING FROM RUSSIA.

THOSE TYPES OF SYSTEMS ARE NOT

REALLY, THE F-16 CANNOT

OPERATE ANY MORE.

IT IS NOT A VIABLE PLATFORM.

THE F-35 STEPS IN IN THOSE

ROLES, WITH ITS STEALTH

CHARACTERISTICS, ABLE TO KIND

OF OPEN UP THE BATTLEFIELD, OR

THE AIR SPACE BATTLEFIELD FOR

WHAT WE CALL LEGACY FIGHTERS

NOW, THE F-16 OR F-15.

>> DID YOU FEEL SAFE WHEN YOU

WERE FLYING IT?

>> ABSOLUTELY.

OH, YEAH.

FROM DAY ONE.

I'VE NEVER BEEN IN AN AIRPLANE

SO EASY TO LAND.

I AM AN AIRLINE PILOT, TOO.

IT ALMOST LANDS ITSELF.

I THINK FROM THAT PERSPECTIVE

IT WILL BE A REALLY EASY PLANE

TO GET USED TO.

>> Darren: TALK ABOUT ITS

ARRIVAL.

I MEAN, WE'RE JUST ABOUT A

MONTH OUT FOR THE FIRST TO TWO

TO ARRIVE.

HOW EXCITING IS THIS FOR THE

VERMONT AIR NATIONAL GUARD?

>> IT IS EXTREMELY EXCITING,

NO DOUBT ABOUT IT.

EVERYTHING IS A FEVER PITCH

HERE, WITH THE LAST MONTH, THE

LAST PREPARATION COMING IN, WE

JUST HAD MULTIPLE SHIPMENTS OF

SUPPORT EQUIPMENT, THE GROUND

EQUIPMENT THAT HELPS TO

MAINTAIN AND START THE

AIRCRAFT ON DAY-TO-DAY

OPERATIONS.

REALLY HAPPENING FROM THAT

PERSPECTIVE.

AND THE MEN AND WOMEN OF THE

AIR GUARD GET TO SEE THAT

EQUIPMENT ON BASE, AND THEY

SEE THAT OUR FIRST AIRCRAFT

HAS FLOWN ONE OF ITS FIRST

TEST FLIGHTS DOWN AT THE

FACTORY IN FT. WORTH, TEXAS,

AND THE EXCITEMENT IS OFF THE

CHARTS.

YOU SEE IT IN PEOPLE'S FACES,

SMILES ARE THERE WITH

ANTICIPATION.

>> Darren: YOU MENTIONED THERE

IS A FEVER PITCH, AND THERE'S

OBVIOUSLY A TON OF

CONSTRUCTION STILL ONGOING.

ARE YOU GUYS GOING TO BE

READY?

>> WE ARE GOING TO BE READY.

WE ALREADY HAD FOUR FACILITY

PRODUCTS ON OUR CRITICAL PATH.

ONE WAS THE RAMP.

WE NEEDED TO HAVE APRONS AND

TAXIWAYS READY TO GO TO

RECEIVE THE F-35'S.

THAT WAS KIND OF AN

F-16-DRIVEN XIT COMMITMENT AND

PROJECT.

NOW WE WILL USE IT FOR THE

F-35.

NEXT WAS THIS BUILDING HERE,

OPERATIONS BUILDING.

DOWNSTAIRS IN THE OPERATIONS

BUILDING, THERE IS A SECURE

FACILITY THAT HOUSES KIND OF

THE BRAINS OF THE F-35 PROGRAM

CALLED ALICE, WHICH IS A

LOGISTICS SYSTEM, THAT HELPS

US OPERATE THE AIRCRAFT MORE

EE FISH EVENTLY.

NEXT WAS THE FULL MISSION

SIMULATOR NEXT DOOR.

FOUR COCKPITS THAT THE PILOTS

CURRENTLY CHECKED OUT, AND

WILL BE CHECKED OUT SOON, WE

FLY THAT ON A DAILY

PROCESSION.

THE LAST PIECE, WHAT WE CALL

HANGAR 3, MAIN MAINTENANCE

HANGAR.

THAT WILL BE READY, TOO.

THAT WAS THE NAILBITER, WOULD

IT BE REREADY -- READY BY THE

TIME THE AIRCRAFT GOT THERE.

IT WILL BE NOT COMPLETE, BUT

WE CAN USE IT WHEN THE

AIRCRAFT ARRIVES.

YOU WILL SEE CONSTRUCTION

PROJECTS CONTINUING FOR

ANOTHER YEAR.

THAT WAS PART OF OUR PLAN.

WE'LL EITHER WORK AROUND IF

THERE ARE DELAYED BUILDINGS

OR, YEAH, WE WILL BE ABLE TO

EXECUTE THE MISSION IN

BURLINGTON.

>> Darren: WHEN I ASKED YOU

ABOUT FLYING THE F-35, YOUR

FACE JUST KIND OF LIGHTS UP.

>> YEAH.

>> Darren: YOU GET THIS

TWINKLE IN YOUR EYE ABOUT THE

F-35.

WHY?

>> WELL, FOR ME PERSONALLY,

I'M PROBABLY ONE OF THE OLDER

PILOTS IN THE SQUADRON NOW, SO

IT'S REALLY, I VIEW IT AS AN

OPPORTUNITY IN THE TWILIGHT OF

MY CAREER PERSONALLY.

BUT THEN IF I LOOK AT THE

OPPORTUNITY THAT THE YOUNGER

PILOTS ARE GOING TO HAVE TO

GROW UP IN THIS PLANE AND

DEVELOP IT, SO COMPARISON, YOU

LOOK AT THE F-16, WHERE IT

STARTED AT THE LATE 70s AND

WHERE IT ENDS UP IN 2017 WHEN

THE VERMONT AIR GUARD STOPPED

FLYING IT, IT WAS ALMOST A

DIFFERENT AIRCRAFT.

THAT'S GOING TO HAPPEN WITH

THE F-35, TOO.

THE IMPROVEMENTS THEY ALREADY

HAVE ON THE BOOKS AND PLANNED

FOR THE F-35 ON WHAT'S ALREADY

A GREAT AIRPLANE, YOU JUST

KNOW THAT, I MEAN, THE FUTURE

IS LOOKING SO GREAT FOR THIS

AIRPLANE.

AND REALLY THE YOUNG PILOTS

THAT ARE GOING TO GET TO FLY

IT FOR THE NEXT 20, 30,

HOWEVER MANY DECADES IN

BURLINGTON.

>> Darren: EXPLAIN TO FOLKS

THE TESTING SYSTEM THAT'S

HAPPENING.

I KNOW THAT ONE OF OUR PLANES

ALREADY IN THE AIR.

>> YES.

>> Darren: SEEMS TO BE GOING

WELL THUS FAR.

WALK US THROUGH HOW THE

TESTING WORKS.

>> SURE.

SO AFTER THE PLANES COME OFF

THE ASSEMBLY LINE, LET'S SAY

IT TAKES AN ENTIRE YEAR TO

BUILD AN F-35 FROM THE LOWEST

MANUFACTURER PARTS, UNTIL IT

COMES OFF THE ASSEMBLY LINE IN

FT. WORTH, IT WILL GO THROUGH

A SERIES OF ACCEPTANCE

FLIGHTS.

IT'S THREE CONTRACTOR, IF YOU

WILL, OR THE COMPANY OF

LOCKHEED MARTIN PILOTS THAT

WILL FLY THESE FLIGHTS, AND

THEN THREE FLIGHTS FLOWN BY

MILITARY CHECK PILOTS.

AN ACCEPTANCE PROCESS BEFORE

THE GOVERNMENT EVEN TAKES

POSSESSION OF THAT AIRCRAFT.

SO, YEAH, WE HAVE OUR FIRST

TWO THAT ARE IN THAT

ACCEPTANCE PHASE RIGHT NOW.

THEY WILL GO THROUGH A SERIES

OF THOSE SIX FLIGHTS, AND THEN

PILOTS FROM VERMONT AIR GUARD

WILL GO DOWN, PICK UP THE

AIRPLANES AND FLY THEM BACK TO

BURLINGTON.

>> Darren: ARE WE STILL ON

TIME FOR THE MONTH OUT OR SO?

>> WE ARE.

SO WE ARE LOOKING ANYWHERE

FROM THE WEEK AFTER LABOR DAY

UP UNTIL MID-SEPTEMBER, IS

KIND OF OUR TARGET FRAME RIGHT

NOW.

SO WE DON'T WANT TO COMMIT TO

ANYTHING TOO EARLY, HAVE

PEOPLE START MAKING PLANS,

ONLY TO HAVE THE DATE CHANGED.

OF ALL THE THINGS WE HAVE

PLANNED COMING UP IN THE

FUTURE, WE HAVE A FORMAL

ARRIVAL CEREMONY SCHEDULED FOR

SOMETIME PROBABLY IN OCTOBER.

BUT THE ORIGINAL, OR THIS

FIRST ARRIVAL IS THE MOST

SAFETY-DRIVEN, IF YOU WILL.

DEPENDENT ON WEATHER,

DEPENDENT ON THE AIRPLANE

BEING FULLY FUNCTIONAL.

SO WE DON'T WANT TO RUSH THAT.

WE DON'T WANT TO MAKE A

COMMITMENT AND THEN FEEL LIKE

WE HAVE TO GET THE PLANE HERE

IN A POSITION WHERE WE

SHOULDN'T BE FLYING IT IN.

WE WILL MAKE SURE WE HAVE ALL

OF OUR BOXES CHECKED AS WE

SAY, BEFORE WE FLY THE PLANE

UP FROM TEXAS.

>> Darren: JUST TO CLARIFY,

BECAUSE YOU'VE FLOWN AN F-35.

THAT WAS NOT ONE OF THE

VERMONT PLANES?

>> NO, NO.

THE ONLY PEOPLE WHO HAVE

FLOWN -- IT'S ONLY THE FIRST

TAIL, AS WE CALL IT, DOWN AT

LOCKHEED MARTIN IN FT. WORTH.

IT'S BEEN A LOCKHEED MARTIN

CHECK PILOT THAT'S FLOWN THAT.

I'VE FLOWN DOWN IN FLORIDA.

SEVERAL OTHER BASES AROUND THE

COUNTRY, ARIZONA, SALT LAKE

CITY, U HAUGH, OUT -- UTAH,

EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE IN

CALIFORNIA.

PLENTY OF PLACES ARE FLYING

F-35'S.

THAT'S WHERE OUR PILOTS THAT

HAVE BEEN CHECKED OUT IN IT,

THEY FLY WITH THOSE SISTER

UNITS AND KEEP CURRENT AND

PROFICIENT.

>> Darren: LET'S TALK ABOUT

THE PATCH WORK GOING ON THE

PLANES.

SORT OF PARED DOWN FROM WHAT

YOU WERE TELLING ME.

WHAT WILL WE SEE AND WHAT IS

THE SIGNIFICANCE OF THAT?

>> OKAY.

SO ON THE AIRCRAFT WE HAVE A

LITTLE BIT MORE LIMITED AIR

WORK, IF YOU WILL, WE WILL WE

ARE ABLE TO PUT ON AIR PLAINS.

IF YOU REMEMBER THE OLD

VERMONT TAILS USED TO HAVE THE

ETHAN ALLEN ON THE TAIL FLASH.

WE WERE NOT ABLE TO DO THAT.

WHAT WE WERE ABLE TO HAVE, ON

ONE SIDE IS OUR FIGHTER WING

PATCH, WITH I IS GREAT.

AND THEN ON THE OTHER SIDE, L

ALMOST LIKE A HERITAGE NOSE

ARC, WE HAVE THE 530 FIGHTER

SQUADRON, KNOWN AS THE YELLOW

SCORPIONS.

THEY FLEW IN WORLD WAR II IN

THE CBI THEATRE.

PRIMARILY CHINA-BURMA-INDIA.

THEY WERE THE PRECURSOR TO THE

134TH FIGHTER SQUAD, SO IN THE

DRAW-DOWN IN WORLD WAR II, THE

VERMONT AIR GUARD SPRANG FROM

THE 530 FIGHTER SQUADRON,

BECAME THE 134TH FIGHTER

SQUADRON.

IT IS OUR TRIBUTE TO THE

PILOTS AND TO THE MEN AND

WOMEN OF THE GREATEST

GENERATION TO SAY WE HAVEN'T

FORGOTTEN WHAT YOU DID FOR US

BACK THEN AND WE WILL CARRY IT

INTO THE FUTURE ON THE WORLD'S

GREATEST FIFTH GEN FIGHTER.

WE ARE PRETTY EXCITED TO HAVE

IT ON THERE.

>> Darren: THIS PLANE HAS BEEN

CONTROVERSIAL, AS YOU KNOW.

A LOT MUCH FOLKS HAVE RAISED

CONCERNS ABOUT NOISE, THEY'VE

RAISED CONCERNS ABOUT THE

SAFETY OF THESE PLANES.

>> SURE.

>> Darren: THE VERMONT AIR

NATIONAL GUARD, VERMONT GUARD

IN GENERAL HAS AN EXCELLENT

REPUTATION, I DARESAY, IN THE

STATE OF VERMONT, PROBABLY

ASIDE FROM FARMERS, THE MOST

REVERED FOLKS WHO LIVE HERE.

>> SURE.

DAY DARE IS THERE ANY

CONCERN --

>> Darren: IS THERE ANY

CONCERN THAT ONCE THESE PLANES

ARRIVE THAT THE REPUTATION OF

THE GUARD COULD BE IN JEOPARDY

IF THEY ARE, IN FACT, LOUDER,

AND IF THE GOVERNMENT DOESN'T

STEP IN SOON ENOUGH TO DO ANY

OF THIS NOISE REMEDIATION

FAST?

>> SURE.

I CAN'T SPEAK TO THE NOISE

REMEDIATION POLICY THAT WE

HAVE TAKEN BY THE FAA OR THE

OTHER SIDE OF THE AIRPORT, BUT

WHAT I CAN SAY, I THINK THAT

THERE'S PROBABLY A LOT OF

ANXIETY THAT HAS BEEN BUILT UP

IN THE COMMUNITY THAT IS, I

WOULDN'T SAY COMPLETELY

UNWARRANTED, BUT WHAT I WOULD

ASK IS THAT WHEN THE PLANES

ARRIVE, THAT YOU LISTEN WITH

YOUR OWN EARS AND YOU USE YOUR

OWN JUDGMENT AS TO WHETHER OR

NOT YOU THINK THAT THIS PLANE

IS THAT MUCH LOUDER THAN MAYBE

IT'S BEEN TOUTED BY SOME IN

THE COMMUNITY.

I HAVE HEARD IT, I'VE SEEN IT.

I CAN'T MAKE A DISTINGUISHABLE

COMMENT BETWEEN THE F-16 AND

THE F-35.

YOU KNOW, WE WILL DO

EVERYTHING WE CAN AS PILOTS

AND VR OPERATING PROCEDURES TO

ALLEVIATE THE NOISE ISSUE, WE

CALL THAT NOISE MITIGATION.

WE WILL DO ALL THAT, BECAUSE

WE KNOW WE ARE INCH EX-TRIB

TRICKABLY -- INEXTRICABLY

BOUND TO THIS COMMUNITY.

WE LIVE IN THE COMMUNITIES,

AND, YOU KNOW, MY NEIGHBORS

ASK ME ABOUT IT ALL THE TIME,

IS GOING TO BE THAT MUCH

LOUDER?

AND ITCH TO TELL YOU -- I HAVE

TO TELL YOU, THE WAY WE ARE

GOING TO OPERATE IT, I DON'T

THINK PEOPLE WILL SEE A

NOTICEABLE DIFFERENCE.

>> Darren: THERE IS SOME --

>> THERE IS SOME ANXIETY, WE

WORRY WHAT OUR NEIGHBORS THINK

ABOUT US, AND WE WORRY ABOUT

OUR INFLUENTIAL ON THE

COMMUNITY, AND A I THINK ONCE

THE AIRPLANE GETS HERE A LOT

OF THOSE ANXIETIES WILL BE

DISPELLED, WILL BE RELIEVED,

AND WE'LL GET BACK TO FLYING

FIGHTERS HERE IN TOWN AND

PEOPLE WILL UNDERSTAND THAT

THIS IS ANOTHER AIRCRAFT, AND

IT IS A GREAT THING FOR THE

STATE OF VERMONT.

>> Darren: UP NEXT, PLANNED

PARENTHOOD FIGHTS A GAG ORDER

STAFFING THE ORGANIZATION

FROM -- STOPPING THE

ORGANIZATION FROM DISCUSSING

ABORTION WITH PATIENTS.

>> Darren: PLANNED PARENTHOOD

WILL LOSE MONEY AS A TRUMP

ADMINISTRATION RULE TAKES

EFFECT.

THAT RULE CUTS FUNDING FOR

ORGANIZATIONS OFFERING

ABORTIONS.

THAT INCLUDES HERE IN VERMONT.

TITLE TEN IS A FEDERAL PROGRAM

THAT FUNDS BIRTH CONTROL AND

REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH SERVICES

FOR LOW-INCOME FAMILIES.

IT DOES NOT PAY FOR ABORTIONS.

A NEW GAG RULE PLACED ON TITLE

TEN PREVENTS MEDICAL PROVIDERS

FROM EVEN TALKING TO PATIENTS

ABOUT ABORTIONS.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD REFUSEDS TO

TELL THEIR -- REFUSES TO TELL

THEIR MEDICAL PROVIDERS TO

LIMIT OR LIE ABOUT THE FULL

RANGE OF OPTIONS SO IT WILL NO

LONGER RECEIVE ANY FEDERAL

FUNDING.

IN THE PAST, TITLE TEN FUNDS

CONTRIBUTED TO ABOUT A MILLION

DOLLARS WORTH OF CARE TO MORE

THAN 10,000 LOW-INCOME

VERMONTERS.

WITHOUT THESE FUNDS, PLANNED

PARENTHOOD IS DIPPING INTO

EMERGENCY FUNDS TO SERVE

PEOPLE IN NEED.

AND JOINING ME NOW TO TALK

ABOUT IT IS LUCY LERICHE OF

PLANNED PARENTHOOD OF NORTHERN

NEW ENGLAND.

GOOD MORNING TO YOU.

>> GOOD MORNING, DARREN.

>> Darren: TELL US ABOUT THIS

GAG RULE, AND HOW IT CAME

ABOUT.

>> YES.

THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION PUT

FORWARD THIS NEW RULE TO THE

TITLE TEN PROGRAM.

TITLE TEN WAS CREATED IN 1970,

IT IS A FAMILY PLANNING, BASIC

REPRODUCTIVE HEALTHCARE

PROGRAM TO HELP LOW-INCOME

PEOPLE.

THEY PUT FORWARD THIS IDEA OF

A GAG RULE TO PROHIBIT ANY

HEALTHCARE PROVIDER WHO IS

RECEIVING FEDERAL FUNDS FROM

EVEN UTTERING THE

WORD "ABORTION," OR REFERRING

FOR ABORTION.

SO YOU CAN IMAGINE, DARREN, IF

YOU HAD CANCER, OR IF YOU HAD

SOME OTHER -- IF YOU HAD AN

ILLNESS, OR YOU ARE TALKING TO

YOUR DOCTOR ABOUT A CONDITION,

WOULD YOU NOT WANT TO KNOW

ABOUT YOUR FULL RANGE OF

OPTIONS?

IT REALLY IS OFFENSIVE TO THE

HEALTHCARE COMMUNITY.

IT'S REALLY OFFENSIVE TO US,

AND IT FEELS LIKE AN ATTACK.

>> Darren: AS I MENTIONED AT

THE TOP, THIS MONEY IS NOT

USED FOR ABORTION.

WHAT SPECIFICALLY IS THIS

MONEY USED FOR?

>> YEAH.

THE FUNDS ARE USED FOR BASIC

BIRTH CONTROL, TO HELP PEOPLE

WITH THEIR FAMILY PLANNING.

IT ALSO PAYS FOR CANCER

SCREENINGS, LIFE-SAVING,

SOMETIMES, CANCER SCREENINGS,

FOR SCREENING FOR SEXUALLY

TRANSMITTED DISEASES, AS WELL

AS TREATMENT FOR STI -- STD'S.

IT IS REALLY ABOUT BASIC

PRIMARY HEALTHCARE.

>> Darren: YOUR PROVIDERS ARE

NOT SUPPOSED TO BE UTTERING

THE WORD "ABORTION" IF YOU ARE

GETTING THIS MONEY.

YOU SAID DO NOT DO THIS,

CONTINUE STATUS QUO.

RIGHT?

>> THAT'S RIGHT.

WE DECIDED THAT WE CANNOT

OPERATE WITHIN THIS

RESTRICTIVE ENVIRONMENT, BUT

WE CANNOT -- WE CANNOT IN ALL

CONSCIENCE ASK HEALTHCARE

PROVIDERS TO LIE TO PATIENTS.

THAT'S ESSENTIALLY WHAT THE

GAG ORDER, THAT THIS GAG RULE

WILL DO.

IT WILL FORCE HEALTHCARE

PROVIDERS TO LIE TO THEIR

PATIENTS, TO NOT DISCLOSE THE

FULL RANGE OF OPTIONS THAT ARE

AVAILABLE TO THEM IN THE CASE

OF A PREGNANCY.

>> Darren: WHAT DOES THIS MEAN

FOR THE ORGANIZATION IF YOU

ARE NOT GETTING THIS MONEY?

>> WELL, IT MEANS THAT WE HAVE

TO WORK HARDER TO COME UP WITH

EMERGENCY FUNDS TO BE SURE

THAT WE CAN CONTINUE TO TAKE

CARE OF OUR PATIENTS.

FOR US, OUR PATIENTS ARE

NUMBER ONE, THEY COME FIRST,

AND WE WILL DO EVERYTHING IN

OUR POWER TO MAKE SURE THAT WE

CAN CONTINUE TO SERVE OUR

PATIENTS.

RIGHT NOW WE ARE USING

EMERGENCY FUNDS SO THAT WE CAN

CONTINUE SERVING THE 10,000

VERMONTERS WHO RELY ON TITLE

TEN FUNDING.

>> Darren: ARE YOU PLANNING TO

CONTINUE THE FIGHT AGAINST

THIS GAG ORDER, AND ARE YOU

GOING AT IT WITH OTHER

ORGANIZATIONS?

>> ABSOLUTELY.

SO WE ARE FIGHTING IT IN THE

COURTS, AND I CAN SAY THAT

VIRTUALLY THE ENTIRE

HEALTHCARE COMMUNITY, BOTH IN

VERMONT, AS WELL AS

NATIONALLY, THE AMERICAN

MEDICAL ASSOCIATION, ALL THE

BIG PLAYERS, ALL OF THE MAJOR

MEDICAL, REPUTABLE MEDICAL

ORGANIZATIONS, ALL OPPOSE THIS

GAG RULE.

THE ACLU, THE AMERICAN CIVIL

LIBERTIES UNION, IS ALSO IN

OPPOSITION, AND IS PARTNERING

WITH US ON THIS.

SO WE DEFINITELY HAVE -- WE

HAVE THE RIGHT PEOPLE IN OUR

CORNER TO FIGHT IT.

WE ARE DOING SO THROUGH

LITIGATION, AND WE'RE ALSO

WORKING WITH OUR CONGRESSIONAL

DELEGATION TO TRY TO COME UP

WITH SOME KIND OF FIX THROUGH

CONGRESS.

>> Darren: PLANNED PARENTHOOD

BILLS ITSELF AS A NON-PARTISAN

ORGANIZATION, BUT IT SEEMS AS

THOUGH THIS HAS NOW BECOME

POLITICAL.

>> YEAH.

IT'S -- IT'S ASTOUNDING TO US.

THIS IS HEALTHCARE.

THIS IS AN ATTACK ON POOR

PEOPLE'S HEALTHCARE.

WE REALLY -- THIS IS REALLY

HARD TO WRAP YOUR MIND AROUND,

THAT THIS PROGRAM COULD BECOME

POLITICIZED IN THIS WAY IS

REALLY BEYOND OUR

COMPREHENSION.

>> Darren: WHAT'S NEXT?

>> WHAT'S NEXT, WE ARE GOING

TO CONTINUE WORKING THROUGH

THE COURTS, AND TRYING TO FIND

RELIEF THAT WAY.

WE EXPECT KIND OF A LONG ROAD

AHEAD OF US THERE, AND WE WILL

CONTINUE WORKING WITH OUR

CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION TO

SEE IF A FIX CAN BE PLACED IN

U.S. STATUTE TO CLARIFY HOW

THIS -- WHAT THIS PROGRAM IS

FOR, AND TO PROHIBIT THESE

KINDS OF RESTRICTIONS FROM

TAKING EFFECT.

>> Darren: LUCY LERICHE, THANK

YOU SO MUCH.

>> THANK YOU, SO MUCH, DARREN.

>> Darren: THANK YOU FOR

WATCHING.

CHANNEL 3 NEWS CONTINUES RIGHT

NEXT ON THE WEEKEND.

TAKE CARE, EVERYBODY.

HAVE A GOOD SUNDAY.

