YCQM Aug. 18, 2019

CAPTIONING PROVIDED BY

CAPTION ASSOCIATES, LLC

www.captionassociates.com

\M\M

>> Cat: GOOD MORNING, EVERYONE.

THANK YOU FOR JOINING US FOR

THIS SUNDAY EDITION OF YOU CAN

QUOTE ME.

I'M CAT VIGLIENZONI IN FOR

DARREN THIS MORNING.

COMING UP, WE'RE HEADING

OUTDOORS TO FIND OUT WHY THE

STATE NEEDS YOUR HELP PLANNING

HOW TO SUPPORT RECREATION IN

VERMONT AND WE'LL TELL YOU WHAT

TRENDS THE DEPARTMENT OF

FORESTS, PARKS AND RECREATION IS

SEEING THESE DAYS.

AND THEN WE'LL HEAD OUT TO THE

YUMP VALLEY TO FIND OUT WHY IT'S

SUCH A BANNER YEAR FOR MONARCH

BUTTERFLIES, BUT FIRST, WE'RE

FOLLOWING ISSUES THAT AFFECT

SENIORS IN VERMONT.

THIS WEEK TOLD YOU THE STATE OF

VERMONT IS REACHING OUT TO THE

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO TRY TO

SPEED UP THE PROCESS OF GETTING

PRESCRIPTION DRUGS FROM CANADA

HERE.

THE GOAL, TO BRING DOWN PRICES.

I SAT DOWN WITH GREG MARCHILDON,

THE STATE'S AARP DIRECTOR,

EARLIER THIS WEEK TO FIND OUT

WHY THEY'RE EAGERLY AWAITING THE

ANSWER.

LET'S START WITH PRESCRIPTION

PRICES.

HOW ENCOURAGED OR NOT ARE YOU

WITH WHAT'S BEING PROPOSED ON

THE NATIONAL LEVEL?

>> Marchildon: I'M MORE

ENCOURAGED THAN I HAVE BEEN IN

THE LAST MAYBE 20 OR 25 YEARS.

THERE IS SOME REAL EXCITEMENT

GENERATING AROUND THE ISSUE OF

PRESCRIPTION DRUG PRICE REFORM,

BUT THERE'S STILL A LONG WAY TO

GO HERE.

WHAT SEEMS TO BE HAPPENING IS

THAT THERE'S SOME BIPARTISAN

AGREEMENT, BOTH REPUBLICANS AND

DEMOCRATS IN THE HOUSE AND THE

SENATE, THAT IT IS TIME TO DO

SOMETHING ABOUT THE SKYROCKETING

COST OF PRESCRIPTION DRUGS.

FOR MANY YEARS, DEMOCRATS WOULD

PUT FORWARD IDEAS AND THE

REPUBLICANS DIDN'T GO FOR IT IS,

SOMETIMES IT LANG WISHED, THERE

WOULD BE A LOT OF TALK ABOUT IT,

BUT NOTHING WAS DEVELOPED.

THE SENATE FINANCE COMMITTEE HAS

PASSED THROUGH A PACKAGE OF

PRESCRIPTION DRUG REFORM

LEGISLATION JUST A COUPLE WEEKS

AGO.

THE HOUSE WILL BE ANNOUNCING

THEIR PACKAGE SHORTLY AFTER

LABOR DAY.

OUR VIEW IS WE HAVE BETWEEN

LABOR DAY AND THANKSGIVING TO

GET THE JOB DONE AND THERE'S

REAL SUBSTANTIVE STUFF THEY'RE

TALKING ABOUT, REAL PRICE

REDUCTION REFORM, LOOKING AT

CUTTING COSTS, SUPPORTING STATE

ACTIVITY.

FOR EXAMPLE, VERMONT IS ONE OF

FOUR STATES THAT PASSED A STATE

LAW THAT ALLOWS DRUGS TO BE

REIMPORTED FROM CANNES BACK TO

VERMONT.

THEY'RE MUCH CHEAPER, DRIVE TO

MONTREAL AND LOOKING FOR

INSULIN, IT'S PROBABLY 50 TO 70

TO 90% CHEAPER THAN ANY PHARMACY

HERE IN BURLINGTON OR ANYWHERE

ACROSS THE STATE.

THERE SEEMS TO BE A MOMENT

DEVELOPMENT AND PRESIDENT TRUMP

HAS SIGNALED A MANY OCCASIONS

DURING HIS CAMPAIGN AND AS

PRESIDENT AND WHAT HE'S

INSTRUCTED HIS DEPARTMENT OF

HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES TO DO

IS GET THIS DONE.

SO IT HAS BEEN A LONG TIME SINCE

WE'VE SEEN THE EXECUTIVE BRANCH

AND THE LEGISLATIVE BRANCH

REALLY PUT FORWARD SOME SERIOUS

ACTION ON THIS.

HOWEVER, FOR OUR LISTENERS OUT

THERE, CALL YOUR

REPRESENTATIVES, CALL SENATOR

LEAHY, CALL SENATOR SANDERS,

CONGRESSMAN WELCH.

THEY'RE ALL GOOD ON THE ISSUE,

BUT CALL THEM AND TELL THEM TO

WORK WITH THE REPUBLICANS IN THE

SENATE AND THE HOUSE TO GET THIS

DONE.

>> Cat: SO THIS IS EXPECTED TO

FACE CHALLENGES FROM PHARMA

MANUFACTURERS.

DO YOU THINK THOSE CHALLENGES

ARE THINGS THAT WE WILL BE ABLE

TO SURMOUNT, THE LAWMAKERS, I

SHOULD SAY?

>> Marchildon: I HOPE SO, BUT

LET'S MAKE SURE ALL YOUR VIEWERS

UNDERSTAND THE PLAYING FIELD.

PHARMA IS ONE OF THE MOST

POWERFUL LOBBIES IN THE ENTIRE

COUNTRY.

THEY HAVE MORE LOBBYISTS ON

CAPITOL HILL THAN THERE ARE

MEMBERS OF CONGRESS, LAWYERS,

MONEY.

THEY HAVE EVERYTHING THAT IT

TAKES TO BLOCK PIECES OF

LEGISLATION, WHICH THEY'VE BEEN

DOING SUCCESSFULLY NOW FOR MANY

YEARS.

THEIR INTEREST IS VERY SIMPLE.

THEY WANT TO MAKE LOTS OF MONEY

FOR THEMSELVES AND FOR THEIR

SHAREHOLDERS.

IT'S SIMPLY GREED, AND I THINK

THAT IS FINALLY STARTING TO

PENETRATE WITH MEMBERS OF

CONGRESS.

IT'S CERTAINLY PENETRATED WITH

THE AMERICAN PUBLIC.

ANYBODY THAT'S HAD TO PAY A FULL

RETAIL PRICE FOR A PRESCRIPTION

AT ANY PHARMACY ANYWHERE IN THIS

COUNTRY KNOWS WHAT'S HAPPENING.

DRUG PRICES CONTINUALLY GO UP

GREATER THAN THE RATE OF

INFLATION YEAR IN AND YEAR OUT

AND IF YOU'RE A SENIOR CITIZEN,

MANY OF WHOM I REPRESENT HERE IN

VERMONT AND YOU'RE LIVING ON A

FIXED INCOME, LET'S SAY SOCIAL

SECURITY AND A SMALL PENSION,

BUT A VERY FIXED INCOME, IN YOUR

DRUG PRICES CONTINUE TO GO UP,

YOU'RE FORCED TO MAKE HORRIBLE

CHOICES ABOUT WHAT YOU CAN PAY

FOR.

PAY YOUR WRENS, BUY YOUR

PRESCRIPTIONS, PAY YOUR HEATING

BILL OR ELECTRIC BILL, BUY YOUR

PRESCRIPTIONS.

WE DON'T THINK ANY VERMONT

FAMILIES OR OLDER PEOPLE SHOULD

HAVE TO MAKE THAT CHOICE.

>> Cat: ARE THERE ANY CONCERNS

WITH BRINGING DRUGS INTO THE

U.S.?

>> Marchildon: FARM MA WOULD

TELL YOU THERE'S A LOT OF

CONCERNS.

THESE DRUGS ARE RESEARCHED AND

DEVELOPED HERE IN THE UNITED

STATES, FIRST OF ALL, THROUGH

TAXPAYER MONEY AT THE NATIONAL

INSTITUTES OF HEALTH.

THEN THEY'RE OFFLOADED FOR THE

REST OF RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

PROCESS WITH PRESCRIPTION DRUG

COMPANIES WHO DO INVEST A LOT OF

MONEY IN THERE TO BRING THOSE

DRUGS TO MARKET, BUT THOSE DRUGS

ARE RESEARCHED HERE AND

DEVELOPED HERE AND MANUFACTURED

HERE AND THEN WE PUT THEM ON AN

AIRPLANE TO TORONTO OR MONTREAL

AND WHAT THE DRUG COMPANIES ARE

TELLING YOU IS IF WE BRING THEM

BACK, SOMEHOW IN SOME SORT OF

WEIRD OR MIRACULOUS WAY, THEY

BECOME NOT SAFE.

IT'S JUST A LUDICROUS ARGUMENT

ON THEIR END.

ALL THE DRUGS ARE RESEARCHED,

DEVELOPED AND MANUFACTURED HERE.

NOTHING HAPPENS TO THEM WHEN

THEY REACH A PHARMACY IN

MONTREAL OTHER THAN THEY STAY IN

THE BOTTLE AND IF WE BRING THEM

BACK HERE AT CANADIAN PRICES, WE

CAN SELL THEM MUCH CHEAPER.

THEY WILL DO ANYTHING AND SAY

ANYTHING TO KEEP THEIR

SHAREHOLDERS HAPPY.

THAT'S WHAT IT'S ABOUT.

>> Cat: YOU SAID YOUR VIEW IS

FROM LABOR DAY UNTIL ABOUT

THANKSGIVING WAS YOUR GO TIME IN

GETTING THERE DONE.

WHY IS THAT?

>> Marchildon: WE'RE ENTERING

WHAT A LOT OF US AGREE IS AN

INCREDIBLY INTENSE AND

CONTENTIOUS POLITICAL YEAR, SO

LABOR DAY -- I MEAN THANKSGIVING

OF 2020 SORT OF WOULD BE THE

UNISHL START TO THE --

UNOFFICIAL START TO THE

PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN,

CONGRESSIONAL CAMPAIGNS IN

VERMONT, OUR ENTIRE LEGISLATURE

IS UP, THERE'S A GOVERNOR'S RACE

AND ONCE POLITICS AND

POLITICKING BECOMES WHAT

HAPPENS, ALL SORTS OF GOOD

THINGS DON'T HAPPEN.

WE HAVE A SHORT WINDOW, AN

APPROPRIATELY SIZED WINDOW, BUT

SHORT IN ORDER TO GET THIS DONE.

>> Cat: SWING TOPICS NOW TO THE

OTHER TOPIC I BROUGHT YOU HERE,

FOR YOU GUYS PUT OUT A CALL FOR

TAX AIDS.

WHAT IS A TAX AIDE AND WHY ARE

WE TALKING ABOUT TAXES WHEN YOU

HAVEN'T EVEN HIT LABOR DAY?

>> Marchildon: TAX AIDE IS ONE

OF THE LONGEST STANDING

COMMUNITY SERVICE PROGRAMS THAT

AARP OFFERS.

IT'S BEEN AROUND FOR 35 OR YEAR.

WHAT IT IS, TENS OF THOUSANDS OF

TRAINED VOLUNTEERS ACROSS THE

COUNTRY PROVIDING FREE TAX

ASSISTANCE.

IN VERMONT LAST YEAR, WE FILLED

OUT ALMOST 10,000 TAX RETURNS

FOR LOW AND MIDDLE INCOME

FAMILIES FOR FREE.

INSTEAD OF HAVING TO TAKE YOUR

RETURNS TO AN H&R BLOCK OR

EXPENSIVE ACCOUNTANT, WE'RE ABLE

TO PROVIDE THESE TAX FILING

RESOURCES FOR FREE.

THE REASON WHY WE NEED

VOLUNTEERS TO DO THIS IS BECAUSE

IT'S A REAL PROCESS.

WE DO THESE IN CHURCH BASEMENTS

AND SENIOR CENTERS AND ALL

THROUGHOUT THE STATE AND IT IS A

VOLUNTEER-RUN PROGRAM.

SO WE BEGIN RECRUITING FOR THAT

WAY AHEAD OF THE TAX SEASON

BECAUSE AROUND NOVEMBER, WE

START TO BRING VOLUNTEERS

TOGETHER.

THERE'S MEETINGS THAT WE DO HERE

AT OUR OFFICES IN BURLINGTON AND

ACROSS THE STATE, TRAINING

VOLUNTEERS, GETTING THEM UP TO

SPEED ON NEW TAX REGULATIONS,

AND GETTING THEM READY TO FILE

RETURNS FOR PEOPLE ALL ACROSS

THE STATE.

YOU DON'T HAVE TO BE AN AARP

MEMBER TO VOLUNTEER AND YOU

DON'T HAVE TO BE AN AARP MEMBER

TO GET ONE OF THESE BENEFITS.

WHEN YOU GO TO A CHURCH BASEMENT

OR SENIOR CENTER TO HAVE YOUR

TAXES FILLED OUT, BUT IT'S VERY

COMPLICATE AND FILING THE TAXES

APPROPRIATELY AND DOING IT WELL

IS PARAMOUNT, SO THERE'S A

CONSIDERABLE AMOUNT OF TRAINING

ON THE FRONT END.

SO IT'S A GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO

COME ON YOUR PROGRAM AND BE ABLE

TO TALK TO THE COMMUNITIES

ACROSS THE STATE AND SAY WE NEED

VOLUNTEERS.

WE FIND RETIRED ACCOUNTANTS AND

LAWYERS AND TEACHERS FIT THIS

KIND OF A VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY

REALLY WELL.

IT STARTS GOING FROM A LITTLE

AFTER JANUARY 1st AND RUNS

THROUGH TAX DAY, SO IT'S A

FINITE PERIOD OF TIME AND WE

FIND WHEN WE POLL OUR VOLUNTEERS

AFTER THE TAX SEASON, IT'S JUST

A TREMENDOUS SATISFACTION THEY

RECEIVE FROM HELPING PEOPLE WHO

REALLY MIGHT HAVE TROUBLE

HELPING THEMSELVES.

AND IT'S A GREAT PROGRAM, WE'RE

VERY PROUD OF IT.

>> Cat: ABSOLUTELY.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR TIME THIS

MORNING.

>> Marchildon: THANKS SO MUCH

FOR HAVING ME.

>> Cat: TO LEARN MORE ABOUT HOW

YOU CAN VOLUNTEER TO BE A STACKS

AID OR OTHER OPPORTUNITIES TO

SHARE YOUR TALENTS WITH

VERMONT'S SENIOR COMMUNE, YOU

CAN VISIT THE AARP FOUNDATION'S

WEBSITE OR CALL THE NUMBER ON

YOUR SCREEN.

>>> HOW DO YOU LIKE TO SPEND

YOUR TIME OUTDOORS IN VERMONT?

NEXT, WE'LL TELL YOU HOW YOU CAN

WEIGH IN ON THE STATE'S OUTDOOR

RECREATION PLAN.

THANK YOU FOR STARTING YOUR

SUNDAY MORNING WITH US HERE ON

"YOU CAN QUOTE ME."

>> Cat: WELCOME BACK.

WEEKENDS ARE A GREAT TIME TO GET

OUTDOORS AND ENJOY WHAT

VERMONT'S NAPE HAS TO OFFER.

THE STATE OF VERMONT WANTS TO

HEAR FROM YOU WHAT YOU LIKE TO

DO FOR OUTDOOR RECREATION.

THE DEPARTMENT OF FORESTS, PARKS

AND RECREATION AND THE CENTER

FOR RURAL STUDS AT THE

UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT ARE DOING

TO SURVEY TO DEVELOP THE NEXT

STATEWIDE COMPREHENSIVE OUTDOOR

RECREATION PLAN.

PEOPLE WEEK SPOKE TO THIS WEEK

LOVE VERMONT.

>> I LOVE THE DIVERSITY BETWEEN

THE MOUNTAINS, LAKE AND

RECREATION ACTIVITIES.

>> IT'S WONDERFUL AND THERE'S

LOTS OF CHILDREN AND DOGS AND

PEOPLE LIVING AND ENJOYING BEING

IN THE FRESH AIR.

>> IT HAS A LOT TO OFFER.

ALL KINDS OF STATE PARKS AND

GREAT PLACES, ACCESS FOR THE

LITTLE ONES AND ALL AGES.

>> Cat: I WANTED TO KNOW HOW

YOUR INPUT WOULD HELP THEM MAKE

DECISIONS, SO I SPOKE WITH THE

DEPARTMENT OF FORESTS, PARKS AND

RECREATION PROGRAM MANAGER

JESSICA SAVAGE TO LEARN MORE.

WHY DO WE NEED THIS SURVEY?

>> Savage: THE PURPOSE OF THE

SURVEY IS TO HELP US WRITE OUR

STATEWIDE COMPREHENSIVE OUTDOOR

RECREATION PLAN, AND IT HELPS US

PLAN TO HOW WE MEET THE NEEDS OF

VERMONTERS AND HOW THEY RECREATE

IN THE OUTDOORS.

WE WANT TO KNOW WHAT THEY'RE

DOING AND HOW FREQUENTLY AND IF

THE FACILITIES WE HAVE ARE

MEETING THEIR NEEDS, BECAUSE

THIS PLAN IS HOW WE GET FEDERAL

DOLLARS FOR PROVIDING OUTDOOR

RECREATION, PARKS, POOLS AND

PLAYGROUNDS ALL AROUND THE

STATE.

>> Cat: ABSOLUTELY.

AND SO WHAT ARE YOU HOPING TO

HEAR FROM PEOPLE?

>> Savage: WELL, WE REALLY DO

WANT TO KNOT FREQUENCY OF THE

ACTIVITIES THAT THEY'RE DOING.

WE CERTAINLY HEAR TELL THAT IT'S

A BIG TIME IN THE WORLD OF

OUTDOOR RECREATION AND WE CAN

TELL PEOPLE ARE DOING IT A LOT,

BUT WE WANT TO KNOW WHAT THEY'RE

DOING, WHEN THEY'RE DOING IT,

AND AGAIN, WHEN THEY GO TO

FACILITIES TO DO THESE

ACTIVITIES, ARE THOSE FACILITIES

MEETING THEIR NEEDS AND THEIR

FAMILY'S NEEDS.

AND WE ALSO WANT TO KNOW, YOU

KNOW, PRIORITIES AROUND SOMEFUL

BIGGER PICTURE STUFF, HOW SHOULD

WE BE THINKING ABOUT OUR OUTDOOR

RECREATION POLICIES AND

PROGRAMS.

ARE WE GIVING PEOPLE THE RIGHT

INFORMATION?

COMMUNICATION-WISE, MAPS AND

ONLINE INFORMATION, ARE WE

TAKING GOOD CARE OF THE PLACES

THEY LIKE TO RECREATE?

SHOULD WE BE FOCUSING MORE ON

STEWARDSHIP AND ECONOMIC

VITALITY AND COMMUNITY

CONNECTIONS?

SO BIG THEMES WE REALLY WANT TO

HEAR FROM VERMONTERS ABOUT HOW

THEY FEEL ABOUT THOSE THINGS.

>> Cat: AND HOW DOES THE DATA

GET USED?

ONCE YOU GET IT, WHAT HAPPENS?

>> Savage: THE CENTER FOR RUR

STUDIES AT UVM WILL CHURCH THE

NEIGHBORS WITH THE SURVEY --

CRUNCH THE NUMBERS WITH THE

SURVEY AND WE'RE ALSO DOING A

PROVIDER SURVEY, PEOPLE THAT

HELP US GET RECREATION WE LIKE,

THEY'LL TELL US ABOUT THEIR

PERSPECTIVE AS WELL.

WE PUT THOSE TOGETHER AND CREATE

KEY FINDINGS AND DESIRED

CONDITIONS, SO BASICALLY THE BIG

IDEAS AND ACTIONS WE TAKE TO GET

THERE.

GIVE IT TO THE NATIONAL PARK

SERVICE, THEY REVIEW IT, BLESS

IT, AND THEY CONTINUE TO GIVE US

LAND AND WATER CONSERVATION FUND

DOLLARS AND RECREATIONAL TRAIL

PROGRAM DOLLARS.

>> Cat: HOW MUCH MONEY EACH YEAR

GOES INTO THIS?

>> Savage: WE GET A MILLION

DOLLARS IN RECREATIONAL TRAIL

PROGRAM DOLLARS HERE EACH IN

VERMONT AND LAND AND WATER

CONSERVATION FUND HAS VARIED.

IT'S BEEN INCREASING RECENTLY,

WHICH IS GREAT.

EVERY YEAR WE GET BETWEEN 500,

$800,000 WORTH OF DOLLARS.

>> Cat: AND YOU MENTIONED THIS

IS SOMEWHAT OF A NEW APPROACH?

>> Savage: YES, THE LAST TIME WE

DID THE SURVEY, WHICH WAS TEN

YEARS AGO, EVEN THOUGH THE PLAN

IS ONLY FIVE YEARS OLD, WE DID

IT AS A HOUSEHOLD SURVEY, A

MAIL-IN SURVEY.

THE WORLD HAS CHANGED.

PEOPLE DON'T SAKE SURVEYS LIKE

THAT -- TAKE SURVEYS LIKE THAT

ANYWHERE, SO WE'RE DOING

COMPLETELY ONLINE, SO I REALLY

APPRECIATE YOU GETTING THE WORD

OUT BECAUSE THAT'S WHAT WE NEED.

WE NEED PEOPLE TO GO ONLINE AND

TAKE THE SURVEY AND MAKE SURE

WE'RE HEARING FROM AS BROAD A

SWATH OF VERMONTERS AS WE CAN.

>> Cat: SO IF THE SURVEY IS

BEING DONE NOW, WHEN DOES THE

PLAN ACTUALLY COME OUT?

>> Savage: IT'S A VERY QUICK

TURNAROUND TIME, SO IT'S COMING

OUT IN SEPTEMBER.

WE WILL HAVE SOME ELEMENTS THAT

WILL BE ADDED TO IT THROUGH THE

REST OF THE FALL.

WE'RE ALSO DOING THIS BIG GIS

ANALYSIS PIECE AND WE CAN SPEND

SOME TIME TALKING MORE ABOUT

THAT AT ANOTHER TIME, BUT YES,

IN THE FALL WE'RE GOING TO HAVE

A PLAN THAT WE GIVE TO THE

NATIONAL PARK SERVICE.

>> Cat: AND I THINK PEOPLE SAY,

OH, YOU KNOW, SURVEY, SOME

INFORMATION, WHY DO I NEED TO DO

IT.

TANGIBLY, WHAT COMES OF THIS FOR

PEOPLE -- IN THEIR EVERYDAY,

THEY LOVE HIKING OR SNOWBOARDING

OR BOATING OR SOMETHING LIKE

THAT.

>> Savage: SURE.

I BET YOUR VIEWERS HAVE GONE TO

A PARK IN THEIR COMMUNITY

PROBABLY THIS MORNING.

YOU WENT TO A PARK, I HEARD, AND

THAT PARK WAS FUNDED,

DEVELOPMENTS AT THAT PARK WERE

FUNDED WITH THIS LAND AND WATER

CONSERVATION FUND MONEY.

OVER 650 PROJECTS AROUND THE

STATE, SO IT DIRECTLY BENEFITS

HOW WE INTERACT WITH OUR

COMMUNITIES.

AND MORE SO, OUR DEPARTMENT AT

DEPARTMENT OF FORESTS, PARKS AND

RECREATION, WE USE THAT TO GUIDE

OUR POLICY.

IF WE HEAR THERE'S A TON MORE

PEOPLE REALLY INTERESTED IN FAT

BIKING OR DOWNHILL MOUNTAIN

BIKING, WE'RE GOING TO INVEST

MORE IN PROVIDING FACILITIES TO

THOSE TYPES OF ACTIVITIES.

IT HAS A DIRECT BENEFIT TO WHAT

PEOPLE SEE IN THEIR PUBLIC

SPACES.

>> Cat: AND SPEAKING OF FAT

BIKING OR MOUNTAIN BIKING, ARE

THOSE A COUPLE OF TRENDS YOU'VE

NOTICED DIFFERENCES IN?

>> Savage: YES, CERTAINLY A BIG

EXPLOSION WITH THE INTEREST IN

MOUNTAIN BIKING EVEN IN THE PAST

TEN YEARS.

THE EQUIPMENT'S CHANGED AND

GOTTEN MORE ACCESSIBLE AND

LIGHTER AND FASTER AND FUNNER,

SO PEOPLE ARE DOING IT MORE.

FAT BIKING, SAME THING.

WE'RE REALLY SEEING -- IT'S A

REAL DEDICATED CROWD.

THEY REALLY GET INTO IT, EVEN IF

THEY CAN'T DO IT ALL THE TIME,

ALL WINTER LONG.

THEY'RE VERY BIG.

>> Cat: ABSOLUTELY.

SO SURVEY IS DUE IN SEPTEMBER.

THE PLAN GETS TURNED AROUND

SHORTLY AFTER THAT.

>> Savage: YES.

>> Cat: WHEN DO PEOPLE GET TO

HEAR HOW THE MONEY IS BEING

SPEND?

>> Savage: AH.

SO WE'RE GOING TO BE DOING A

ROUND OF RECREATIONAL TRAIL

PROGRAM GRANTS THIS FALL AS

WELL, SO THAT YOU'LL -- PEOPLE

WILL BE ABLE TO APPLY TO THAT

PROGRAM.

WE WILL DO A ROUND OF LAND AND

WATER CONSERVATION FUND GRANTS

NEXT YEAR.

WE DO THEM EVERY OTHER YEAR AS A

PUBLIC GRANT ROUND, SO WE CAN

HAVE MORE DOLLARS TO GIVE OUT TO

OUR COMMUNITIES BECAUSE IT'S A

BIG GRANT -- IT'S A BIG FEDERAL

GRANT PROGRAM AND WE WANT PEOPLE

TO MAKE IT WORTH THEIR WHILE TO

GET THESE GRANTS.

WE'LL HAVE MORE NEWS NEXT YEAR

ABOUT THIS.

>> Cat: PERFECT.

THANKS FOR YOUR TIME TODAY.

>> Savage: YEAH, THANK YOU.

>> Cat: AND WE'LL HAVE A LINK TO

THAT SURVEY ON OUR WEBSITE,

WCAX.COM.

AND ALSO INFORMATION ABOUT HOW

TO GET A PAPER COPY IF YOU NEED

THAT INSTEAD.

IT'S AVAILABLE NOW UNTIL

SEPTEMBER 9th.

THERE ARE ALSO TWO OPEN HOUSES

WHERE YOU CAN WEIGH IN, ONE

TOMORROW IN BRATTLEBORO AND THE

OTHER ONE ON THE 27th IN

WATERBURY.

>>> UP NEXT, WE'RE MAD ABOUT

MONARCHS.

WE'RE GOING TO GO CHASING

BUTTERFLIES WITH BIOLOGISTS AND

FIND OUT WHY THIS YEAR HAS BEEN

SUCH A GOOD ONE IN VERMONT.

>> Cat: WELCOME BACK.

YOU MIGHT HAVE NOTICED MORMON

MARK BUTTERFLIES IN YOUR

BACKYARDS THIS YEAR.

TURN OUT IT'S BEEN A GREAT YEAR

FOR THE PRETTY POLLINATORS.

I HEADED OUT TO THE FIELDS TO

FIND OUT WHY.

>> McFarland: AH, FOUND ONE, A

LITTLE GUY!

>> Cat: IF YOU'RE GOING TO PICK

SOMEONE TO CHASE BUTTERFLIES

WITH, PICK SOMEONE AS

ENTHUSIASTIC AS KENT McFARLAND.

>> McFarland: GUESS WHAT?

THIS IS BONUS, A LITTLE EGG.

IT'S LIKE A LITTLE GEM.

>> Cat: HE SHOWS US THE LITTLE

CIRCLES ON MILKWEED LEAVES TO

LET YOU KNOW A MONARCH

CATERPILLAR HATCHED AND MUNCHED

HERE.

THIS PLANT HE FOUND IN WOODSTOCK

IS FULL OF THEM.

>> McFarland: THAT IS AN AWESOME

PLANT.

ONE EGG, THREE LARVAE.

TWO ADULTS.

ALL RIGHT, NOW WE'RE COOKING.

LET'S LOOK SOME MORE.

>> Cat: IT'S FUN, BUT THAT'S NOT

THE ONLY REASON A CONSERVATION

BIOLOGIST WITH THE VERMONT

CENTER TO ECOSTUDIES SPENDS HIS

MORNING AND FRIDAY AFTERNOON

LOOKING UNDER LEAVES FOR LITTLE

SIGNS OF LIFE.

HE'S BEEN TRACKING MONARCH

NUMBERS IN VERMONT FOR YEARS.

>> McFarland: THIS IS PROBABLY

THE BEST YEAR IN 20 YEARS.

IT'S INCREDIBLE THIS YEAR.

>> Cat: McFARLAND SAYS PART OF

THAT IS LIKELY DUE TO THE

WEATHER.

IT DIDN'T START PROMISING WITH A

COLD WET SPRING.

>> McFarland: I WAS WORRIED THAT

IT WOULD BE PRETTY HORRIBLE FOR

MONARCHS AND OTHER BUTTERFLIES,

BUT THEN SUDDENLY SUMMER HIT US

AND IT'S GOTTEN GREAT.

>> Cat: HE GUESSES WARM DRY

WEATHER AND A GOOD MILKWEED CROP

ARE BEHIND THE BANNER BUTTERFLY

YEAR.

THE ONES GROWING NOW ARE

DESTINED FOR MEXICO.

SIX YEARS AGO BUTTERFLY

POPULATIONS OVERWINTERING THERE

WERE DANGEROUSLY LOW.

>> McFarland: WE WERE DOWN TO A

CRITICAL LEVEL WHERE WE STARTED

THINKING THEY WOULD STOP

MIGRATING AND WE WOULDN'T HAVE

ENOUGH.

>> Cat: BUT EFFORTS TO PROTECT

BUTTERFLIES HERE AND IN THE WEST

AND MIDWEST HAVE BEEN HELPING.

DESPITE THE SUCCESSES HERE,

McFARLAND SAYS OUR MONARCHS ARE

ONLY A SMALL FRACTION OF THE

BUTTERFLIES THAT FOLLOW THE

SOUTHERN WINDS TO MEXICO.

>> McFarland: WE COULD HAVE A

GOOD YEAR AND STILL MIGHT NOT BE

GOOD IN MEXICO, BUT IF WE

PRODUCE 10 OR 15%, WE'LL TAKE

IT.

>> Cat: I ALSO ASKED HIM ABOUT

THE TRENDS THEY'RE NOTICING IN

MONARCH MIGRATIONS AND HOW THE

POPULATION IS A WHOLE IS DOING.

HE TOLD ME WEATHER PLAYED A BIG

FACTOR THIS YEAR HERE, BUT IN

OTHER SPOTS IN THE COUNTRY, IT

HAS NOT BEEN AS FAVORABLE FOR

THE BUTTERFLIES.

YOU WERE TELLING ME WHY YOU ARE

NOT SURE THIS IS A GREAT YEAR

FOR MONARCHS.

WHY DON'T WE KNOW WHETHER IT'S A

GOOD YEAR?

>> McFarland: WELL, NORTH

AMERICA IS HUGE SO WE DON'T KNOW

WHAT HAPPENS WITH THE WHOLE

LIFECYCLE.

IT STARTS IN THE SPRING AT THE

GULF COAST, MOVES NORTHWARD, SO

YOU HAVE TO HAVE A PICTURE OF

ALL OF NORTH AMERICA TO

UNDERSTAND WHY MONARCHS ARE

DOING WELL RIGHT NOW.

WE NEED PEOPLE TO HELP US GET

DATA AND WE NEED TO FIGURE OUT

WHAT'S GOING ON EVERYWHERE AND

IT TAKES YEARS AND YEARS OF

EXPERIMENTATION AND STUDY TO

FIGURE IT OUT.

WE HAVE A LOT OF GOOD IDEAS,

THOUGH, AND A LOT HAS TO DO WITH

WEATHER.

IF YOU HAVE A REALLY GOOD SPRING

DOWN ON THE GULF COAST, AND BY A

GOOD SPRING, THAT WOULD MEAN A

LOT OF MOISTURE SO THE MILKWEED

IS GROWING WELL AND IT'S REALLY

LUSH, THE MONARCHS COMING IN

FROM MEXICO ARE LAYING EGGS AND

HAVE VERY SUCCESSFUL

CATERPILLARS, THAT PRODUCES A

GREAT GENERATION TO ZOOM

NORTHWARD UP TO PLACES LIKE HERE

IN VERMONT.

IT WAS PROBABLY A GREAT YEAR IN

THE SPRING DOWN ON THE GULF

COAST AND THEN I GOT WORRIED

ABOUT THE SPRING HERE IN

VERMONT.

IT WAS COLD AND NOT VERY FUN AND

A LOT OF PEOPLE WERE COMPLAINING

ABOUT THE WEATHER AND I'M SURE

IF THE MONARCHS WERE TO ARRIVE,

THEY WOULD COMPLAIN ABOUT THE

WEATHER, BUT ALL OF A SUDDEN IT

BROKE AND IN JUNE, WE GOT REALLY

GOOD WEATHER RIGHT WHEN THE

MONARCHS WERE ARRIVING FROM THE

SOUTH, SO THAT WAS A SPECTACULAR

MOMENT FOR THEM TO LAY A LOT OF

EGGS AND BE REALLY SUCCESSFUL

AND I THINK THAT'S PROBABLY WHAT

IT IS ALL ABOUT.

IT'S ABOUT A GREAT WEATHER YEAR,

A GREAT CLIMATE YEAR FOR

MONARCHS.

>> Cat: AND RUN PEOPLE THROUGH

THE LIFECYCLE OF A MONARCH

BECAUSE I THINK A LOT OF PEOPLE

DON'T UNDERSTAND HOW MANY

GENERATIONS IT TAKES TO GET TO

THE ONES THAT EVENTUALLY GO BACK

TO MEXICO.

>> McFarland: IT'S CRAZY WHAT

HAPPENS.

YOU THINK ABOUT LAST WINTER, THE

MONARCHS WERE DOWN IN ONE AREA

IN MEXICO IN THE TRANSVOLCANIC

MOUNTAIN RANGE OUTSIDE OF MEXICO

CITY, UP REALLY HIGH.

THE MOUNTAINS LOOK LIKE THE

GREEN MOUNTAINS AND THEY HAVE

FUR TREES ON THEM AND THE

MONARCHS GO THERE AND HANG OUT

AND SIT THERE ALL WINTER LONG.

IT'S COOL, PERFECT CLIMATE FOR

THEM TO JUST CHILL OUT.

THEN COME MARCH, THEY GET SORT

OF A MIGRATORY ITCH AND THEY

TAKE OFF AND FLY TO THE GULF

COAST WHERE THEY MATE, LAY LOTS

OF EGGS, AND THEY -- MOST OF

THEM PROBABLY JUST DIE THERE.

AND SO THEN THAT GENERATION, THE

FIRST GENERATION REMOVED, GOES

FURTHER NORTH.

SOMETIMES THEY MIGHT ARRIVE THE

WHOLE WAY UP HERE TO VERMONT AND

THAT GENERATION COMES HERE IN

SAY, MAYBE JUNE, LAYS A WHOLE

BUNCH OF NEGS A FIELD LIKE THIS

AND WE HAVE ONE SUMMER

GENERATION HERE IN VERMONT IN

THE NORTH THAT ONLY LIVES IN

VERMONT.

MAYBE THEY LIVE FOR A MONTH, BUT

THEY HOPEFULLY WILL PRODUCE A

REALLY GREAT FOURTH GENERATION,

WHICH IS THE CATERPILLARS WE'RE

SEEING TODAY AND THAT FOURTH

GENERATION I LIKE TO CALL THE

SUPER GENERATION THE SUPER

MONARCHS.

THEY GET TO LIVE A LONG TIME, UP

TO EIGHT MONTHS, AND THEY'RE

GOING TO TAKE OFF STARTING RIGHT

NOW AND THEY'LL FLY THE WHOLE

WAY TO MEXICO AND OVERWINTER

DOWN THERE AND START THE WHOLE

PROCESS ALL OVER AGAIN.

SO WE'RE TALKING ABOUT THE

GREAT, GREAT GRANDCHILDREN OF

LAST WINTER'S MONARCHS IN MEXICO

ARE HERE READY TO GO BACK.

>> Cat: AND IT'S CRAZY BECAUSE

WE DON'T KNOW EXACTLY WHY THEY

HAVE THAT INSTINCT, RIGHT?

>> McFarland: NOT REALLY.

THERE'S BEEN A LOT OF GREAT WORK

LOOKING AT GENETICS AND WE

UNDERSTAND THE ACTUAL GENES THAT

MAKE THEM DO THIS, BUT HOW IT

GOT GOING AND STARTED IS A GREAT

MYSTERY.

IT'S GREAT TO THINK THEY HAVE

WE'VE KIND OF MYSTERIES OUT HERE

THAT WE CAN'T SOLVE.

THE NEED THING ABOUT THEM, WE

SUH A COUPLE MONARCHS FLYING

AROUND TODAY THAT ARE REALLY

CRISP AND THEY'RE DEFINITELY

MIGRATING TO MEXICO ANYTIME NOW.

THE NEXT GOOD COLD FRONT THAT

COMES THROUGH, THEY'LL START

PUSHING SOUTH SOUTHWARD.

THAT'S THE COOL THING ABOUT

THESE, THEY DON'T USE A LOT OF

ENERGY TO GET THERE.

THEY GO THE DISTANCE BY GLIDING.

THEY WAIT FOR GREAT WINDS OUT OF

THE NORTH, JUST LIKE THE HAWKS

DO AND OTHER BIRDS, THEY WAIT

FOR THE GREAT WINDS ZOOMING OUT

OF THE NORTH AND THEY RIDE THEM.

YOU'LL BE ON MOUNTAINTOPS, IF

YOU'RE HIKING A LONG TRAIL IN

SEPTEMBER, IF IT'S A NORTH WIND

COMING DOWN THE GREEN MOUNTAINS,

LOOK OUT, YOU'LL SEE MONARCHS

GLIDING ALONG AND THEY'RE JUST

GLIDING ALONG ON THE WIND, NOT

USING ANY ENERGY AS ALL.

JUST GOING AS FAR AS THEY CAN ON

THE WINDS.

WHEN THE WINDS DIE DOWN, THEY'LL

STOP AND THEY HAVE TO FIND

FLOWERS TO GET MORE ENERGY TO

NECTAR.

UNLIKE BIRDS, THE COOL THING

ABOUT THEM IS THEY'RE THE

LIGHTEST THEY'RE EVER GOING TO

BE RIGHT NOW.

WHEN THEY GET TO MEXICO, THEY'RE

GOING TO BE THE HEAVIEST THEY'LL

EVER BE.

THEY ACTUALLY GET FATTER AND

FATTER AS THEY GO SOUTH.

BIRDS OF THE OPPOSITE.

THEY EAT A WHOLE LOT HERE, PUT A

LOT OF FAT ON THEMSELVES AND

FLAP THEIR WAY DOWN SOUTH AND

BURN ALL THEIR ENERGY.

BUT MONARCHS NEED TO ARRIVE IN

MEXICO WITH FAT TO BURN.

THEY'LL PUT FAT ON THEIR BELLIES

SO WHEN THEY GET TO MEXICO, THEY

NEED IT TO SLOWLY BURN AS THEY

HANG IN THE TREES.

SO IT'S REALLY IMPORTANT ALONG

THE WAY AS THEY'RE MIGRATING,

WHEN THEY DO STOP, THEY NEED TO

STOP AND NECTAR, VISIT

WILDFLOWERS LIKE WE SEE AROUND

US HERE AND EAT AS MUCH NECTAR

AS THEY CAN AND ALL THAT SUGARY

STUFF GETS DOWN INTO THEM AND

MAKES FAT, SO WHEN THEY GET TO

NEGOTIATION, THEY'RE HEALS AND

RED -- TO MEXICO, THEY'RE

HEALTHY AND READY TO HANG OUT

ALL WINTER.

>> Cat: YOU MENTIONED THERE ARE

POPULATIONS OF MONARCHS THAT

DON'T MIGRATE AT ALL.

>> McFarland: IF YOU GO TO SOUTH

FLORIDA, THERE'S MONARCHS YEAR

ROUND THERE.

SOME OF THE BUTTERFLIES,

MONARCHS THAT LEAVE HERE WILL

ACCIDENTALLY GO TO FLORIDA AND

ASSIMILATE THEMSELVES INTO THAT

POPULATION AND THEY DON'T SEEM

TO COME BACK OUT.

THERE'S POPULATIONS THERE,

POPULATIONS IN CUBA THAT ARE

THIS YEAR ROUND AND EVEN IN

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC IN THE

MOUNTAINS WHERE I'VE DONE BIRD

WORK BEFORE, THERE'S LOTS OF

MONARCH IN THE MOUNTAINS THERE,

BUT THEY DON'T MIGRATE.

WE HAVE THIS SPECIAL POPULATION

HERE IN THE EAST THAT GOES TO

MEXICO AND OUT IN CALIFORNIA,

THERE'S ANOTHER POPULATION OF

WESTERN MONARCHS THAT GO BACK

AND FORTH BETWEEN SOUTHERN

CALIFORNIA AND THE PACIFIC

NORTHWEST.

WE HAVE THESE TWO UNIQUE

POPULATIONS THAT DO THIS CRAZY

MIGRATION.

>> Cat: YOU MENTIONED THERE'S

OTHER POPULATIONS ON THE WEST

COAST NOT DOING AS WELL.

>> McFarland: NO, THEY'RE NOT.

THERE'S BEEN OVER A 90 PERCENT

DECLINE IN THE POPULATIONS IN

CALIFORNIA, SO THEY'RE IN BIG

TROUBLE AND THERE'S A LOT OF

CONCERN AMONGST BUTTERFLY

CONSERVATIONISTS AND OTHERS

TRYING TO FIGURE OUT WHAT WE CAN

DO ABOUT THAT.

UNFORTUNATELY, IT'S PROBABLY

PARTLY DUE TO CLIMATE CHANGE.

DRY WEATHER OUT IN THE WEST IS

NOT GOOD FOR MONARCHS.

YOU DON'T GET A LOT OF GOOD MILK

WHEEZE, SO IT HAS TO DO --

MILKWEED, SO IT HAS TO DO WITH

CLIMATE AND OTHER THINGS GOING

TO IN THE WEST.

IN SOME YEARS HERE, IN 2013, WE

HAD THE LOWEST POPULATION EVER.

WE HAD ABOUT HALF A HECTARE OF

MONARCHS COVERING THE TREES, SO

IN 2013, WE WERE AT A LOW POINT

FOR THE EASTERN POPULATION TOO.

>> Cat: I REMEMBER THAT.

>> McFarland: IT WAS A BIG

CONCERN AND LAST YEAR WE HAD SIX

HECK TERS, WHICH IS THE TARGET

RIGHT NOW.

WE TO HAVE AT LEAST SIX EVERY

YEAR COVERING THE TREES DOWN

THERE AND LAST YEAR WAS A GREAT

YEAR AND THIS YEAR, BY WHAT

WE'RE FINDING IN THE FIELD

TODAY, I HOPE IT'S ANOTHER GREAT

YEAR IN MEXICO TOO.

>> Cat: ABSOLUTELY.

THANK YOU SO MUCH.

IF YOU SPOT MONARCHS IN YOUR OWN

BACKYARD, YOU CAN HELP

RESEARCHERS TRACK THEIR

MIGRATIONS.

ENTER THE SIGHTINGS INTO A

COUPLE DIFFERENT SITES, JOURNEY

NORTH AND MISSION MONARCH.

THAT WILL DO IT FOR US THIS

MORNING ON "YOU CAN QUOTE ME."

THANK YOU FOR SPENDING YOUR

MORNING WITH US AND STAY TUNED.

AFTER THE BREAK, CHANNEL 3'S

SCOTT FLEISHMAN AND DAVE BUSHER

ARE IN WITH YOUR MORNING NEWS

AND WEATHER.

CAPTIONING PROVIDED BY

CAPTION ASSOCIATES, LLC

www.captionassociates.com