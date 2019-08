YCQM: August 25, 2019

Darren: AND THANKS FOR

NOW THAT A TEN-MONTH

INVESTIGATION INTO POTENTIAL

PEDOPHILE PRIESTS IS DONE.

IT REVEALS DECADES OF ABUSE BY

40 PRIESTS.

>> I'M 66 YEARS OLD.

THIS INDIVIDUAL HAD AN ELEVATED

PLACE IN MY FAMILY'S LIFE.

SO NO, I NEVER TOLD MY PARENTS.

>> Darren: HE DIDN'T TELL THEM

THAT HE WAS REPEATEDLY ABUSED BY

A PRIEST STARTING IN 8th GRADE.

DON MAHONEY KEPT THE SECRET

UNTIL NOW.

>> I'VE BEEN WANTING THIS FOR A

LONG TIME.

THERE MAY BE SOME SMALL

CONSOLATION THAT THE WORLD KNOWS

THIS PERSON'S NAME.

>> Darren: THAT NAME IS FATHER

EDWARD FOSTER, THE FORMER

BURLINGTON PRIEST IS ONE OF 40

ACCUSED OF CHILD SEX ABUSE IN A

NEW REPORT COMMISSIONED BY THE

CATHOLIC DIOCESE AND BISHOP

CHRISTOPHER COYNE.

>> Coyne: WE NEEDED TO DO THIS.

WE NEED TO GET THE FAMILY

SECRETS COMPLETELY OUT THERE.

>> Darren: THE BISHOP CREATED A

SEVEN-MEMBER COMMITTEE MADE UP

OF LAY PEOPLE TO POUR OVER

THOUSANDS OF DOCUMENTS, THE

FILES OF MORE THAN 50 PEDOPHILE

PRIESTS.

>> Coyne: IF THAT WAS ONE

SUBSTANTIAL ALLEGATION, IT WAS

ENOUGH TO PLACE HIS NAME ON THE

LIST.

>> Darren: BUT IN MANY CASES,

THERE WERE MULTIPLE ALLEGATIONS.

SOME FAMILIES WERE PAID TO KEEP

QUIET AND PRIESTS WERE MOVED

FROM PARISH TO PARISH.

>> Darren: DID THE CHURCH FAIL

THESE CHILDREN?

>> Coyne: DEFINITELY, WE FAILED

THESE CHILDREN.

WE FAILED THE CHILDREN, THE

TEENAGERS, THE FAMILIES.

THESE ACTIONS WERE CRIMINAL,

SINFUL, IMMORAL.

THEY WEREN'T DEALT WITH WELL.

THERE'S NO EXCUSES FOR WHAT WE

DID.

>> Darren: THE COMMITTEE'S

REPORT ON THE ABUSE TOOK ABOUT

TEN MONTHS TO COMPLETE.

>> THE FILES, SOME OF THEM WERE

A THOUSAND PAGES OR MORE AND WE

WANTED TO MAKE SURE WE GOT IT

RIGHT.

>> Darren: JOURNALIST MIKE

DONOGHUE IS ON THE COMMITTEE.

>> WE EXPECT THERE WILL BE

PEOPLE COMING FORWARD.

>> Darren: DONOGHUE EXPECTS MORE

ALLEGATIONS ONCE THE LIST OF

PRIESTS IS PUBLISHED AND SAYS

THE COMMITTEE IS STILL REVIEWING

SOME FILES, SO MORE NAMES COULD

BE ADDED TO THE 40.

>> IT'S A SAD NUMBER, IT'S AN

AWFUL NUMBER.

>> Darren: BUT BISHOP COYNE

POINTS OUT ALL BUT ONE OF THE

ALLEGATIONS HAPPENED BEFORE

2000.

THE ONE SINCE IS AGAINST FORMER

PRIEST STEPHEN NICHOLS.

THE BISHOP SAYS PROTOCOLS LIKE

BACKGROUND CHECKS, ONGOING

TRAINING TO SPOT ABUSE ABUSERS,

AUDITS AND MANDATORY REPORTING

TO POLICE ARE HELPING TO PROTECT

VERMONT KIDS NOW.

>> Coyne: THERE'S ABSOLUTELY NO

PRIEST WORKING ON THE DIOCESE OF

BURLINGTON THAT PLACES CHILDREN

AT RISK.

>> Darren: DID IT PUT MORE KIDS

AT RISK BY NOT RELEASING THIS

INFORMATION SOONER?

>> Coyne: NO, I REALLY WANT TO

MAKE -- PUT THAT CONCERN TO REST

BECAUSE NONE OF THESE PEOPLE

HAVE BEEN IN MINISTRY SINCE

2000.

>> TOOK WAY TOO LONG.

>> Darren: FOR ABOUT 20 YEARS,

ATTORNEY JERRY O'NEAL HIGH

SCHOOL REPRESENTED MORE THAN 50

ABUSE -- HAS REPRESENTED MORE

THAN 50 ABUSE VICTIMS, SUING THE

CHURCH WHICH HAS NOW FADE OUT

$31.5 MILLION AND SIX CASES ARE

STILL PENNING.

HE SAYS HE TRIED DURING

SETTLEMENT PROCEEDINGS TO GET

THE DIOCESE TO RELEASE THE FILES

FOR 16 YEARS AND SAYS NOT DOING

SO STILL PUT KIDS AT RISK

OUTSIDE THE CHURCH.

>> IF THEY HAD RELEASED THE

FILES SOONER, THERE WAS A MUCH

GREATER LIKELIHOOD OF PROTECTING

CHILDREN THAT SOME OF THESE

PERPETRATORS CLEARLY IDENTIFIED

COULD HAVE BEEN MOLESTING IN THE

MEANTIME.

NOT WITHIN THE CHURCH, BUT

OUTSIDE THE CHURCH IN OTHER

CONTEXT.

THEY'RE STILL PERPETRATORS.

SO MANY OF THE SURVIVORS ARE

FURIOUS BECAUSE HOW LONG IT'S

TAKEN THE CHURCH IN THIS

PARTICULAR DIOCESE TO IDENTIFY

THE PEOPLE.

>> Darren: MAHONEY'S ABUSER,

FATHER FOSTER, DIED IN 2007.

HE WISHES HE WAS STILL AROUND TO

SEE HIS NAME ON THE LIST.

>> IT'S ALMOST SURREAL THAT IT'S

FINALLY HAPPENING.

I THINK I'M LOOKING FORWARD TO

PUTTING THE PSYCHIC ENERGY THAT

I PUT INTO THIS, TO PUTTING THAT

BEHIND ME.

>> Darren: MAHONEY JOINED THE

COMMITTEE LOOKING INTO THE

PRIEST FILES.

THE BISHOP ADMITS REVEALING THE

LIST OF PRIESTS COULD OPEN THE

DIOCESE UP TO EVEN MORE

LAWSUITS, BUT HE SAYS THE CHURCH

CAN NO LONGER COVER UP THE SINS

OF ITS PAST.

MANY OF THE PRIESTS HAVE SINCE

DIED, BUT THERE ARE AT LEAST 13

WHO ARE STILL ALIVE.

THE COMMITTEE BEHIND THE REPORT

SAYS THEY USED OTHER DIOCESE

GUIDELINES WHEN DETERMINING IF

ALLEGATIONS WERE CREDIBLE.

BISHOP COYNE IS HOW URGING ANY

OTHER VICTIMS TO COME FORWARD.

WHAT HE'S SAYING AND HOW VICTIMS

CAN REPORT THEIR ABUSE NEXT.

>> Darren: THE BURLINGTON

CATHOLIC DIOCESE IS URGING

VIMTION OF PRIEST SEX ABUSE TO

COME FORWARD FOLLOWING ITS

RELEASE OF A NEW REPORT NAMING

40 PRIESTS ACCUSED OF

MOLESTATION.

YOU CAN CALM THE STATE POLICE,

THE -- CALL THE STATE POLICE,

THE DEPARTMENT FOR CHILDREN AND

FAMILIES, THE ATTORNEY GENERAL'S

OFFICE, THE CHURCH'S VICTIM

ASSISTANCE COORDINATOR, OR SAFE

ENVIRONMENT OFFICE, AND WE HAVE

ALL OF THOSE NUMBERS ON OUR

WEBSITE, WCAX.COM.

THERE IS ALSO A LINK TO THE LIST

OF PRIESTS' NAMES AND THAT FULL

REPORT ON OUR WEBSITE.

THE VERMONT ATTORNEY GENERAL

ALSO HAS THE LIST.

THE BISHOP TELLS ME HE WAS

HESITANT AT FIRST TO RELEASE THE

LIST, BUT A VICTIM HELPED CHANGE

HIS MIND.

I ALSO ASKED HIM HOW THIS WAS

ALLOWED TO HAPPEN IN THE CHURCH.

HERE NOW IS OUR ENTIRE

INTERVIEW.

BISHOP COYNE, LET'S TALK ABOUT

THIS COMMISSIONED REPORT.

WHY DID THE CHURCH DECIDE TO

FORM A COMMITTEE THAT COULD TAKE

A LOOK AT THESE FILES?

>> Coyne: WELL, SINCE I ARRIVED

IN THE DIOCESE OF BURLINGTON,

IT'S BEEN MY EFFORT TO KIND OF

BE AS OPEN AND TRANSPARENT ABOUT

ALL WORKS OF THE DIOCESE AND ALL

THE CATHOLIC CHURCH DOES WITHIN

THE STATE OF VERMONT, MOST

ESPECIALLY ABOUT THE WAY WE'VE

HANDLED ABUSE CLAIMS AGAINST

PRIESTS IN THE PAST.

I'VE ALSO SPOKE WITH A NUMBER OF

VICTIMS, ONE OF WHOM ENDED UP ON

THE COMMITTEE, AS A MATTER OF

FACT, WHO DESIRED THAT I PUT OUT

A LIST.

THEY SAID, YOU KNOW, BISHOP,

PEOPLE AREN'T GOING TO REALLY

HEAL, NOBODY'S GOING TO EVER

REALLY MOVE FORWARD UNTIL YOU

PUT THE LIST OUT THAT YOU HAVE

OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE ALLEGATIONS

AGAINST THEM.

I WAS HESITANT.

I WAS HESITANT BECAUSE WHAT I

SAW WHEN LISTS HAVE BEEN

PUBLISHED, NOBODY IS REALLY

HAPPY WITH THEM.

PEOPLE STEP FORWARD AND SAY WHY

IS THIS MAN'S NAME ON IT, WHO

WAS ON THE COMMITTEEING BUT AS

TIME WENT ON, IT BECAME CLEAR

THAT WE NEED TO DO THIS.

PEOPLE CAN TRUST IS AND KNOW

THAT WE REVEALED ALL THAT WE

HAVE AND WE'RE NOT HIDING

ANYTHING AND THERE'S PEOPLE OUT

THERE WHO HAVE BEEN HURT WHO

HAVEN'T COME FORWARD, WE WANT TO

HELP THEM.

>> Darren: BUT THE CHURCH HAD

ALL OF THIS INFORMATION BEFORE,

FOR 15, 16 YEARS, IF NOT LONGER.

WHAT TOOK SO LONG TO RELEASE IT?

WHY NOT RELEASE IT PUBLICLY

BEFORE GETTING A COMMISSION TO

DO IT?

>> Coyne: PART OF IT WAS BECAUSE

WE WERE INVOLVED IN LEGAL

ACTIONS AGAINST US AND THE

CATHOLIC CHURCH AND THE DIOCESE

OF BURLINGTON, LIKE A LOT OF

OTHER PLACES, WAS IN DEFENSIVE

MODE IN THAT, YOU KNOW, TO

RELEASE A LIST OF PRIESTS WHO

HAVE BEEN -- WHO HAD HAD

SUBSTANTIATED ALLEGATIONS

AGAINST THEM WAS TO INVITE MORE

LAWSUITS AND THAT'S THE CASE NOW

IN THE SENSE THAT WE ARE

VULNERABLE BECAUSE OF THE

STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS BEING

REMOVED, BUT I THINK WE NEED TO

DO IT AND THAT WE'LL TAKE --

WE'LL FACE THESE THINGS AS THEY

COME.

BUT MAINLY IT WAS BECAUSE UP

UNTIL JUST ABOUT FIVE OR SIX

YEARS AGO, WE -- CASES WEREN'T

SETTLED AND TO PUT OUT A LIST

WAS TO PLACE YOURSELF IN AN EVEN

MORE VULNERABLE LEGAL POSITION.

>> Darren: WHEN YOU TALKED TO

SOME OF THESE VICTIMS, AS I

HAVE, WHAT DO YOU THINK

RELEASING THIS DOES FOR THEM?

>> Coyne: WELL, IN A NEGATIVE

WAY, I THINK THERE'S GOING TO BE

SOME RETRAUMATIZATION FOR SOME

PEOPLE, THAT WHEN THEY SEE THE

LIST OUT THERE AND THEY SEE THE

NUMBER OF PRIESTS WHO ARE ON THE

LIST AND THEY SEE THE NAME OF

THEIR VICTIMIZER ON THE LIST

THAT, THEY WILL FEEL THE NEW --

THOSE PAST EXPERIENCES OF HURT

AND ANGER ARE GOING TO COME

FORWARD, SO ANYBODY WHO IS A

SURVIVOR WHO IS BEING

TRAUMATIZED, I REALLY WANT TO

ENCOURAGE THEM TO COME TO US AND

GET THE HELP THAT THEY NEED.

IF YOU KNOW SOMEONE WHO IS A

SURVIVOR, REACH OUT TO THEM AND,

YOU KNOW, IF -- THOSE SILENT

SURVIVORS WHO HASN'T COME

FORWARD, NOW IS THE TIME TO COME

FORWARD AND TALK TO PEOPLE AND

GET THE HELP THAT WE CAN OFFER

TO HELP YOU HOPEFULLY HEAL.

>> Darren: DID THE CHURCH FAIL

THESE CHILDREN?

>> Coyne: OH, DEFINITELY.

OH, WE FAILED THESE CHILDREN.

WE FAILED THE CHILDREN, THE

TEENAGERS, THE FAMILIES.

THESE ACTIONS ARE CRIMINAL.

THEY WERE SINFUL, THEY WERE

IMMORAL.

THEY WEREN'T DEALT WITH WELL.

NO, THERE'S NO EXCUSES FOR WHAT

WE DID.

>> Darren: DID THE COMMITTEE'S

REPORT REVEAL ANYTHING YOU DID

NOT KNOW?

>> Coyne: NO, I -- I THINK THE

WORK OF THE INDEPENDENT

COMMITTEE AND THE REPORT THAT I

RECEIVED IS -- WAS SUBSTANTIAL.

I THINK THEY -- FROM THE TIME

THAT THEY STARTED TO THE TIME

THAT THEY DELIVER THE REPORT TO

ME JUST LAST WEEK, THEY WERE

SERIOUS PEOPLE WHO WERE

COMMITTED TO GETTING IT RIGHT

AND MAKING SURE THAT BOTH THE

RIGHTS OF THE ACCUSED AND THE

ACCUSER WERE MAINTAINED, AND I

CAN'T BEGIN TO THANK THEM ENOUGH

FOR ALL THE WORK THAT THEY DID.

>> Darren: WHAT DID THE REPORT

REVEAL?

>> Coyne: THE REPORT REVEALED

THAT FROM 1950 ON, 40 PRIESTS

WHO MIN STERZ IN THE DIOCESE --

MINISTERED IN THE DIOCESE OF

BURLINGTON HAD, ACCORDING TO OUR

RECORDS, SUBSTANTIATED

ALLEGATIONS OF ABUSE OF MINORS

MADE AGAINST THEM.

THAT'S A FAIRLY LARGE

PROPORTION.

IN THE CASE OF THE 430 PRIESTS

ASSIGNED OR ACTIVE IN THE

DIOCESE DURING THAT TIME.

IT'S A SAD NUMBER, IT'S AN AWFUL

NUMBER, AND THAT -- YOU KNOW, UP

TILL 2000 FORWARD, THIS BEHAVIOR

AS ALLOWED TO GO ON FOR ALL

KINDS OF DIFFERENT REASONS, BUT

SINCE THEN, FOR THE PAST

GENERATION, WE HAVEN'T HAD --

EXCEPT FOR ONE ALLEGATION, WE

HAVEN'T HAD THESE CASES

CONTINUE.

>> Darren: WHEN WAS THAT LAST

ALLEGATION AND IS THAT PRIEST

STILL ACTIVE?

>> Coyne: NO, HE'S NOT.

THERE'S NO ACTIVE PRIEST IN THE

DIOCESE OF BURLINGTON -- THEY'RE

EITHER NO LONGER PRIESTS OR THEY

HAVE NO FACULTIES WHATSOEVER.

THERE'S ABSOLUTELY NO PRIEST

WORKING IN THE DIOCESE OF

BURLINGTON THAT PLACES CHILDREN

AT RISK.

WE DIDN'T HAVE TO REMOVE

ANYBODY.

WHEN THE COMMITTEE FINISHED ITS

WORK AND THEY PRESENTED THE

LIST, NONE OF THE PRIESTS NAMES

ON THERE WERE PRIESTS IN ACTIVE

MINISTRY OR ALIVE, SO I THINK

FAMILIES CAN BE AT REST THAT,

AGAIN, FOR THE PAST 20 YEARS,

THE CHURCH HAS CLEANED UP ITS

ACT.

>> Darren: WHEN AGAIN WAS THE

LAST ALLEGATION?

>> I THINK IT WAS 2008, 2009,

AND IT INVOLVED SOMEONE WHO HAD

JUST TURNED 18.

>> Darren: WHEN THE CHURCH LOOKS

BACK AT ITS HISTORY, WHAT DO YOU

THINK THE TAKEAWAY FROM ALL OF

THESE REPORTS, NOT JUST HERE IN

BURLINGTON, BUT ACROSS THE

UNITED STATES, REALLY ACROSS THE

WORLD AT THIS POINT, WHEN THEY

LOOK AT THE CHURCH, WHAT DO YOU

THINK PEOPLE ARE SEEING?

WHAT DO YOU HOPE THEY SEE?

>> Coyne: WELL, AT LEAST I HOPE

HERE IN THE UNITED STATES AND

THE DIOCESE OF BURLINGTON, THAT

THEY SEE MEN AND WOMEN WHO WORK

FOR THE CHURCH WHO ARE ORDAINED

FOR THE CHURCH, WHO GET IT, WHO

ARE COMMITTED TO MAKING SURE

THIS NEVER HAPPENS AGAIN, WHO

ARE PEOPLE WHO ARE COMMITTED TO

THEIR FAITH, WHO RECOGNIZE THAT

THE MOST IMPORTANT THING ALWAYS

IS THAT WE MUST PROTECT OUR

CHILDREN AND OUR FAMILIES FROM

ANY KIND OF ABUSE, HARASSMENT,

BULLYING, WHATEVER IT MAY BE,

THAT WE ARE COMMITTED TO BEING

POSITIVE BEARERS OF GOOD NEWS TO

PEOPLE AND IN A CULTURE AND

COMMUNITY THAT NEEDS TO HEAR IT.

CAN'T CONTINUE OVER AND OVER

AGAIN TO APOLOGIZE TO FAMILIES

AND VICTIM SURVIVORS FOR WHAT

HAPPENED.

CAN'T SAY -- CAN'T DO ENOUGH,

CAN'T SAY ENOUGH.

JUST TRY AND SAY I'M SORRY.

YOU KNOW, I THINK THEY CAN ALSO

RECOGNIZE -- I THINK THE FACT OF

THE MATTER IS THAT THE VAST

MAJORITY OF IT'S ABOUT IN THE

UNITED STATES, OVER 80% OF US,

WERE POST-2000 AND WE HAD

NOTHING TO DO WITH ANY OF THESE

ALLEGATIONS OR COVER-UPS AND WE

GET IT.

WE WERE PRIESTS WHO UNDER THE

ZERO TOLERANCE.

WE HAD OUR FILES REVIEWED.

WE WERE JUST AS VULNERABLE AS

MANY -- ANY OTHER PRIEST FOR AN

ALLEGATION, AND SO THAT AT LEAST

IS ONE THING TO RECOGNIZE, IS

THAT THIS IS GENERATIONAL NOW.

BUT, BUT MEN AND WOMEN OF MY AGE

AND EVEN OLDER AND SOME EVEN

YOUNGER WERE VICTIMIZED AND AS

LONG AS THOSE VICTIMS, SURVIVORS

ARE AROUND AND AS LONG AS THEIR

FAMILIES ARE STILL BEARING THE

RESIDUE OF THE ABUSE, WE WILL DO

WHATEVER WE CAN TO HELP.

>> Darren: BUT YOU MUST

RECOGNIZE THAT THE IMAGE OF THE

CHURCH HAS BEEN TARNISHED BY ALL

OF THESE ALLEGATIONS.

>> Coyne: YES.

>> Darren: AS A BISHOP, WHAT

DOES THAT DO TO YOU?

HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT THIS?

>> Coyne: WELL, AGAIN, MOVING

FORWARD, ALL I CAN DO IS DO THE

RIGHT THING FOR THE RIGHT REASON

NOW.

ONE PERSON AT A TIME, ONE ACT OF

GOODNESS AND KINDNESS, ONE ACT

OF APOLOGY, ONE ACT OF REACHING

OUT AT A TIME.

FOR ALL THE YEARS THAT THIS WENT

ON, IT'S GOING TO TAKE AS MANY

YEARS TO FINALLY REGAIN TRUST

WITH PEOPLE AND TO TRY --

FINALLY -- THERE ARE PEOPLE WHO

ARE NEVER GOING TO TRUST US AND

THAT'S UNDERSTANDABLE.

IT'S SAD, BUT IT'S A SAD RESULT

OF WHAT WE DID, YOU KNOW.

IT'S AN OUTCOME THAT IS

ABSOLUTELY NORMAL AND HUMAN.

BUT I THINK THERE ARE MANY

PEOPLE WHO RECOGNIZE THAT THE

CHURCH IN THE UNITED STATES, AS

IT IS PRESENT, IS ONE THAT'S

COMMITTED TO MAKING SURE THIS

NEVER HAPPENS AGAIN.

>> Darren: YOU SAID 40 PRIESTS

ARE NAMED IN THIS REPORT.

ARE SEVERAL OF THEM -- HOW WOULD

YOU DESCRIBE THIS -- REPEAT

OFFENDERS OR --

>> Coyne: YES.

>> Darren: I MEAN, IS IT ONE

INSTANCE?

>> Coyne: I DON'T REALLY HAVE

ALL THE DETAILS, BUT OBVIOUSLY

IN TERMS OF THE CASES MADE

PUBLIC HERE IN VERMONT, THERE

ARE NUMEROUS CASES WHICH

INVOLVED NUMEROUS VICTIMS,

NUMEROUS ALLEGATIONS, AND

NUMEROUS CASES OF WHICH CHILDREN

WERE ABUSED BY PRIESTS.

OTHERS, YOU KNOW, SOME OF

THEM -- THE COMMITTEE DIDN'T SO

MUCH GIVE ME THE -- DOESN'T SO

MUCH GIVE THE DETAILS OF ONE

TIME, TWO TIMES, SO MANY

VICTIMS, BECAUSE WE WANT TO MAKE

SURE THAT THE VICTIMS'

CONFIDENTIALITY IS MAINTAINED,

BUT IF THERE WAS ONE

SUBSTANTIATED AND CREDIBLE

ALLEGATION AGAINST A PRIEST,

THAT WAS ENOUGH FOR HIS NAME TO

BE PLACED ON THE LIST.

>> Darren: YOU MENTIONED

COVER-UP.

WHAT DID THAT LOOK LIKE?

WHAT WAS GOING ON IN THE CHURCH

TO WARRANT YOU CALLING IT A

COVER-UP?

>> Coyne: I THINK WAY BACK WHEN,

IN THE CULTURE OF CLERICALISM,

WHICH EXISTED THEN, THERE WAS

THIS FEELING THAT THERE WERE A

NUMBER OF VALUES.

THE VALUE WAS NO SCANDAL FOR THE

CHURCH, KEEP IT IN THE HOUSE,

LET'S NOT -- AND ALSO PEOPLE

WOULD SAY, YOU KNOW, THEY WOULD

PREY UPON FAMILIES AND SAY YOU

REALLY DON'T WANT YOUR CHILD'S

NAME TO GET OUT THERE, SO WE

SHOULD KIND OF KEEP THIS QUIET.

SO A LOT OF TIMES THESE THINGS

WERE HANDLED IN BACK ROOMS WITH

PAYOFFS TO FAMILIES TO MAKE

RESTITUTION, BUT WITH -- I

DON'T -- GAG ORDERS SO THE

FAMILY WASN'T ALLOWED TO TALK

ABOUT THESE THINGS.

SO I THINK THERE WERE THESE

VALUES IN WHICH THEY SAID, YOU

KNOW, WE NEED TO PROTECT THE

CHURCH, WE NEED TO PROTECT --

AND WE NEED TO PROTECT THE

PRIEST.

WE ALSO NEED TO PROTECT THE

FAMILY AND THE CHILD WITHOUT

RECOGNIZING THAT THAT LAST

VALUE, PROTECTING THE CHILD,

SHOULD OVERCOME EVERYTHING ELSE.

BUT, YOU KNOW, BACK THEN -- AND

I'M NOT TRYING TO MAKE EXCUSES,

REALLY.

THE PROBLEM IS WHEN I START TO

TALK ABOUT THIS, IT LOOKS LIKE

I'M MAKING EXCUSES.

THERE WERE TIMES WHEN THEY

REALLY THOUGHT THEY COULD, YOU

KNOW, THEY COULD CURE THESE

GUYS.

YOU KNOW, A GUY GO AWAY FOR

TREATMENT AND HE'D COME BACK AND

THEY SAY HE'S NOT GOING TO DO IT

AGAIN, HE'S FINE, YOU KNOW.

NOW LATER ON, 25, 30 YEARS

LATER, WE RECOGNIZE THAT'S NOT

THE CASE, BUT BACK THEN, THEY

WERE GIVEN THOSE KINDS OF

DIAGNOSES AND THEN THE MALE IS

PUT BACK IN AND HE OFFENDED

AGAIN.

THEN THERE WERE TIMES HE

OFFENDED A THIRD TIME AND YOU'D

SAY WHEN ARE YOU GOING TO GET

THIS RIGHT?

YOU JUST CAN'T HAVE THE MAN NEAR

CHILDREN.

>> Darren: MORE OF MY

CONVERSATION WITH THE BISHOP

NEXT.

>> Darren: A RENEWED SEX ABUSE

INVESTIGATION NAMES 40 ALLEGED

PEDOPHILE PRIESTS, BUT WHAT WAS

NOT INCLUDED IN THE REPORT WERE

THE NAMES OF BISHOPS ACCUSED OF

MOVING PROBLEM PRIESTS FROM

PARISH TO PARISH, OR BISHOPS WHO

KNOWINGLY EXCEPTED THEM.

JERRY O'NEAL, THE LAWYER

REPRESENTING VICTIMS,

SPECIFICALLY POINTED TO BISHOP

JOYCE AND BISHOP MARSHALL WHO

SAYS WAS THE WORST OFFENDER AND

HE SAID BISHOP ANGEL FOR MORE

THAN ONE PRIEST.

HERE'S MORE OF MY CONVERSATION

WITH BISHOP COYNE WHO BECAME

BURLINGTON'S TENTH BISHOP IN

2014, SO HE WASN'T AROUND WHEN

ALL OF THIS HAPPENED.

WERE BISHOPS NAMED IN THIS

REPORT AS HAVING SHIFTED THESE

PROBLEM PRIESTS, IF YOU WILL,

AROUND TO DIFFERENT PARISHES?

>> Coyne: NO, THE SCOPE OF THE

REPORT IS JUST TO LOOK AT THE

PRIESTS THEMSELVES AND WHETHER

THERE WAS A SUBSTANTIAL AND

CREDIBLE ALLEGATION AGAINST THEM

AND THAT'S ALL THAT'S BASICALLY

IN THIS REPORT.

AS TO WHAT MY PREDECESSORS DID

AND DID NOT DO, THAT'S A MATTER

OF PUBLIC RECORD AND THAT'S BEEN

ADJUDICATED IN ALL KINDS OF

OTHER PLACES AND TIMES.

>> Darren: WERE THOSE PRIESTS

SHIFTED AROUND?

>> Coyne: YEAH.

I MEAN, THERE WERE CASES --

THERE'S A CASE WHERE A GUY WAS

SHIFTED FROM STATE TO STATE AND

HE WAS -- THE PRIEST WAS ALLOWED

TO COME IN HERE AND MINISTER.

HE'S BEEN ACCUSED OF ABUSING

CHILDREN IN TWO DIFFERENT

STATES.

HE SHOWED UP IN VERMONT, WAS

ALLOWED TO BE A PRIEST HERE, AND

SURE ENOUGH, HE TURNED AROUND

AND ABUSED CHILDREN, SO THERE

WERE CASES, YES.

>> Darren: SOME FOLKS MAY BE

WONDERING IF YOU HAD ANY KIND OF

VOFLT IN THIS INVESTIGATION --

INVOLVEMENT IN THIS

INVESTIGATION, THE COMMITTEE

THAT PUT FORTH THIS REPORT.

>> Coyne: SURE.

>> Darren: WHAT WOULD YOU SAY?

>> Coyne: THE ONLY INVOLVEMENT I

HAD WAS AT THE VERY BEGINNING, I

ASKED PRIESTS AND PENAL IN THE

DIOCESE, CAN YOU -- AND PEOPLE

IN THE DIOCESE, CAN YOU GIVE ME

THE NAMES OF PEOPLE THAT I MIGHT

APPROACH TO SERVE ON THIS

INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE.

THEY GAVE ME THE NAME OF A

COUPLE FOLKS.

I SPOKE TO THOSE PEOPLE, THEY

SAID THEY'D BE IN THE COMMITTEE.

I SAID WOULD YOU MAKE ANY

RECOMMENDATIONS?

THEY SAID, YEAH, YOU MIGHT WANT

TO APPROACH THIS PERSON.

SO I, WORKING WITH THE

RECOMMENDATIONS FROM OTHER LAY

PEOPLE AND LAY PEOPLE AROUND THE

DIOCESE, I ASKED SEVEN PEOPLE TO

SERVE ON THE COMMITTEE, THREE

WOMEN, FOUR MEN.

THEY ALL AGREED TO DO SO.

I MET WITH THEM AT THE VERY

BEGINNING, THANKED THEM TO

COMING, GAVE THEM A MANDATE,

WE'LL GIVE YOU ALL THE FILES YOU

WANT AND WHEN YOU FINISH THE

REPORT, WHILE PUBLISH IT WITHOUT

ME EDITING, WHICH WE'RE DOING,

AND I THANKED THEM AT THE END

FOR THEIR WORK.

>> Darren: GOING BACK TO THE

FACT THAT THE CHURCH HAD ALL

THIS INFORMATION ALL ALONG, BUT

DIDN'T RELEASE IT, FEAR OF

LITIGATION, CONTINUING

LITIGATION, IN THE MEANTIME,

THOUGH, DID IT PUT MORE KIDS AT

RISK BY NOT RELEASING THIS

INFORMATION SOONER?

>> Coyne: NO, I REALLY WANT TO

MAKE -- PUT THAT CONCERN TO REST

BECAUSE NONE OF THESE PEOPLE

HAVE BEEN IN MINISTRY SINCE 2000

OR SINCE THEY WERE REMOVED.

THERE'S -- THERE'S NO NEW NAMES

ON THE LIST.

THERE'S NO PRIEST WHO'S BEEN

REMOVED BECAUSE HIS NAME SHOWED

UP ON THE LIST.

WHEN AN ALLEGATION WAS MADE

AGAINST A PRIEST 2003, 2004,

THEY WERE REMOVED AND TAKEN OFF

MINISTRY, HAVE NO FACULTIES,

THEY CAN'T SERVE AS PRIESTS.

MOST OF THEM HAVE BEEN RELEASED,

NO LONGER CLERGY.

NO, THERE ARE NO CHILDREN AT

RISK BECAUSE OF THE TARDINESS

PERHAPS OF PUBLISHING THIS LIST.

>> Darren: OF THE PRIESTS ON

THIS LIST, ARE ANY STILL AROUND?

ARE ANY STILL ALIVE?

>> Coyne: THE LIST ITSELF

CLEARLY SAYS WHETHER THEY'RE

ALIFE OR DECEASED AND THE VAST

MAJORITY, IF NOT 90% OF THEM,

ARE DECEASED.

THOSE WHO ARE ALIVE AND THEIR

NAME'S ON THE LIST, I'VE CALLED

THEM, THEY KNOW THAT THEY'RE

BEING PUBLISHED, BUT MOST OF

THEM ARE NAMES THAT ARE OUT

THERE ALREADY AND PEOPLE ARE

AWARE THAT THE PRIESTS HAD AN

ALLEGATION AGAINST THEM.

>> Darren: CAN CRIMINAL CHARGES

BE BROUGHT AGAINST --

>> Coyne: I DON'T KNOW.

I MEAN, I DON'T THINK SO BECAUSE

MOST OF THEM -- AS FAR AS I CAN

SEE, THEY'RE BEYOND THE STATUTE

OF LIMITATIONS, BUT THAT'S NOT

MY CALL.

THAT'S UP TO, YOU KNOW, POLICE,

STATE'S ATTORNEY GENERAL,

WHOEVER.

>> Darren: ARE YOU WORRIED AT

ALL BY RELEASING THIS LIST, THAT

IT COULD DO MORE DAMAGE TO THE

CHURCH?

>> Coyne: NO, NO, I'M NOT

WORRIED BECAUSE I THINK THERE'S

SO MUCH MORE POSITIVE THINGS

THAT ARE COMING OUT OF THIS.

THE FACT THAT WE FINALLY ARE

DOING EVERYTHING WE CAN TO AIR

OUR FAMILY SECRETS AND JUST TO

SAY TO PEOPLE, WE DON'T HAVE

ANYTHING TO HIDE.

IF THERE'S A NAME THAT'S NOT ON

THE LIST, IT'S BECAUSE WE DIDN'T

HAVE ANYTHING IN OUR FILES ON

THEM AND IF A NAME COMES

FORWARD, IT'S NOT BECAUSE I'M

TRYING TO COVER UP.

IT SERVES ME AND SERVES THE

CHURCH NO GOOD TO CONTINUE TO

COVER UP AND NOT HAVE NAMES ON

THERE.

I WANTED THE MOST COMPLETE LIST

OF PRIESTS THAT WE COULD HAVE SO

THAT CHARGE COULD NOT BE MADE.

I THINK THE POSITIVE NATURE OF

ALL THIS IS THAT WE JUST

HOPEFULLY CAN BEGIN TO -- THOSE

VICTIMS THAT ARE OUT THERE THAT

HAVE BEEN SILENT, THOSE PEOPLE

OUT THERE WHO FELT LIKE NOBODY

WOULD LISTEN TO THEM BECAUSE THE

FAMILY SECRET WAS HUSH HUSHED,

AND THE POSITIVE NATURE OF THESE

THINGS THAT NEED TO BE DONE FOR

THEM FAR OUTWEIGHS THE

POSSIBILITY OF ANY FUTURE HARM

TO THE CHURCH.

>> Darren: DID THE COMMITTEE

LOOK AT ALL ST. JOSEPH'S

ORPHANAGE AND THE ALLEGATIONS

THAT HAVE RECENTLY COME TO

LIGHT?

>> Coyne: NO, THE WORK OF THE

COMMITTEE WAS VERY LIMITED TO

DEAL WITH CLERGY ASSIGNED TO

WORK IN THE DIOCESE OF

BURLINGTON SINCE 1950 AND WHERE

THEY LOOKED AT ANY CLERGY

INVOLVED WITH THE ORPHANAGE, IT

WAS BECAUSE OF THEY HAD THEIR

FILE, SO THE NAMES WERE TREATED

LIKE ANY OTHER PRIEST.

BUT NO, THE TASK FORCE INVOLVED

ON THE INVESTIGATION OF THE

ORPHANAGE, THAT'S A COMPLETELY

SEPARATE, DIFFERENT MATTER FROM

US AND THAT'S NOT OUR WORK.

>> Darren: WHAT'S THE HOPE FROM

HERE, BISHOP?

>> Coyne: WELL, I THINK THIS IS

GOING TO BE A TOUGH STORY.

I THINK PEOPLE ARE GOING TO SEE

SOME NAMES ON THE LIST OF

PRIESTS THAT THEY KNEW AND

THEY'RE GOING TO BE SADDENED AND

SCANDALIZED TO SEE SOME OF THE

NAMES.

MY HOPE IS THAT THIS WORK IN

PROGRESS WILL CONTINUE TO

EVOLVE, THAT IF THERE WERE OTHER

NAMES OUT THERE THAT WE DON'T

KNOW OF, THAT -- AND WERE FOUND

LATER ON TO BE -- HAVE EVIDENCE

OF IT BEING SUBSTANTIAL

ALLEGATIONS, THAT WE COULD ADD

TO THE LIST.

BUT I'M HOPING WE'RE GETTING IT

RIGHT NOW.

I'M HOPING THERE'S NOT GOING TO

BE TOO MUCH ADDED TO IT.

I'M HOPING PEOPLE WILL SEE US AS

TRYING TO DO THE RIGHT THINGS

FOR THE RIGHT REASON, THAT I'M

NOT COVERING UP AND IT MAKES NO

SENSE TO ME TO COVER UP BECAUSE

EVERYTHING WILL SOON -- ANYTHING

THAT'S HIDDEN WILL SEE THE LIGHT

OF DAY EVENTUALLY AND THAT'S MY

GOAL IS TO JUST SAY, WE'RE

GIVING YOU WHAT WE HAVE.

>> Darren: BISHOP COYNE, THANK

YOU.

>> Coyne: YOU'RE WELCOME.

