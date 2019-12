YCQM Dec. 22, 2019

DARREN: GOOD MORNING, EVERYONE, I'M DARREN PERRON.

RIGHT NOW ON CHANNEL 3'S "YOU CAN QUOTE ME," NEW YEAR, NEW Y.

WE GET A FIRST LOOK AT THE GREATER BURLINGTON YMCA'S NEW DIGS.

THE ORGANIZATION'S PRESIDENT JOINS ME.

ALSO THE WAY YOUR KIDS LEARN TO READ UNDER THE MICROSCOPE.

CAT VIGLIENZONI SHOWS US HOW DECODING WORDS MIGHT WORK BEST.

AND A CHRISTMAS MESSAGE FROM BISHOP COYNE.

THAT'S WHERE WE BEGIN THIS MORNING.

CATHOLIC BISHOP CHRISTOPHER COYNE IS GETTING READY TO HOLD HIS FIFTH CHRISTMAS MASS IN VERMONT, AND THIS MORNING HE'S HERE TO SHARE WHAT HE'LL SAY TO PARISHIONERS.

BISHOP, GOOD MORNING TO YOU.

>> GOOD MORNING.

>> DARREN: WHAT SHOULD FOLKS EXPECT TO HEAR FROM YOU?

>> I WANT TO PREACH ON HEARING THE CHRISTMAS STORY NEW.

WE CAN HEAR STORIES OVER AND OVER AND OVER AGAIN, THEY CAN BECOME SO FAMILIAR THAT WE CAN KIND OF LET THEM SLIDE BY WITHOUT PONDERING SOME OF THE DETAILS.

AND I WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO HEAR THAT STORY OVER AND OVER AGAIN IN A NEW WAY, AND APPLY IT TO THEIR LIFE TODAY, AND TO TRY TO BRING IT TO A PLACE OF JOY.

SO THAT AS CHRISTIANS WE CAN ALWAYS BE READY TO HELP PEOPLE WHERE OUR JOY COMES FROM.

>> DARREN: IT'S SUCH A DIVISIVE TIME IN THIS COUNTRY, BECAUSE OF POLITICS PRIMARILY.

WILL YOU TOUCH ON THAT AT ALL, AND HOW WE BRING PEOPLE TOGETHER?

>> I'VE BEEN DOING THAT OVER THE PAST FEW WEEKS DURING THE SEASON OF ADVENT, WHICH IS THE SEASON OF HOPE AND PATIENCE AND CHARITY, SO THAT'S KIND OF BEEN WHERE MY PREACHING HAS BEEN GOING.

I'M NOT QUITE SURE YET WHETHER I'M GOING TO ATTACH THAT TO THE CHRISTMAS HOMILY, BECAUSE YOU HAVE A LOT OF PEOPLE WHO ARE IN THE CHURCH ONLY ONCE OR TWICE A YEAR, AND YOU REALLY WANT TO GIVE THEM A GOOD MESSAGE TO TAKE WITH THEM.

BUT I THINK THAT'S AN IMPORTANT POINT TO RAISE IS THAT WE CAN BE PEOPLE WHO ARE MORE ABOUT UNITING EACH OTHER IN COMMON GOOD THAN DIVIDING EACH OTHER.

>> DARREN: 2019, I'D BE REMISS IF I DID NOT ASK ABOUT THIS, IT WAS A TOUGH TIME FOR THE CHURCH.

THE DIOCESE YOU COMMISSIONED FOLKS, SEVEN LAY PEOPLE, TO LOOK INTO PRIESTS WHO HAD BEEN ACCUSED OF ASSAULTING CHILDREN.

WHERE ARE WE IN THAT INVESTIGATION?

BECAUSE I KNOW THERE WERE SOME OTHER FILES YOU FOLKS WERE LOOKING AT AS WELL IN ADDITION TO THE 40 IDENTIFIED.

>> WELL, WE HAVEN'T HAD ANY NEW PRIESTS IN THE SENSE OF SOMEONE COMING FORWARD AND SAYING HOW COME THIS GUY IS NOT ON YOUR LIST.

SO I'M NOT SAYING THAT CAN'T POSSIBLY HAPPEN, BUT SINCE WE PUBLISHED OVER FOUR MONTHS AGO THAT'S WHERE WE ARE.

WHERE WE HAVE HAD SOMEOUT COMES THAT WE WERE HOPING FOR IS TWOFOLD.

WE WANTED TO PUBLISH A LIST SO WE GET THE SINS OF THE PAST OVER AND OUT THERE.

BUT ALSO TO LET VICTIMS KNOW THAT THEY'RE NOT ALONE, THAT IF THEY WERE ABUSED BY A PRIEST AND THEY SEE HIS NAME ON A LIST, THAT THEY'RE NOT ALONE AND THEY CAN COME FORWARD.

THE SECOND LEVEL IS THAT WE HAVE HAD PEOPLE COME FORWARD AND SAY, YOU KNOW, I SAW THIS PRIEST'S NAME ON THE LIST AND I WANT YOU TO KNOW THAT I WAS ABUSED BY HIM.

AND WE'RE GIVING THEM HELP BY WAY OF COUNSELING.

SOME ARE LOOKING FOR SETTLEMENTS, SOME HAVE UNFORTUNATELY HAVE ENTERED INTO LAWSUITS, UNFORTUNATE FOR US.

I THINK, AS I SAID THEN, AND I'LL SAY IT OVER AND OVER AGAIN, THE ONLY WAY YOU CAN MOVE FORWARD IS TO BE COMPLETELY OPEN AND TRANSPARENT.

THE STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE IS STILL LOOKING AT IT.

I WOULD HOPE THEY'LL HAVE THE SAME LISTING OF PRIESTS AND THAT THERE WON'T BE ANY ADDITIONS THERE, BECAUSE THEY WENT THROUGH THE SAME FILES THAT THE SEVEN LAY MEN AND WOMEN DID.

>> DARREN: SO TALKING ABOUT MORE LAWSUITS AGAINST THE CHURCH, HOW DIFFICULT OF A POSITION IS THIS PUTTING THE BURLINGTON CATHOLIC DIOCESE IN?

ARE YOU FOLKS RUNNING OUT OF MONEY?

>> WE COULD.

WE COULD RUN OUT OF MONEY.

WE DON'T HAVE THAT PROBLEM YET.

THE HOPE IS THAT WE CAN SETTLE THESE CASES AND STILL REMAIN CASH SOLVENT.

PART OF THE PROBLEM IS THAT SOME OF OUR, A LOT OF THE CASH THAT WE HAVE IS USED AS COLLATERAL FOR LOANS FOR SOME OF OUR CHURCHES, SO THEY NEED TO BORROW FROM THE BANK AND WE BACK IT UP, SO IT'S NOT FREE, SO WE HAVE TO KIND OF REWORK THAT.

BUT WE'LL BE OKAY FOR THE FIRST ROUND OF SETTLEMENTS, I THINK.

IT'S JUST DIFFICULT FOR ME TO PREDICT BECAUSE THERE'S NO LIMIT ON THE STATUTE ANY MORE.

SO YOU CAN NEVER SAY THAT'S THE END OF THE CASES, OR WE HAVE A TIME LIMIT.

YOU NEVER KNOW WHAT'S GOING TO COME AROUND THE HORIZON.

>> DARREN: LET'S SWITCH GEARS AND TALK ABOUT CHARITIES.

YOU FOLKS HAVE DONATED $50,000 TO MANY FAMILIES ACROSS VERMONT.

TELL US WHAT THAT MONEY IS USED FOR, HOW IT'S RAISED AND WHERE IT GOES.

>> SURE.

EVERY YEAR WE HAVE A PARTICULAR FUNDRAISER FOR ALL OF THE CATHOLICS IN THE STATE OF VERMONT.

IT'S CALLED THE ADVENT CHRISTMAS APPEAL FOR CATHOLIC CHARITIES AND THIS YEAR WE RAISED $80,000.

PEOPLE WHO GIVE KNOW THAT MOST OF THAT MONEY WILL BE GIVEN OUT AROUND CHRISTMAS TIME, BUT WE DO KEEP SOME OF IT TO GIVE OUT FOR EMERGENCY AID DURING THE COURSE OF THE YEAR AS WELL SO THE 50,000 PLUS THAT WE'VE GIVEN OUT SO FAR THIS ADVENT SEASON GOES TO ANY FAMILY, IRREGARDLESS OF RACE OR CREED OR COLOR, IF THEY'RE NEEDY AND THEY WANT HELP, WE GIVE THEM HELP.

WE GIVE THEM, USUALLY GIVE THEM A SUPERMARKET CARD, A FOOD CARD AND THEN USUALLY A $100 GIFT CARD FOR GIFTS FOR THE KIDS.

A LOT DEPENDS ON THE SIZE OF THE FAMILY.

WE HAVE FAMILIES WITH SIX CHILDREN WAS ONE WE GAVE OUT THE OTHER DAY.

SO IT'S THE GENEROSITY OF THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF VERMONT, CATHOLIC PEOPLE AND OTHERS, THAT ALLOWS US TO BE VERY GENEROUS AND HELPFUL TO PEOPLE ON THE MARGINS NOW.

>> DARREN: SO THIS IS MONEY FROM PARISHIONERS?

>> YES.

WE HAVE AN ANNUAL COLLECTION THAT WE DO CALLED THE BISHOP'S APPEAL, AND A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF FUNDS FROM THAT GOES TO OUR YEARLY, EVERY MONTH WE GIVE EMERGENCY AID UNTIL IT'S GONE.

AND THIS IS IN ADDITION TO THAT.

THIS IS A ONE-TIME COLLECTION THAT WE TAKE FOR CATHOLIC CHARITIES EVERY YEAR AROUND THIS TIME.

>> DARREN: BISHOP, THANK YOU, MERRY CHRISTMAS.

>> MERRY CHRISTMAS TO YOU.

>> DARREN: STILL AHEAD, WE GET A SNEAK PEEK INSIDE BURLINGTON'S NEW YMCA, PLUS NEW POLL NUMBERS ABOUT THE PRESIDENT'S IMPEACHMENT, AND STUDENTS STRUGGLING TO READ.

>> LLAMA LLAMA RED PAJAMA IS A FAVORITE IN CLASSROOMS, BUT THE WAY TO TEACH KIDS HOW TO READ HAS CHANGED OVER THE YEARS, I'LL TELL YOU ABOUT WHAT SCIENCE SAYS IS THE BEST WAY TO LEARN.

>> DARREN: CBS NEWS HAS BEEN POLLING AMERICANS ON THE IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY EVER SINCE IT WAS OPENED, AND NOW NEW NUMBERS.

TO TALK ABOUT THESE NEW NUMBERS AND TO GIVE US SOME INSIGHT INTO THE RACE FOR PRESIDENT, CBS NEWS ELECTIONS AND SURVEYS DIRECTOR, ANTHONY SALVANTO JOINS US NOW, GOOD TO HAVE YOU HERE.

>> HEY, DARREN.

YOU GETTING SOME SNOW OUT THERE?

>> DARREN: WE GOT A LITTLE YESTERDAY, YES.

LET'S TALK ABOUT THESE NUMBERS.

NO BIG MOVEMENT ON THESE NEW NUMBERS, DESPITE ALL THE DEBATE, ALL THE TESTIMONY, ALL THE PUBLICITY.

SEALS LIKE PEOPLE ARE STICKING ALONG PARTY LINES HERE.

>> NOT A LOT OF MOVEMENT, DARREN.

THERE'S TWO THINGS TO NOTE.

THE FIRST IS PARTISAN SPLITS.

THAT'S BEEN PART OF THE STORY SINCE THE START, IN FACT EVEN BEFORE THIS POLL CAME OUT FOLKS IN EARLIER POLLS WERE TELLING US THAT THEY HAD ALREADY MADE UP THEIR MIND.

SO HERE WHAT YOU SEE IS DEMOCRATS FIRMLY BEHIND THE IDEA THAT THE PRESIDENT OUGHT TO BE IMPEACHED AND REPUBLICANS FIRMLY OPPOSED TO THE IDEA.

IN FACT, WHEN YOU LOOK AT IT AND ASK, OKAY, THERE'S GOING TO BE PROBABLY A SENATE TRIAL, WHAT SHOULD HAPPEN, YOU SEE 42% OF PEOPLE SAY THAT THE PRESIDENT OUGHT TO BE REMOVED AFTER THAT TRIAL, AND THEN A SAME NUMBER, 42%, FEEL THAT EITHER THE SENATE OUGHT TO ACQUIT HIM OR THAT THE SENATE OUGHT NOT HOLD A TRIAL AT ALL.

SO, YES, WE DO SEE THOSE SHARP DIVISIONS.

AND THEN OF COURSE NEITHER SIDE HAVING ARGUMENTS THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THE PUBLIC FEELS HAVE BEEN CONVINCING.

>> DARREN: NEW POLL NUMBERS ABOUT THE RACE FOR PRESIDENT, TOO.

YOU FOLKS HAVE THOSE, TAKING A LOOK AT SUPER TUESDAY, THESE NUMBERS INCLUDE VERMONT.

AND THE NUMBERS SHOW JOE BIDEN REMAINS ON TOP, FOLLOWED BY ELIZABETH WARREN AND VERMONT SENATOR BERNIE SANDERS.

WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF ALL THIS?

>> WELL, THE BIG THING YOU WANT TO SEE IN THIS RACE IS THERE'S CLEARLY A TOP TIER, AND IT IS JOE BIDEN AND ELIZABETH WARREN, AND IT IS BERNIE SANDERS.

NOW, IN THESE SUPER TUESDAY STATES, IT IS IMPORTANT TO REMEMBER, AND THIS IS A BIG REASON WE'RE POLLING THEM, IS THAT THEY ARE THE BIG DELEGATE HAUL, THEY'RE THE FIRST BIG DAL GATT HAUL THAT COMES AFTER THE INITIAL STATES OF NEW HAMPSHIRE NEAR YOU, AND OF COURSE IOWA AND SOUTH CAROLINA AND NEVADA.

SO YOU WANT TO LOOK AT WHO CAN GET DELEGATES OUT OF THESE STATES.

IT LOOKS LIKE ALL THREE OF THOSE CANDIDATES ARE IN SOME POSITION TO.

HAVING SAID THAT, THERE IS CERTAINLY A LOT OF FLUIDITY IN THIS RACE AND WE ALSO SEE THAT ON THE, WHAT DEMOCRATS PRIZE AS THE IDEA OF ELECTABILITY, SOMEBODY THEY THINK CAN DEFEAT DONALD TRUMP, EACH CANDIDATE'S SUPPORTERS FEELS LIKE THEY CAN DO THAT.

BUT THERE IS NO CONSENSUS CANDIDATE AMONG DEMOCRATS.

FEWER THAN HALF OF DEMOCRATS PICK ANY ONE OF THESE AND SAY THEY CAN PROBABLY BEAT PRESIDENT TRUMP.

AND IT SEEMS LIKE THE WAY THIS RACE IS SHAPING UP THAT WHO EVER CAN CLAIM THAT MANTLE MIGHT REALLY HAVE THE EDGE ONCE WE HEAD INTO 2020, DARREN.

>> DARREN: A LITTLE BIT OF A SURPRISE.

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG, THE LATE COMER IN ALL THIS, POLLING IN FIFTH PLACE.

VERMONT IS ONE OF THE STATES WHERE HE'S BEEN VERY ACTIVE WITH ADVERTISING.

IS THIS PAYING OFF?

>> WELL, IT SEEMS TO BE AT LEAST TO THE TUNE OF HIM GETTING ON THE BOARD.

YOU'RE RIGHT, HE IS IN FIFTH PLACE, AND HE'S ONLY JUST STARTED CAMPAIGNING.

WE ASKED ABOUT THOSE ADS, AND PEOPLE SAID THEY HAD SEEN THEM AND THAT THEY FOUND THEM MEMORABLE.

HALF OF VOTERS SAY THAT THEY DIDN'T KNOW OR DON'T KNOW THAT HE'S HAD SUPPORT FOR DEMOCRATIC OR LIBERAL CAUSES LIKE GUN CONTROL AND LIKE CLIMATE CHANGE IN THE PAST.

SO HE STILL HAS A LITTLE WAYS TO GO THERE TO MOVE THAT NEEDLE IF HE'S GOING TO MAKE MORE INROADS.

WHAT'S INTERESTING ABOUT BLOOMBERG, DARREN, IS THAT HE DOES A LITTLE BETTER WITH PEOPLE WHO FEEL LIKE THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY IS MOVING IN TOO LIBERAL OF A DIRECTION.

THE HURDLE FOR HIM IS THAT THAT'S NOT MOST DEMOCRATS.

MORE DEMOCRATS FEEL LIKE THE PARTY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT IDEOLOGICAL DIRECTION.

SO IT REMAINS TO BE SEEN JUST HOW MUCH FURTHER HE CAN GO WITHOUT MAKING INROADS INTO THAT GROUP.

BUT IT CERTAINLY IS NOTABLE THAT HE'S STARTING TO GET ON THE BOARD.

>> DARREN: AND VERY QUICKLY, A LOT OF FOLKS ARE PAYING ATTENTION TO WHAT GOES ON IN NEW HAMPSHIRE BY THE LOOKS OF THINGS.

>> OH, YES, FOR SURE.

VOTERS ARE ALWAYS A LITTLE RETICENT TO SAY WHAT OTHER PEOPLE DO WILL HELP ME MAKE UP MY MIND.

BUT WHEN YOU DO SEE THE RESULTS OF PLACES LIKE NEW HAMPSHIRE AS WELL AS IOWA, DOES IT TELL YOU ANYTHING, AND ABOUT HALF OF PEOPLE SAID IT HELPS NARROW THE FIELD.

IT WILL HELP THEM SEE WHO A CONTENDER LOOKS LIKE, AND I THINK THAT'S IMPORTANT.

IT'S IMPORTANT STRATEGICALLY TO WONDER WHAT COULD HAPPEN TO SAY A LATE ENTRY LIKE A MICHAEL BLOOMBERG WHO IS COMING IN, THEN AFTER THOSE RACES, BUT ALSO IT PUTS THAT SORT OF REAL SPOTLIGHT ON THE CAMPAIGNS AND THE CANDIDATES WHO WANT THE NATIONAL MEDIA ATTENTION, MORE SO THAN THE DELEGATES, THAT WOULD COME WITH WINNING OR FINISHING IN THE TOP IN NEW HAMPSHIRE, DARREN.

>> DARREN: ANTHONY, GOOD TO TALK TO YOU, THANK YOU SO MUCH.

>> YOU'RE WELCOME.

THANK YOU.

>> DARREN: VERMONT STUDENTS ARE STRUGGLING TO READ.

TEST SCORES HAVE DROPPED OVER THE LAST TWO YEARS.

THE 2019 NATIONAL ASSESSMENT OF EDUCATIONAL PROGRESS SHOWED ONLY 37% OF 4TH GRADE STUDENTS HERE WERE PROFICIENT OR HIGHER AT READING.

THAT'S DOWN FROM 43% IN 2017.

A LOCAL NONPROFIT FOCUSED ON HELPING KIDS LEARN SAYS IT COULD BE IN PART BECAUSE OF THE WAY WE TEACH OUR KIDS HOW TO READ.

THE GROUP SAYS SCIENCE HAS THE ANSWERS ON HOW TO FIX IT.

CAT VIGLIENZONI SHOWS US HOW THEY'RE TRYING TO BIG THIS APPROACH TO YOUR KID'S CLASSROOM.

>> REPORTER: DURING STUDY HALL AT THE VERMONT COMMON SCHOOL IN SOUTH BURLINGTON, 7TH GRADER RYDER ANDERSON DOES HIS MATH HOMEWORK.

IT'S EASIER FOR HIM THAN OTHER SUBJECTS THAT REQUIRE MORE READING.

>> IT WAS A LOT HARDER FOR ME, LIKE I WASN'T AT THE SAME GRADE LEVEL AS EVERYONE ELSE, I WAS JUST BEHIND.

>> REPORTER: HE HAS DYSLEXIA.

HIS MOM SAYS SHE SPOTTED THE SIGNS WHEN HE WAS IN KINDERGARTEN.

>> HE STRUGGLED FROM THE VERY BEGINNING, FROM IDENTIFYING LETTERS TO SOUNDS TO REMEMBERING SOUNDS.

>> REPORTER: SHE ALSO HAS DYSLEXIA, AND SAYS THAT'S HOW SHE KNEW THE WAY HIS SCHOOL WAS TEACHING TOM READ WOULDN'T WORK.

>> THE WAY THE COMMON CORE READING PROGRAM IS, IT JUST DOESN'T FEED THAT MINDSET AND THAT LEARNING STYLE.

>> REPORTER: SO IN SECOND GRADE, SHE TOOK HIM TO THE STERN CENTER FOR LANGUAGE AND LEARNING IN WILLISTON.

THERE SHE SAYS HE MADE STRIDES.

>> THEY STARTED ALL THE WAY BACK IN THE BEGINNING TO CREATE THE FOUNDATION.

THEY'RE BREAKING DOWN THE SOUNDS, THEY'RE DOING IT AGAIN AND AGAIN, IT IS VERY REPETITIVE.

BUT IT IS SHOWN TO BE VERY SUCCESSFUL FOR DYSLEXICS.

>> REPORTER: NOT JUST FOR STUDENTS WITH DYSLEXIA.

THE FOUNDER SAYS A STRUCTURED LITERACY APPROACH WORKS BETTER FOR ALL STUDENTS.

IT USES EXPLICIT SYSTEMATIC METHODS TO HELP STUDENTS DECODE WORDS.

>> WE DON'T NATURALLY LEARN TO READ, LIKE WE LEARN TO SPEAK.

>> REPORTER: SHE SAYS THE WHOLE LANGUAGE APPROACH, WHICH HAS BEEN WIDELY USED OVER THE YEARS, LEAVES MANY STUDENTS BEHIND.

THAT METHOD ASSUMES THAT IF KIDS ARE EXPOSED TO ENOUGH READING THEY WILL NATURALLY PICK IT UP LIKE THEY WOULD SPOKEN LANGUAGE.

BUT SHE SAYS IN REALITY THAT ONLY WORKS FOR ABOUT 20 TO 30% OF YOUNG LEARNERS.

AND THE OTHER WIDELY USED APPROACH, FOND PHONICS IS GOOD BUT NAY NOT GO FAR ENOUGH.

>> IT'S AN IMPORTANT PIECE, BUT YOU HAVE TO TAKE A STEP BACK AND SAY HOW ARE WORDS CONSTRUCTED INTO SOUNDS BEFORE WE MATCH THEM TO LETTERS..

>> REPORTER: SHE SAYS NEUROSCIENCE BACKS UP THE APPROACH.

MRI SCANS OF KIDS BRAIN AS THEY READ SHOWS RESEARCHERS HOW THE BRAIN REACTS DURING THE READING PROCESS AND HOW DIFFERENT TECHNIQUES ACTIVATE DIFFERENT AREAS.

AND SHE SAYS THE STUDENTS THEY HAVE TAUGHT WITH THE STRUCTURED LITERACY APPROACH HAVE A BETTER AWARENESS OF HOW WORDS ARE CONSTRUCTED WITH SOUNDS.

HOW THOSE SOUNDS MATCH TO PRINTED LETTERS, AND HOW TO SPELL.

ALL FOUNDATIONS FOR STRONG READING SKILLS.

CRITICS SAY STRUCTURED LITERACY HAMPERS CREATIVITY AND FLEW EN --

FLEUN FLUENCY.

>> WE KNOW THE DATA IS THERE, WE KNOW THE SCIENCE IS THERE.

WE KNOW HOW TO TEACH CHILDREN TO READ, WE JUST HAVE TO DO IT.

>> REPORTER: FOLEY SAYS TAKING A MORE STRUCTURED APPROACH EARLY ON WOULD HELP KIDS WILL LIKE RYDER SUCCEED TOO.

WHILE HE TELLS US HE WILL NEVER LIKE READING, IT DOESN'T HOLD HIM BACK.

>> IT FEELS GOOD TO BE ABLE TO READ WITH EVERYONE ELSE.

>> IT'S A LOT OF RELIEF, BECAUSE I WAS THERE WHEN HE WASN'T DOING WELL, AND SO NOW FOR HIM TO BE HAPPY TO GO TO SCHOOL IS AMAZING.

>> DARREN: CHANGING THE WAY READING IS TAUGHT IS EASIER SAID THAN DONE, THOUGH.

TEACHERS CAN ONLY TEACH WHAT THEY KNOW.

THAT'S WHY THE STERN CENTER IS ON A MISSION TO BRING STRUCTURED LITERACY TO THEM.

CAT NOW TAKES US INSIDE TWO HYNESBERG CLASSROOMS WHERE THEY'RE USING THIS TEACHING METHOD AND SHOWS YOU HOW IT WORKS, AND WE'LL HEAR FROM TEACHERS ABOUT WHY THEY SAY IT'S MAKING A DIFFERENCE FOR THEIR STUDENTS.

>> REPORTER: ALYSSA'S KINDERGARTEN READING LESSON BEGINS WITH AN EAR WORM.

>> HERE WE GO, GET READY.

THIS IS JUST THE REGULAR ONE.

I PUT A PENNY IN THE GUM --

>> REPORTER: BUT THE NEXT ROUND, EACH WORD IN THE SONG STARTS WITH A DIFFERENT LETTER.¶.

¶.

>> REPORTER: THEN IT'S ONTO RHYMING.

>> WHAT DOES IT MEAN IF IT RHYMES?

WHAT IS IT DOING?

>> SO THEY BOTH HAVE THE SAME ENDING SOUND.

>> HUM, SOME.

>> REPORTER: THEN IDENTIFYING FIRST LETTERS.

>> FUSS, FOG, FROG.

>> REPORTER: SIMPLE EXERCISES THAT LASHER SAYS HAVE A VERY SPECIFIC PURPOSE.

MAKING SURE YOUNG LEARNERS UNDERSTAND THE RELATIONSHIPS BETWEEN SOUNDS AND THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE.

>> REALLY IT'S JUST PRACTICING THOSE PIECES OF INITIAL SOUNDS, ENDING SOUNDS, BLENDING WORDS, SEGMENTING WORDS, DEFINING THE SYLLABLES IN WORDS.

>> REPORTER: IN THE NEXT GRADE UP, FIRST GRADE TEACHER MICHELLE IS ALSO HELPING HER STUDENTS BREAK WORDS DOWN, AND CREATE NEW WORNS.

>> SAY SEAL.

>> REPORTER: THE LESSONS ARE SIMILAR BUT ELEVATED SLIGHTLY, VISUALLY SPELLING OUT WORDS.

AND INCLUDING PHYSICAL MOVEMENT AS STUDENTS CHOP WORDS INTO SEGMENTS, TO HELP THE KINETIC LEARNERS IN THE GROUP.

>> S, A, W, SAW.

>> REPORTER: FINALLY THEY START WRITING.

>> WRITE THE LETTER THAT SAYS P.

>> REPORTER: SHE'S BEEN TEACHING ABOUT 30 YEARS AND WHEN SHE STARTED SCHOOLS WERE PUSHING THE WHOLE LANGUAGE STYLE, WHICH ASSUMES READ IS LIKE LANGUAGE AND THAT STUDENTS WILL NATURALLY PICK IT UP.

>> WHEN I FIRST STARTED TEACHING A TEACHER SAID HIDE THAT PHONICS WORK, WE'RE NOT ALLOWED TO DO THAT.

AND I DON'T THINK THAT WAS THE INTENT BUT THAT'S WHAT IT BECAME.

>> REPORTER: AND WHAT WAS THE DOWN SIDE OF THAT?

>> KIDS COULDN'T DECODE WORDS.

>> REPORTER: THE STERN CENTER SAYS WHEN STUDENTS COULDN'T DECODE WORDS, THEY CAME HERE NEEDING REMEDIAL READING HELP.

>> TOO MANY CHILDREN ARE COMING HERE AT 13 YEARS OF AGE WHO ARE STILL NOT READING.

WE WANT THOSE CHILDREN TO BE READING.

WE DON'T WANT THEM COMING TO THE STERN CENTER.

>> REPORTER: THAT'S WHY BLANCH SAYS THE STERN HAVE IS ON A MISSION TO BRING THE STRUCTURED LITERACY APPROACH LIKE WHAT'S USED IN HYNESBERG TO MORE VERMONT CLASSROOMS.

THEIR LEAD TO READ PROJECT STARTED TWO YEARS AGO.

HYNESBERG IS ONE OF 11 SCHOOLS THEY'RE WORKING WITH NOW, AND ANOTHER DOZEN ARE LOOKING AT THE PROGRAM FOR NEXT YEAR.

SHE SAYS THE RESEARCH SHOWS THAT IF YOU TEACH LANGUAGE SYSTEMATICALLY, STUDENTS WILL LEARN IT BETTER.

>> THEN YOU'RE GOING TO SEE THE BRAIN RESPOND IN A WAY THAT REALLY MASTERS PRINT RATHER THAN JUST MEMORIZES PRINT.

>> HARD-EN.

HARDEN.

>> REPORTER: THEY BOTH SAY THEY'VE NOTICED A DIFFERENCE.

>> THEIR SCORES FOR THE READING ASSESSMENT, THEIR SCORES WERE A LOT STRONGER THAN I'VE HAD IN THE PAST.

IT LOOKED LIKE --

>> REPORTER: SOME PARTS OF WHOLE LANGUAGE REMAIN, LIKE GROUP READING.

THAT IS STILL PART OF THE LESSONS, BUT NOW THE APPROACH IS MORE TAILORED TO WHAT INDIVIDUAL STUDENTS NEED HELP WITH.

THE TEACHER SAID THEY DIDN'T MIND UPDATING THEIR METHODS TO INCORPORATE/MORE RESEARCH BASED APPROACH AND ENCOURAGE OTHERS THE DO THE SAME.

>> YOU DON'T LEARN THAT IN THE UNDER GRAD CLASSES IN THE WAY THAT YOU NEED TO DO TO BE ABLE TO TEACH THIS.

>> REPORTER: THE STERN CENTER IS REACHING OUT TO COLLEGES TO MAKE SURE THAT FUTURE TEACHERS ARE BEING TAUGHT TO USE THE STRUCTURED LITERACY APPROACH.

THE CENTER SAYS THEY'RE TALKING WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT ABOUT INCORPORATING IT INTO THEIR CURRICULUM.

CAT VIGLIENZONI, CHANNEL 3 NEWS.

>> DARREN: UP NEXT WE TAKE YOU INSIDE THE NEW Y AND TALK TO THE ORGANIZATION'S PRESIDENT ABOUT THE BIG CHANGES YOU'LL SEE THERE.

>> DARREN: THE GREATER BURLINGTON YMCA OPENS IN JUST OVER A WEEK ON JANUARY 1.

THE 50,000 SQUARE FOOT FACILITY HAS NEW EQUIPMENT EVERYONE CAN USE, INCLUDING PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES.

IT HAS THREE FITNESS STUDIOS, TWO POOLS, AND ONE MIXED USE GYM.

THERE'S ALSO A KIDS CENTER IN A SECURED PART OF THE BUILDING, AN INDOOR TRACK, AND THREE LOCKER ROOMS, ONE FOR WOMEN, MEN AND PEOPLE WHO ARE GENDER NONCONFORMING.

TO TALK ABOUT THE NEW FACILITY IS YMCA PRESIDENT, KYLE DODSON.

GOOD MORNING TO YOU.

>> GOOD MORNING, DARREN.

>> DARREN: NICE TO SEE YOU.

>> LIKE WISE.

>> DARREN: LET'S TALK ABOUT THE OLD Y JUST DOWN THE STREET ON COLLEGE STREET.

WHY WAS THAT NO LONGER A GOOD FIT?

>> WE HAD A MEETING THE OTHER DAY AND ONE OF OUR STAFF CAME UP WITH THE PERFECT WORD, HE SAID NOW THIS Y IS CON TEMPORARY.

THE OLD Y SERVED ITS PURPOSE, IT WAS USED FOR BOARDING, WE NO LONGER DO BOARDING.

IT WAS A 90-YEAR-OLD BUILDING AND WAS NOT BUILT FOR ANY OF THE THINGS WE WANT TO DO TODAY.

THIS NEW BUILDING, EVERYTHING THAT HAPPENS THERE IS INTENTIONAL, IT WAS MEANT TO DO THE THINGS WE'LL ASK IT TO DO.

>> DARREN: I LISTED OFF A NUMBER OF THINGS AT THE TOP OF THIS SEGMENT.

WHATES CAN FOLKS EXPECT WHEN THEY WALK INTO THE NEW Y?

>> THE FIRST THING, IF YOU SPENT TIME AT THE OLD Y, IS LIGHT.

IT'S INFUSED CAN LIGHT, NATURAL LIGHT, THERE'S GLASS EVERYWHERE, SKYLIGHTS, THERE'S SPACE, THE VOLUMES ARE LARGER.

SO IT'S JUST INVITING IN THAT WAY.

EVERYTHING IS BRAND NEW.

NO OLD EQUIPMENT GOT BROUGHT UP.

YOU'RE GOING TO NOTICE A GREATER RANGE OF PROGRAMS AND SERVICES AVAILABLE.

SO I THINK YOU'LL JUST FEEL VERY 21ST CENTURY.

I THINK WE'LL TALK ABOUT IT, BUT IT'S ALSO A.D.A. COMPLIANT.

THE OLD BUILDING HAS HARDLY ACCESSIBLE.

>> DARREN: EXPLAIN TO FOLKS WHAT A.D.A. COMPLIANCE IS.

>> THE FIRST THING THAT COMES UP IS IN A MULTISTORY BUILDING IS AN ELEVATOR TO MOVE PEOPLE UP AND DOWN, THAT'S THE MINIMUM.

A.D.A. IS FAIRLY COMPREHENSIVE, BUT THINK OF THINGS LIKE PASSAGE WAYS, SO THE WHEELCHAIR CAN MOVE, DOORS AND DOOR HANDLES, THE HEIGHT.

ACTUALLY I LEARNED TODAY THERE'S ACTUALLY A MEASURE OF THE TENSION OF THE DOOR, THE STRENGTH IT WOULD TAKE TO OPEN A DOOR, THERE'S A SPECIFIC SPEC THAT YOU TELL THE BUILDERS AND THEY PUT IT INTO THE SPRING MECHANISM.

SO IT'S THOUGHT FROM GROUND SOUP THAT IF SOMEONE HAS PHYSICAL CHALLENGES, THEY CAN MOVE INDEPENDENTLY THROUGH THE BUILDING, SAFELY, AND WITH SOME EASE.

>> DARREN: AND SOUNDS AS THOUGH THE EQUIPMENT IN THERE IS ALSO ADAPTABLE, SO THAT EVERYONE CAN USE IT.

>> THANK YOU FOR THAT.

THERE'S A PLACE WITH CABLE EQUIPMENT THAT HAS A CHAIR AND OFTEN THAT CHAIR WILL BE FIXED.

WITH THIS EQUIPMENT THERE'S A TOGGLE, YOU CAN PULL THAT CHAIR OUT OF THE WAY AND YOUR WHEELCHAIR COULD REPLACE THAT CHAIR, SO THAT YOU CAN USE THAT MACHINERY IN YOUR WHEELCHAIR.

>> DARREN: THE Y HAS CONTINUED TO SAY THAT INCLUSIVITY IS REALLY CRUCIAL TO THE MISSION.

WHY IS THAT, AND WHY HAS THAT SORT OF BEEN WHAT YOU FOLKS HAVE BEEN TOUTING?

>> SURE.

INCLUSIVITY IS AT THE CORE OF WHAT WE DO.

IF YOU NOTICE WE'RE PART OF THE NATIONAL Y, AND THERE'S A CAMPAIGN TO GET TO ALL MEANS ALL.

I WANT TO BE CLEAR, INCLUSIVITY IS AN ASPIRATION.

THERE ARE LIMITS IN THE FACT THAT WE ARE NOT FOR PROFIT, BUT WE HAVE A BOTTOM LINE.

SOMEONE HAS TO PAY THE PAYROLL, SOMEONE HAS TO KEEP THE LIGHTS ON, KEEP THE HEAT ON.

SO WE DO WHAT WE CAN AND I WOULD ARGUE FOR THE Y AND DEFEND THAT WE ACTUALLY DO A GREAT DEAL, WE SCHOLARSHIP PEOPLE FORFEIT UNDERSTANDS, WE SCHOLARSHIP PEOPLE FOR EARLY CHILDHOOD, WE SCHOLARSHIP PEOPLE FOR AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS.

WE PROVIDE A LOT OF FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO CREATE THAT ACCESS.

THIS NEW BUILDING IS A COMMUNITY HUB, SO THAT YOU DON'T HAVE TO BE A MEMBER, YOU CAN COME INTO THE LOBBY AND SPEND TIME THERE, AND MEET PEOPLE IN THE COMMUNITY.

SO INCLUSIVITY MEANS THAT REGARDLESS OF DEMOGRAPHIC CATEGORY AND WHAT WALK OF LIFE YOU'RE PART OF, YOU CAN COME AND BE PART OF OUR Y.

>> DARREN: YOU STILL HAVE MEMBERSHIPS LEFT?

>> VERY MUCH.

>> DARREN: YOU'VE LOWERED THE PRICE TO JOIN.

>> THAT IS CORRECT, THAT'S ANOTHER ACCESSIBILITY PIECE.

ONE EXAMPLE IS OUR PRIOR ADULT MEMBERSHIP WAS $70, THAT IS NOW $49 FOR AN ADULT, A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT.

AND THAT'S PROBABLY ONE OF THE GREATEST DISCOUNTS, BUT IN EVERY CATEGORY THERE WAS SOME DEGREE OF DISCOUNT.

AND ONCE AGAIN THE NEW MOD NELL OUR BUDGET WE THOUGHT, WE PRESSED OURSELVES TO SEE HOW FAR WE COULD GO TO INCREASE THE ACCESSIBILITY, SO THERE WILL BE PEOPLE AT 70, IF YOU GET SCHOLARSHIPPED DOWN TO 50, NOW IT'S JUST AT THAT LEVEL, THAT'S IMPLICIT IN THE THE MODEL.

SO YOU CAN SIGN UP ONLINE OR COME IN, WE HAVE LOTS OF MEMBERSHIPS AVAILABLE.

>> DARREN: THANK YOU SO MUCH.

AND THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, EVERYBODY.

THE NEWS CONTINUES NEXT RIGHT HERE ON CHANNEL 3.

HAVE A GOOD DAY.

CAPTIONING PROVIDED BY:

CAPTION ASSOCIATES, LLC.

WWW.CAPTIONASSOCIATES.COM