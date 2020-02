YCQM FEB. 16, 2020

>> Cat: GOOD MORNING, EVERYONE.

CANDIDATES VYING FOR THE WHITE

HOUSE ARE FOCUSING ENERGY ON

NEVADA AND SOUTH CAROLINA, THIS

AFTER NEW HAMPSHIRE'S PRIMARY

WHICH SOLIDIFIED THE LEADERS AND

ENDED CAMPAIGNS FOR OTHERS.

BERNIE SANDERS WON THAT PRIMARY,

BUT CHANNEL 3'S KYLE MIDURA

SHOWS YOU WHY THIS COULD STILL

BE ANYONE'S RACE.

>> Kyle: AFTER THE NATION'S

FIRST PRIMARY, IT'S ALSO CLEAR

THAT THE RACE IS FAR FROM OVER.

NEXT STOP, THE NEVADA CAUCUSES.

>> THANK YOU, NEW HAMPSHIRE!

>> Kyle: AFTER GRANITE STATE

VOTERS GAVE VERMONT STATE

SENATOR BERNIE SANDERS A NARROW

BUT CLEAR VICTORY TUESDAY NIGHT.

NOW LEADING THE NATIONAL POLLS,

HE'S JUST BEHIND SOUTH BEND,

INDIANA, MAYOR PETE BUTTIGIEG IN

THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY'S FORMULA.

>> WE HAVE MORE WORK TO DO TO

DEMONSTRATE THE BREADTH OF OUR

SUPPORT.

>> Kyle: MINNESOTA SENATOR AMY

KLOBUCHAR TIPPED TO GAIN

MOMENTUM.

MEANWHILE, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT

JOE BIDEN LEFT EARLY, GETTING A

JUMP ON THE PRIMARY CALENDAR,

CAMPAIGNING IN SOUTH CAROLINA.

>> WE'RE TALKING ABOUT 2% OF THE

DELEGATES.

THEY'RE GOOD PEOPLE, A LOT OF

GOOD FRIEND, BUT THEY ARE NOT --

THAT'S NOT THE BEGINNING.

THAT'S JUST THE -- NOT JUST THE

INNING, THE FIRST BATTER.

>> Kyle: NO DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE

HAS OVERCOME AN EARLY DEFICIT

LIKE THE ONE HE FACES.

MEANWHILE, A CANDIDATE WHO WON'T

APPEAR ON A CANDIDATE UNTIL

MARCH IS TAPPING HIS PERSONAL

FORTUNE TO BUY A LATE ENTRY INTO

THE RACE.

>> I THINK MAYOR BLOOMBERG HAS A

REAL CHANCE TO HAVE A BIG IMPACT

IN THE LATER PRIMARIES.

>> Kyle: TALKING WITH VOTERS

ACROSS THE STATE, THEY TELL ME

THEY CARE ABOUT THE ISSUES, LIKE

HEALTHCARE, CRIMINAL JUSTICE

REFORM, AND DEALING WITH WEALTH

INEQUALITY, BUT LIKE THEIR PEERS

ACROSS THE COUNTRY, THEY TELL ME

THE NUMBER ONE FACTOR THEY VOTED

ON WAS WHO THEY BELIEVE COULD BE

THE BEST POSITION IN BEAT

PRESIDENT TRUMP IN NOVEMBER.

IN MAN CHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE,

KYLE MIDURA, CHANNEL 3 NEWS.

>> Cat: KYLE WAS IN NEW

HAMPSHIRE FOR US COVERING THE

PRIMARY, BUT SO WAS CHANNEL 3'S

ADAM SULLIVAN.

ADAM HAS FOLLOWING THE CAMPAIGN

FOR US IN IOWA AND NEW HAMPSHIRE

AND JOINS US NOW.

THANKS FOR BEING HERE, ADAM.

>> Adam: ALL RIGHT, CAT, GOOD

MORNING.

>> Cat: LET'S START.

SANDERS WON NOT BY AS LARGE A

MARGIN AS SOME EXPECTED.

WHO ELSE REALLY WON THIS TIME

AROUND?

>> Adam: YEAH, JUST UNDER 4,000

VOTES AND IT REALLY WAS A

MUST-WIN FOR SANDERS, BUT I

THINK THERE WERE TWO OTHER BIG

WINNERS.

OBVIOUSLY PETE BUTTIGIEG PROVED

HE COULD WIN NOT ONLY OUT IN

IOWA IN THE MIDWEST, BUT ALSO IN

NEW ENGLAND, SO HE DEFINITELY

HAS MOMENTUM MOVING ON TO NEVADA

AND SOUTH CAROLINA, AND THEN

SUPER TUESDAY WHERE VERMONT

VOTES ON MARCH 3rd.

BUT ALSO, I REALLY THINK THE BIG

WINNER WAS AMY KLOBUCHAR.

SHE HAD A GREAT DEBATE

PERFORMANCE AT ST. AMSELM

COLLEGE JUST A COUPLE DAYS

BEFORE THE TUESDAY PRIMARY.

SHE ALSO, AS KYLE REPORTED, HAD

A PRETTY STRONG SHOWING OUT WEST

IN IOWA, AND THEN SHE CAME IN

REALLY OUT OF NOWHERE TO PLACE

THIRD, BEATING HER FELLOW

COLLEAGUE ELIZABETH WARREN, SO I

THINK AMY KLOBUCHAR ALSO HAD A

BIG NIGHT AND LOT OF MOMENTUM.

>> Cat: YOU MENTIONED ELIZABETH

WARREN.

LET'S TALK ABOUT WHO DIDN'T HAVE

A STRONG SHOWING AND WHO KIND OF

REALLY LOST IN NEW HAMPSHIRE.

>> Adam: I THINK YOU HAVE TO

START WITH ELIZABETH WARREN.

A FOURTH PLACE FINISH FROM

SOMEONE WHO WAS REALLY

CAMPAIGNING IN HER BACKYARD.

YOU KNOW, MASSACHUSETTS BORDERS

NEW HAMPSHIRE.

MANCHESTER, IN THE SOUTHERN PART

OF THE STATE, IS THE STATE'S

LARGEST CITY, AND ELIZABETH

WARREN, QUITE FRANKLY, WAS

CAMPAIGNING HARD IN NEW

HAMPSHIRE AND SHE WAS HERE

OFTEN.

SHE AT ONE POINT LED IN THE

POLLS AND WAS EXPECTED TO DO

WELL.

SO IT REALLY CAME AS A BLOW, IT

MUST HAVE, I SHOULD SAY, COME AS

A BLOW TO HER CAMPAIGN AND

SUPPORTERS THAT SHE FINISHED A

DISTANT FOURTH AND BEING

SURPASSED BY AMY KLOBUCHAR.

AND THEN OBVIOUSLY JOE BIDEN.

I MEAN, JOE BIDEN, AS KYLE

REPORTED AGAIN, LEFT THE STATE

BEFORE THE POLLS EVEN CLOSED ON

TUESDAY.

HE'S FOCUSED ON SOUTH CAROLINA.

BIDEN OBVIOUSLY IS TRYING TO

DOWNPLAY THE SIGNIFICANCE OF

IOWA AND NEW HAMPSHIRE WHERE HE

DIDN'T FARE WELL, BUT REALLY

BIDEN AND WARREN, THEY HAVE A

LOT OF GROUND TO MAKE UP IF THEY

WANT TO REMAIN VIABLE IN THE

PRIMARY ELECTION.

>> Cat: AND PERHAPS NOT A BIG

SURPRISE, ADAM.

ANDREW YANG DROPPED OUT AFTER

THE SHOWING OF -- I IMAGINE NO

ONE YOU SPOKE WITH WAS SUPER

SURPRISED TO HEAR THAT?

>> Adam: YEAH, YOU KNOW, I HEARD

ANDREW YANG'S CONCESSION SPEECH

AND HE SAID HE'S A MATH GUY AND

HE LOOKED AT THE NUMBERS AND THE

NUMBERS JUST WEREN'T GOING TO

WORK OUT, SO HE WASN'T GOING TO

CONTINUE TO ASK FOR SUPPORT ON

THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL.

BUT ANDREW YANG REALLY, THIS

CAMPAIGN CAME OUT OF NOWHERE AND

HE WAS ABLE TO GET HIS MESSAGE

HEARD, NOT ONLY LOCALLY IN NEW

HAMPSHIRE, BUT ALSO REALLY

ACROSS THE COUNTRY.

THE ACRONYM MATH, MAKE AMERICA

THINK HARDER, YANG'S -- REALLY,

HIS MAIN FOCUS ON THE CAMPAIGN

TRAIL IS SORT OF PREPARING FOR

THE NEXT GENERATION ECONOMY

WHICH WE'LL BE FACING, MORE

AUTOMATION, MORE ROBOTS, LESS

JOBS FOR AMERICANS, AND I THINK

HE REALLY WAS ABLE TO GET THAT

MESSAGE OUT.

SO EVEN THOUGH HIS CAMPAIGN IS

NO LONGER MOVING FORWARD, I

THINK HIS MESSAGE WILL CARRY ON

AND I ALSO THINK IT WILL BE

INTERESTING TO SEE WHO YANG

SUPPORTS.

HE HA -- HE HAD THAT UNIVERSAL

BASIC INCOME PLAN TO GIVE

EVERYONE A THOUSAND DOLLARS A

MONTH, WHICH ARE THE SO OF HAS A

TINGE OF SOCIALIST VALUES THERE.

HE, OF COURSE, SAYS IT'S

CAPITALISM, BUT IT WILL BE

INTERESTING TO SEE WHO HE BACKS

FURTHER DOWN THE ROAD.

>> Cat: ARE THESE CANDIDATES

WORRIED ABOUT MICHAEL BLOOMBERG?

IT'S A TINY TOWN, BUT HE DID WIN

THE REPUBLICAN AND DEMOCRATIC

VOTE IN ONE AREA AND WASN'T EVEN

ON THE TICKET.

>> Adam: I GET A CHUCKLE OUT OF

THAT.

YOU KNOW, THREE NEW HAMPSHIRE

VOTERS MADE NATIONAL HEADLINES

FOR AN ENTIRE NEWS CYCLE AFTER

BLOOMBERG CAME IN FIRST THERE IN

DICKSVILLE NOTCH, BUT I THINK

THE BIGGER STORY WITH GLERG IS

THE IMPACT HE POTENTIALLY --

WITH BLOOMBERG IS THE IMPACT HE

POTENTIALLY COULD HAVE ON THE

RACE.

RIGHT NOW THE CANDIDATES ARE NOT

FOCUSED ON HIM, THEY HAVEN'T

REALLY TALKED ABOUT HIM, BUT

AGAIN, HE WASN'T DOING THAT WELL

IN THE POLLS AND WASN'T

COMPETING IN IOWA AND NEW

HAMPSHIRE, BUT HE HAS BEEN OUT

ON THE AIR WAVES, HE'S

CAMPAIGNING AS FAR AS

ADVERTISEMENTS GOES ACROSS THE

COUNTRY, SO AS HIS POLL NUMBERS

INCREASE, WHICH INEVITABLY THEY

WILL AND THEY HAVE BEEN, YOU CAN

BET THE CANDIDATES WILL BEGIN

ATTACKING HIM, ESPECIALLY BERNIE

SANDERS.

I MEAN, SANDERS' MESSAGE ABOUT

WEALTH INEQUALITY AND REALLY

GOING AFTER THE BILLIONAIRE

CLASS IS SOMETHING THAT'S

EMBEDDED INTO HIS STUMP SPEECH

AND HERE YOU HAVE A

SELF-FINANCED BILLIONAIRE WHO

POTENTIALLY COULD MAKE A RUN FOR

THE WHITE HOUSE HIMSELF WITHOUT

EVEN COMPETING IN THE FIRST TWO

STATES, SO YOU CAN GET THAT AS

BLOOMBERG RISES IN THE POLLS,

THE ATTACKS ON HIM WILL BECOME

STRONGER, ESPECIALLY COMING FROM

BERNIE SANDERS WHO, AS YOU KNOW,

CAT, IS NOT AFRAID OF GOING

AFTER THE BILLIONAIRE CLASS.

>> Cat: NO, NOT AT ALL.

SO ADAM, I WANT TO GET TO ONE

MORE QUESTION HERE, WHICH IS YOU

HAVE COVERED SEVERAL PRIMARIES.

WHAT STOOD OUT TO YOU THIS YEAR

THAT WAS MAYBE DIFFERENT IN SOME

OF THE YEARS PAST?

>> Adam: WELL, IT'S ACTUALLY

WHAT STOOD OUT WAS ACTUALLY A

SIMILARITY BETWEEN 2020 AND

2016.

IN 2020, YOU HAD A LOT OF VIABLE

SMART DEMOCRATS, REALLY TALENTED

POLITICIANS IN THE RACE AND A

FEW NONPOLITICIANS LIKE, FOR

INSTANCE, ANDREW YANG, WHICH WAS

VERY SIMILAR TO 2016, BUT ON THE

REPUBLICAN SIDE.

A LOT OF TALENTED REPUBLICANS IN

THE 2016 RACE AND, OF COURSE, WE

KNOW WHAT HAPPENED THERE.

DONALD TRUMP ULTIMATELY WENT ON

TO WIN THE WHITE HOUSE, BUT

BECAUSE OF THAT, BECAUSE THERE

ARE SO MANY CANDIDATES IN THE

RACE, THEY WERE REALLY

CRISSCROSSING THE STATE, HOLDING

TOWN HALLS, REALLY TRYING TO GET

THEIR NAME AND MESSAGE OUT

THERE, INTERACTING WITH THE

VOTERS, WHICH MADE FOR A VERY

EXCITING CAMPAIGN SEASON ONCE

AGAIN HERE IN NEW HAMPSHIRE,

FIRST IN THE NATION PRIMARY

STATE.

>> Cat: ADAM SULLIVAN LIVE FROM

OUR UPPER VALLEY BUREAU.

THANKS SO MUCH FOR JOINING US

THIS MORNING.

>>> COMING UP, A VERMONT COMPANY

AIMS TO KEEP THE HEMP INDUSTRY

SAFE FROM HACKERS.

WE'LL SHOW YOU HOW NEXT.

>> Cat: VERMONT IS ABOUT TO

BECOME THE FIRST STATE IN THE

NATION TO FULLY TRACK ITS HEMP

CROP.

THE VERMONT-BASED COMPANY TRACE

HAS DEVELOPED A SYSTEM THAT WILL

ALLOW GROWERS, PROCESSORS AND

CERTIFIED LABS TO REGISTER

ONLINE.

THE STATE AG INDUSTRY WILL USE

THAT SYSTEM TO MONITOR AND TRACK

HEMP FROM SOIL TO SHELF TO

ENSURE CONSUMER PROTECTION AND

QUALITY CONTROL.

HEMP HAS SURGED IN VERMONT.

HERE TO TALK ABOUT THAT

PARTNERSHIP IS CARY GIGUERE WITH

THE AGENCY OF AGRICULTURE AND

TRACE COFOUNDER AND CEO JOSHUA

DECATEUR.

THANK YOU FOR BEING HERE THIS

MORNING.

JOSH, I'M GOING TO START WITH

YOU.

I PROFILED TRACE AND YOU LAST

YEAR WHEN YOU WERE JUST

LAUNCHING YOUR PLATFORM.

HOW HAS IT GROWN SINCE THEN?

>> Decateur: IT'S BROKEN A LOT.

WE NOW HAVE CREATED SIX LOCAL

JOBS, CONTINUE TO DEVELOP OUR

SOFTWARE.

WE'VE NOW RECEIVED TWO PATENTS

FOR OUR WORK ON THAT FRONT.

ARE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE

AGENCY OF AG NOW WORKING TO HELP

MODERNIZE THE HEMP INDUSTRY HERE

AND COULDN'T BE PROUDER OF THE

WORK WE'VE DONE.

>> Cat: YOU'RE HOW OLD NOW AS A

COMPANY?

>> Decateur: JUST ABOUT TWO

YEARS.

COMING UP ON OUR TWO-YEAR

ANNIVERSARY, SO WHEN YOU'RE A

STARTUP AND YOU'RE THIS YOUNG,

EVERY WEEK IS LIKE A MONTH AND

EVERY MONTH IS LIKE A YEAR, SO

IT FEELS LIKE IT'S BEEN A LOT

LONGER THAN THAT AND FEELS LIKE

IT'S GONE A LOT QUICKER.

ANYWAY, WE'RE PROUD TO BE HERE

AND DOING THIS GOOD WORK.

>> Cat: CARY, WHAT STOOD OUT

ABOUT THEIR APPLICATION TO THE

AGENCY BECAUSE I IMAGINE THEY

WEREN'T THE ONLY ONES.

>> Cary: THEY WEREN'T THE ONLY

ONES, AND USING THIS BRAND NEW

TECHNOLOGY, BLOCKCHAIN.

I NEVER HEARD OF BLOCKCHAIN

BEFORE THE FOLKS AT TRACE

INTRODUCED IT TO US AND IT WAS A

GOOD FIT.

IT WAS A GRAND NEW INDUSTRY, A

LOT OF NEW TECHNOLOGY, AND THE

VERMONT INDUSTRY WAS REALLY,

REALLY EMPHASIZED, WANTING

QUALITY CONTROL, CONSUMER

PROTECTION PIECE, AND IT ALL

JUST FIT TOGETHER.

>> Cat: SO CARY, WHY DOES THE AG

INDUSTRY NEED THIS LEVEL OF DATA

ON THE HEMP INDUSTRY?

>> Cary: WE'RE BEING ASKED BY

LOTS OF FEDERAL AGENCIES TO

TRACK LOTS OF THINGS, HEMP IN

PARTICULAR.

USDA IS ASKING US TO BE VERY

TRANSPARENT AND TRACK A LOT OF

DIFFERENT POINTS, HOPEFULLY TO

AVOID DIVERSION OF HEMP AND HIGH

THC CANNABIS, BUT JUST TO ENSURE

THAT IT IS HEMP, ALL THESE

POINTS ARE REQUIRED BY THE

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT.

>> Cat: SO JOSH, LET'S TALK

ABOUT SECURITY.

WE'RE SEEING THE APP RIGHT NOW

ON OUR SCREEN.

IT USES BLOCKCHAIN TECH TO KEEP

HACKERS OUT.

CAN YOU EXPLAIN BEST YOU CAN, I

KNOW IT'S COMPLICATED, WHAT THAT

IS AND WHY IT WORKS.

>> Decateur: IT'S NOT TOO

COMPLICATED.

THINK OF BLOCKCHAIN LIKE DIGITAL

PEN RATHER THAN DIGITAL PENCIL.

THINGS CAN GET CROSSED OUT AND

REWRITTEN, BUT THEY CAN'T

NECESSARILY BE TOTALLY ERASED.

THAT'S REALLY WHERE THE SECURITY

COMES FROM AND OUR FOCUS REALLY

IS ON ENSURING QUALITY OF

PRODUCT, ENSURING CONSUMER

PROTECTION AND HELPING VERMONT

FARMS AND PRODUCTS STAND OUT ON

THE SHELVES AS WELL AS STAY

COMPLIANT, SO BLOCKCHAIN

PROVIDES A LOT OF TRUST ACROSS

THE ECOSYSTEM BECAUSE PEOPLE

KNOW THAT THE SOURCE OF THE DATA

IS WHERE THEY'RE GETTING THAT

DATA FROM.

THERE'S NO MIDDLEMAN, NO

INTERMEDIARIES.

YOU DON'T NECESSARILY NEED TO

TRUST US OR THE AGENCY.

IT'S ON THE PEOPLE WHO ARE

ATTESTING THEIR DATA TO KEEP IT

ACCURATE.

>> Darren: AND HARDER FOR

LACKERS TO --

>> Cat: AND HARDER FOR LACKERS

TO GET INTO.

>> Decateur: AS OF NOW HARD TO

GET INTO THE BLOCKCHAIN.

WE'RE BUILT ON SOMETHING CALLED

A THEOREM, SO IT'S MUCH MORE

SECURE THAN OTHERS OUT THERE.

>> Cat: WHAT WAS THE COST FOR

THIS PARTNERSHIP FOR THE STATE?

>> Cary: THIS WENT OUT AS A

SIMPLIFIED BID AND IT WAS

$200,000 OVER A FIVE-YEAR

PERIOD.

>> Cat: AND THAT'S PRETTY GOOD

FOR TECHNOLOGY?

>> Cary: IT'S THE CHEAPEST OF

THE I.T. INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAMS

THAT WE HAVE AT THE AGENCY.

>> Cat: SO COST EFFECTIVE THEN.

>> Cary: COST EFFECTIVE.

>> Cat: JOSH, I REMEMBER YOU

TELLING ME THAT COULD ALSO BE

USED FOR MARIJUANA TOO.

ARE YOU SEEING USERS ON YOUR

APPS FROM OTHER STATES WHERE IT

IS LEGAL TO BUY AND SELL, USING

THIS TO DO MARIJUANA CROP

TRACKING LIKE WE DO HERE WITH

HEMP IN VERMONT?

>> Decateur: WE FOCUSED ON THE

HEMP INDUSTRY RIGHT NOW

EXCLUSIVELY.

IT DEFINITELY HAS IMPLICATIONS

FOR ALL CANNABIS INDUSTRIES AND

OTHER REGULATED SUPPLY CHAINS AS

WELL.

THIS IS A FIRST CASE TO OUR

KNOWLEDGE OF BLOCKCHAIN BEING

USED IN AN OFFICIAL CAPACITY TO

TRACK A SUPPLY CHAIN OF ANY

COMMODITY, SO WE LOOK FORWARD TO

CONTINUE BEING LEADERS

NATIONALLY IN THAT SPACE OUT OF

VERMONT, AND MODERNIZING SUPPLY

CHAINS IN ALL INDUSTRIES IN THE

FUTURE.

BUT RIGHT NOW, HEMP IS OUR MAIN

FOCUS AND WHERE A LOT OF THESE

PROBLEMS EXIST AND WHERE OUR

TECHNOLOGY IS BUILT TO APPLY TO

FIRST.

>> Cat: SO FOLLOW-UP QUESTION TO

THAT THEN.

ARE YOU LOOKING TO EXPAND YOUR

APP IN THE FUTURE OR IS IT GOING

TO REMAIN ON THE SAME KIND OF

HEMP-FOCUSED PLATFORM?

>> Decateur: WELL, THE

HEMP-FOCUSED FOR THE FORESEEABLE

FUTURE, BUT IT'S INNOVATIVE FOR

ANY INDUSTRY, NOT JUST FOR HEMP,

THE STUFF WE'RE DOING WITH THE

AGENCY.

HOPEFULLY IT CAN CREATE A LOT OF

GOOD FOR VERMONT BUSINESSES AND

VERMONT FARMERS AS WELL AS

REGULATORS WHO ARE TRYING TO

MAKE GOOD RULES THAT HELP

EVERYONE IN THE INDUSTRY AND

KEEP CONSUMERS SAFE.

>> Cat: HOW MANY FARMS DO YOU

HAVE SIGNED UP ON YOURS RIGHT

NOW?

>> Decateur: WELL, WE HAVE A

LITTLE OVER 250 FARMS SIGNED UP

USING IT IN VARIOUS DIFFERENT

CAPACITIES AND RIGHT NOW WE'RE

REALLY FOCUSED ON OTHER WAYS WE

CAN ADD VALUE TO THE SUPPLY

CHAIN ON TOP OF COMPLIANCE TOOLS

AS WELL.

SO WE'RE HERE TO BE OF SERVICE

TO THE WHOLE INDUSTRY.

>> Cat: AND ARE YOU SEEING

INTEREST FROM OTHER, LIKE OTHER

TECH GROUPS IN THE COUNTRY THAT,

YOU KNOW, SAY HEY, THEY'RE DOING

THIS COOL THING IN VERMONT,

MAYBE WE SHOULD TRY THIS TOO,

EXCEPT IN OUR INDUSTRY?

>> Decateur: YEAH, DEFINITELY,

AND I THINK PEOPLE ARE JUST KIND

OF CATCHING O I THINK, TO THE

INNOVATIVE THINKING.

OBVIOUSLY WE'RE A VERMONT

COMPANY.

IT'S A LITTLE CORNER OF THE

GLOBE, BUT THINGS OUT OF VERMONT

HAVE ALWAYS CAUSED MASSIVE

RIPPLES ACROSS THE COUNTRY AND

IT JUST TAKES A LITTLE BIT OF

TIME, SO I THINK NOW THAT WE'RE

GOING PUBLIC WITH THIS, NOW THAT

WE'RE GETTING OUR FEET

UNDERNEATH OURSELVES AS A

COMPANY A LITTLE BIT MORE, WE'RE

STARTING TO SEE MORE OF A

RESPONSE FROM THE TECH COMMUNITY

ACROSS THE COUNTRY.

>> Cat: AND SO CARY, IS THE

AGENCY PREPARING FOR THE

POSSIBILITY THAT THE LEGISLATURE

COULD LEGALIZE COMMERCIAL SALES

OF MARIJUANA THIS YEAR, AND IF

SO, WOULD THERE BE SIMILAR KINDS

OF TRACKING?

>> Cary: SO I -- THE AGENCY DOES

NOT YET HAVE A DEFINED ROLE IN

THAT.

THAT WOULD BE UP TO THE CANNABIS

COMMISSION TO DECIDE, BUT WHILE

WE SORT OF BUILD THIS VERMONT

BRAND IN THE HEMP INDUSTRY, I'M

SURE IT WILL BE ABLE TO BE

TRANSFERRED INTO ANY CANNABIS

INDUSTRY.

BUT WE'RE STILL WAITING TO

SEE -- EVERYBODY'S WAITING TO

SEE WHAT THE LEGISLATURE DOES.

>> Cat: ABSOLUTELY.

LET'S GO TO HEMP THEN.

FOR HEMP, ARE MORE FARMS TAKING

THIS ON OR HAVE WE REACHED KIND

OF THE POINT WHERE THE FARMS

THAT WERE INTERESTED HAVE

DECIDED TO SWITCH OVER THEIR

CROPS TO THIS AND NOW WE'RE NOT

SEEING TOO MUCH MORE?

>> Cary: I THINK THERE IS ROOM

FOR THE INDUSTRY TO BE REFINED

AND REDEFINED, ACTUALLY.

SO YET TO BE SEEN.

THERE'S A BIG HEMP CONFERENCE

NEXT WEEK THAT WE'RE WORKING ON

WITH UVM.

WE'LL SEE WHAT THE ATTENDANCE IS

THERE.

LAST YEAR IT WAS WELL-ATTENDED

AND WE'LL SEE WHAT IT IS THIS

YEAR.

WE HAVE NOT -- I MEAN, WE'RE

WORKING WITH TRACE AND ONCE WE

LAUNCH THAT ONLINE REGISTRATION,

I'LL BE ABLE TO ANSWER THAT

QUESTION A LOT BETTER.

>> Cat: DO WE HAVE ANY IDEA, YOU

KNOW, WHAT THE INTEREST IS STILL

FROM FARMS IN DOING THIS?

>> Cary: I FEEL LIKE THE

INTEREST IS STILL HIGH.

THE FOLKS THAT HAVE BEEN IN IT A

FEW YEARS DID A LOT BETTER THAN

THE FOLKS WHO HAVE GONE INTO IT

LAST YEAR, AND I DON'T THINK THE

FOLKS THAT GOT INTO IT LAST YEAR

ARE READY TO GIVE UP.

>> Cat: SO WE'LL CONTINUE TO SEE

THAT THOUSAND FARMS-ISH?

>> Cary: I EXPECT, YES, MORE

PROCESSORS ARE COMING INTO THE

STATE.

EVERY FEW WEEKS, WE REGISTER OR

HEAR FROM ANOTHER PROCESSOR

THAT'S SETTING UP SHOP IN

VERMONT.

>> Cat: AND THAT HELPS THE

INDUSTRY GROW.

>> Cary: IT DOES.

IT'S A PLACE FOR THE MONITORING,

THE RAW HEMP TO BE SOLD AND

PROCESSED, TOO, SO WE'RE

BUILDING THAT INFRASTRUCTURE

MORE AND MORE EVERY DAY.

>> Cat: VERY COOL.

JOSH, WHAT'S NEXT FOR TRACE?

>> Decateur: WELL, MORE GROWTH

IN THE HEMP INDUSTRY FOR SURE.

YOU KNOW, WE'RE REALLY FOCUSED

ON THE VERMONT MARKET STILL AND

ENROLLING OUT OUR SOFTWARE HERE

AND GETTING REALLY GREAT FAST

BEFORE WE GET REALLY BIG FAST,

AND TIME WILL TELL AFTER THAT.

DEFINITELY A LOT MORE SOFTWARE

DEVELOPMENT AND SEEING WHAT

OTHER USE CASES THE TECHNOLOGY

WE'RE BUILDING CAN FIND FOR

ITSELF OVER THE YEARS.

SO IT'S AN EXCITING PLACE WE

FIND OURSELVES, BUT YEAH, TIME

WILL TELL.

>> Cat: VERY NICE.

CARY, JOSH, THANK YOU SO MUCH

FOR JOINING US THIS MORNING.

>> Decateur: THANK YOU.

>> Cary: THANK YOU, APPRECIATE

IT.

>> Scott: CAT, COMING UP, WE'RE

TAKING A LOOK AT THE STORIES YOU

WANT TO KEEP AN EYE ON THIS

WEEK, INCLUDING THE CONTINUATION

OF THE BIG CHECKS OF THE 40th

ANNIVERSARY OF THE 1980 WINTER

OLYMPICS.

WE'LL TELL YOU WHAT'S IN STORE

FOR THE COMING WEEK.

PLUS, I GO ONE-ON-ONE WITH A

BARRY FARMER WHO RECENTLY WON A

VIDEO CONTEST.

HE TALKED ABOUT HIS PASSION FOR

FARMING.

FIND OUT WHAT HE WON FOR THIS

ENTRY.

AND DAVE SAYS IT'S GOING TO BE A

LITTLE WARMER TODAY, BUT WE'RE

KEEPING OUR EYE ON A MESSY MIX

FOR MIDWEEK.

WE'LL SEE YOU AT THE TOP OF THE

HOUR.

>> Cat: A NEW REPORT OUT FINDS

SOLAR INSTALLATIONS ARE GOING

DOWN IN VERMONT.

VERMONT SOLAR PATHWAYS REPORT

FOUND SOLAR PROGRESS HAS BEEN

DECLINING THE PAST THREE YEARS,

BUT THE REPORT'S LEAD AUTHOR

ALSO SAYS HE BELIEVES THE DATA

SHOWS VERMONT'S SOLAR GOALS ARE

ATTAINABLE AND OUR GRID CAN

HANDLE MORE ENERGY FROM

INFORMAL.

BUT EVER SINCE A PEAK IN 2016,

THE NEW SOLAR CAPACITY IN OUR

STATE HAS BEEN GOING DOWN.

HERE TO BREAK DOWN THE REPORT IN

GREATER DETAIL IS ITS LEAD

AUTHOR, DAVID HILL FROM VEIC.

LET'S START WITH THE DECLINE IN

SOLAR.

WHY ARE WE SEEING FEWER

INSTALLATIONS?

>> Hill: IT'S A MIX OF REASONS.

I THINK THERE'S SOME DECLINE

NATIONALLY IN THE SOLAR INDUSTRY

RELATED TO TARIFFS, BUT THEN

ALSO, VERMONT HAS MODIFIED SOME

OF ITS METERING RULES AND SOME

OF THE OTHER REGULATIONS AROUND

SOLAR, SO THERE'S BEEN A SLIGHT

DECLINE.

BUT AS YOU SAID, THE TREND ON

THE INDUSTRY, WE FIRST DID THE

SOLAR MARKET PATHWAYS STUDY IN

2014, STARTED IN 2014.

SOLAR WAS LESS THAN ONE PERCENT

OF VERMONT'S ENERGY, AND A

RECENT UPDATE THAT JUST CAME OUT

FROM NEW ENGLAND THE OTHER DAY,

A SURVEY SHOWS WE'RE ALMOST UP

TO 8% NOW, SO OVER THAT PERIOD,

WE'VE HAD SIGNIFICANT GROWTH,

BUT THE LAST THREE YEARS HAVE

BEEN DOWNWARD TRENDING.

>> Cat: AND IS THAT AN EXPECTED

CHANGE?

>> Hill: I THINK IT DEPENDS ON

THE LEGISLATIVE AND REGULATORY

GUIDANCE FOR THE SOLAR INDUSTRY.

THE INDUSTRY HAS DEMONSTRATED

THAT IT'S CAPABLE OF DELIVERING

SOLAR PRODUCTS AND THE MARKET

HAS LET PEOPLE KNOW THAT THEY'RE

INTERESTED.

THERE'S A MARKET DEMAND OUT

THERE FOR SOLAR.

THERE'S SOME GOOD OPPORTUNITIES,

TOO.

I THINK VERMONT'S DONE WELL IN

THE SMALL ROOFTOP INDUSTRY FOR

RESIDENTIAL CUSTOMERS AND SOME

OF THE TRACKERS THAT YOU SEE.

WHAT WE HAVEN'T DONE AS MUCH OF

IS SOME OF THE LARGER PROJECTS

THAT CAN BE BASED AS COMMUNITY

SOLAR WHERE A NUMBER OF PEOPLE

GET THE SOLAR POWER FROM AN

ARRAY OR THE LARGER

GROUND-MOUNTED FACILITIES.

>> Cat: WHAT ARE SOME OF THOSE

HURDLES THEN IN BRINGING ON NEW

SOLAR CUSTOMERS?

LIKE WHY WOULD PEOPLE SAY, YOU

KNOW WHAT, I'M NOT -- I CAN'T DO

THIS?

>> Hill: THE HIGHEST YEAR IN

2016 HAPPENED JUST BEFORE THE

POTENTIAL EXPIRATION OF THE

FEDERAL TAX CREDIT, AND SO THERE

WAS A SPIKE IN 2016.

PEOPLE WANTED TO GET IN.

ANYTIME THERE'S A CHANGE IN THE

REGULATIONS, IT CREATES A LITTLE

BIT OF UNCERTAINTY AND PEOPLE

ARE UNCERTAIN AS TO WHETHER TO

INVEST IN SOLAR NOW OR NOT.

OVERALL, GLOBAL PRICES HAVE COME

DOWN, SO SOLAR CONTINUES TO

BECOME MORE AND MORE ECONOMIC

FOR PEOPLE TO BE ABLE TO INVEST

IN.

I THINK THAT THE SOLAR INDUSTRY

IN VERMONT HAS HIRED A FAIR

NUMBER OF PEOPLE.

SOME OF THOSE PEOPLE ARE NOW

WORKING OUT OF STATE BECAUSE AS

WE SAID, THERE'S BEEN A DECLINE

IN THE LAST THREE YEARS ON THE

INSTALLATIONS EACH YEAR IN

VERMONT, BUT IF WE, OVER THE

NEXT FIVE YEARS, INSTALL THE

SAME AMOUNT THAT WE WERE

INSTALLING IN 2016, WE HAVE THE

POTENTIAL TO GET 20% OF

VERMONT'S ELECTRICITY FROM SOLAR

BY 2025 AND THERE'S SIGNIFICANT

BENEFITS TO THAT.

>> Cat: AND HAVE MOST OF THE

PEOPLE WHO WOULD HAVE BEEN

INTERESTED IN INSTALLING SOLAR,

THOUGH, ALREADY DONE IT?

>> Hill: I DON'T THINK SO.

THAT'S A GOOD QUESTION, BUT I

THINK PEOPLE MORE AND MORE, WE

SEE THINGS LIKE VEHICLE

ELECTRIFICATION, ELECTRIFICATION

OF HOME HEATING WITH THE USE OF

HEAT PUMPS, AND SOLAR GOES VERY

WELL WITH THOSE.

AND ALSO SOLAR HELPS US TO MEET

KIND OF ANY CLIMATE, GREENHOUSE

GAS EMISSIONS GOALS, AND SO

SOLAR IS ECONOMIC FOR END USERS

AND IT CAN HELP TO MEET THOSE

OTHER POLICY GOALS AND IT HELPS

PEOPLE PRODUCE THEIR OWN

ELECTRICITY FOR USE FOR HOME

HEATING OR FOR TRANSPORTATION.

>> Cat: SO I GUESS

THE MILLION-DOLLAR QUESTION IS

HOW DO WE REACH PEOPLE WHO

HAVEN'T PUT SOLAR IN AND

CONVINCE THEM THAT THAT IS A

BENEFIT THEY NEED?

>> Hill: I THINK, AGAIN, A

STEADY SIGNAL FROM REGULATORY

AND INDUSTRY THAT SOLAR IS

IMPORTANT.

THAT ALLOWS SOLAR COMPANIES TO

INVEST AND GROW IN THE VERMONT

INDUSTRY.

>> Cat: YOUR REPORT FOUND THAT

THE GRID CAN HANDLE MORE SOLAR

AND THE STATE HAS ROOM FOR IT,

BUT SOME COMMUNITIES HAVE PUSHED

BACK AGAINST THOSE LARGER SOLAR

ARRAYS THAT YOU MENTIONED

BECAUSE THEY DON'T LIKE THE

AESTHETICS OF THEM.

IS THAT GOING TO BE A CHALLENGE

MOVING FORWARD?

>> Hill: I THINK SITING IS VERY

IMPORTANT.

THE STUDY, AS YOU MENTIONED,

FOUND THAT IT'S AN INSTALL

FRACTION OF VERMONT'S TO THE --

SMALL FRACTION OF VERMONT'S

TOTAL LAND SOURCE THAT WOULD BE

REQUIRED TO MEET THE GOAL.

WHERE YOU SITE IS IMPORTANT.

YOU WANT TO HAVE OF THE REGIONAL

PLANNING COMMISSIONS OR TOWN

PLANNING COMMISSIONS IDENTIFY

AREAS WHERE THEY WOULD LIKE TO

SEE SOLAR.

SOLAR IS OFTEN BEST LOCATED NEAR

A UTILITY SUBSTATION.

SOLAR CAN PROVIDE A BUFFER FOR

AGRICULTURAL FIELDS TO HELP

ABOUT DRAINAGE AND RUN-OFF

ISSUES AND POLLINATOR FIELDS AND

THAT TYPE OF THING.

THERE'S LOTS OF WAYS THAT SOLAR

CAN BE INTELLIGENTLY AND WELL

SITED.

IT'S IMPORTANT TO DO THAT WELL,

BUT WE HAVE PLENTY OF RESOURCE

FOR THE SITING OF LARGE SCALE

SOLAR.

>> Cat: AND AS THE REPORT SAID,

IT HAS MONETARY BENEFITS.

ONE NUMBER I SAW WAS $8 BILLION

OF BENEFITS.

HOW DO YOU COME UP WITH THAT

NUMBER?

>> Hill: THAT'S THE OVERALL

PATHWAY AND IT'S LARGELY IN THE

DECREASE IN CONSUMPTION OF

FOSSIL FUEL.

IF VERMONT IS ON A PATH TO MEET

90 BY 50, WHICH IS 90% REDUCTION

BY 2050, WILE ELECTRIFY

VEHICLES, ELECTRIFY HOUSES AND

USE SORRY AS A PART OF OUR

RENEWAL -- USE SOLAR AS A PART

OF OUR RENEWABLE GREEN GRID.

WE'RE NOT PAYING FOR FOSSIL

FUELS IMPORTED GOT STATE, WE

WOULD REDUCE SIGNIFICANTLY THE

CONSUMPTION OF NATURAL GAS FOR

ELECTRIC GENERATION AND THAT

PROVIDES ECONOMIC BENEFITS.

>> Cat: VERY BRIEFLY HERE, WHERE

DO WE GO FROM HERE?

>> Hill: I THINK VERMONT AGAIN

HAS DEMONSTRATED, WE HAVE, FOR A

SMALL STATE, A VERY TALENTED AND

LEADING SOLAR INDUSTRY.

THERE ARE FOLKS IN THE SOLAR

INDUSTRY FROM VERMONT WHO WORK

AROUND THE COUNTRY.

WE'RE LOOKING -- WE'VE

REPLICATED THE VERMONT SOLAR

MARKET PATHWAY STUDY IN

PENNSYLVANIA.

WE'RE LOOKING TO DO IT IN

POTENTIALLY LOUISIANA AND

ARKANSAS IN THE COMING YEARS,

AND I THINK THAT SOLAR COMPANIES

THAT INSTALL IN VERMONT ARE ALSO

LOOKING TO EXPAND THEIR MARKETS

OUTSIDE OF THE STATE.

BUT HAVING GROWTH INTERNALLY IN

VERMONT AND HELPING US MEET

THOSE TYPES OF TARGETS IS, I

THINK, A VERY EXCITING

OPPORTUNITY AND TO DO IN A WAY

THAT ALSO PROVIDES EQUITY

OPPORTUNITIES.

SO COMMUNITY SOLAR IS A BIG PART

OF THE FUTURE.

>> Cat: DAVID, THANK YOU SO MUCH

FOR JOINING US THIS MORNING.

AND THANK YOU FOR JOINING US AS

WELL.

THAT WILL DO IT FOR US HERE ON

"YOU CAN QUOTE ME."

THE MORNING NEWS IS NEXT WITH

SCOTT FLEISHMAN.

HAVE A GREAT DAY, EVERYONE.

