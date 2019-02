YCQM Feb. 10, 2019

CAPTIONING PROVIDED BY

>> Announcer: FROM WCAX, THIS IS

"YOU CAN QUOTE ME."

>> Darren: GOOD MORNING,

EVERYONE.

I'M DARREN PERRON.

RIGHT NOW ON "YOU CAN QUOTE ME,"

GETTING KIDS VACCINATED AGAINST

THE CANCER CAUSING HPV VIRUS.

A VIRGINIA HOSPITAL IS ONE IN

THE BEST IN THE NATION FOR ITS

VACCINATION RATES.

ALSO, REACHING DRUG USERS DURING

MOMENTS OF CRISIS.

SEE HOW THE STATE'S LARGEST

HOSPITAL IS TRYING TO FIND A FIX

TO THE OPIOID EPIDEMIC.

PLUS, THE JAY PEAK TELL-ALL.

THAT'S WHERE WE BEGIN THIS

MORNING.

A NEW BOOK EXPLORES THE

EVOLUTION OF JAY PEAK AND THE

AREA AROUND IT IN THE NORTHEAST

KINGDOM.

UNTIL THE 1950s, THE JAY PEAK

REGION WAS A WOODED COMMUNITY

FEW VISITED.

THAT'S CHANGED NOW AS MORE THAN

650,000 PEOPLE VISIT THE JAY

AREA EVERY YEAR.

THE BOOK ALSO LOOKS AT JAY'S

DARKER SIDE, THE SO-CALLED

KINGDOM CON, THE LARGEST FRAUD

CASE IN VERMONT'S HISTORY.

TO TALK MORE ABOUT THE BOOK, I

AM JOINED NOW BY THE BOOK'S

AUTHOR, SCOTT WHEELER.

GOOD MORNING.

>> Wheeler: THANK YOU FOR THE

INVITATION.

>> Darren: THIS IS THE BOOK

HERE, JAY PEAK, VOICES FROM THE

MOUNTAIN.

WHY DID YOU WRITE IT?

>> Wheeler: I GREW UP SKIING AT

JAY, BUT ALSO AS THE PUBLISHER

OF THE VERMONT OF NORTHLAND

JOURNAL, I HAVE WRITTEN

IMMENSELY ABOUT THE MOUNTAIN.

IT WAS MEANT TO BE WRITTEN ABOUT

TWO YEARS AGO, BUT THEN THE EB-5

DEBACLE OCCURRED, SO I HAD TO

BACK IT UP A LITTLE BIT BECAUSE

I COULDN'T WRITE THE BOOK THE

SAME WAY I WAS PLANNING BEFORE

THE SCANDAL.

SO --

>> Darren: AND WE'LL GET TO THAT

IN A MOMENT, BUT YOU TALK TO

PEOPLE THROUGHOUT THE REGION TO

REALLY, YOU KNOW, GET THIS UNDER

WAY.

WHO DID YOU TALK TO?

>> Wheeler: WELL, IT'S KIND OF

LIKE WHO I DIDN'T TALK TO, BUT

SOME OF THE MORE INTERESTING

PEOPLE WAS ANDY PEPPIN, IN HIS

90s.

HE'S THE LAST SURVIVING MEMBER

OF THE ORIGINAL JAY PEAK BOARD

OF DIRECTORS, AND HE GOES WAY

BACK TO 1955 WHEN HAROLD HAYNES

AND A GROUP OF OTHER NORTH TROY

MEN CAME TO HIS LAW OFFICE AND

THEY CAME UP -- THEY HAD THIS

IDEA TO BUILD THIS SKI AREA.

IT WASN'T MEANT TO BE A RESORT.

IT WAS MEANT TO BE A SKI AREA

THAT WAS A BIT BIGGER THAN THE

REST AND AT FIRST, AT FIRST ANDY

THOUGHT THEY WERE CRAZY, AND A

LOT OF PEOPLE DID.

BUT ANDY DECIDED TO JOIN THEM

AND FAST FORWARD, 1956, THEY

OPENED.

THERE'S A BIG STORY IN BETWEEN,

BUT THE REAL -- ONE PERSON WHO

REALLY DROVE THAT MOUNTAIN WAS

WALTER FOGER.

HE WAS A GERMAN SOLDIER DURING

THE WAR, SKI TROOPER, AND HE WAS

A PROFESSIONAL SKIER, AND HE

CAME HERE AND HE SAW THAT THE

MOUNTAIN WAS LOCATED IN JAY NEXT

TO TROY AND NORTH TROY.

HE THOUGHT IT WAS LIKE TROY, NEW

YORK, SO HE THOUGHT HE WAS

LANDING IN AN URBAN AREA AND HE

ENDED UP IN FORESTED VERMONT.

HE STAYED THERE LIKE 13 YEARS,

AND WHILE THESE -- THE LOCALS

WANTED JUST A -- THEY THOUGHT

THEY WERE BUILDING JUST THIS

LOCAL SKI MOUNTAIN, HE HAD A

VISION AND HE DROVE THAT

MOUNTAIN FORWARD.

>> Darren: LET'S TALK ABOUT

THAT.

YOU MENTION HOW WOODED AND

UNPOPULATED THAT AREA IS EVEN

STILL TODAY.

>> Wheeler: RIGHT.

>> Darren: MINUS THE VISITORS,

BUT BACK THEN, HOLY SMOKES, WERE

FOLKS RELUCTANT TO SEE THIS

GOING IN?

>> Wheeler: WELL, YOU KNOW, BACK

THEN A LOT OF PEOPLE JUST -- YOU

KNOW, IT WAS A LIVE AND LET LIVE

AREA AND PEOPLE JUST KIND OF

WATCHED IT STARTING TO TAKE

SHAPE.

YOU STILL HAD SOME REAL HILL

PEOPLE UP THERE, LIKE THE BELL

FAMILY.

THEY WERE REAL HILL PEOPLE AND

THEY WERE LIKE, EVERYBODY TALKS

ABOUT WHEN THE CARS STARTED

GOING UP.

THEY WERE LIKE ASTONISHED.

THEY WOULD GO OUT AND WAVE TO

EVERYBODY, AND THERE WERE SOME

PEOPLE, YOU KNOW, THERE WERE A

FEW PEOPLE WHO DIDN'T WANT THE

MOUNTAIN ALL CARVED UP, BUT FOR

THE MOST PART, PEOPLE WERE JUST

HAPPY TO SEE NEW OPPORTUNITIES

COMING.

>> Darren: AS THIS MOUNTAIN HAS

GROWN TO WHAT IT IS, HAVE

ATTITUDES CHANGED AT ALL ABOUT

JAY PEAK?

>> Wheeler: WELL, JAY PEAK, AS

FAR AS I'M CONCERNED, HAS ALWAYS

BEEN A GOOD NEIGHBOR.

THEY'VE HAD GREAT LEADERS.

IT STARTED RIGHT FROM THE

BEGINNING.

THE FIRST GENERAL MANAGER WAS

DON MALLEY, THE FOUNDER OF LIKE

THE DERBY POINT DRIVE-IN THEATER

IN DERBY, HE'S A VAUDEVILLIAN

ACTOR, SO HE WAS THE FIRST ONE.

THEN WALTER BECAME GENERAL

MANAGER AND WE'VE ALWAYS HAD

GENERAL MANAGERS WHO REALLY

BELIEVED IN THE REGION.

AND WE DO TODAY.

STEVE WRIGHT, CURRENTLY HEADING

IT UP, GREAT MAN.

HE'S DOING AN OUTSTANDING JOB,

HE'S REALLY STABILIZED THE

RESORT.

>> Darren: YOU TALK ABOUT IN THE

BOOK PRETTY -- WELL, A

WORLD-FAMOUS SKI INSTRUCTOR AS

WELL.

>> Wheeler: I ALWAYS TELL FOLKS

THAT I DON'T TALK POLITICS, BUT

I STILL HAVE TO PUT THIS IN.

A WOMAN FROM CZECHOSLOVAKIA WHO

WENT ON TO BE KNOWN AS IVANA

TRUMP TAUGHT SKIING FOR A COUPLE

YEARS THERE.

SHE WAS AN ALTERNATE FOR THE

CZECH SKI TEAM, AND SHE USED TO

COME DOWN FROM MONTREAL AND SKI,

AND I HAVE A PHOTO OF HER IN HER

JAY PEAK UNIFORM.

>> Darren: YOU ALSO TALK ABOUT

KIND OF THE MYSTERY UP THERE,

THE SPACE RESEARCH CORPORATION.

TELL US ABOUT THAT.

>> Wheeler: I COULD COME ON

FOR -- I COULD COME ON FOR

SEVERAL SHOWS AND TALK TO YOU

ABOUT THAT.

IT WAS DR. GERALD BULL WAS A

BALLISTICS SCIENTIST.

HE WAS ACTUALLY AT ONE TIME THE

YOUNGEST MAN IN CANADA TO EVER

GET HIS DOCTORATE'S DEGREE, AND

HE HAD A MUNITIONS FACTORY WHERE

HE DID A LOT OF EXPERIMENTING IN

JAY AND HIGH WATER, QUEBEC, AND

TO MAKE A LONG STORY SHORT, HE

ENDED UP BEING A -- HE ENDED UP

GOING TO PRISON FOR VIOLATING

THE EMBARGO, SHIPPING ARMS TO

SOUTH AFRICA.

I INTERVIEWED A PERSON WHO HAD

ALL THE DOCUMENTATION TO PROVE

THAT IT WAS -- THE CIA WAS

INVOLVED IN THE OPERATION, THE

U.S. GOVERNMENT WAS -- THEY WERE

INVOLVED IN IT, AND THEY HUNG

HIM OUT TO DRY.

AND SO HE WENT TO WORK FOR -- HE

WENT TO WORK AS A FREELANCE ARMS

DEALER FOR SADDAM HUSSEIN AND

THEN HE WAS BUILDING THIS

MASSIVE GUN LAID AGAINST THE

MOUNTAIN AND IT WAS THE

DIRECTION THAT THAT MOUNTAIN --

THAT GUN WAS POINTED TO THAT GOT

HIM IN A LITTLE BIT OF TROUBLE.

ACTUALLY A WORLD OF TROUBLE,

POINTED TOWARDS TEL AVIV, AND

THE ISRAELI MASSOUD WARNED HIM,

STOP, AND HE DIDN'T STOP.

HE WAS ASSASSINATED.

THERE IS SOME THOUGHT THAT WAS

HE ASSASSINATED BY THE MASSOUD

OR THE CIA?

THE MASSOUD YEARS LATER LAID

CLAIM TO HIS ASSASSINATION, BUT

JUST THINK ABOUT IT.

THAT HAPPENED IN RURAL NORTHEAST

KINGDOM AND DR. BULL PAID

EVERYBODY VERY WELL AND IT'S A

FASCINATING STORY, BUT IT'S A

FASCINATING STORY THAT EVEN A

LOT OF LOCALS, ANYBODY UNDER 50,

A LOT DON'T KNOW IT AND IT'S

BEEN MADE INTO A MAJOR MOTION

MOVIE.

IT'S A -- JUST A CRAZY STORY.

>> Darren: SURE.

I WANT TO GET TO THE FACT THAT

THE BOOK ALSO LOOKS AT THE

KINGDOM CON AND THAT'S -- JAY

PEAK'S OWNER, ARIEL QUIROS, AND

THEN FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE

MOUNTAIN, BILL STENGER, WERE

ACCUSED OF MISUSING MORE THAN

$200 MILLION OF FOREIGN INVESTOR

MONEY OBTAINED THROUGH THE EB-5

VISA PROGRAM.

AS MENTIONED, IT'S VERMONT'S

BIGGEST SCANDAL EVER AND ROCKED

THE KINGDOM.

THERE'S STILL A SCAR FROM THE

SCANDAL WHERE A DEVELOPMENT WAS

SUPPOSED TO HAPPEN.

YOU SAID IT DELAYED THE BOOK.

WHAT DID YOU LEARN ABOUT THE

SCANDAL?

>> Wheeler: FIRST OF ALL, WHEN

IT BROKE, IT WAS LIKE A KICK IN

THE GUT.

IT WAS A -- YOU KNOW, YOU KIND

OF WONDERED IF THIS WAS TOO GOOD

TO BE TRUE, BUT WHEN IT BROKE,

IT WAS LIKE, OHH!

AND IT REALLY WAS, IT WAS TOUGH.

BUT THEN I REGROUPED, I SPOKE TO

BILL STENGER AT LENGTH.

I PERSONALLY DO NOT KNOW ARI, I

DO NOT BELIEVE I'VE EVER SPOKEN

TO HIM, BUT OVER THE YEARS, BILL

STENGER AND I HAVE HAD A GREAT

RELATIONSHIP.

WE STILL DO.

SO I, YOU KNOW, I INTERVIEWED

HIM.

I INTERVIEWED ALSO STEVE WRIGHT

BECAUSE HE IS THE GENERAL

MANAGER, AND WE DISCUSSED -- IT

DOESN'T GO INTO GREAT DEPTH

ABOUT THE EB-5 DEBACLE, BUT YOU

CAN'T WRITE -- I ON ONE HAND

WOULD LOVE TO HAVE WRITTEN THIS

BOOK WITHOUT THAT DARK CHAPTER,

BUT I COULDN'T DO IT, AND SO THE

BOOK DOES GO INTO IT A LITTLE

BIT AND, YOU KNOW, BILL MAKES NO

SECRET THAT HE HAS REGRETS ABOUT

THE WAY THIS ALL ENDED UP AND

BILL IS STILL WORKING TO MAKE

THINGS RIGHT, ESPECIALLY WITH

DOWNTOWN NEWPORT.

>> Darren: SCOTT WHEELER, THANK

YOU SO MUCH AGAIN.

THE BOOK IS JAY PEAK, VOICES

FROM THE MOUNTAIN.

APPRECIATE YOUR TIME.

THANK YOU.

>> Wheeler: THANK YOU.

>> Darren: STILL AHEAD, A NEW

WAY TO HELP DRUG USERS WHO END

UP IN THE E.R.

PLUS, THE SHOT FOR KIDS THAT

COULD HELP PREVENT CANCER.

THAT'S NEXT.

>> Darren: A VERMONT HOSPITAL

JUST GOT NATIONAL RECOGNITION

AND IT'S FOR THIS.

HPV VACCINATIONS.

THE PEDIATRIC AND ADOLESCENT

MEDICINE TEAM AT GIFFORD MEDICAL

CENTER WAS JUST NAMED VERMONT'S

2018 HPV VACCINE IS CANCER

PREVENTION CHAMPION.

ONLY 32 MEDICAL CENTERS IN THE

COUNTRY GOT THIS, FROM THE CDC,

THE AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY, AND

THE AMERICAN CANCER INSTITUTE.

AND TO TALK ABOUT WHY THEY WON,

I AM JOINED NOW BY DR. COURTNEY

RILEY FROM GIFFORD.

THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR BEING

HERE.

>> Riley: THANK YOU FOR HAVING

ME.

>> Darren: AND CONGRATULATIONS.

>> Riley: THANK YOU.

>> Darren: THIS IS THE AWARD

RIGHT HERE.

WHY DID YOU WIN?

>> Riley: THIS WAS PRESENTED BY

THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

JOINTLY WITH THE AMERICAN CANCER

SOCIETY AND THE INSTITUTION OF

AMERICAN CANCER INSTITUTE.

THIS AWARD WAS GIVEN TO CENTERS

AROUND THE NATION WHO ARE GOING

ABOVE AND BEYOND TO FOSTER HPV

VACCINATION RATES IN THEIR

COMMUNITIES.

OUR TEAM WORKED REALLY HARD TO

IMPROVE OUR OWN CANCER

VACCINATION RATES OF HPV

VACCINATION RATES, EXCUSE ME,

AND THAT WAS OUR OWN INITIATIVE

PROJECT ACTUALLY, BUT RECOGNIZED

NATIONALLY BY THERE GROUP.

>> Darren: WHAT DOES THE HPV

VACCINE DO AND WHO SHOULD GET

IT?

>> Riley: THE HPV VACCINE

ACTUALLY PROTECTS AGAINST NINE

DIFFERENT TYPES OF HPV VIRUS AND

IT IS RECOMMENDED FOR ALL

CHILDREN STARTING AT THE AGE OF

11 AND THAT'S BOTH BOYS AND

GIRLS, WHICH IS A LITTLE

DIFFERENT THAN WHEN IT WAS FIRST

INTRODUCED IN 2006.

>> Darren: IT WAS JUST GIRLS

THEN.

>> Riley: IT WAS JUST GIRLS AND

NOW WE'RE FINDING THAT HPV VIRUS

IS INFECTING BOTH MEN AND WOMEN

AND CAUSING CANCERS IN BOTH MEN

AND WOMEN, SO WE ARE NOW

RECOMMENDING THAT THE VACCINE IS

INTRODUCED TO BOTH BOYS AND

GIRLS AS YOUNG AS 9.

>> Darren: WHO SHOULD NOT GET

IT?

SAY IF SOMEBODY HAS ALREADY BEEN

SEXUALLY ACTIVE?

>> Riley: THE HPV VIRUS IS

INFECTING 80 MILLION AMERICANS

EACH YEAR.

IN MOST OF THOSE PEOPLE, THE

INFECTION WILL SELF CLEAR IN

ABOUT TWO YEARS.

HOWEVER, IF THE INFECTION

REMAINS, THOSE ARE THE ONES THAT

ARE MORE LIKELY TO LEAD TO

CANCER.

>> Darren: YOU MENTIONED A

PRETTY HIGH NUMBER.

THIS IS PRETTY COMMON.

>> Riley: I MENTIONED ABOUT

80 MILLION AMERICANS ARE

INFECTED WITH THE VIRUS EACH

YEAR, BUT MORE SPECIFICALLY AND

MORE SCARY IS ABOUT 30,000 NOW

CANCERS ARE DIAGNOSED IN BOTH

MEN AND WOMEN EACH YEAR, SO WE

KNOW THAT THE VACCINATION NOW

REDUCES ABOUT 90% OF THOSE

CANCERS, WHICH IS ASTOUNDING AND

VERY EXCITING.

>> Darren: WHAT IS IN THE

VACCINATION ITSELF?

DOES IT ACT SORT OF LIKE THE FLU

VACCINATION IN THAT IT'S A DEAD

VIRUS?

>> Riley: IT IS A PROTEIN VIRUS,

SO THERE'S NO DNA IN THE VACCINE

ITSELF AND I THINK THAT'S WHAT

PEOPLE ARE THE MOST AFRAID OF,

IS THIS GOING TO CAUSE THE

DISEASE.

NO, IT'S GOING TO CAUSE AN

IMMUNE RESPONSE TO IT SO THAT

YOUR BODY, IF YOU WERE, YOU

KNOW, EXPOSED TO THE VIRUS,

COULD RESPOND APPROPRIATELY.

>> Darren: AND THAT'S MY

FOLLOW-UP QUESTION HERE BECAUSE

A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE LEARY ABOUT

GETTING VACCINATIONS, WHATEVER

IT MAY BE, INCLUDING THE HPV

VACCINATION.

WHAT DO YOU SAY TO THOSE FOLKS

WHO ARE CONCERNED ABOUT GETTING,

YOU KNOW, THIS FOR THEIR KIDS?

>> Riley: YES, THAT'S A VERY

COMMON CONCERN THAT WE HAVE, BUT

IN MY EXPERIENCE, IT'S MOSTLY

PARENTS WHO ARE JUST -- WANT TO

KNOW MORE INFORMATION, AND SO

IT'S NOT JUST HPV VACCINE THAT

WE GET SOME QUESTIONS ABOUT, BUT

I WELCOME THAT AND I KNOW MOST

PEDIATRICIANS WELCOME THAT.

THERE'S A LOT OF CONTROVERSY

AGAINST VACCINES IN GENERAL AND

ON SOCIAL MEDIA, PARENTS ARE

BEING BOMBARDED WITH DIFFERENT

AND CONFLICTING INFORMATION THAT

CAN BE REALLY HARD TO DEAL WITH,

ESPECIALLY WHEN YOU'RE TRYING TO

DO WHAT'S RIGHT FOR YOUR CHILD.

SO I OPEN THE CONVERSATION, IF

THERE'S A LITTLE HESITANCY, I

TEND TO SEE THAT AND THEN JUST

RIGHT AWAY SAY, YOU KNOW, WHAT

IS YOUR QUESTION, WHAT ARE YOUR

CONCERNS, AND TRY TO ADDRESS

THOSE SPECIFICALLY.

>> Darren: AND IS THAT HOW

GIFFORD GOT THEIR RATE SO HIGH

IS HAVING THESE CONVERSATIONS,

DOING OUTREACH?

WHAT DID YOU DO TO WIN THIS

AWARD?

>> Riley: YES.

WE DID COMMUNITY OUTREACH, BUT

THEN WE HAD AN INNOVATIVE

REMINDER SYSTEM THROUGH OUR

DEPARTMENT THAT WORKED REALLY

WELL.

SO IN TERMS OF OUR COMMUNITY

OUTREACH, WE WORKED WITH A LOCAL

HIGH SCHOOL GROUP OF STUDENTS

WHO DID AN OPEN FORUM AND KIND

OF WHAT ARE THE BARRIERS THE

STUDENTS WERE SEEING, AND THEN

ALSO I GAVE A PRESENTATION FOR

THE COMMUNITY TO TALK ABOUT HPV

IN GENERAL.

AGAIN, AN OPEN FORUM SO PEOPLE

CAN ASK QUESTIONS, GET TO KNOW

WHAT IT IS WE'RE TRYING TO DO,

AND THEN WE ALSO GAVE A

PRESENTATION UP IN BURLINGTON AT

THE WOMEN'S CANCER SOCIETY

PRESENTATION ABOUT HPV ALONG

WITH DR. FRAM WHO IS A RADIATION

ONCOLOGIST WHO IS SEEING NOW

THESE CANCERS ON THE BACK END.

SO WE'RE TRYING TO WORK TOGETHER

TO PREVENT THEM IN THE KIDS.

>> Darren: DR. RILEY, THAT IS

AWESOME.

>> Riley: THANK YOU.

>> Darren: WHERE DO YOU TAKE

THIS FROM HERE?

>> Riley: WE'RE ALWAYS TRYING TO

IMPROVE OUR RATES.

WE STILL HAVE OUR REMINDER

SYSTEM IN PLACE, SO WE CAN SEE

WHO'S COMING IN, EVEN IF JUST

FOR AN ACUTE VISIT, WE HAVE A

MARKER THERE THAT SAYS THEY'RE

DUE FOR A VACCINE, WHICH HELPS

WITH THE ADOLESCENTS WHO MAY NOT

ALWAYS COME FOR THEIR ANNUAL

VISITS BECAUSE THEY'RE WELL, SO

WE CAN CATCH THEM.

BUT ONCE WE, YOU KNOW, HAVE DONE

REALLY WELL WITH HPV, THERE ARE

STILL PLENTY OF CHILDHOOD

IMMUNIZATIONS WE COULD BE DOING

BETTER ON.

OUR GROUP IS DOING REALLY WELL

AS A WHOLE, ESPECIALLY COMPARED

TO BOTH THE STATE OF VERMONT AND

THE NATIONAL LEVEL, BUT THERE'S

ALWAYS MORE TO BE DONE.

>> Darren: THANK YOU FOR JOINING

ME THIS MORNING.

>>> UP NEXT, A KIT FOR FIGHTING

THE OPIOID CRISIS.

CHANNEL 3'S CAT VIGLIENZONI

JOINS ME NEXT TO EXPLAIN.

>> Darren: IMMEDIATE HELP FOR

PEOPLE ADDICTED TO OPIOIDS WHO

WANT TO GET CLEAN.

IT'S CALLED RAM, RAPID ACCESS TO

MEDICATION ASSISTED TREATMENT.

CHANNEL 3 SPOKE WITH CENTRAL

VERMONT MEDICAL CENTER AND A

WASHINGTON COUNTY RECOVERY

CENTER ABOUT THIS FIRST OF ITS

KIND PROJECT THAT COULD BE PART

OF THE FIX.

>> Reporter: A FIRST OF ITS KIND

PILOT PROJECT, FEDERALLY FUNDED

AND SUPPORTED BY THE VERMONT

HEALTH DEPARTMENT.

DOCTORS AND NURSES HERE OFFER AN

OPIOID BLOCKER TO PATIENTS IN

CRISIS, POLK HELPING THEM

OVERCOME THE EFFECTS OF

ADDICTION AND HELP EASE THEIR

TRANSITION INTO TREATMENT.

>> IT'S PROBABLY THE MOST

EFFECTIVE TREATMENT THAT WE HAVE

FOR ABUSE DISORDERS.

>> Reporter: RAPID ACCESS TO

MEDICALLY ASSISTED TREATMENT IS

A PILOT PROGRAM THAT STARTED AT

THE MEDICAL CENTER OF VERMONT

LAST JULY.

>> WE HAVEN'T TREATED THEM AS

WELL AS WE SHOULD.

>> Reporter: THE ASSISTANT

DIRECTOR REALIZED THE HOSPITAL

NEEDED TO PLAY A LARGER ROLE IN

HELPING THOSE WHO NEED

TREATMENT.

>> THERE HAS TO BE AFTER CARE,

SOME THOUGHTFULNESS ABOUT HOW

YOU GO ABOUT IT.

>> Reporter: HE HELPS BRING

TOGETHER AREA TREATMENT

FACILITIES TO WORK

COLLABORATIVELY AND TO GET HELP

TO PEOPLE STRUGGLING WITH

SUBSTANCE ABUSE.

>> IT TAKES REALLY STRONG

COLLABORATION AMONG PROVIDERS TO

BE ABLE TO GET PEOPLE WHERE THEY

NEED TO GET RIGHT AWAY.

>> Reporter: BOB PURVIS OF THE

TURNING POINT CENTER OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY SAYS THEY'VE

BEEN PROVIDING PEER RECOVERY

COACHES IN THE EMERGENCY

DEPARTMENT AT CVMC.

ANOTHER PILOT PROJECT THAT

STARTED LAST YEAR IN WASHINGTON,

CHITTENDEN AND BENNINGTON

COUNTIES.

RECOVERY COACHES HAVE BEEN

THROUGH TREATMENT THEMSELVES AND

MEET WITH A PERSON IN CRISIS IN

THE E.R. AFTER AN OVERDOSE.

COACHES HELP CONNECT USERS TO

RECOVERY CENTERS.

>> ONE OF THE BARRIERS FOR MANY

PEOPLE HAVE BEEN THAT THEY'VE

LEARNED THAT IF THEY GO TO BE

INDUCTED IN THE PROGRAM, THEY

HAVE TO GO INTO WITHDRAWAL FOR

SOME PERIOD OF TIME.

>> Reporter: NOW WITH THE RAM

PROJECT, BUPRENORPHINE, CAN BE

PRESCRIBED ON DEMAND AT THE

EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT AND IT'S

NOT JUST FOR SOMEONE WHO'S

OVER-DECEMBER DOSED.

-- OVERDOSED.

ANYONE STRUGGLING WITH AN OPIOID

ADDICTION CAN PARTICIPATE IN THE

PROGRAM, WHETHER THEY'RE IN

WITHDRAWAL OR NOT.

THEY RECEIVE A THREE-DAY SUH MY,

JUST LONG ENOUGH TO GET THEM

INTO TREATMENT.

SO LONG, AROUND 40 SO TAKEN

ADVANTAGE OF THE PROGRAM AND 80%

HAVE FOLLOWED UP.

>> WE HAVE ALL THESE PATIENTS

THAT HAVE EXPERIENCED MEDICALLY

ASSISTED TREATMENT AND HAVE

STARTED THE PATH TO RECOVERY

WHICH I THINK AS REALLY GOOD

IDEA.

I THINK IT'S THE RIGHT THING TO

DO.

I THINK IT SHOWS THAT WE'RE

TRYING TO ACTUALLY HELP THEM AT

A TIME IN NEED AND IT JUST SETS

THE RELATIONSHIP FOR BETTER

THERAPY BY BEING ABLE TO DO

THAT.

>> Reporter: THE UVM MEDICAL

CENTER IN BURLINGTON IS ALSO

PART OF THE RAM PILOT PROJECT.

THE VERMONT HEALTH DEPARTMENT

SAYS THEY PLAN TO EXPAND IT TO

TWO MORE COMMUNITIES THIS YEAR.

>> Darren: AND AS HE JUST SAID,

VERMONT'S LARGEST HOSPITAL IS

ALSO GETTING PATIENTS BOTH

MEDICATIONS WHO MAY COME TO THE

E.R.

CAT VIGLIENZONI SHOWS US WHAT'S

HAPPENING AT UVM MEDICAL CENTER

AND WHY DOCTORS ARE TRYING TO

CONVINCE OTHER HOSPITALS IT'S

WORTH THE INVESTMENT.

>> Cat: IF YOU LAND IN THE UVM

MEDICAL CENTER FROM AN OVERDOSE

OR OTHER DRUG-RELATED ISSUE,

YOU'LL BE OFFERED A KIT LIKE

THIS.

IN IT, ENOUGH BUPRENORPHINE TO

GET AN INTERESTED PATIENT TO A

FOLLOW-UP APPOINTMENT FOR

LONG-TERM DRUG TREATMENT WITHIN

72 HOURS.

>> WE KNOW THAT WHEN FOLKS GET

STARTED ON BUPRENORPHINE, THEY

STOP DYING AND THEY CAN GET

THEIR LIVES BACK.

>> Cat: EMERGENCY MEDICAL DOCTOR

DANIEL WOLFSON SAYS HE'S

PASSIONATE ABOUT TREATING

ADDICTION LIKE ANY OTHER DISEASE

AND GETTING PEOPLE TO THE HELP

THEY NEED RIGHT IN THE E.R. TO

HOPEFULLY AVOID THIS.

>> SEEING PEOPLE THAT COME INTO

OUR EMERGENCY ROOM DEMENTS AND

WE SAVE THEM AND THE VERY NEXT

DAY, THEY GO OUT AND OVERDOSE

AGAIN.

>> Cat: NOW HIS DEPARTMENT IS

EMBARKING ON A STUDY WITH TWO

GOALS, TO PROVE THEY CAN GET

PEOPLE ENROLLED AND OPIOID

TREATMENT MEDICATION INTO THEIR

HANDS, AND THAT IT WORKS.

>> WE FOLLOW THEM UP AT A WEEK,

THREE MONTHS AND SIX MONTHS TO

SEE HOW THEY'RE DOING AND IF

THEY'RE STILL IN TREATMENT.

>> Cat: DR. WOLFSON EXPECTS THEY

WILL SEE SUCCESS WITH THE

PROGRAM SIMILAR TO WHAT CENTRAL

VERMONT MEDICAL CENTER HAS

ALREADY NOTICED WITH IT.

IT'S BEING PAID FOR BY A

$1.5 MILLION GRANT FROM THE

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT.

THEY CHOSE THE E.R. BECAUSE THEY

CAN CATCH PEOPLE WHEN THEY NEED

HELP THE MOST.

>> AS FAR AS 10, 15 MINUTES,

YOU'RE LOOKING AT A SMALL WINDOW

WHERE A PERSON IS ACTUALLY

WORKING THROUGH THIS STAGE AND

THE CHANGE IS THAT POINT OF

ACTION.

>> Cat: THIS PEER RECOVERY COACH

AT TURNING POINT WORKS WITH E.R.

DOCTORS TO TALK WITH PATIENTS

STRUGGLING WITH ADDICTION.

HE KNOWS WHAT THEY'VE BEEN

THROUGH AND SAYS HE'S THRILLED

TO SEE THE MEDICAL CENTER

BREAKING DOWN BARRIERS TO

TREATMENT.

WHAT WOULD YOUR EXPERIENCE HAVE

BEEN LIKE IF YOU HAD SOMETHING

LIKE A MEDICATION ASSISTED

TREATMENT DRUG AVAILABLE FOR YOU

WHEN YOU HIT THE E.R.?

>> I DON'T KNOW, IT'S

HYPOTHETICAL, BUT HAVING THAT

DRUG AVAILABLE, KNOWING I

WOULDN'T GO THROUGH WITHDRAWALS,

THAT I COULD ENGAGE IN TREATMENT

AND MY LIFE COULD GET BETTER

IMMEDIATELY, I THINK I WOULD

HAVE CHOSEN IT.

>> Darren: AND CAT JOINS ME NOW.

GOOD MORNING.

>> Cat: GOOD MORNING.

>> Darren: HOW DO THEY IDENTIFY

PATIENTS WHO MIGHT BE INTERESTED

IN THIS KIND OF INTERVENTION?

>> Cat: RIGHT, SO THERE ARE THE

PATIENTS WITH THE OPIOID USE

DISORDER SYMPTOMS.

COULD BE SOMETHING OBVIOUS LIKE

WHEN SOMEONE COMES IF FOR AN

OVERDOSE, BUT ALSO COULD BE A

PATIENT WHO HAS SOMETHING ELSE

AND STAFF IN THE E.R. MIGHT

NOTICE THAT THEY ARE SUFFERING

FROM AN OPIOID USE DISORDER.

IT COULD BE AN ABSCESS ON AN ARM

OR SOMETHING LIKE THAT AND THEY

APPROACH THEM AND SEE IF THEY'RE

INTERESTED IN THE TREATMENT AND

IF THEY ARING THEY CAN GET THEM

ENROLLED IN THE PROGRAM.

>> Darren: WE KNOW TWO OF

HOSPITALS.

ANY OTHERS?

>> Cat: SEVERAL VERMONT MEDICAL

CENTERS, AND EVENTUALLY

DR. WOLFSON SAYS OVER THE NEXT

SEVERAL MONTHS, THEY'RE GOING TO

GET THE PROGRAM ONLINE AT ALL

THE UVM MEDICAL CENTER

HOSPITALS, SO THAT TAKES TIME,

THOUGH, BECAUSE WHAT THEY HAVE

TO DO IS GET ALL OF THE

PHYSICIANS WHO WANT TO PRESCRIBE

THIS TO BE CERTIFIED TO DO THAT,

AND TO GET CERTIFIED TO

PRESCRIBE BUPRENORPHINE TAKES

EXTRA TRAINING AND TIME AND

ABOUT HALF RIGHT NOW OF UVMC

DOCTORS ARE ABLE TO PRESCRIBE

AND THEY'RE STILL WORKING ON

GETTING THE REST.

THE OTHER HOSPITALS WHO DON'T

HAVE THAT YET HAVE TO GET THAT

TRAINING BEFORE THEY CAN GET OFF

THE GROUND.

>> Darren: YOU MENTIONED THERE

IS A LACK OF STUDY ON THIS.

WHAT KIND OF RESEARCH IS DONE?

>> Cat: I WAS TALKING WITH

DR. WOLFSON, HE SAID THAT THERE

WAS ONE STUDY OUT OF NEW HAVEN

THAT THEY HAD LOOKED AT, BUT

REALLY ON THIS TOPIC, THERE'S

NOT A LOT OF ACADEMIC RESEARCH.

AS WE KNOW, THE LACK OF PROVEN

RESEARCH CAN MAKE IT DIFFICULT

TO CONVINCE A HOSPITAL THAT THIS

IS WORTH IT AND IT ACTUALLY

WORKS, IT'S WORTH THE MONEY AND

INVESTMENT AND TRAINING AND SO

UVM MEDICAL CENTER RIGHT NOW IS

TRYING TO EFFECTIVELY PROVE THE

ANECDOTES.

SO ANECDOTALLY, WE CAN SAY

CENTRAL VERMONT MEDICAL CENTER

AND OTHER HOSPITALS ARE SEEING

SUCCESS WITH THIS, BUT UNTIL YOU

HAVE DATA TO BACK IT UP, IT'S

HARD TO CONVINCE OTHER HOSPITALS

AROUND THE NATION MAYBE THEY

SHOULD TAKE THIS UP TOO.

>> Darren: SO TALK ABOUT HOW

THIS WORKS.

NORMALLY THERE'S SOME KIND OF A

CONTROL GROUP INVOLVED IN A

STUDY.

>> Cat: RIGHT.

>> Darren: THAT'S NOT THE CASE

HERE.

>> Cat: NO.

WHAT IT REALLY CAME DOWN TO WAS

NOT WANTING TO NOT PRESCRIBE

SOMEONE TREATMENT SO THAT A

STUDY COULD HAPPEN.

IF SOMEONE COMES INTO THE E.R.

AND WANTS TREATMENT, THEY WANT

TO BE ABLE TO GIVE THEM THAT AND

ALSO INCLUDE THEM IN THE STUDY.

YOU DON'T WANT TO DENY SOMEONE

THAT.

THEY'RE ABLE TO ACTUALLY CHANGE

THE PARAMETERS OF THEIR STUDY

AND GET IT APPROVED SO THEY

COULD COLLECT DATA WITHOUT

FOLLOWING A CONTROL GROUP.

INSTEAD, THEY'RE LOOKING AT

PEOPLE WHO THEY PRESCRIBE

MEDICATION ASSISTED TREATMENT

DRUGS TO OVER MONTHS AND DOING

PHONE CALLS WITH THEM AND

INTERVIEWS AND FOLLOW-UPS AND

SEE IF THE MONTHS PROGRESS, IF

THEY REMAIN IN TREATMENT.

AS WE KNOW, RELAPSES FROM

TREATMENT ARE AN ISSUE AND IT'S

VERY, VERY DIFFICULT.

SO IF THEY CONTINUE AND REMAIN

IN THE PROGRAM AND IN TREATMENT

OVER MONTHS, THEY'LL CONSIDER

THAT SUCCESS.

>> Darren: HOW LONG IS THIS

PROJECT GOING TO LAST?

>> Cat: RIGHT.

RIGHT NOW, IT'S KIND OF ONGOING,

IT SOUNDS LIKE.

IF IT'S SUCCESSFUL, I IMAGINE

THEY WOULDN'T JUST DITCH IT

AFTER THREE YEARS BECAUSE THE

THREE YEARS IS WHAT THEY GOT

FEDERAL FUNDING FOR, THAT

$1.5 MILLION TO PAY FOR THE

RESEARCHERS AND MEDICATION AND

THINGS.

>> Darren: YOU TALKED TO A

COUNSELOR FROM TURNING POINT AND

I'M CURIOUS, HOW MANY PEOPLE

THEY'VE ACTUALLY SPOKEN WITH IN

THE E.R.

>> Cat: THIS IS SOMETHING WE

TOLD PEOPLE ABOUT A FEW MONTHS

AGO WHEN WE DIDN'T HAVE ANY

NUMBERS ON HOW MANY PEOPLE YOU

TALK TO.

IT REALLY DOES DEPEND, THEY

SAID, ON FACTORS LIKE

TEMPERATURE OUTSIDE, THE

WEATHER, HOLIDAYS EVEN,

COMMUNITY RESOURCES, ALL THOSE

THINGS WILL AFFECT WHETHER THEY

HAVE, YOU KNOW, MORE OR LESS

PEOPLE IN THE E.R. FOR

DRUG-RELATED OVERDOSES, BUT THEY

TOLD ME THAT IN JANUARY, THEY

SAW -- LET ME GET THIS RIGHT.

THEY ENGAGED WITH 40 PEOPLE.

30 OF THOSE THEY SAID WERE

UNIQUE INDIVIDUALS, PEOPLE THEY

HAD NOT SEEN COME THROUGH THE

E.R. BEFORE AND I WAS TOLD BY

THE RECOVERY COACH THAT MORE

PEOPLE ARE USING THAT PROGRAM AS

WELL.

>> Darren: CAT, THANK YOU, AND

THANK YOU FOR WATCHING.

TAKE CARE, EVERYBODY.

