YCQM Feb. 23, 2020

GOOD MORNING, I'M IN FOR DARREN PERRON.

COMING UP TODAY ON "YOU CAN

QUOTE ME," AFTER A RECENT

CRIMINAL CASES INVOLVING

VERMONT COPS, THE STATE'S

PUBLIC SAFETY COMMISSIONER

JOINS US TO DISCUSS HIRING

PRACTICES AND HOW THE STATE

POLICE VET NEW HIRES.

AND WE HEAR FROM NEW AMERICAN

RECORDHOLDER AND VERMONT

NATIVE, ELLE PURRIER.

OUR SCOTT FLEISHMAN HAD AN

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH

PURRIER AS SHE RETURNED TO THE

GREEN MOUNTAINS.

HE WILL JOIN US TO TALK ABOUT

WHAT'S NEXT AND HOW SHE GOT TO

THE HISTORIC LEVEL.

PLUS, VERMONT ATTORNEY

GENERAL, T.J. DONOVAN IS

HERE.

WE ASK WHAT IS BEING DONE TO

STOP THOSE ANNOYING SCAM CALLS

AND DISCUSS PROTECTING THE

STATE'S MOST VULNERABLE

POPULATION FOG A NUMBER OF

SETTLEMENTS -- FOLLOWING A

NUMBER OF SETTLEMENTS REACHED

WITH VERMONT NURSING HOMES.

THAT'S WHERE WE START THIS

MORNING.

VERMONT ATTORNEY GENERAL T.J.

DONAVON ANNOUNCED THEY

RECEIVED $40,000 IN A

SETTLEMENT WITH GENESIS NURSES

HOMES.

THEY HOUSE ONE-THIRD OF THE

STATE'S NURSING HOME

POPULATION.

THE SETTLEMENT WAS SPARKED BY

FOUR ALLEGATIONS WHERE THREE

PATIENTS SAID THEY SUFFERED

SERIOUS INJURIES, ONE RESULTED

IN DEATH.

THE INCIDENTS ALLEGEDLY

HAPPENED BETWEEN 2018 AND 2019

IN ST. JOHN'SBURY IN

BURLINGTON.

THEY SAY THE NEGLECT OF REST

DEJTS COMES FROM INADEQUATE

TRAINING AND FAILED OVERSIGHT.

>> PEOPLE DESERVE TO BE

TREATED WITH RESPECT.

AND WE'RE NOT GOING TO

TOLERATE SUBSTANDARD CARE.

WHEN IT COMES TO OUR

ATTENTION, WE ARE GOING TO DO

OUR JOB, INVESTIGATE THESE

CASES, AND WHEN APPROPRIATE,

WE ARE GOING TO HOLD COMPANIES

ACCOUNTABLE.

>> NOW, IN RESPONSE, DONOVAN

SAID THERE WILL BE TWO NEW

POSITIONS TO HELP PREVENT THIS

FROM HAPPENING AGAIN.

AND VERMONT'S ATTORNEY GENERAL

DOES JOIN ME THIS MORNING IN

THE STUDIO.

THANK YOU FOR BEING HERE, T.J.

>> THANKS FOR HAVING ME.

>> IN TALKING ABOUT VERMONT'S

MOST VULNERABLE POPULATION, WE

KNOW THE STATE IS GETTING

OLDER.

MANY NURSING HOMES AND

RESIDENTIAL CARE FACILITIES

ARE HARD TO GET INTO, FOR ONE,

AND, YOU KNOW, ONCE THEY ARE

THERE RECEIVING THE CARE, IT'S

REALLY UP IN THE AIR FOR

REALLY WHAT HAPPENS.

HOW CAN YOU ENSURE SAFETY FOR

OUR LOVED ONES GOING INTO SOME

OF THESE FACILITIES?

>> WELL, THE FIRST THING WE

HAVE TO DO IS ACKNOWLEDGE OUR

DEMOGRAPHIC CRISIS IN THIS

STATE, WHICH IS MORE OF A

CHALLENGE AND AN OPPORTUNITY,

FRANKLY.

WE ARE GETTING OLDER.

I THINK WE ARE THE SECOND

OLDEST STATE, AND A LOT OF

VERMONTERS ARE HAVING THOSE

CONVERSATIONS AROUND THEIR

KITCHEN TABLE ABOUT WHERE THEY

MAY GO.

A LOT OF PEOPLE WANT TO AGE IN

PLACE, BUT SOME FOLKS NEED

SOME CARE, AND THE FIRST THING

WE HAVE TO DO IS EDUCATE

PEOPLE ABOUT THE FACILITIES

THAT ARE OUT THERE.

THERE'S DIFFERENT REQUIREMENTS

AND LICENSING REQUIREMENTS AND

INSURANCE COVERAGE FOR NURSING

HOMES, ASSISTED CARE

FACILITIES, AS WELL AS

RESIDENTIAL CARE FACILITIES.

MY OFFICE PUT OUT A PAMPHLET,

UNDERSTANDING AND COMPARING

THE NURSING HOMES, ASSISTED

CARE FACILITIES AND

RESIDENTIAL CARE FACILITIES,

THAT FOLKS CAN GO TO MY

WEBSITE TO GET THAT.

SO LET'S FIRST EDUCATE

OURSELVES ABOUT WHAT IS OUT

THERE.

LET'S UNDERSTAND THE COST.

LET'S UNDERSTAND THIS IS A

BUSINESS, AND VERMONTERS,

FRANKLY, ARE CONSUMERS.

AND LET'S UNDERSTAND WHAT

INSURANCE MAY APPLY OR NOT

APPLY.

AND THEN FROM A PUBLIC

PROTECTION STANDPOINT, WHEN WE

HEAR THESE ISSUES, LIKE

PILLSBURY, WHICH WAS

MISMANAGEMENT, FOOD SHORTAGES,

THE OWNER OF THE COMPANY NOT

PAYING THE ELECTRIC BILL ON

TIME, WHEN WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

CASES LIKE THE MEMORY CARE

CASE, WHICH WE JUST RESOLVED

WHERE PEOPLE WERE TOLD THAT

THEY COULD RECEIVE END OF LIFE

CARE FOR FOLKS WHO WERE

STRUGGLING FROM ALZHEIMER'S

AND DEMENTIA, AND IN FACT THEY

COULDN'T RECEIVE THAT CARE AND

GOT EVICTION NOTICES.

OR THE CASE LIKE YESTERDAY

WHERE WE WERE TALKING ABOUT

SUBSTANDARD CARE WHERE FOLKS

DESERVE THE HIGHEST QUALITY OF

CARE IN OUR STATE.

WE ARE GOING TO HOLD COMPANIES

ACCOUNTABLE AND MAKE SURE THAT

VERMONTERS WHO ARE THE MOST

VULNERABLE GET THE CARE AND

THE COVERAGE AND ACCESS TO

THAT HEALTHCARE THAT THEY

DESERVE.

THAT'S CONSUMER PROTECTION.

>> YOU KNOW, YOU JUST

MENTIONED THE WOODBINE CASE,

PILLSBURY, THESE CASES HAVE

BEEN RESOLVED AT THIS POINT,

BUT IS THERE A NEW FOCUS ON

THIS, FOR YOU AS ATTORNEY

GENERAL?

>> YEAH.

WHEN I STARTED I MADE

PROTECTING VERMONT'S MOST

VULNERABLE ONE OF MY TOP

PRIORITIES.

THAT'S A PRETTY BIG DEFINITION

WHEN YOU TALK ABOUT THE MOST

VULNERABLE.

BUT WE HAVE TO TALK ABOUT HOW

DO YOU PROTECT VERMONT

SENIORS.

AS I SAID, WE ARE THE SECOND

OLDEST STATE, I THINK A LOT OF

FOLKS HAVE WORKED HARD,

THEY'VE PINCHED THEIR PENNIES,

SAVED MONEY AND THEY DESERVE

TO RETIRE WITH DIGNITY.

AND THESE PLACES COST MONEY,

AND THEY COST A LOT OF MONEY.

>> MM-HMM.

>> PEOPLE DESERVE TO BE

TREATED WITH RESPECT.

THEY DESERVE TO BE TREATED

WITH DIGNITY.

SO THAT'S WHY I STARTED THE

ELDER PROTECTION INITIATIVE IN

MY OFFICE, AND ACROSS STATE

GOVERNMENT, BECAUSE THIS ISSUE

IS NOT JUST HOUSED IN THE

ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE.

WE HAVE THE DEPARTMENT OF

AGING AND INDEPENDENT LIVING,

WHICH DOES THE LICENSING, AND

A LOT OF THOSE COMPLAINTS WILL

FLOW THROUGH THERE.

AND THAT PARTNERSHIP WE HAVE

THEN IS REALLY ONE OF THE

REASONS WHY WE ARE GETTING A

LOT OF THESE COMPLAINTS.

SO NUMBER ONE, WE HAVE TO WORK

ACROSS STATE GOVERNMENT, MAKE

SURE THAT WE ARE TALKING WITH

EACH OTHER, BREAK DOWN THOSE

SILOS, COLLABORATE WHERE WE

CAN, BECAUSE WE HAVE TO

PROTECT VERMONTERS, THAT'S

WHAT WE ARE TRYING TO DO.

SO I THINK WHAT THESE CASES

AND THESE SETTLEMENTS INDICATE

REALLY IS JUST A REFLECTION OF

OUR COMMITMENT TO PROTECTING

VERMONT SENIORS.

YOU KNOW, ONE OF THE THINGS I

WANT TO TALK ABOUT, WE STARTED

THIS ELDER PROTECTION

INITIATIVE, WE WENT AROUND THE

STATE, DID A LISTENING TOUR,

WENT TO THE 14 COUNTIES IN

VERMONT AND WEST TO SENIORS

AND SAID WHAT ARE THE ISSUES

AFFECTING YOU?

WHAT ARE YOU MOST WORRIED

ABOUT?

AND FOLKS TALKED ABOUT SOCIAL

ISOLATION.

FOLKS TALKED ABOUT FOOD

INSECURITY.

NOT HAVING MONEY TO PAY THE

HEATING BILL, OR THE ELECTRIC

BILL DURING THE WINTER MONTHS.

AND SO WE INTERVIEWED THEM,

AND THE MORE WE TALK ABOUT

QUALITY OF LIFE IN VERMONT,

TALK ABOUT OUR PUBLIC HEALTH

APPROACH IN THIS STATE, WE GOT

TO UNDERSTAND THAT HAVING A

SENSE OF COMMUNITY, MAKING

SURE PEOPLE HAVE ACCESS TO

FOOD, HAVE ACCESS TO HEAT,

HAVE ACCESS TO SOCIAL

INTERACTION AND THAT FABRIC OF

A COMMUNITY, WHICH I THINK WE

ALL VIEW IN VERMONT, PEOPLE

ARE WORRIED ABOUT THAT IN THIS

STATE, AND SO THAT'S SOMETHING

THAT WE TAKE VERY SERIOUSLY,

THAT I CARE A WHOLE LOT ABOUT.

AND MAKING SURE THAT WHEN

PEOPLE DO PAY THEIR

HARD-EARNED MONEY TO GO INTO

ONE OF THESE FACILITIES, THAT

THEY GET THEIR MONEY'S WORTH.

THAT'S RESPECT.

THAT'S DIGNITY.

MAKING SURE THAT THE

MANAGEMENT IS DOING THEIR JOB.

AND WHEN THEY DON'T, WE WILL

STAND UP AND PROTECT THEM.

>> YOU HAVE MORE INFORMATION

FOR PEOPLE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT

SOME OF THESE FACILITIES?

>> ABSOLUTELY.

WE HAVE A CONSUMER GUIDE TO

VERMONT'S LONG-TERM CARE

FACILITIES.

IT IS ON OUR WEBSITE,

AGO.VERMONT.GOV.

HAS A LOT OF INFORMATION.

I THINK THE FIRST THING WE

HAVE TO UNDERSTAND, THIS IS

COMPLEX.

THIS IS NOT AN EASY INDUSTRY,

OR SPACE TO BE IN.

AND WHEN YOU TALK TO FOLKS,

AND YOU TALK TO FAMILY

MEMBERS, WHO ARE TRYING TO

TAKE CARE OF THEIR LOVED ONES,

THEIR PARENTS, OR GRAND

PARENTS, AND UNDERSTANDING NOT

ONLY THE EMOTIONAL TOLL, BUT

THE FINANCIAL TOLL, AND AS I

SAID, WHAT INSURANCE IS GOING

TO APPLY.

THIS IS HARD ON PEOPLE, AND WE

AS STATE GOVERNMENT NEED TO

MAKE IT EASIER.

THE FIRST THING WE CAN DO IS

TO GIVE VERMONTERS THE

INFORMATION THEY NEED TO KNOW

SO THEY CAN MAKE THE INFORMED

DECISIONS WHAT'S BEST FOR

THEM.

>> DEFINITELY.

YOU KNOW, SWITCHING GEARS A

LITTLE BIT HERE, BUT ALSO

PROTECTING VERMONT'S MOST

VULNERABLE, ARE THESE PHONE

SCAMS.

IT IS NOT EVEN JUST THE MOST

VULNERABLE, WE ARE GETTING

THESE, EVERYBODY IN THE

NEWSROOM, WE GET THEM IN THE

NEWSROOM, PHONE SCAMS WHAT IS

BEING DONE TO STOP THESE?

>> YEAH.

ONE OF THE BIGGEST THINGS WE

CAN DO, AND THE NUMBER OF

SCAMS ARE ON THE RISE.

WE CALL THEM SCAM CALLS,

ROBOCALLS, ALL THE SAME IN MY

BOOK.

I THINK THERE WAS A STUDY OR A

REPORT DONE IN AUGUST OF LAST

YEAR, OR MIGHT HAVE BEEN IN

AUGUST OF '18, 74 MILLION

CALLS CAME INTO -- 4 MILLION

CALLS CAME INTO THE STATE OF

VERMONT IN A STATE OF 600,000

PEOPLE.

THIS TELLS ME ONE THING.

THIS STUFF WORKS.

HERE'S THE OTHER THING, WE GOT

TO BE HONEST ABOUT IT.

THEY ARE HARD TO PROSECUTE

BECAUSE A LOT OF THESE CALLS

ARE COMING FROM OUT OF STATE,

IF NOT OUTSIDE THE COUNTRY.

SO WHAT WE'VE BEEN TRYING TO

DO, AND CONGRESS IS TAKING

ACTION, WHICH I APPLAUD,

CONGRESSMAN WELCH IS A LEADER

IN DC ON THIS, BUT ONE OF THE

THINGS WE HAVE BEEN DOING IS

PARTNERING WITH AARP AND DOING

FRAUD ALERTS, TELLING PEOPLE,

SHARING STORIES ABOUT HOW THEY

ARE GETTING RIPPED OFF,

BECAUSE IT IS HAPPENING TO

EVERYBODY.

HERE'S THE THING: PEOPLE ARE

EMBARRASSED AND ASHAMED AND

THEY ARE NOT TELLING PEOPLE

STORIES.

SO WE'VE A SCAM ALERT SYSTEM,

GO TO MY WEBSITE, SIGN UP,

HEAR MY RASPY VOICE WHEN

SOMETHING IS HAPPENING, BUT,

HEY, WHAT'S COMING UP IN

APRIL?

TAX SEASON.

SO LET'S BE AWARE OF THE IRS

SCAM, WHERE A SCAMMER CALLS

YOU, AND DEMANDS PAYMENT

BECAUSE YOU OWE THE FEDERAL

GOVERNMENT MONEY.

FIRST OF ALL, VERMONTERS

SHOULD KNOW, GOVERNMENT NOR

UTILITY, THE OTHER IS UTILITY

SCAM, I AM GOING TO SHUT OFF

YOUR POWER IF YOU DON'T PAY ME

MONEY, THEY ARE NOT GOING TO

CALL YOU UP AND DEMAND MONEY

OVER THE PHONE.

THAT'S WHAT VERMONTERS SHOULD

KNOW, NUMBER ONE.

THEY ARE NOT GOING TO CALL

YOU.

AND NUMBER TWO, SO YOU WANT TO

RAISE AWARENESS.

NUMBER TWO, WE NEED TO EMPOWER

PEOPLE NOT TO FALL VICTIM TO

THIS.

SO WE HAVE TO SHARE OUR

STORIES ABOUT WHAT'S GOING ON

AND UNDERSTAND THAT THERE'S NO

SHAME, OR THERE'S NO

EMBARRASSMENT.

I HAVE HAD PEOPLE CLOSE TO ME

WHO HAVE BEEN SCAMMED, AND ON

THIS COMPUTER VIRUS SCAM,

WHERE, YOU KNOW, YOU ARE ON

YOUR COMPUTER, ALL OF A SUDDEN

IT SAYS THAT YOU HAVE A VIRUS,

AND YOU CAN'T DO YOUR WORK, OR

CAN'T ENTER -- INTERACT OR BUY

ANYTHING BECAUSE YOUR COMPUTER

HAS A VIRUS, AND PAY THIS

MONEY OR IT WILL GET WORSE.

PEOPLE ARE TURNING OVER THEIR

BANK ACCOUNT INFORMATION TO

FOLKS.

SO WE NEED TO SHARE OUR

STORIES.

WE NEED TO CONTINUE TO SPREAD

THE MESSAGE AGAIN CALL OUR

CONSUMER A STAINS PROGRAM AT

1-800-649-"24" HERE IN VER --

2424 IN VERMONT, YOU WILL CALL

TO A REAL LIVE PERSON IN OUR

OFFICE, WHICH IS ALWAYS A

BENEFIT, IN ORDER TO GET

PEOPLE THE INFORMATION THEY

NEED TO BEST PROTECT

THEMSELVES.

>> T.J. U YOU HAVE BEEN

TACKLING A LOT OF ISSUES HERE

FOR VERMONTERS.

BEFORE YOU GO, IT IS AN

ELECTION YEAR.

YOU ARE RUNNING FOR

REELECTION, OR YOU HAVE ANY

HIGHER ASPIRATIONS IN VERMONT?

>> WE ARE CONTINUING TO DO OUR

JOB AND STAY FOCUSED ON THE

ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE

RIGHT NOW, AND THAT'S WHAT I

AM FOCUSED ON.

WHEN I MAKE A DECISION, I WILL

LET YOU KNOW.

>> THANKS A LOT.

>> APPRECIATE IT.

>> THANKS FOR YOUR TIME.

NEXT ON "YOU CAN QUOTE ME,"

SCOTT FLEISHMAN JOINS US TO

TALK ABOUT ELLE PURRIER'S RISE

FROM RUNNING ON VERMONT BACK

ROADS TO BREAKING AMERICAN

RECORDS.

>>> WE'VE TRACKED THE RUNNING

CAREER OF MONTGOMERY NATIVE

ELLE PURRIER EVER SINCE SHE

WAS WINNING STATE TITLES AT

RICHFORD HIGH SCHOOL.

RECENTLY WE WATCHED AS PURRIER

SET THE AMERICAN RECORD IN THE

WOMEN'S INDOOR MILE, BECOMING

THE SECOND FASTEST WOMAN IN

THE WORLD TO RUN IT.

PURRIER ARRIVED HOME TO

VERMONT LAST WEEK TO ENJOY

SOME REST AND RELAXATION

BEFORE PREPARING FOR THE

OUTDOOR SEASON.

SHE WAS GREETED AT THE AIRPORT

BY FEND, FAMILY -- FRIENDS,

FAMILY AND OUR OWN SCOTT

FLEISHMAN, WHO WAS ABLE TO

SPEAK WITH ELLE ABOUT HER

ACCOMPLISHMENTS.

>> ELLE, YOU HAVE ARRIVED AT

THE BURLINGTON INTERNATIONAL

AIRPORT DOZENS OF TIMES OVER

YOUR CAREER, BUT COMING HOME

AND GETTING THE RECEPTION THAT

YOU JUST GOT IS PRETTY SPECIAL

AFTER WHAT YOU HAVE

ACCOMPLISHED.

>> DEFINITELY REALLY SPECIAL.

OVERWHELMED BY ALL OF MY

SUPPORT, AND JUST SEEING ALL

MY FAMILY MEMBERS AND FRIENDS

HERE.

IT'S ALWAYS SPECIAL.

I'M SUPER HAPPY TO BE HOME.

>> WHAT IT HAS IT BEEN LIKE

SINCE BREAKING THIS AMERICAN

RECORD?

>> SUPER HIGH ENERGY, A LOT

OF, LIKE, THINGS GOING ON, YOU

KNOW, JUST TRYING TO WRAP MY

HEAD AROUND IT.

I FEEL I HAVEN'T FULLY

ABSORBED IT YET.

I AM GETTING THERE.

>> YEAH.

AT WHAT POINT DO YOU KIND OF

PUT THAT AWAY AND THEN

REFOCUS?

>> YEAH.

I MEAN, I WASN'T EXPECTING IT

AT ALL.

SO I HADN'T THOUGHT ABOUT HOW

I SHOULD RESPOND TO IT.

BUT I FEEL LIKE, YOU KNOW, THE

WHOLE POINT OF MY SCORE IS TO

COMPETE AT THE -- SPORT IS TO

DPEET AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL I

CAN.

I AM SUPER PROUD OF EVERYTHING

THAT I'VE ACCOMPLISHED, BUT

ALSO TRYING TO REALLY ENJOY IT

AND THINGS LIKE THIS AREN'T

GOING TO HAPPEN EVERY DAY, SO

I AM TRYING TO ENJOY IT, AND

MAKE THE MOST OF IT.

BUT IT IS JUST BEEN

OVERWHELMING AND EXCITING.

>> YOU SMASHED THIS RECORD.

YOU TOLD REPORTERS AFTER THE

RACE YOU DIDN'T KNOW WHAT THE

RECORD WAS, YOU WEREN'T

OBVIOUSLY GOING IN THINKING

THAT WAY.

HAVE YOU WATCHED IT SINCE?

>> YEAH.

A LOT OF REPLAYS I'VE SEEN ON

THE INTERNET AND STUFF, BUT I

WAS JUST STICKING TO THE RACE

PLAN, LIKE I WAS SUPPOSED TO

GET IN SECOND OR THIRD AND

HANG ON UNTIL THE END, AND,

YOU KNOW, FINISH AS HIGH AS I

COULD FOR THE LAST LAP, AND I

THINK I EXECUTED PRETTY WELL.

SO ALSO LIKE, YOU KNOW, JUST

NOT PAYING ATTENTION TO THE

SPLITS, LIKE EVERY LAP, AND

SOMETIMES THAT CAN GET IN YOUR

HEAD.

SO JUST COMPETING THE BEST

THAT I COULD, AND ENDED UP

WITH THE BEST TIME.

>> ALL RIGHT.

GETTING READY FOR THE OUTDOOR

SEASON, WHERE WE'VE GOT SOME

BIG DATES ON THE CALENDAR TO

CIRCLE.

>> YEAH, EXCITED FOR OUTDOORS.

>> SCOTT JOINS US NOW THIS

MORNING.

THANK YOU FOR MAKING TIME FOR

US.

>> NO PROBLEM.

>> SO, YOU KNOW, WHAT DOES

ELLE HAVE TO DO TO MAKE THE

OLYMPIC TEAM?

THAT'S THE NEXT STEP, CORRECT?

>> CORRECT.

SHE IS GOING TO BOSTON

STARTING MONDAY TO TRAIN WITH

HER NEW BALANCE TEAMMATES TO

GET READY FOR THE OUTDOOR

SEASON, AND IT'S REALLY GOING

TO BE A MATTER OF JUST

PREPARING.

THEY DON'T KNOW EXACTLY WHAT

SHE'S GOING TO RUN OR WHAT THE

FOCUS IS GOING TO BE WHEN SHE

GETS TO THE OLYMPIC TRIALS AT

THE END OF JUNE IN OREGON, BUT

THAT'S WHAT THIS OUTDOOR

SEASON WILL BE FOR.

AND ONCE SHE QUALIFIES FOR THE

OLYMPIC TRIALS AND KNOWS WHAT

EVENTS SHE IS GOING TO RUN IN,

DOM, SHE WILL HAVE TO FINISH

TOP THREE TO MAKE THE OLYMPIC

TEAM.

BUT BASED ON WHAT WE HAVE

SEEN, SHE HAS A GOOD SHOT.

>> REALLY.

IN THE WORLD OF RUNNING, I'M

SURE THIS IS A BIG DEAL.

I COULD NEVER, OBVIOUSLY,

IMAGINE TO RUN SOMETHING LIKE

THIS, BUT IS THIS A BIG DEAL?

>> IT'S A MAJOR DEAL.

ESPECIALLY WHEN YOU CONSIDER

ELLE'S BACKGROUND, RIGHT?

BEING FROM SMALL FARM

COMMUNITY IN MONTGOMERY, AND

GROWING UP ON A FARM, AND

GOING TO RICHFORD HIGH SCHOOL,

AND GOING TO UNH FOR HER

COLLEGIATE CAREER, AND

BECOMING THE MOST DECORATED

TRACK ATHLETE IN THE WILDCATS

PROGRAM HISTORY.

SHE COULD HAVE GONE TO SOME

BIG-TIME TRACK & FIELD SCHOOLS

AND GOTTEN AN EDUCATION, BUT

SHE DECIDED TO GO TO UNH.

WHEN YOU LOOK AT HER

BACKGROUND, TO GET TO WHERE

SHE IS RIGHT NOW, IT SAYS A

LOT ABOUT ALL OF THE WORK THAT

SHE HAS REALLY PUT IN.

>> DO WE KNOW WHAT EXACTLY SHE

WOULD BE RUNNING IF SHE WERE

TO MAKE THE OLYMPICS?

>> NOT YET.

LIKE I SAID, SHE IS GOING TO

HAVE TO -- HER AND HER COACH

HAVE GONE BACK AND FORTH,

COULD BE THE 1500, COULD BE

THE 3000, BUT AGAIN, THAT WILL

BE WHAT THE OUTDOOR SEASON IS

FOR.

>> WHERE DOES THIS RANK IN THE

ACCOMPLISHMENTS OF VERMONT

ATHLETES?

>> YOU KNOW, WE'VE HAD A LOT

OF TERRIFIC VERMONT ATHLETES,

ESPECIALLY IN THE WINTER

SPORTS, RIGHT?

THIS IS KIND OF A RARITY FOR

US WITH THE WARMER WEATHER

SPORTS.

AND, YOU KNOW, LEAH DAVIDSON,

OF COURSE, MOUNTAIN BIKING,

ALWAYS BEEN A NAME WE'VE

HEARD, WITH THE OLYMPIC GAMES,

ANDREW WEEDING FROM NORWICH,

VERMONT, BEEN AN OLYMPIAN,

MIMD L DISTANCE RUB -- MIDDLE

DISTAN TANS RUNNER.

NONE OF THOSE FOLKS HAVE SET

AN AMERICAN RECORD.

WHEN YOU CONSIDER ALL THE BIG

NAMES THAT ARE OUT THERE, AND

THE FACT THAT SHE DID IT BY

FOUR SECONDS, BREAKING A

37-YEAR-OLD RECORD.

THAT'S MAJOR.

>> YEAH.

I CAN'T IMAGINE JUST THAT FACT

ALONE.

SO WHAT IS NEXT FORELLE EL?

HAS SHE LEFT VERMONT YET?

>> NO, SHE'S LEAVING ON

MONDAY, HEADING DOWN TO

BOSTON.

THAT'S WHERE HER TRAINING HAS

BEEN WITH NEW BALANCE, AND HER

TEAMMATES.

DURING THE INDOOR SEASON SHE

WAS TRAINING IN ARIZONA, JUST,

YOU KNOW, OBVIOUSLY WITH THE

CLIMATE AND ELEVATION AND

STUFF LIKE THAT.

>> YES.

>> NOW SHE WILL BE IN BOSTON,

AND THEN THE END OF THE

SEASON, U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS AT

THE END OF JUNE IN EUGENE,

OREGON, AT HAYWARD FIELD, A

PLACE SHE KNOWS VERY WELL, AND

BEAUTIFUL, BEAUTIFUL SITE OUT

THERE TO RUN.

HOPEFULLY SETS UP WELL FOR

HER.

>> YEAH.

WE SAW HER RUNNING OUTSIDE,

YOU KNOW, GETTING THAT SHOT OF

HER RUN BEING.

I'M SURE IT IS A LITTLE

DIFFERENT THAN WHAT SHE'S USED

TO RUNNING.

>> YES.

THAT'S HER NEW HOME, IT WAS

COLD AND WINDY THIS MORNING,

BUT THAT MORNING, AND SHE WAS

VERY PATIENT WITH US, GETTING

SOME VIDEO OF HER.

BUT SHE'S FAST.

EVEN WHEN SHE'S JUST WARMING

UP ON A TRAINING RUN, SHE'S

FAST.

>> YEAH, TO KEEP UP WITH HER.

>> IT WAS SOMETHING.

AND YOU ALWAYS HAD TO KEEP

YOUR EYE ON HER, BECAUSE SHE

COULD JUST RUN OUT OF FRAME,

THAT'S HOW FAST SHE WAS.

>> SCOTT FLEISHMAN, APPRECIATE

YOU JOINING US THIS MORNING.

A BUSY MORNING ON CHANNEL 3

NEWS COMING UP.

SO LOOKING FORWARD TO THAT.

>> YEAH.

A GREAT STORY ON A WATERCOLOR

ARTIST, ONE OF HIS WORKS HAS

BEEN SELECTED FOR A HUGE SHOW

IN NEW YORK CITY.

SO WE WILL HEAR FROM HIM.

>> LOOKING FORWARD TO THAT.

THANK YOU, SCOTT.

STILL TO COME, WE SIT IS DOWN

WITH VERMONT'S FUN LICK SAFETY

COMMISSIONER AND -- PUBLIC

SAFETY COMMISSIONER AND ASK

WHAT'S NEXT FOR THE STATE'S

LARGEST POLICE FORCE AND THE

BEST HIRING PRACTICES FOR

DEPARTMENTS ACROSS THE STATE.

>>> MICHAEL SCHIRLING WORE

MANY HATS THROUGHOUT HIS

CAREER.

WORKED AT BURLINGTON POLICE

DEPARTMENT 25 YEARS AND SERVED

AS CHIEF BETWEEN 2008 AND

2015.

BEFORE HIS CURRENT ROLE, HE

WAS VERMONT'S COMMERCE

SECRETARY.

NOW COMMISSIONER SCHIRLING IS

LEADING THE STATE'S PUBLIC

SAFETY DEPARTMENT, WHICH

INCLUDES THE VERMONT STATE

POLICE, DEPARTMENT OF

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT, AND THE

DIVISION OF FIRE SAFETY,

AMONGST OTHER IMPORTANT STATE

RESOURCES.

COMMISSIONER SCHIRLING JOINS

US NOW THIS MORNING.

THANK YOU FOR BEING HERE.

>> THANKS FOR HAVING ME.

>> NOW, YOU'VE BEEN IN THIS

ROLE FOR JUST ABOUT SIX MONTHS

NOW.

HOW HAVE YOU ACCLIMATED TO

THIS POSITION?

>> IT WAS INCREDIBLY HELPFUL

TO HAVE BEEN IN STATE

GOVERNMENT PRIOR TO COMING TO

PUBLIC SAFETY, SO IT'S BEEN A

LITTLE EASIER TRANSITION THAN

COMING IN IN JANUARY WITH THE

NEW ADMINISTRATION, NEW

LEGISLATURE AND HAVING TO

LEARN THE BUDGETING PROCESS

AND GET RIGHT INTO THE

LEGISLATIVE PROCESS AT THE

SAME TIME.

SO SEPTEMBER TRANSITION, AND

AFTER HAVING SPENT SOME TIME

IN STATE GOVERNMENT, IT'S BEEN

GOOD.

>> VERY GOOD.

WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE ARE SOME

OF THE BIGGER CHALLENGES?

I KNOW YOU HAVEN'T BEEN THERE

A YEAR YET.

I'M SURE THERE'S SOME SORT OF

CHALLENGES THAT THE DEPARTMENT

MAY BE FACING.

>> SURE.

WE'VE BEEN TALKING ABOUT THIS

A LOT OVER THE LAST FEW

MONTHS, THE OPERATIONS OF THE

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY,

AND PUBLIC SAFETY OPERATIONS

IN GENERAL AROUND VERMONT WORK

EXCEPTIONATELY WELL.

SO I SPEND VERY LITTLE TIME

TALKING WITH OUR DIVISION

DIRECTORS OR OTHERS AROUND,

YOU KNOW, WHAT'S HAPPENING ON

THE STREET ON A DAY-TO-DAY

BASIS.

THAT WORKS IP CREDIBLY WELL.

-- IP CREDIBLY WELL.

IT WORKS WELL DESPITE THE FACT

THAT WE HAVE A VARIETY OF

CHALLENGES IN FOUNDATIONAL

SYSTEMS THAT FOR ALL OF THAT

WORK, FROM INFORMATION

TECHNOLOGY, TO FACILITIES, TO

SOME OF THE HISTORIC WAYS THAT

WE BUDGET.

WE ARE WORKING PRETTY HARD TO

MODERNIZE THAT SUBSTRUCTURE,

THAT'S KIND OF TRANSPARENT TO

THE FOLKS THAT RECEIVE THE

SERVICES, BUT HOPEFULLY THAT

WILL LEAD TO ENHANCEMENT OF

SERVICES, MORE RAW ABILITY AND

CONSISTENT OUTCOMES ACROSS THE

STATE AS WE WORK TO MODERNIZE

THOSE THINGS.

>> IS THAT REQUESTS THAT YOU

NEED TO MAKE TO THE

LEGISLATURE TO GET THOSE

CHANGES, OR IS THAT MORE

INTERNAL?

>> MOST OF IT IS IP TERM,

WORKING WITH -- INTERNAL,

WORKING WITH THE LEGISLATURE

ON A COUPLE COMPONENTS OF THE

MODERNIZATION STRATEGY.

FOR THE MOST PART, IT'S REALLY

INTERNAL STRUCTURAL THINGS.

>> OKAY.

AND IT IS NO SECRET VERMONT

HAS STRUGGLED TO ATTRACT YOUNG

PEOPLE AND WORKERS IN GENERAL

TO THE STATE.

STATE POLICE HAVE SAID

RECRUITING IS A CHALLENGE.

WHY DO YOU BELIEVE IT HAS BEEN

SUCH A CHALLENGE?

>> WE'VE GOT A VARIETY OF

THINGS THAT SORT OF CONSPIRE

AGAINST US, BOTH IN LAW

ENFORCEMENT, AND IN PUBLIC

SAFETY, MORE GENERALLY

NATIONWIDE, AND ALSO IN

VERMONT, AND ANY STATE THAT'S

A LITTLE MORE RURAL, IT'S NO

SECRET THAT OVER THE LAST

SEVERAL YEARS THE MIGRATION OF

POPULATION HAS SORT OF

AGGREGATED TOOR TOWARDS LARGER

MUNICIPALITIES AND CITIES.

RURAL AREAS ARE SHRINKING.

VERMONT IS NOT IMMUNE TO THAT.

OUR DEMOGRAPHICS OUR LARGEST

CHALLENGE, ECONOMICALLY AND

FROM A WORKFORCE PERSPECTIVE,

THOSE TWO THINGS ARE

CONNECTED.

AND THE CHALLENGES WE FACE AND

THE STATE POLICE ARE FACING,

BY MUNICIPAL AGENCIES ALL OVER

VERMONT, NOT JUST LAW

ENFORCEMENT AND FIRE SERVICE

AND AMBULANCE SERVICES, WE'VE

HAD AMBULANCE SERVICES CLOSE,

WE HAVE HAD FIRE FOLKS THAT

ARE HAVING DIFFICULTY STAFFING

TRUCKS AND GETTING TO CALLS IN

THE SAME WAY WE'RE HAVING

CHALLENGES IN LAW ENFORCEMENT.

SO SOME OF IT IS DEMOGRAPHICS,

SOME THE COMPETITIVE LABOR

MARKETS.

SO AS A RESULT OF THOSE

DEMOGRAPHICS AND SHRINKING

WORKFORCE, FOLKS HAVE MORE

OPTIONS THAN THEY HAVE

HISTORICALLY HAD, AND THEN

FINALLY, THE NATIONAL

NARRATIVE ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

IN PARTICULAR, LESS IMPACTFUL

IN THE FIRE SERVICE AND EMS,

BUT THE NATIONAL NARRATIVE ON

LAW ENFORCEMENT HAS BEEN A BIT

OF A CHALLENGE TO GET PEOPLE

TO COME IN.

THAT'S AN ADDED COMPLEXITY OF

ALL THIS.

>> THE STATE POLICE, OBVIOUSLY

THE LARGEST DEPARTMENT IN THE

STATE.

IS THERE WAYS OR ARE WE

ADDRESSING, YOU KNOW, THE

STACHG CHALLENGES WITHIN

THE -- STAFFING CHALLENGES

WITHIN THE DEPARTMENT?

>> WE ARE.

WE ARE LOOKING AT A VARIETY OF

CREATIVE ALTERNATIVES, AND

REALLY EVERYTHING IS ON THE

TABLE.

WE ARE LOOKING AT TRAINING

MODELS, WE ARE LOOKING AT THE

RECRUITMENT METHODOLOGY, HOW

WE'RE DOING THE MESSAGING,

WE'VE ENGAGED THE FOLKS AT

TOURISM AND MARKETING FROM THE

AGENCY I CAME FROM IN COMMERCE

TO LOOK AT DIFFERENT WAYS TO

TARGET AUDIENCES THAT MIGHT BE

INTERESTED IN THE PUBLIC

SAFETY CAREER.

WE'RE THINKING MORE BROADLY

ABOUT HOW TO RECRUIT, AND

REALLY LOOKING AT RECRUITING

TO PUBLIC SAFETY IN GENERAL.

THE IDEA BEING IF YOU HAVE

SOMEBODY WHO HAS A SERVICE

ORIENTATION, YOU CAN GET THEM,

YOU KNOW, EARLIER ON, MAYBE AS

A HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT, AS A

CADET IN A LOCAL FIRE

DEPARTMENT OR A JUNIOR MEMBER

ON A RESCUE SQUAD, THAT LEADS

IT A PUBLIC SAFETY CAREER AND

FILLS POSITIONS ACROSS ALL OF

THE DISCIPLINES.

SO IT'S REALLY A

MULTI-FACETTED APPROACH.

HOW DO WE TELL OUR STORY

BETTER, HOW DO WE TARGET, AND

HOW DO WE GET PEOPLE IN THE

DOOR OF A PUBLIC SAFETY CAREER

IN GENERAL.

AND HOPEFULLY THAT WILL YIELD

DIFFERENT RESULTS THAN WE'VE

HAD IN THE PAST.

>> AS A FORMER POLICE CHIEF

WITH SOME EXPERIENCE IN THE

HIRING PROCESS, WHAT IS THAT

HIRING PROCESS, I DON'T KNOW

HOW MUCH YOU DO WITHIN THE

STATE POLICE, BUT WHAT IS THAT

LIKE, AND HOW DO YOU AVOID

HIRING, YOU KNOW, MAYBE SOME

OFFICERS WITH PREVIOUS

CRIMINAL HISTORY, SOME SORT OF

RECORD.

HOW DO YOU AVOID THINGS LIKE

THAT?

>> IT'S THE MOST ROBUST HIRING

PROCESS THAT EXISTS ANYWHERE

IN THE COUNTRY.

IN VERMONT, LAW ENFORCEMENT IN

PARTICULAR, I CAN'T SPEAK IT

ALL LAW ENFORCEMENT, BUT THERE

ARE MULTIPLE SYSTEMS OF CHECKS

AND BALANCES.

HIRING IS THE MOST IMPORTANT

THING WE DO TO ENSURE WE ARE

PUTTING OUT A GOOD PRODUCT.

WE HAVE TO HAVE THE RIGHT

PEOPLE.

IT STARTS WITH AN INITIAL

APTITUDE TESTING, SO THAT

DOESN'T REALLY WEED OUT FOLKS

THAT MIGHT HAVE OTHER ISSUES,

BUT IT CREATES THAT BASE OF

APTITUDE, AND THEN IT GOES

INTO EVERYTHING FROM WHAT WE

CALL PRE-EMPLOYMENT HISTORY

THAT THEY HAVE TO FILL OUT,

WHICH IS A FAIRLY LARGE

DOCUMENT.

IT IS NOT A RESUMÉ, IT IS

SETTING UP FOR A BACKGROUND

INVESTIGATION.

THEY HAVE TO GO THROUGH A

POLYGRAPH EXAMINATION TO CHECK

THE ANSWERS TO THAT, THEY HAVE

TO BE INTERVIEWED BY A PANEL

WHERE WE EXPLORE THINGS THAT

ARE IN THEIR BACKGROUND.

ALL OF THOSE THINGS SORT OF

STACK UP TO ENSURE THAT WE ARE

GETTING THE RIGHT PEOPLE IN

THE DOOR.

IT'S AS RIGOROUS AS IT CAN BE.

>> MORE OFTEN THAN NOT, YOU

KNOW, ONE BAD CANDIDATE CAN

REALLY AFFECT THE WHOLE

DEPARTMENT.

>> THAT'S TRUE.

THE -- WHEN A LAW ENFORCEMENT

OFFICER IN PARTICULAR HAS A

MISSTEP OR MAKES A MISTAKE, IT

IS FRONT PAGE NEWS.

INTERESTINGLY, HAVING COME

FROM AN AGENCY OF COMMERCE,

YOU KNOW, THE ERROR RATE IS

THE SAME, BUT THE IMPACT OF

THOSE ERRORS IS DIFFERENT WHEN

YOU'RE IN A POLICING

ENVIRONMENT.

SO THE SCRUTINY IS MUCH

HIGHER, THE IMPACT IS MUCH

MORE SUBSTANTIAL.

BUT WE EMPLOY PEOPLE, AT THE

END OF THE DAY, SO IT REALLY

IS, IT IS A BALANCING ACT.

AND THAT'S, YOU KNOW, IF I

HAVE ONE HOPE AROUND THE WAY

THE NARRATIVE EVOLVES IS THAT

THERE IS A RECOGNITION THAT WE

EMPLOY HUMANS WHO ARE GOING TO

MAKE MISTAKES, AND THEY ARE

PART OF OUR ORGANIZATIONS, AND

THEY ARE PART OF OUR

COMMUNITIES, AND WE'VE GOT TO

FIND WAYS TO ACHIEVE A BETTER

BALANCE OF -- THE REQUISITE

ACCOUNTABILITY, WHICH IS

INCREDIBLY IMPORTANT GIVEN THE

NATURE OF THE JOB, BUT WE'VE

GOT TO SUPPORT THEM WHEN THOSE

MISTAKES ARE NOT CATASTROPHIC,

BECAUSE THAT'S JUST THE NATURE

OF HUMAN EXISTENCE.

THE MOMENT WE FIND A WAY TO DO

THIS WITH ARTIFICIAL

INTELLIGENCE AND ROBOTS, WE

WON'T HAVE THOSE MISTAKES, BUT

EXCEPT FOR THE ONES WE MAKE IN

PROVE GARAGE THOSE ROBOTS.

-- PROGRAMMING THOSE ROBOTS.

THAT'S NOT GOING TO HAPPEN.

SO IT IS A HUMAN ENDEAVOR.

>> COMMISSIONER SCHIRLING,

THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR YOUR

TIME THIS MORNING.

>> THANKS FOR HAVING ME.

>>> THANK YOU FOR JOINING US

TODAY ON "YOU CAN QUOTE ME"

THIS MORNING.

STAY RIGHT HERE ON CHANNEL 3,

SCOTT FLEISHMAN HAS YOUR

MORNING NEWS, AND I WILL BE

BACK LATER TONIGHT WITH YOUR

NEWS STARTING AT 6:00.

HAVE A GREAT SUNDAY.

Captioning provided by

Caption Associates, LLC

captionassociates.com