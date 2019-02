YCQM Feb. 24, 2019

CAPTIONING PROVIDED BY

>> Announcer: FROM WCAX, THIS IS

"YOU CAN QUOTE ME."

>> Darren: GOOD MORNING,

I'M NEAL GOSWAMI AND THIS IS

"YOU CAN QUOTE ME."

OUR TOP STORY, BERNIE SANDERS

TRIES AGAIN.

THE 2016 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE

SAYS HE'S RUNNING IN 2020.

AND SAYS THIS TIME, HE'S GOING

TO WIN.

MIDDLEBURY COLLEGE POLITICAL

SCIENTIST MATT DICKINSON JOINS

ME TO TALK ABOUT THE RACE.

ITS SPEAK WITH SENATOR PATRICK

LEAHY TO DISCUSS THE PRESIDENT'S

EMERGENCY DECLARATION, THE

MUELLER INVESTIGATION AND THE

GREEN NEW DEAL.

AND A BIG HOLLYWOOD STAR COMES

TO VERMONT TO RAISE AWARENESS

ABOUT EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION.

OUR CAT VIGLIENZONI TALKS WITH

JENNIFER GARNER AND LOOKS AT

WHAT VERMONT IS DOING WELL AND

WHERE IT NEEDS TO IMPROVE.

SENATOR BERNIE SANDERS

OFFICIALLY THREW HIS HAT IN THE

RING FOR PRESIDENT.

HERE'S MORE ON HIS TUESDAY

ANNOUNCEMENT.

BERNIE SANDERS SAYS 2020 WILL BE

DIFFERENT FOR HIM BECAUSE THIS

TIME, HE'LL WIN.

>> Sanders: TOGETHER, YOU AND I

AND OUR 2016 CAMPAIGN BEGAN THE

POLITICAL REVOLUTION.

NOW, IT IS TIME TO COMPLETE THAT

REVOLUTION AND IMPLEMENT THE

VISION THAT WE FOUGHT FOR.

>> Neal: BUT SOME THINGS AREN'T

CHANGING, LIKE THE SENATOR'S

MESSAGE.

IN A 10-MINUTE VIDEO RELEASED

FOR SUPPORTERS TUESDAY, HE LAID

OUT FAMILIAR THEMES.

>> Sanders: OUR CAMPAIGN IS

ABOUT TRANSFORMING OUR COUNTRY

AND CREATING A GOVERNMENT BASED

ON THE PRINCIPLES OF ECONOMIC,

SOCIAL, RACIAL, AND

ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE.

>> Neal: OTHER CANDIDACIES NOW

SOUND A LOT LIKE SANDERS, BUT

MIDDLEBURY COLLEGE POLITICAL

SCIENCE PROFESSOR MATT DICKINSON

SAYS SANDERS HAS SOMETHING

EXTRA.

>> NOBODY IS GOING TO SAY IT

BETTER THAN BERNIE AND IT'S A

REMINDER THAT HE HAS A STRONG

ACE IN THE HOLE, WHICH IS

AUTHENTICITY.

>> Neal: ON THE OTHER HAND, HE

SAYS VOTERS HAVE PLENTY OF

YOUNGER AND MORE DIVERSE OPTIONS

TO CHOOSE FROM.

>> THE EXCITEMENT HE GENERATED

IN 2016, IT'S UNCLEAR WHETHER

THE SAME TYPE OF DYNAMICS ARE AT

PLAY HERE.

>> Neal: IN THE 2016 RACE,

SANDERS STRUGGLED TO EXPAND HIS

BASE OF SUPPORT.

DICKINSON SAYS IT'S NOT CLEAR IF

SANDERS HAS SOLVED THAT PROBLEM

YET.

>> 2020, THE EXPECTATIONS ARE

GOING TO BE HIGHER, THE

COMPETITION IS GOING TO BE MORE

FORMIDABLE FOR HIS PARTICULAR

MESSAGE AND HE HAS NOT YET SHOWN

EVIDENCE HE CAN BROADEN HIS

COALITION BEYOND THE SORT OF

ANGRY WHITE ECONOMICS.

>> Neal: SANDERS IS TAKING ON

THE DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY, BUT HE

ALREADY HAS HIS SIGHTS ON

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, ISSUING

A BLISTERING CRITIQUE TUESDAY.

>> Sanders: WE ARE RUNNING

AGAINST A PRESIDENT WHO IS A

PATHOLOGICAL LIAR, A FRAUD A

RACIST A SEXIST, A XENOPHOBE AND

SOMEONE UNDERMINING AMERICAN

DEMOCRACY.

>> Neal: SENATOR SANDERS JOINS A

CROWDED FIELD OF DEMOCRATIC

HOPEFULS.

HE SAT DOWN WITH CBS THIS

MORNING'S JOHN DICKERSON TO

EXPLAIN WHY HE THINKS HE'LL WIN

THIS TIME AROUND.

>> Reporter: BERNIE SANDERS HAS

MADE IT OFFICIAL.

>> Sanders: I'M BERNIE

SANDERSING I'M RUNNING FOR

PRESIDENT.

>> Reporter: THE INDEPENDENT

SENATOR FROM VERMONT SAYS HIS

2020 CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT WILL

BE A CONTINUATION OF HIS 2016

RUN WHEN HE MOUNTED A

SIGNIFICANT CHALLENGE TO THE

DEMOCRATIC ESTABLISHMENT.

>> Sanders: IN 2016, MANY OF THE

IDEAS THAT I TALKED ABOUT, ALL

OF THOSE IDEAS AND MANY MORE ARE

NOW PART OF THE POLITICAL

MAINSTREAM.

>> Reporter: IN AN INTERVIEW

WITH CBS THIS MORNING'S JOHN

DICKERSON, THE 77-YEAR-OLD

PROGRESSIVE SAYS HE'S OKAY IF

PEOPLE CALL HIM A RADICAL.

>> Sanders: I BELIEVE THAT

PEOPLE ARE INHERENTLY ENTITLED

TO HEALTHCARE.

I BELIEVE PEOPLE ARE ENTITLED TO

GET THE BEST EDUCATION THEY CAN.

>> Reporter: SANDERS BECOMES THE

TENTH CANDIDATE OFFICIALLY VYING

FOR THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION.

FELLOW SENATORS CORY BOOKER,

KAMALA HARRIS, AMY KLOBUCHAR AND

ELIZABETH WARREN HAVE ALL

LAUNCHED CAMPAIGNS.

SANDERS SAYS HE CONSIDERS MANY

OF HIS COMPETITORS HERE IN THE

SENATE AS FRIENDS, BUT IT'S

REMAINS TO BE SEEN WHETHER HE

CAN STAND OUT IN SUCH A CROWDED

FIELD OF CANDIDATES.

>> Pres. Trump: PERSONALLY, I

THINK HE MISSED HIS TIME, BUT I

LIKE BERNIE.

>> Reporter: PRESIDENT TRUMP

WEIGHED IN ON SANDERS'

ANNOUNCEMENT, SAYING HE EVEN

BELIEVES THEY SHARE SOME VIEWS.

>> Pres. Trump: ON TRADE, HE

SORT OF WOULD AGREE ON TRADE.

I'M BEING VERY TOUGH ON TRADE.

HE WAS TOUGH ON TRADE, BUT THE

PROBLEM IS, HE DOESN'T KNOW WHAT

TO DO IT.

WE'RE DOING SOMETHING VERY

SPECTACULAR ON TRADE.

>> Reporter: SANDERS HAS BEEN A

CRITIC OF NAFTA AND TRADE DEALS

WITH CHINA.

>> Neal: AND MATT DICK CONSON

JOINS ME NOW IN THE STUDIO.

WELCOME.

I WANT TO FIRST POINT OUT THAT

THREE OR FOUR WEEKS AGO, WE WERE

ON A SHOW HERE AT CHANNEL 3 AND

WE BOTH PREDICTED HE WOULD NOT

RUN, SO THAT CROW TASTES PRETTY

GOOD, I GUESS.

>> YOU HAD TO POINT THAT OUT.

>> Neal: WELL, VIEWERS SHOULD

KNOW.

WHY DO YOU THINK THE SENATOR IS

RUNNING?

WHAT IS IT HE SEE ON THE

POLITICAL LANDSCAPE?

>> I THINK IN THE END, HE SAID

ALL ALONG HE WOULD RUN IF HE HAD

THE BEST CHANCE TO BEAT TRUMP.

HE'S CONVINCED HIMSELF THAT'S

TRUE.

WE MIGHT ARGUE WHETHER THAT'S

MOSTLY HIS EGO TALKING, BUT I

THINK HE SINCERELY BELIEVES THAT

HIS PLEDGE IS THE MOST IMPORTANT

MESSAGE -- HIS MESSAGE IS THE

MOST IMPORTANT MESSAGE LOOKING

AHEAD AND NOW THE REST OF

DEMOCRATIC FIELD, A SIGNIFICANT

NUMBER HAVE ADOPTED PORTIONS OF

THAT MESSAGE, IT REINFORCES THE

IDEA THAT HE IS REALLY BEST

SITUATED TO TALK ABOUT A MESSAGE

THAT HE'S BEEN ARTICULATING FOR

20 YEARS.

THE OTHER QUICK INCIDENT I WOULD

MENTION IS I THINK HE DOESN'T

TRUST THE TWO MAIN PRIL PARTIES

TO BE -- POLITICAL PARTIES TO BE

LEGITIMATE TORCH BEARERS FOR THE

PROGRESSIVE DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST

MODEL, SO I THINK THERE'S A

LITTLE BIT OF SUSPICION ABOUT

THOSE OTHER PEOPLE THAT ARE

JOHNNY-COME-LATELY TO THE TABLE.

>> Neal: SURE.

HERE'S WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR.

IN THE FIRST 24 HOURS OF HIS

TUESDAY ANNOUNCEMENT, HE HAULED

IN $6 MILLION.

WHAT DOES THAT TELL YOU ABOUT

HIS CHANCES?

IT.

>> TELLS ME EVEN IF HE STUMBLES

OUT OF THE GATE OR IN SUBSEQUENT

RACES, HE HAS ENOUGH FUNDING TO

STAY IN THAT RACE AND WE SAW

THAT IN 2016, EVEN THOUGH VERY

EARLY ON, MOST OF US THOUGHT HIS

CHANCES OF WINNING WEREN'T VERY

GOOD.

HE WAS AN I BELIEVE TO RAISE

ENOUGH MONEY TO REMAIN A

CREDIBLE CHALLENGER ALMOST TO

THE END OF THE RACE.

AND SO WITH THAT TYPE OF

FUNDRAISING ABILITY, AND

REMEMBER, MOST OF THESE PEOPLE

ARE GOING TO BE REPEAT DONORS.

SOME OF THEM SIGNED UP FOR

MONTHLY CONTRIBUTIONS.

>> Neal: THAT'S HIS BREAD AND

BUTTER, THE SMALL DONORS WHO

KEEP GIVING.

>> ABSOLUTELY.

AND THAT'S A SIGN, NOT SO MUCH A

SIGN OF GRASSROOTS SUPPORT

BECAUSE REMEMBER ONLY ABOUT 10%

OF PEOPLE GIVE MONEY, BUT IT'S A

SIGN OF COMMITTED SUPPORT.

HE HAS ENOUGH CORE SUPPORTERS

THERE THAT HE'S IN IT FOR THE

LONG HAUL.

>> Neal: THERE'S SO MANY

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES ALREADY

AND MANY OF THEM ARE ON THE

PROGRESSIVE SIDE OF THE PARTY.

IS THIS FUNDRAISING PROWESS

SUSTAINABLE THROUGH THE PRIMARY?

>> THAT'S A GREAT QUESTION.

IF IT TURNS OUT HE DOES STUMBLE,

THERE'S OTHER CANDIDATES WHO WE

THINK FOR OTHER REASONS MIGHT

ATTRACT MORE SUPPORT AND DOES

THAT CORE STAY WITH HIM?

IT'S HARD TO TELL.

WE'LL HAVE TO SEE.

>> Neal: WE MENTIONED A LOT OF

CANDIDATES IFS WHAT ARE THE

EARLY CHALLENGES YOU SEE FACING

SENATOR SANDERS NOW THAT HE'S

ACTUALLY IN THE RACE?

>> IT'S DIFFERENTIATING HIMSELF

FROM ANOTHER FIELD, IN CONTRAST

TO 2016 WHERE HIS OPPONENT WAS

VIEWED AS PART OF THE

ESTABLISHMENT AND HIS MESSAGE

WAS DISTINCT, HE HAS SEVERAL

OPPONENTS WHO ARE ARTICULATING

THE SAME MESSAGE, SO HE HAS TO

BE ABLE TO MAKE THE CASE THAT

HE'S BETTER ON OTHER DIMENSIONS

AND HERE'S WHERE I THINK AGE AND

HIS RACE, FRANKLY, COMES INTO

PLAY IN A RACE WHERE YOU HAVE

STRONG WOMEN CANDIDATES, STRONG

CANDIDATES OF COLOR, AND YOU

HAVE THIS 79-YEAR-OLD GUY, OR

77, BUT HE'LL BE 79 IF HE WINS,

WHO REPRESENTS A PORTION OF THE

DEMOCRATIC PARTY THAT IN MANY

RESPECTS IS A MINORITY.

>> Neal: LOTS OF SENATORS IN

THIS RACE ALREADY.

ELIZABETH WARREN, AMY KLOBUCHAR,

KAMALA HARRIS, CORY BOOKER.

ANY OF THOSE PARTICULAR

CANDIDATES DO YOU THINK THERE

WILL BE A MAIN CHALLENGE FOR THE

SENATOR?

>> THE ONE THING THAT I THINK

SENATOR SANDERS HAS GOING FOR

HIMSELF IS HIS AUTHENTICITY AS I

MENTIONED IN A PREVIOUS

INTERVIEW WITH YOU, AND THERE

ARE A COUPLE OF OTHER

PROGRESSIVE CANDIDATES WHO HAVE

LONG BEEN SORT OF ASSOCIATED

WITH THOSE VIEWS.

I THINK ELIZABETH WARREN AND

SHERROD BROWN, THE SENATOR FROM

OHIO IF HE GETS IN THE RACE,

BOTH OF THEM ARE LEGITIMATE

PROGRESSIVES.

THE OTHER CANDIDATES I THINK,

KAMALA HARRIS AND CORY BOOKER

AND AMY KLOBUCHAR, EVEN KIRSTEN

GILLIBRAND, I THINK THERE'S SOME

QUESTIONS ABOUT WHETHER THEY'RE

REPOSITIONING THEMSELVES

STRATEGICALLY BECAUSE THAT'S

WHERE THE VOTES ARE AS OPPOSED

TO WHERE THEIR BELIEFS ARE.

>> Neal: ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT

THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY, AT LEAST

THOSE RUNNING FOR PARTY, HAVE

MOVED SO FAR AWAY FROM THE

CENTER AND TO WHERE SENATOR

SANDY IS?

>> THAT'S AN INTERESTING DYNAMIC

BECAUSE AS YOU KNOW, THE CENTER

OF GRAVITY WHEN IT COMES TO THE

DONOR BASE IS FARTHER LEFT THAN

JOE AND JANE SIX-PACK DONOR.

WE SAW THIS HAPPEN IN 2016 WHERE

HIS MESSAGE FORCED HILLARY

CLINTON TO CHANGE HER VIEWS ON

THINGS LIKE TRADE POLICY.

YOU HAVE TO DO THAT TO WIN THE

DEMOCRATIC ACTIVISTS IN THE

BASE.

OF COURSE, IT DOES RUN THE RISK

WHEN YOU REPOSITION FOR THE

GENERAL ELECTION, ASSUMING YOU

GET THE NOMINATION, THAT YOU'RE

TOO FAR OUT OF THE MAINSTREAM.

WHEN KAMALA HARRIS, FOR

INSTANCE, MOVES TO EMBRACE

MEDICARE FOR ALL AND THAT MEANS

GIVING UP YOUR PRIVATE HEALTH

INSURANCE, SO BE IT, I'M NOT

SURE HOW THAT'S GOING TO PLAY.

>> Neal: WE HAVE ALL THESE

DEMOCRATS IN THE RACE, BUT LET'S

NOT FORGET THEY'RE ALL VYING FOR

THE OPPORTUNITY TO RUN AGAINST

PRESIDENT TRUMP.

HOW MUCH DOES SENATOR SANDERS

NEED TO FOCUS ON HIS PRIMARY

OPPONENTS AND HOW MUCH ON

RUNNING AGAINST THE PRESIDENT?

>> THAT'S ALWAYS IMPORTANT.

THE GREAT THING ABOUT RUNNING

AGAINST DONALD TRUMP IS IT

ENERGIZES YOUR BASE.

I THINK PART OF THE PROBLEM THAT

CLINTON AND SANDERS HAD IN 2016

THEY WERE RUNNING AGAINST EACH

OTHER WITH THE ASSUMPTION THAT

WHOEVER WAS NOMINATED WAS GOING

TO WIN.

THIS TIME IT'S NOT CLEAR.

YOU WANT TO ANGLE THAT CARROT

OUT THERE NO MATTER WHAT YOUR

NEGLIGENT IS.

WE HAVE A SERIES OF PRIMARIES

UNFOLDING HERE AND IN EACH OF

THOSE PRIMARIES, YOU MIGHT ARGUE

THERE'S SOMEBODY OTHER THAN

SANDERS WHO'S GOING TO ATTRACT A

LOT OF SUPPORT, SO HE CAN'T LOSE

SIGHT OF THE IMMEDIATE GOAL,

WHICH IS TO WIN THE NOMINATION.

>> Neal: I WANT TO REWIND BACK

TO 2016.

MARTIN O'NALLEY WAS IN THE RACE,

FORMER MARYLAND GOVERNOR, BUT

REALLY NOT A FACTOR, SO IT WAS

SORT OF SENATOR SANDERS VERSUS

HILLARY CLINTON.

THAT'S NOT THE CASE THIS YEAR.

WHAT ARE THE CHALLENGES THAT

SENATOR SANDERS RAN INTO IN 2016

AND DO YOU FORESEE THEM AGAIN

THIS YEAR?

>> I THINK ONE OF THE CHALLENGES

HE ADMITTED TO IS HIS SUCCESS

CAUGHT HIM BY SURPRISE.

THEY HAD PLANNED TO WIN NEW

HAMPSHIRE AND COMPETE IN IOWA

AND THEY DID WELL, BUT HE DIDN'T

REALLY THINK ABOUT, BOY, I'VE

GOT THE MONEY, EVERYBODY ELSE IS

DROPPING OUT, MY MESSAGE IS

CATCHING FIRE, AND ORGANIZE

MALE, HOW DO I --

ORGANIZATIONALLY HOW DO I

BROADEN MY APPEAL TO AFRICAN

AMERICAN VOTERS IN SOUTH

CAROLINA OR LATINOS IN NEVADA.

I THINK THIS TIME AROUND, HE'S

GOING TO BE BETTER ORGANIZED AND

UNDERSTAND THE DYNAMICS, BUT THE

PROBLEM IS HE HAS A LOT OF

COMPETITION FOR THAT VOTING

POOL.

>> Neal: SO EARLY STATES, IOWA,

NEW HAMPSHIRE, SOUTH CAROLINA,

IF YOU CAN PUT YOUR PROGNOSTIC

INDICATOR HAT O WHAT DO YOU

THINK MIGHT BE OUT THERE FOR

THEM?

>> STARTING IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

GAVE HIM A BIG LIFT IN 2016.

HILLARY CLINTON SPENT A LOT OF

TIME THERE, AND YET HE TROUNCED

HER AS SORT OF THE FAVORITE SON

ACROSS THE RIVER.

ELIZABETH WARREN IS GOING TO

HAVE A STEAK FOR SOUTHERN NEW

HAMPSHIRE, SO I THINK BERNIE IS

GOING TO HAVE FORMIDABLE

COMPETITION RIGHT OUT THE GATE,

BUT EVEN GOING TO IOWA, THE IOWA

CAUCUSES, HE RAN A VERY

COMPETITIVE RACE THERE, BUT NOW

YOU HAVE AMY KLOBUCHAR JUST

NORTH STAKING A CLAIM THERE.

SOUTH CAROLINA IS GOING TO A

TEST ABOUT HIS ABILITY TO GET

AFRICAN AMERICANS.

>> Neal: THAT'S WHERE HE

STRUGGLED FOUR YEARS AGO.

>> AND WE HAVE SOMEBODY LIKE

KAMALA HARRIS MAKING AN APPEAL

TO THAT VOTING BLOC, SO VERY

EARLY ON, YEAR GOING TO GET A

TESS OF HIS VOTE GETTING

ABILITY.

IS HE EXPANDING HIS COALITION?

AND AGAIN, WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT

2016, IT'S ONE THING TO ATTRACT

THAT SORT OF ANGRY WHITE

ECONOMICALLY FOCUSED VOTER, BUT

THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY IS MUCH

LARGER THAN THAT.

WHEN YOU THINK OF INCLUSION, HE

THINKS ECONOMIC INCLUSION AND

THERE'S OTHER CANDIDATES SAYING

THERE'S A LOT OF OTHER I DID

MEGAPIXELst -- OTHER DIMENSIONS

OF INCLUSION.

>> Neal: THANKS FOR BEING HERE.

NEXT I TALK WITH SENATOR PATRICK

LEAHY, HIS THOUGHTS ON WHETHER

WE ALL GET TO SEE THE RESULTS OF

THE MUELLER INVESTIGATION.

>> Neal: WELCOME BACK TO "YOU

CAN QUOTE ME."

ON FRIDAY, I CAUGHT UP WITH

SENATOR PATRICK LEAHY TO DISCUSS

A RANGE OF TOPICS, INCLUDING

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP'S

EMERGENCY DECLARATION OVER THE

BORDER WALL HE WANTS.

SENATOR, THANKS SO MUCH FOR

JOINING US.

>> HAPPY TO BE WITH YOU, NEAL.

>> Neal: PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

HAS NOW ISSUED HIS MERGE

DECLARATION.

HE'D LIKE TO USE SOME FUNDS THAT

YOU AND OTHER PEOPLE IN CONGRESS

HAVE APPROPRIATED FOR OTHER

THINGS FOR HIS EMERGENCY WALL.

THAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN?

>> I THINK THERE'S GOING TO BE A

LOT OF RESISTANCE.

FOR EXAMPLE, A LOT OF THE

HOUSING FOR MILITARY FAMILIES

HAVE REAL PROBLEMS, MOLD, RATS,

ALL THOSE THINGS, AND THERE'S

MONEY IN THERE TO CLEAN UP SO

THAT OUR SOLDIERS AND THEIR

FAMILIES GET DECENT HOUSING.

YOU'RE GOING TO GO AND SAY I'LL

TAKE THAT FOR A WALL?

HE'S GOT PLENTY OF MONEY FOR

SECURITY.

EVERYBODY BELIEVES IN BORDER

SECURITY, BUT WE BELIEVE IN

SMART BORDER SECURITY.

IT'S NOT ONE SIZE FITS ALL.

THE CONGRESS HAS GIVEN BILLIONS

OF DOLLARS.

SPEND WHAT'S THERE, BUT DON'T

SAY THAT OUR MILITARY CAN'T HAVE

THE TRAINING THEY NEED, THE

EQUIPMENT THEY NEED.

YOU CAN'T DO THAT.

>> Neal: BUT THE U.S. HOUSE WILL

VOTE TUESDAY TO REJECT THAT

DECLARATION.

IT WILL THEN GO TO THE SENATE

WHERE IT'S EXPECTED TO PASS IN

THE U.S. HOUSE.

DO YOU THINK IT WILL PASS THE

SENATE?

>> I DON'T KNOW.

YOU KNOW, THE REPUBLICANS

CONTROL THE SENATE.

I THINK IT SHOULD BECAUSE WE'LL

WORK ON DECENT SPENDING.

I'LL GIVE YOU AN EXAMPLE.

IN DECEMBER, WE ACTUALLY HAD

MORE IN THE APPROPRIATIONS BILL

FOR THE WALL.

THE PRESIDENT VETOED THAT, SO WE

HAD A MONTH-LONG SHUTDOWN THAT

COST THE AMERICAN GOVERNMENT --

OR COST OUR ECONOMY, RATHER,

OVER $10 BILLION.

DEVASTATING THE LIVES OF

HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE,

AND THEN HE SIGNS A BILL THAT

HAS LESS MONEY FOR THE WALL.

SO I CAN'T QUITE FIGURE OUT WHY

HE WANTS TO MAKE A POLITICAL

STAKE THAT DAMAGES PEOPLE'S

LIVES.

>> Neal: SWITCHING TO YOUR OTHER

COMMITTEE, THE SENATE JUDICIARY

COMMITTEE, SPECIAL COUNSEL

ROBERT MUELLER IS REPORTEDLY

WRAPPING UP HIS INVESTIGATION.

QUESTIONS ABOUT WHETHER WHATEVER

HE HAS FOUND WILL BE MADE

AVAILABLE TO THE PUBLIC.

WHAT CANNER COMMITTEE DO TO

ENSURE THAT?

>> WELL, BOTH REPUBLICANS AND

DEMOCRATS, WE WANT IT TO BE

PUBLIC.

THERE'S A LOT OF RESPECT FOR BOB

MUELLER.

I HAVE A LOT OF RESPECT FOR HIM,

BUT AS A FORMER PROSECUTOR

MYSELF, I WANT TO KNOW WHAT'S IN

THERE.

I'M NOT PRE-JUDGING IT, BUT I

KNOW THAT HE'S GOING TO CROSS

EVERY T, DOT EVERY I, AND WE

SHOULD KNOW, THE AMERICAN PUBLIC

SHOULD KNOW.

WE DO KNOW THAT RUSSIA HAS TRIED

TO INFLUENCE OUR ELECTION, BUT

THEY'VE DONE IT IN OTHER

COUNTRIES.

I THINK ALL THE INFORMATION

SHOULD COME OUT TO HELP PROTECT

OUR ELECTIONS, BUT HELP OTHER

COUNTRIES PROTECT THEIR

ELECTIONS.

>> Neal: ARE YOU COVER THE THAT

THE PUBLIC -- CONFIDENT THAT THE

PUBLIC WILL GET TO SEE WHATEVER

ROBERT MUELLER HAS FOUND?

>> I'M GOING TO DO EGG POSSIBLE

TO MAKE SURE THE PUBLIC DOES SEE

IT.

I THINK THE PUBLIC SHOULD SEE

IT, THEY PAID FOR IT.

>> Neal: THANK YOU SO MUCH.

>>> JUST AHEAD, CAT VIGLIENZONI

JOINS ME, DIGGING INTO THE

NUMBERS ON EARLY CHILDHOOD

EDUCATION IN VERMONT.

WHAT SHE LEARNED NEXT.

>> Neal: STAR POWER IN

BURLINGTON LAST WEEK TO FOCUS ON

EARLY EDUCATION FOR KIDS.

>> WING.

>> Kyle: WING.

>> Kyle: SLEEPYHEAD.

>> Neal: THAT WAS ACTRESS

JENNIFER GARNER READING TO KIDS

AT ROBIN'S NEST IN BURLINGTON.

SHE WAS THERE TO SEE ONE EXAMPLE

OF VERMONT'S EARLY CHILDHOOD

EDUCATION PAM.

SHE'S AN ADVOCATE WITH SAVE THE

CHILDREN ACTION NETWORK WHICH

LOBBIES FOR OPPORTUNITIES FOR

CHILDREN.

THEY VISITED VERMONT BECAUSE

THEY SAY THE STATE IS A GOOD

EXAMPLE OF A BIPARTISAN FOCUS ON

THE ISSUE OF GETTING HIGH

QUALITY EDUCATION TO KIDS EARLY

IN LIFE.

>> VERMONT AS REAL LEADER,

THAT'S WHY I'M HERE.

I'M HERE TO CELEBRATE, TO

CELEBRATE SOMETHING HAPPENING

THAT'S RIGHT, WHICH IS THAT MOMS

GOING BACK TO WORK BECAUSE LORD

KNOWS WE NEED IT AND KIDS BEING

AT A HIGH QUALITY EARLY

CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENT SENIOR SO

THEY CAN HIT THE GROUND RUNNING

WHEN THEY START KINDERGARTEN.

>> Neal: GARNER ALSO HELD A

PUBLIC CONVERSATION AT THE ROXIE

IN BURLINGTON, FOCUSING ON EARLY

CHILDHOOD EDUCATION ISSUES.

THE EVENT TOUTED VERMONT AS A

SUCCESS STORY IN EARLY CHILDHOOD

EDUCATION.

CHANNEL 3'S CAT VIGLIENZONI

TAKES A CLOSER LOOK AT THAT AND

FOUND OUT WHERE THE STATE STILL

NEEDS TO MAKE PROGRESS.

>> THE POCKET WAS EMPTY.

>> Cat: THURSDAY MORNING,

CHILDREN AT ROBIN'S NEST

CHILDREN'S CENTER FARED AROUND

FOR A SPECIAL STORY TIME WITH

ACTRESS JENNIFER GARNER AND

VERMONT'S TOP LAWMAKERS?

>> WHAT COMES AFTER I, J, AND K?

>> Cat: WHILE NOT A PAGE TURNER,

THE EVENT WAS A RALLYING CRY FOR

MORE INVESTMENT IN EARLY

CHILDHOOD EDUCATION.

IT'S AN ISSUE THE REPUBLICAN

GOVERNOR AND DEMOCRATIC AND

PROGRESSIVE LEADERS IN THE HOUSE

AND SENATE HAVE FOUND COMMON

GROUND ON.

>> THE IMPACT IT HAS ON THE

FAMILIES WHO SEND THEIR KIDS

HERE CANNOT BE UNDERSTATED.

>> Cat: THE PITCH TO TAXPAYERS

IS THAT EARLY CHILDHOOD

EDUCATION INVESTMENTS DON'T JUST

PREPARE STUDENTS BETTER TO

SCHOOL, BUT WOULD ALSO HELP

BRING YOUNG PEOPLE TO VERMONT TO

GROW THE STATE'S ECONOMY.

>> SO THE DATA SHOWS POSITIVE

RETURN ON INVESTMENT IN ONE OF

THE MOST CHALLENGING AREAS,

WORKFORCE EXPANSION.

>> Cat: WE ASKED WHERE THERE IS

STILL WORK TO BE DONE AND

LEADERS SAID IN THREE AREAS IN

IN GETTING MORE PEOPLE FINANCIAL

HELP IN PAYING FOR CHILDCARE,

BUILDING MORE QUALITY CHILDCARE

AND CREATING A SUSTAINABLE

BUSINESS MODEL SO CHILDCARE

LOCATIONS CAN STAY OPEN.

HERE'S WHY THAT LAST ONE IS KEY,

BECAUSE IT'S HARD TO FIND

CHILDCARE.

CONTACT TOWARD TAG A REPORT --

ACCORDING TO THAT REPORT NOT

JOINT FISCAL OFFICE IN NOVEMBER,

IN 2018, THERE WERE NEARLY 1700

FEWER SPOTS FOR CHILDREN

STATEWIDE THAN BACK IN 2015.

WHILE SOME CENTERS ADDED

OPENINGS, AS YOU CAN SEE, THE

HOME PROVIDERS TOOK A BIG HIT.

I GOT THESE NUMBERS THIS

AFTERNOON.

THEY SHOWED A NET GAIN OF 783

SPOTS IN THE PAST YEAR, BUT MOST

OF THOSE ARE AMONG THE SCHOOL

AGE AND PRESCHOOL AGED KIDS.

OPENINGS FOR INFANTS AND

TODDLERS ARE STILL DROPPING.

STILL THE DEPUTY COMMISSIONER

FOR THE STATE'S CHILD

DEVELOPMENT DIVISION SAYS SHE'S

HOPEFUL THE DOWNWARD TREND IS

LEVELING OFF.

>> WE'RE SEEING A SLOWING OF THE

DECREASE IN CAPACITY AND WE

BELIEVE WE'RE SORT OF STARTING

TO TURN THE CURVE A LITTLE BIT.

WE SEE GAINS IN A FEW AREAS, SO

WE'RE OPTIMISTIC.

>> Cat: AND THEN COMES THE

QUESTION OF COST.

THE GOVERNOR PITCHED $7 MILLION

OF SALES AND USE TAX REVENUES IN

HIS BUDGET ADDRESS TO GO TOWARDS

CHILDCARE ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS.

LAWMAKERS ARE ALSO WORKING TO

FIGURE OUT HOW TO PAY FOR THE

PROGRAMS THEY ALL AGREE THEY

WANT.

>> IT'S NOT EASY FINDING BIG

CHUNKS OF MONEY IN A TIGHT

BUDGET WITH A LOT OF COMPETING

NEEDS.

>> Cat: THEY SAY THIS WILL BE AN

ONGOING CONVERSATION AS THE

SESSION PROGRESSES.

>> Neal: AND CAT VIGLIENZONI

JOINS ME NOW TO DIVE DEEPER INTO

THE ISSUE.

LET'S TALK ABOUT WHY THEY SHOWS

THAT LOCATION?

>> Cat: IT'S IN THE OLD NORTH

END OF BURLINGTON, IT'S A

CHILDREN'S CENTER AND IT HAS

INFANTS UP TO PRESCHOOL.

ITS CURRICULUM IS IN LINE WITH

WHAT THE STATE HOPES ITS

CHILDCARE PROGRAMS TO BE TO

PREPARE KIDS FOR SCHOOL.

THEY STRESS A MIX OF PLAY, BUT

ALSO STRUCTURED TIME FOR READING

AND LEARNING THAT'S DESIGNED TO

GET KIDS READY FOR BEING IN A

STRUCTURED SCHOOL SETTING.

SENATOR TIM ASHE WAS THERE, HE

SAID HE'S FROM BURLINGTON AND

USED TO REPRESENT THAT DISTRICT

ON THE CITY COUNCIL AND

DESCRIBED AT THE PRESS

CONFERENCE WHY CHILDCARE IN THAT

AREA IS ESPECIALLY IMPORTANT.

>> THIS IS A NEIGHBORHOOD THAT

HAS SOME VERY SERIOUS ECONOMIC

CHALLENGES AND IT HAS BEEN THE

CENTERS LIKE THAT HAVE ALLOWED

THE PARENTS OF KIDS TO GO OFF

AND GET BACK INTO THE WORKFORCE,

CONTINUE THEIR OWN EDUCATION

WHILE THEIR OWN KIDS GET SUCH

GREAT SERVICES.

>> Neal: AND YOU REFERENCED THE

JOINT FISCAL OFFICE REPORT IN

YOUR PIECE.

WHAT WERE THEY LOOKING AT?

>> Cat: THEY WERE LOOKING AT THE

RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN PREPAY AND

THE IMPACT ON CHILDCARE AND

EARLY ED FACILITIES NOT

FREIGHTED BY THE SCHOOL

DISTRICTS.

THEY LOOKED AT DATA FROM

DECEMBER 2015 TO JUNE 2018.

AS TO WHAT THEY FOUND, ONE

SIGNIFICANT THING WAS A

REDUCTION IN REGISTERED

HOME-BASED CARE.

THEY SAID THAT IT WAS UNIVERSAL

ACROSS ALL COUNTIES, LIKELY DUE

TO OLDER PROVIDERS LEAVING THE

MARKET AND REALLY NOT BEING

REPLACED WITH NEW ONES.

AS OF LAST SUMMER, THERE WERE

5164 HOME-BASE -- 564 HOME-BASED

PROVIDER AND THAT'S DOWN 204

FROM THE START OF THE STUDY.

THAT'S A 27% DROP, REALLY

SIGNIFICANT.

THEY SUGGEST FURTHER STUDYING

THAT TO SEE WHY PEOPLE AREN'T

JOINING THAT MARKET, BUT THE

INDICATIONS IT COULD BE IN PART

DUE TO THE PART THAT THE

BUSINESS MODEL IS NOT THAT

SUSTAINABLE.

THAT'S IMPORTANT TO NOTE BECAUSE

IF YOU LOOK STRICTLY AT TUITION,

HOME CHILDCARE IS OFTEN CHEAPER

AND SOME PARENTS PREFER THAT

EXPERIENCE FOR THEIR CHILD, SO

IF THEY CAN'T GET THAT, IT GIVES

THEM FEWER OPTIONS.

I SHOULD NOTE ONE PIECE OF GOOD

NEWS THEY FOUND ABOUT HOME

PROVIDERS ARE MORE OF THEM ARE

BECOMING HIGHER RATED IN THE

STATE'S STARS PROGRAM.

>> Neal: WHAT ABOUT THOSE

LICENSED SPOTS, THE CHILDCARE

CENTERS?

WHAT'S THE REPORT SAY ABOUT

THEM?

>> Cat: THEY ARE SEEING A

DIFFERENT STORY.

NOT CRAZY, BUT DIFFERENT.

CENTER-BASED CARE HAS NOT SEEN

THE SOME VOLATILE NUMBERS.

IN SOME CASES, THEY'RE SEEING

INCREASES, OTHERS LOSSES.

THERE'S A SMALL DROP IN FREE-K

SPOT -- PRE-K SPOTS, BUT NOT

MAJOR.

>> Neal: AND WHAT'S BEING DONE

TO FIX IT?

>> Cat: TALKING WITH THE CHILD

DEVELOPMENT DIVISION, IT SOUNDS

THEY HAVE SEVEN STRATEGIES

MOVING FORWARD.

I'M HOPING TO LEARN MORE ABOUT

THOSE LATER THIS WEEK.

IT'S KIND OF A BOTTOM LINE

THING.

THEY'RE GOING TO HAVE TO TAKE

INTO ACCOUNT A COMBINATION OF

SEVERAL THINGS.

WE HEAR THEM TALKING ABOUT

INCREASING WHAT PROVIDERS ARE

PAID AND THAT'S GOING TO OFFSET

RISING COSTS THAT CAN'T BE

PASSED ON TO PARENTS BECAUSE YOU

TALK TO ANYONE WITH KIDS,

THEY'RE GOING TO TELL YOU.

>> Tyler: ITION IS AT THE --

TUITION IS AT THE MAX OF WHAT

THEY CAN AFFORD.

THAT MONEY HAS TO COME FROM

SOMEWHERE.

THAT'S WHAT LAWMAKERS ARE TRYING

TO WORK ON.

THEY DID TELL ME THERE'S A

POSSIBILITY THE MONEY MAY BE

FUND INTO THE EFFORT TO --

FUNNELED INTO THE EFFORT TO GET

NEW PROVIDERS IN THE

MARKETPLACE.

>> Neal: WE ALWAYS TALK ABOUT

THE DECLINING POPULATION, THE

NUMBER OF KIDS PEOPLE ARE HAVING

GOING DOWN.

DOES THE REPORT GET INTO THAT AT

ALL?

>> Cat: THEORETICALLY YOU WOULD

THINK IF THE NUMBER OF CHILDREN

ARE DECLINING, THERE WOULD BE A

LOWER DEMAND IN COMING BACK, BUT

THE LATEST DATA FROM 2016

SHOWING WE'RE DROPPING, 2.3%

INFANTS AND TODDLERS THAN IN

2011, AND IN THEORY THAT SEEMS

FEWER PEOPLE NEED CHILDCARE, BUT

YOU HAVE TO BALANCE IT WITH HOW

MANY SPOTS THEY'RE LOSING IN

CHILDCARE.

>> Neal: TIME FOR ONE FUN

QUESTION.

DID YOU ASK JENNIFER GARNER

ABOUT VERMONT?

>> Cat: I DID.

FIRST TIME IN VERMONT?

>> NO, I'VE BEEN IN VERMONT A

COUPLE OF TIMES BEFORE.

>> Cat: FOR OUR VIEWERS

PERSPECTIVE, WHAT DO YOU LOVE

ABOUT THE STATE?

>> GREEN, I LOVE TREES.

I GREW UP IN WEST VIRGINIA, SO I

LOOKS LIKE AND FEELS LIKE HOME.

>> Cat: I DIDN'T GET A CHANCE TO

ASK HER SPECIFICALLY WHERE SHE'S

BEEN IN VERMONT, BUT THERE YOU

HAVE IT.

>> Neal: CAT, THANKS VERY MUCH.

APPRECIATE IT.

THAT'S GOING TO DO IT FOR US

HERE ON "YOU CAN QUOTE ME."

SCOTT AND THE MORNING TEAM ARE

COMING UP NEXT.

