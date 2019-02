YCQM: February 17, 2019

GOOD MORNING, I'M NEAL

THIS MORNING, THE EPA UNVEILS A

NEW PLAN TO TACKLE A CHEMICAL

COMPROMISING DRINKING WATER

ACROSS THE UNITED STATES.

WE GET REACTION FROM CONGRESSMAN

PETER WELSH.

VERMONT NEEDS A SUSTAINABLE

LONG-TERM FUNDING PLAN FOR CLEAN

WATER.

AND THE FEDS HAVE TO SIGN OFF ON

IT.

THE SCOTT ADMINISTRATION SAID IT

HAS A FORMULA, BUT DEMOCRATS MAY

LOOK TO CUT L IT.

AGENCY OF -- CUT L IT.

AGENCY OF NATURAL RESOURCES

JOINS ME TO TALK ABOUT THE PLAN.

THE SOLE FINALIST FOR UVM COMES

TO CAMPUS.

HE TRIES TO WIN OVER STUDENTS

AND STAFF.

CAT VIGLIENZONI SHARES HER

EXPERIENCE SPEAKING WITH HIM

WITH US.

THE EPA PROMISING TO CRACK DOWN

ON PFAS, A FAMILY OF TOXIC

CHEMICALS CONTAMINATING DRINKING

WATER.

IT FIRST MADE HEADLINES NEAR THE

MASSACHUSETTS BORDER.

IN 2016, PRIVATE DRINKING WATER

WELLS IN THE BENNINGTON AREA

WERE FOUND TO BE CONTAMINATED

WITH A CHEMICAL USED TO MAKE

TEFLON COATINGS AT THE FORMER

FACILITY THERE.

SINCE THEN, IT WAS FOUND IN

CLARENDON IN DRINKING WATER NEAR

THE AIRPORT, AND THE FIRE

STATION.

THE LIKELY SOURCE THERE,

FIREFIGHTING FOAM.

THE PFAS IS ASSOCIATED WITH

HEALTH ISSUES, RANGING FROM

CANCER TO HIGH CHOLESTEROL.

ACTING EPA DIRECTOR ANDREW

WHEELER, UNVEILED A NEW ACTION

PLAN THURSDAY.

A NEW FEDERAL LIMIT FOR PFAS IN

DRINKING WATER IS UNLIKELY TO

EMERGE ANYTIME SOON.

HE PROMISED MORE CONSISTENT

MONITORING, GREATER OF FORTS TO

CLEAN UP TAINTED WATER SOURCES,

AND A REVIEW WHETHER THE CURRENT

DRINKING WATER STANDARD IS SAFE

ENOUGH.

LAWMAKERS FROM BOTH SIDES OF THE

AISLE HAVE ACCUSED THE EPA OF

MOVING TOO SLOWLY TO ADDRESS

PFAS CONTAMINATION.

OUR WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT

CAUGHT UP WITH CONGRESSMAN PETER

WELCH TO GET HIS REACTION.

>> WELL, IT'S AN INACTION PLAN.

NO ACTION AT ALL.

AND KEEP IN MIND, HIS

PREDECESSOR, WHO PROBABLY WAS

THE WORST EPA ADMINISTRATOR

WE'VE EVER HAD, HE CALLED IT AN

EMERGENCY.

NOW THIS SO-CALLED PLAN IS GOING

TO ALLOW STUDY FOR FIVE TO TEN

YEARS, AND IT'S STUDY WHEN WE

KNOW PFAS IS A CARCINOGEN.

IT'S BEEN IN OUR DRINKING WATER

IN VERMONT AND CAUSED ENORMOUS

HARDSHIP DOWN IN BENNINGTON.

SO THE EPA's JOB WITH THE

SCIENTIFIC BACKGROUND THAT THEY

HAVE IS TO MONITOR WHAT GOES IN

THE WATER AND GIVE US SCIENTIFIC

EVIDENCE AS TO WHETHER THAT IS

GOOD OR BAD.

AND THEY ARE PUNTING ON THIS,

AND IT IS SIDING IN EFFECT WITH

CORPORATE POLLUTERS INSTEAD OF

THE CITIZENS OF VERMONT AND THE

COUNTRY WHO WANT TO COUNT ON

HAVING SAFE WATER FOR THEMSELVES

AND THEIR CHILDREN.

>> SO IS IT TIME FOR CONGRESS TO

STEP IN AND SIMPLY LEGISLATE

THIS PROBLEM?

>> I WOULD BE IN FAVOR OF THAT,

I DEFINITELY WOULD.

EPA, WHERE THEY HAVE THE

SCIENTISTS, AND WHERE THE

INFORMATION IS THERE, SO IT'S

SCIENCE-BASED, IS WHERE WE

SHOULD HAVE AN EPA THAT DOES

THAT.

THAT'S ITS MISSION.

BUT IF IT DOESN'T DO IT,

CONGRESS SHOULD.

AND I WOULD DEFINITELY SUPPORT

THAT.

>> ARE THERE ANY SILVER LININGS

IN THIS ACTION PLAN, IN THAT THE

EPA DOES CALL FOR MORE

MONITORING OF SITES, FURTHER

CHECKING OF SOURCES THAT MAY NOT

HAVE BEEN IN THE PAST.

IS THERE ANY ELEMENT YOU CAN

SAY, WELL, AT LEAST THERE'S

THIS?

>> IT IS NOT REASSURE TO PEOPLE

WHO LIVE IN BENNINGTON AREA.

WHERE WE'RE GOING TO MONITOR,

BUT WHAT WE ARE ALLOWING TO GO

INTO THE DRINKING WATER IS A

KNOWN CARCINOGEN.

AT LEVELS THAT WE KNOW PRODUCES

CANCER.

THERE'S NO SAFETY IN THAT.

THAT'S JUST RECKLESS,

IRRESPONSIBILITY.

THE JOB OF THE EPA IS TO PROTECT

OUR DRINKING WATER.

AND IT'S NOT DOING IT.

IT'S PROTECTING CORPORATE

POLLUTERS.

AND THIS IS ALL SO WE GET TEFLON

ON PANS.

>> FOR THOSE AT HOME WHO SAY,

WAIT A SECOND, WE HAVE A TOUGHER

STANDARD IN VERMONT, WHY IS IT

NOT WHAT THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

DOES?

>> BECAUSE ALL AMERICANS,

WHEREVER THEY LIVE, SHOULD BE

ENTITLED TO CONFIDENCE IN THE

WATER THEY DRIPPING IS CLEAN --

DRINK IS CLEAN.

IT IS AN ENORMOUS BURDEN ON THE

SMALLER STATES LIKE VERMONT TO

HAVE TO UNDERTAKE THIS CHALLENGE

WITH THE LIMITED RESOURCES WE

HAVE.

BUT OF COURSE, VERMONT, AND

WE'RE PROUD THAT IT IS STEPPING

UP, WITH THE GOVERNOR AND THE

LEGISLATURE TO DO THE BEST IT

CAN ON ITS OWN AND PROTECT

VERMONTERS.

I'M PROUD OF VERMONT FOR DOING

THAT.

>> FOR VERMONT, WE OFTEN TALK

ABOUT PFOA, BUT THERE IS A WHOLE

FAMILY OF CHEMICALS KNOWN AS

PFAS.

HOW CONCERNED ARE YOU WE MIGHT

FIND OUT THERE ARE DANGERS IN

THESE OTHER CHEMICALS THAT ARE

CLOSELY RELATED?

>> WELL, WHEN THE EPA IS ASLEEP

AT THE SWITCH, I AM CONCERNED.

THE WHOLE POINT OF THE EPA IS TO

FUND AN AGENCY THAT HAS

SCIENTISTS THAT DOES TEST, AND

IT'S ALL FOR THE PURPOSE OF

MAKING CERTAIN THAT OUR DRINKING

WATER IS SAFE.

SO IF WE HAVE THIS CAVALIER

ATTITUDE BY THE NEW SECRETARY,

WHERE HE'S POSTPONING ACTION ON

SOMETHING THAT HIS PREVIOUS

SECRETARY, NO FRIEND TO THE

ENVIRONMENT, SCOTT PRUITT SAID

WAS AN EMERGENCY, THAT CAUSES ME

GRAVE CONCERN.

>>> MEANWHILE, THE STATE NEEDS A

CLEAN WATER PLAN TO KEEP THE EPA

OFF ITS BACK.

THE SCOTT ADMINISTRATION SAID IT

HAS ONE, BUT CAN THEY REALLY

PULL IT OFF?

I TALK WITH NATURAL RESOURCES

SECRETARY JULIE MOORE ABOUT

THAT, NEXT.

>>> WELCOME BACK TO "YOU CAN

QUOTE ME."

VERMONT NEEDS TO COME UP WITH A

LONG-TERM CLEAN WATER FUNDING

PLAN BY THE END OF THIS YEAR.

GOVERNOR SCOTT'S OFFICE SAID IT

HAS ONE.

AND THE EPA EVEN SENT A LETTER

SAYING THEY LIKE IT.

DEMOCRATS DON'T.

AND ARE THREATENING TO PUT THE

EPA'S PREAPPROVAL IN JEOPARDY.

>> BUT HAVING THEIR ENDORSEMENT

OF OUR APPROACH IS REALLY

IMPORTANT AND KNOWING WE ARE ON

THE RIGHT TRACK.

>> AGENCY OF NATURAL RESOURCES

SECRETARY JULIE MOORE SAYS THE

GOVERNOR HAS A GOOD FUNDING

PLAN, AND NOW SHE'S GOT THE EPA

LETTER TO PROVE IT.

>> I THINK IT'S REALLY

SIGNIFICANT.

IT INDICATES THAT WE'VE PUT UP A

FRAMEWORK THAT'S SUFFICIENT TO

PASS MUSTER WITH EPA IN TERMS OF

PROVIDING LONG-TERM SUSTAINABLE

FUNDING.

>> THE MONEY WOULD PAY FOR

PROJECTS, AND INFRASTRUCTURE TO

REDUCE POLLUTION MAKING ITS WAY

INTO THE LAKE.

AFTER TWO YEARS OF TEMPORARY

FUNDING, THE GOVERNOR IS

REVEALING HIS LONG-TERM FUNDING

SOURCE.

IT RAISES AT LEAST 25 MILLION

PER YEAR THROUGH THE PROPERTY

TRANSFER TAX, THE CAPITAL BILL,

THE ESTATE TAX, AND UNCLAIMED

BOTTLE AND CAN DEPOSITS.

THE EPA CALLS IT A SENSIBLE

FRAMEWORK.

BUT SOME LAWMAKERS DISAGREE.

>> THEY ARE SAYING ENCOURAGING

THINGS, BUT IT INCLUDES A LOT OF

CAVEATS HERE.

>> SENATOR CHRIS BRAY CHAIRS THE

NATIONAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY

COMMITTEE.

HE NOTES THE EPA APPROVAL WILL

REQUIRE LAWMAKERS TO ADOPT THE

GOVERNOR'S PLAN.

HE IS NOT READY TO DO THAT.

>> I THINK THEY ARE OVERLY

CONFIDENT IN KNOWING THAT THESE

FUNDING STREAMS WILL CONTINUE.

>> BRAY SAID HIS COMMITTEE IS

LIKELY TO PASS ITS OWN PLAN, ONE

THAT RAISES NEW REVENUE BY

ASSESSING A FEE ON EVERY PIECE

OF LAND OWNED IN VERMONT.

>> I AM NOT STUCK ON SAYING IN

ANY WAY THE PER PARCEL FEE IS

THE ANSWER AT ALL.

I AM SAYING IT IS A REASONABLE

PROPOSAL, AND THE WAY WE GET

WORK DONE IN A TIMELY WAY IS TO

PUT A PROPOSAL ON THE TABLE AND

MOVE IT, VOTE IT, SEND IT.

>> MOORE SAID SHE HOPES

LAWMAKERS AND THE ADMINISTRATION

CAN SETTLE ON A PLAN SOON, SO

THE EPA CAN GIVE FINAL APPROVAL.

>> CERTAINLY THE GOVERNOR'S

PREFERENCE IS TO RELY ON

EXISTING REVENUE SOURCES.

I THINK WE'VE PUT TOGETHER A

COMPETENT PROPOSAL THAT IS OF

THE RIGHT MAGNITUDE TO SATISFY

THE EPA.

>> AND AGENCY OF NATURAL

RESOURCES SECRETARY JULIE MOORE

JOINS ME NOW FROM OUR MONTPELIER

BUREAU.

WELCOME.

THANKS FOR BEING HERE.

>> THANKS FOR HAVING ME.

>> SO THE EPA SAYS WE NEED A

LONG-TERM FUNDING PLAN IT YEAR.

YOU'VE PUT ONE ON THE TABLE.

WALK US THROUGH WHAT THE

ADMINISTRATION HAS PUT TOGETHER.

>> SURE.

SO THERE ARE A NUMBER OF

DIFFERENT SOURCES THAT THE STATE

TAKES ADVANTAGE OF IN FUNDING

ITS CLEAN WATER WORK.

THE CLEAN WATER FUND, WHICH IS

REVENUES DEDICATED TO CLEAN

WATER WORK CURRENTLY IT IS

FUNDED THROUGH SURCHARGE ON

PROPERTY TRANSFER TAX AND UP

CLAIMED BOTTLE DEPOSITS, WHICH

ARE SOMETIMES REFERRED TO AS THE

SHEETS.

THOSE TWO SOURCES OF MONEY

GENERATE ABOUT $7 MILLION A

YEAR.

WE KNOW THAT ULTIMATELY WE NEED

TO HAVE ABOUT $25 TO 28 MILLION

A YEAR IN THAT SOURCE, AND SO

THERE IS A NEED FOR ABOUT $20

MILLION WORTH OF ADDITIONAL

FUNDING.

THE GOVERNOR HAS PROPOSED TO

FILL THAT FUNDING GAP WITH THE

ESTATE TAX, AND A PORTION OF THE

BASE OF THE PROPERTY TRANSFER

TAX, AND IN ADDITION TO CONTINUE

TO AUGMENT OUR CLEAN WATER WORK

WITH CAPITAL FUNDS FOR BRICKS

AND MORTAR-TYPE PROJECTS, AS

WELL AS FUNDING AVAIL ABLE

THROUGH THE T-BILL TO SUPPORT

WORK RELATED TO ROADS, AND SOME

SIGNIFICANT FEDERAL FUNDING WE

ARE ABLE TO LEVERAGE AS A STATE

BY THE COMMITMENTS WE MAKE IN

THOSE OTHER CATEGORIES THAT

USUALLY RUNS OUT TO BE ABOUT 10

TO 12 MILLION A YEAR.

SO ALL TOLD, WE'RE LOOKING AT 50

TO $60 MILLION A YEAR DEDICATED

TO CLEAN WATER WORK HERE IN THE

STATE.

>> SO ONE OF THE COMPLAINTS THAT

I'VE HEARD COMING OUT OF THE

LEGISLATURE THIS WEEK IS THAT

SOME OF THAT FUNDING YOU'RE

SEEKING WILL COME OUT OF THE

GENERAL FUND.

MONEY THAT'S ALREADY GOING TO

THE GENERAL FUND.

AND BEING REDIRECTED.

NUMBER ONE, IS THAT TRUE, AND

NUMBER TWO, WHY IS THAT A GOOD

IDEA AT THIS POINT?

>> IT BY AND LARGE IS TRUE.

THE ESTATE TAX REVERTS TO THE

GENERAL FUND -- REVERTS TO THE

GENERAL FUND.

THE PORTION OF THE PROPERTY

TRANSFER TAX WE ARE RECOMMENDING

ALLOCATING TO CLEAN WATER WORK

CURRENTLY FLOWS INTO THE GENERAL

FUND AS WELL.

BUT WE'RE SEEING SIGNIFICANT

ORGANIC GROWTH IN VERMONT'S

ECONOMY.

WE BELIEVE THAT THERE IS ENOUGH

GROWTH IN THE GENERAL FUND THAT

IT CAN SUPPORT THIS LEVEL OF

FUNDING FOR CLEAN WATER WORK AND

IT IS NOT NECESSARY HAD TO RAISE

A TAX OR FEE TO DO IT OTHERWISE.

>> THE STATE HAS ALREADY BEEN

PAYING FOR CLEAN WATER PROJECTS

FOR THE LAST COUPLE OF YEARS, SO

HOW DOES WHAT YOU PUT ON THE

TABLE REALLY DIFFER FROM THAT

TEMPORARY FUNDING SOURCE THAT

WAS PUT IN PLACE BY THE -- OR

FOUND BY THE TREASURER TO BRIDGE

THE GAP BETWEEN THEM AND

LONG-TERM SOURCE?

>> SO THE PRIMARY SOURCE FOR

FUNDING THE LAST FISCAL YEAR AND

THE CURRENT ONE WE'RE IN HAS

BEEN CAPITAL BILL DOLLARS.

AND THOSE DOLLARS ARE REALLY

GOOD FOR CERTAIN TYPES OF

PROJECTS, UPGRADES AT MUNICIPAL

WASTEWATER TREATMENT FACILITIES,

CONSTRUCTING BEST MANAGEMENT

PRACTICES ON FARMS, LIKE MANURE

PITS, AND WASTE, MILK HOUSE

WASTEWATER TREATMENT SYSTEMS.

THEY ARE NOT AS GOOD FOR SOME OF

THE SOFTER PROJECTS WE NEED TO

DO FOR CLEAN WATER.

IT IS A TOUGH FIT TO SAY THAT

THE TYPE OF NATURAL RESOURCES

RESTORATION WORK THAT WE KNOW IS

ALSO AN ESSENTIAL XEEN COMPONENT

TO ACHIEVING OUR CLEAN WATER

GOALS IS REALLY A GOOD FIT WITH

CAPITAL DOLLARS THAT ARE TRULY

FOR BRICKS AND MORALITY AR

PROJ -- MORTAR PROJECTS.

FURTHER, ONLY A FINITE AMOUNT OF

CAPITAL DOLLARS AVAILABLE IN THE

STATE'S BUDGET.

THOSE DOLLARS ARE IMPORTANT TO

MAINTAINING STATE BUILDINGS AND

OFFICE BUILDINGS AND OTHER PLANT

PROJECTS, SO TO THE EXTENT THAT

WE ARE DRAWING SIGNIFICANTLY ON

CAPITAL DOLLARS, WE ARE BOTH

UNABLE TO HAVE THE MIX WE NEED

AND ALSO THE WORK WE'RE DOING,

AND WE'RE LOOKING AT THE

PROPOSAL TO FOR CLEAN WATER WORK

AND INSTEAD HAVE THOSE FUNDS

COME FROM THE CLEAN WATER FUND.

>> YOU BROUGHT UP THE CAPITAL

BILL AND THE STATE'S CAPACITY TO

BOND FOR PROJECTS.

IT'S ALREADY DOWN ABOUT 11, 12

MILLION THIS YEAR AND PROJECTED

TO KEEP GOING DOWN, THE CAPACITY

THAT WE HAVE TO BORROW.

HOW QUICKLY DO WE NEED TO SORT

OF GET AWAY FROM USING THE

CAPITAL BILL AND BONDING IN

FINDING OTHER SOURCES?

>> SO, WE BELIEVE THAT THERE IS

A REASONABLE AMOUNT OF CAPITAL

DOLLARS THAT SHOULD REMAIN

COMMITTED TO OUR CLEAN WATER

WORK, ESSENTIALLY IN PERPETUITY.

AND THESE ARE THINGS THAT WERE

PART OF THE CAPITAL BILL

APPROPRIATIONS PRIOR TO THE LAST

TWO YEARS.

AND THAT'S REALLY THE UPGRADES

AT MUNICIPAL WASTEWATER

TREATMENT FACILITIES, AND WORK

WE'RE DOING IN FARMSTEADS AND

BARNYARDS IN TERMS OF BEST

MANAGEMENT PRACTICES.

THAT WORK GENERALLY TOTALS ABOUT

10 TO $12 MILLION A YEAR, AND

OUR PROPOSAL IS TO HAVE THAT

LEVEL OF FUNDING SUSTAINED IN

THE CAPITAL BILL THROUGHOUT THE

DURATION OF THE CLEAN WATER

WORK.

THIS YEAR CURRENTLY WE ARE

SEEING MORE THAN $25 MILLION IN

CAPITAL FUNDING, AND WE KNOW

THAT'S NOT SUSTAINABLE AT THAT

LEVEL.

>> THE EPA SAID THE PLAN YOU'VE

COME UP WITH SATISFIES ITS

REQUIREMENTS.

HOW IMPORTANT IS THAT

PRELIMINARY APPROVAL TO THE

STATE?

>> IT'S ESSENTIAL.

WE OBVIOUSLY HAVE OVER THE LAST

TWO YEARS HEARD FROM EPA THAT

THIS IS ONE OF THE PIECES THAT

WE HAVE YET TO BRING FORWARD, A

PROPOSAL THEY FELT SATISFIED

THEIR REQUIREMENTS, SO WE'VE

BEEN WORKING THROUGHOUT THE FALL

TO CHECK IN WITH THEM, MAKE SURE

WE UNDERSTOOD WHAT THEY WOULD

SEE AS ACCEPTABLE, VET DIFFERENT

POSE -- PROPOSALS AND CAME

FORWARD WITH THIS PACKAGE, AS

WELL AS A MONEY OUT SER OR

SERVICE DELIVERY PACKAGE.

MUCH OF THE WORK OF CLEAN WATER

IS REQUIRED BY PERMITS, BUT

THERE IS A SIGNIFICANT BOOK OF

WORK THAT WE REFER TO AS

NONREGULATORY, MEANING THERE'S

NO PERMIT DRIVER, AND SO YOU

HAVE TO BE A LITTLE BIT MORE

CREATIVE IN TERMS OF THINKING

ABOUT A STRUCTURE THAT EP

INSURES THAT WORK WILL ACTUALLY

GET DONE.

AND EPA HAS INDICATED THE

PACKAGE WE'VE PUT TOGETHER OF

FUNDING AND SERVICE DELIVERY

PASSES THE TEST.

>> ALL RIGHT.

NOW, SENATOR CHRIS BRAY, THE

CHAIRMAN OF THE SENATE AND

NATURAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY

COMMITTEE SAID HE IS HE STILL

PREFERS A PER PARCEL FEE, SAYS

HE'S NOT STUCK ON IT, BUT HE

PREFERS IT, ON EVERY PIECE OF

LAND OWNED IN VERMONT.

WHAT IS WRONG WITH THAT IDEA?

>> WELL, I THINK IT IS

ADMINISTRATIVELY EXTREMELY

COMPLEX.

LAST YEAR I WAS PART OF WHAT WE

CALLED THE ACT 73 WORKING GROUP,

AND WE DID A FAIRLY DEEP DIVE

INTO LOOKING AT PER PARCEL FEES

AND IMPERVIOUS SURFACE FEES AND

WERE ABLE TO DRAW ON EXPERTS

FROM THE TAX DEPARTMENT, THE

LEAGUE OF CITIES AND TOWNS, AND

THE VERMONT CENTER FOR

GEOGRAPHIC INFORMATION.

AND WHAT WE FOUND WAS THE

ADMINISTRATIVE COST OF

ADMINISTERING A PER PARCEL FEE

WAS DISPROPORTIONATE, MORE THAN

20%, IF MY MEMORY SERVES

CORRECT, OF THE TOTAL REVENUE

COLLECTED AT THAT, ABOUT $40 PER

PARCEL RATE WOULD ACTUALLY GO TO

THE A MIN STRAY TIFF COSTS --

ADMINISTRATIVE COSTS, AND IT

SEEMED LIKE THERE HAD TO BE A

BETTER WAY TO DO IT.

YOU KNOW, WE NEED TO RAISE MONEY

FOR CLEAN WATER, WE DON'T NEED

TO RAISE MONEY FOR

ADMINISTRATION.

>> IF LAWMAKERS DO END UP

PURSUING A PER PARCEL FEE, WOULD

THAT BE SOMETHING GOVERNOR SCOTT

WOULD EVEN CONSIDER?

>> I THINK THERE'S A LOT OF

DEVIL IN THE DETAILS, AND I HATE

TO SAY NO BEFORE LOOKING AT A

CLEAVER PROPOSAL ON -- CLEAR

PROPOSAL ON PAPER.

THINK IT WOULD BE VERY

CHALLENGING FOR THE GOVERNOR TO

SUPPORT A PER PARCEL FEE.

>> WE'VE BEEN UNDER THIS EPA

MANDATE TO CLEAN UP WATER FOR

SOME TIME NOW.

WHAT PROGRESS CAN YOU REPORT

WITH THE MILLIONS OF DOLLARS

ALREADY SPENT?

>> SO WE JUST RELEASED OUR

ANNUAL CLEAN WATER INVESTMENT

REPORT, IT IS AVAILABLE ON THE

AGENCY OF NATURAL RESOURCES

WEBSITE, AND IT DOES A REALLY

DETAILED ACCOUNTING, BOTH OF

WHAT WE CALL THE OUTPUTS, SO HOW

MANY ACRES OF FARMLAND THAT

WE'VE BEEN ABLE TO IMPROVE

MANAGEMENT PRACTICES ON, HOW

MANY ACRES OF IMPERVIOUS SURFACE

WE'VE BEEN ABLE TO PROVIDE STORM

WATER TREATMENT FOR, AS WELL AS

THE OUTCOMES, HOW MANY POUNDS OF

PHOSPHORUS WE'VE BEEN ABLE TO

REDUCE.

THIS REPORT, I THINK, PAINTS A

REALLY COMPREHENSIVE PICTURE OF

THE WORK WE'RE DOING ON THE

LANDSCAPE.

WE KNOW IN THE LAST YEAR, FOR

EXAMPLE, WE'VE PROVIDED

TREATMENT ON MORE THAN 15,000

AGRICULTURE ACRES IN THE STATE

OF VERMONT, AS WELL AS RESTORED

AND PROTECTED UPWARDS OF 1500

ACRES OF WETLANDS AND

RIPARIAN AREAS, IN ADDITION TO

TREATING MORE THAN 100 ACRES

MUCH IMPERVIOUS SURFACES.

WE'RE LOOKING FOR GREAT WAYS TO

GET THE WORD OUT TO THE PUBLIC.

>> WHEN WE TALK ABOUT CLEAN

WATER MROJ EKTS AND PROJECTS AND

DIRTY WATER TO BEGIN WITH,

THERE'S TALK WHETHER IT'S THE

FAULT OF FARMERS, WHETHER STORM

WATER RUN-OFF, WHETHER IT'S OUR

COMBINED SEWER SYSTEMS.

DO YOU THINK WE'RE IN A PLACE

NOW WHERE WE CAN MOVE BEYOND THE

BLAME, AND FOCUS ON THE FIX?

>> I'M HOPEFUL THAT WE ARE.

WE'VE BEEN MESSAGING FOR SEVERAL

YEARS NOW AND WELL BEFORE THIS

ADMINISTRATION TOOK OFFICE THE

NEED FOR AN ALL-IN APPROACH,

THAT EVERYBODY HAS A ROLE TO

PLAY WHEN IT COMES TO CLEAN

WATER, AND I THINK THAT THAT

MESSAGE IS GAINING TRACTION,

PARTICULARLY AS WE'RE ABLE TO

SHOW FOLKS THE DIFFERENT TYPES

OF PROJECTS THAT ARE AVAILABLE

AND IMPLEMENTABLE ACROSS THE

LANDSCAPE, AND AT THE END OF THE

DAY, WE'RE TALKING ABOUT TENS OF

THOUSANDS OF PROJECTS, MOSTLY

MODEST IN PROPORTION, THAT ARE

NECESSARY TO ACHIEVE OUR CLEAN

WATER GOALS.

AND SO REALLY IT IS GOING TO BE

EVERYONE DOING THEIR PIECE THAT

WILL GET US THERE.

>> ALL RIGHT.

SECRETARY JULIE MOORE, THANKS SO

MUCH FOR JOINING US TODAY.

>> MY PLEASURE, NEAL, THANK YOU.

>> NEAL, IT WAS A PRETTY

INTERESTING SCENE IN LAKE PLACID

YESTERDAY.

A YOUNG MAN FROM FLORIDA WHO HAS

NEVER SEEN SNOW BEFORE HAS HIS

MAKE-A-WISH GRANTED, SURROUNDED

BY MEMBERS OF THE U.S. BOBSLED

TEAM, ALSO THIS MORNING, A

RECENT MIDDLEBURY COLLEGE

GRADUATE LOOKING TO BRING THE

SPORT OF MOUNTAIN BIKING TO

AFGHANISTAN.

HE'S FROM AFGHANISTAN, HE FELL

IN LOVE WITH THE SPORT WHILE

LIVING FOR A BRIEF TIME IN NEW

MEXICO.

HE LAUNCHED HIS NONPROFIT,

MOUNTAIN BIKE AFGHANISTAN, AFTER

A CHANCE MEETING WITH A MIDDLE

BURY COLLEGE ALUM AND A MOUNTAIN

BIKING RACE IN PENNSYLVANIA.

>> LARRY AMY, MIDDLEBURY ALUM

MENTIONED AFGHANISTAN, UP UNTIL

HE WAS 7 YEARS OLD HE LIVED IN

AFGHANISTAN IN THE DAYS BEFORE

CON GLIKT FLIKT -- CONFLICT.

I END UP IN THIS PERSON'S HOUSE.

HERE THEY MEET SOMEBODY, YOU

KNOW, WHO IS MUCH YOUNGER FROM

THE NEWER GENERATION OF AFGHANS,

HE WANTS TO BRING MOUNTAIN

BIKING.

HE GOT HYPED UP ON THE IDEA, AND

WE STARTED TALKING, AND HE

HELPED ME LAUNCH IT AS A

NONPROFIT LAST WINTER.

THE MAN TAPPED TO BE UVM'S NEXT

PRESIDENT VISITS BURLINGTON.

CAT VIGLIENZONI IS NEXT WITH

MORE ON HIS RECEPTION AND

MESSAGE FOR THE CAMPUS

COMMUNITY.

>>> THE UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT'S

SOLE TIMIST FOR PRESIDENT IS --

FINALIST FOR PRESIDENT IS

OFFICIALLY IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH

THE UNIVERSITY FOR THE JOB.

SURESH GARAMELA TOLD US HE WAS

DRAWN FROM PURDUE UNIVERSITY TO

UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT BECAUSE OF

ITS LONG HISTORY AND REPUTATION.

CAT VIGLIENZONI INTRODUCES US TO

THE CANDIDATE.

>> I'M SLIGHTLY FLATTERED AND

MILDLY EMBARRASSED.

>> THURSDAY HE MADE HIS FIRST

APPEARANCE ON THE UNIVERSITY OF

VERMONT CAMPUS.

THE SOLE FINALIST FOR UVM NEXT

PRESIDENT FACED QUESTIONS ABOUT

HIS VISION FOR THE STATE'S

LARGEST UNIVERSITY.

INCLUDING HOW HE WILL HELP BRING

IN MONEY.

>> IMPORTANT THING IS TO HAVE A

CLEAR VISION.

I THINK MOST FOLKS WHO WANT TO

GIVE BACK WANT TO SUPPORT THE

VISION, AND KNOW WE'RE GOING

SOMEWHERE.

>> DETAILS OF THAT VISION, HE

SAID, WOULD COME DOWN THE LINE

IF HE IS GIVEN THE JOB.

WHICH THE UNIVERSITY'S BOARD HAS

INDICATED IS HIGHLY LIKELY.

BUT HE POINTED TO KEY VALUES,

INCLUDING COMING TO COLLECTIVE

SOLUTIONS, AND MAINTAINING

AFFORDABILITY.

EVEN AMID BUDGET CONSTRAINTS.

>> I DON'T BELIEVE THAT

CONTINUALLY INCREASING TUITION

IS THE ANSWER.

I HAVE A FISCAL PLAN THAT'S VERY

FOCUSENED ON EFFICIENCIES.

WHERE YOU CAN FIND EFFICIENCIES,

YOU EXPLOIT THEM.

>> STRAINS OF DID HE CLIMBING

ENROLLMENT, ONE -- DECLINING

ENROLLMENT, ALREADY BEING FELT

ON CAMPUS.

>> WHAT DO WE DO?

[ CHANTING ]

>> THURSDAY STUDENTS AND FACULTY

FROM THE COLLEGE OF ARTS AND

SCIENCES PROTESTED CUTS.

[ CHEERING ]

>> CUTS THE ADMINISTRATION SAID

WERE IN RESPONSE TO A 37% DROP

IN HUMANITIES ENROLLMENT, AND

$1.3 MILLION DEFICIT.

STUDENTS AT THE RALLY TOLD US

THEY HOPE THE INCOMING PRESIDENT

WILL WORK WITH THEM TO FIND A

SOLUTION.

>> AND FOR HIM TO COME IN AND

SUPPORT THE STUDENTS AND SHOW

THAT HE'S LISTENING, AND HEARS

THE CONCERNS THAT WE'RE TALKING

ABOUT TODAY WOULD BE AMAZING.

>> GARAMELA TOLD US HE DIDN'T

HAVE ENOUGH KNOWLEDGE YET TO

WEIGH IN ON THE ISSUE, BUT DID

SUGGEST THAT EVERYONE NEEDS TO

APPROACH THE PROBLEM WITH EYES

WIDE OPEN.

>> LOOK TO THE COLLEGE TO

SUGGEST HOW THEY WOULD LIKE TO

ADDRESS THE REALITIES THAT ARE

OUT THERE.

>> CAT VIGLIENZONI JOINS US NOW.

CAT, ANY SENSE OF WHEN THE

UNIVERSITY WILL MAKE A FINAL

DECISION?

>> RIGHT.

SO FRIDAY THE BOARD STARTED THE

NEGOTIATION PROCESS.

IF THAT'S SUCCESSFUL, THEY WILL

COME OUT WITH A SIGNED

AGREEMENT.

THEY HOPE TO WRAP THAT UP THE

NEXT COUPLE WEEKS.

>> GREAT.

DO WE KNOW HOW MUCH THE INCOMING

PRESIDENT WILL BE MAY GOING?

>> YEAH.

UVM SPOKESPERSON SAID THE SALARY

IS PART OF THE NEGOTIATION, IT

IS LIKELY IT WILL BE CLOSE TO

WHAT THE CURRENT PRESIDENT

MAKES, WHICH IS ABOUT $440,000.

AND I ASKED ALSO IF HE WOULD BE

STAYING IN THE PRESIDENT'S

HOUSE, AND HE SAID IT IS A

LITTLE TOO EARLY TO GO THERE

YET.

>> ALL RIGHT.

SOME FACULTY MEMBERS FELT THEY

WERE LEFT OUT OF THE PROCESS FOR

CHOOSING THE NEXT PRESIDENT AND

WERE UNHAPPY THEY WERE PRESENTED

WITH JUST ONE CANDIDATE, WHICH

IS NOT THE WAY IT'S BEEN DONE IN

THE PAST.

>> NO.

>> THEY MET EARLIER THIS WEEK TO

GET ANSWERS FROM THE

ADMINISTRATION.

DID GARAMELA ADDRESS THAT?

>> HE DID.

HE SAID HE DIDN'T SET THE

CONDITIONS FOR THE SEARCH, HE

NOTED THEY ARE IN LINE WITH WHAT

OTHER UNIVERSITIES AROUND THE

COUNTRY ARE DOING, BASICALLY

NOTING IT IS HARD TO GET

CANDIDATES TO AGREE TO GO PUBLIC

IF THEIR EMPLOYERS MIGHT NOT

KNOW THEY ARE LOOKING FOR OTHER

JOBS.

AND SAYS YOU DON'T WANT TO

EXCLUDE GOOD CANDIDATES BECAUSE

THEY DON'T WANT TO GO PUBLIC.

HE DID SAY HE WOULD HAVE BEEN

PART OF A PUBLIC PROCESS IF THAT

HAD BEEN THE ROUTE THE

UNIVERSITY HAD GONE.

WHEN I ASKED HOW HE WOULD WORK

TO WIN THE FACULTY'S TRUST AFTER

THIS, HE SAID THIS.

>> MY SENSE IS THAT ANYTIME

FACULTY, STAFF, STUDENTS, HAVE

QUESTIONS, THE MOST IMPORTANT

THING IS TO HEAR THEM OUT.

YOU CAN NEVER PLEASE EVERY

SINGLE PERSON ON A CAMPUS, AND

YET WHAT'S IMPORTANT IS TO

LISTEN, TO EXPLAIN YOUR

DECISIONS, IN VERY SIMPLE TERMS

AND BE VERY TRANSPARENT, AND IF

ASKED, I WOULD DO THE SAME

THING.

>> LET'S MOVE ON TO ANOTHER

TOPIC, DIVERSITY ON CAMPUS.

>> MM-HMM.

>> LAST YEAR WE SAW MULTI-DAY

PROTESTS ON CAMPUS OVER THE

ISSUE, ROADS BLOCKED OFF, EVEN

ONE STAFF MEMBER GOING ON A

HUNGER STRIKE, STAFF AND

STUDENTS SAY THEY FELT PEOPLE OF

COLOR WERE NOT BEING REPRESENTED

IN BOTH THE ADMINISTRATION AND

STUDENT BODY, AND FELT THE

ADMINISTRATION AND CITY DIDN'T

TAKE RACIAL ISSUES VERY

SERIOUSLY.

WHAT DID GARAMELA HAVE TO SAY

ABOUT DIVERSITY ON CAMPUS?

>> HE CALLED UVM A DIVERSE AND

INCLUSIVE PLACE, HE SAID THOSE

WERE TWO REASONS HE WAS DRAWN TO

THE UNIVERSITY.

ALSO SAID THAT THE WORK THE

UNIVERSITY IS DOING TO FOCUS ON

THOSE ISSUES IS GOOD.

HE DID NOTE THAT IT IS HARDER

FOR A STATE LIKE VERMONT TO

ATTRACT STUDENTS OF COLOR

NATURALLY, BUT DID POINT TO SOME

SUCCESSES THAT THEY HAD SEEN AT

PURDUE, WHERE HE WORKS NOW,

AFTER IMPLEMENTING DIFFERENT

OUTREACH PROGRAMS, BOTH LOCAL

AND INTERNATIONAL ONES.

AND HE SAID HE SUPPORTS THOSE

EFFORTS.

>> I WOULD LOVE TO.

I THINK WE ALL WOULD LIKE TO

HAVE A MORE DIVERSE FACULTY, A

MORE DIVERSE STAFF, AND MORE

DIVERSE STUDENTS, MORE PEOPLE OF

COLOR, UNDERREPRESENTED FOLKS.

SO AS EVERYONE IS AWARE ACROSS

HIGHER EDUCATION AND ACROSS THE

COUNTRY, THIS IS A VERY

CHALLENGING AREA, VERY COMPLEX

AREA.

>> SOMETHING STUDENTS PROBABLY

LIKE HEARING HIM SAY.

HE DOESN'T THINK INCREASING

TUITION IS NECESSARY TO SOLVE

FUNDING PROBLEMS.

IS THAT TRUE?

WERE THEY HAPPY TO HEAR THAT?

>> STUDENTS OF COURSE WERE HAPPY

TO HEAR TUITION MIGHT NOT GO UP.

I DID ASK HIM HOW HE PLANS TO

BALANCE DROPPING ENROLLMENT WITH

THE FACT THAT STUDENTS ARE

ASKING MORE OF THEIR COLLEGE

EXPERIENCE AND HERE'S WHAT HE

HAD TO SAY.

>> YOU CANNOT SORT OF HAVE A

BUSINESS AS USUAL APPROACH TO

THE FINANCIAL CHALLENGES AND

SUCH.

YOU KNOW, A MODEL WHERE TUITION

GOES UP REGULARLY FOREVER IS

JUST NOT SUSTAINABLE.

CERTAINLY AT PURDUE WE HAVE

FROZEN TUITION FOR SEVEN YEARS

IN A ROW.

IT'S CHEAPER TO ATTEND TODAY

THAN IT WAS IN 2012.

I DON'T KNOW THAT THAT'S EXACTLY

THE RIGHT ANSWER FOR UVM, BUT

YOU WANT TO MAKE IT AS

AFFORDABLE AND AS ACCESSIBLE AS

POSSIBLE.

YOU ALSO WANT TO HAVE -- TO

PROVIDE VERY GOOD REASONS WHY

STUDENTS WANT TO COME HERE.

I THINK YOU NEED TO BE

DISTINCTIVE.

THEY NEED TO BE SPECIFIC AREAS

OF RESEARCH AND TEACHING AND

SUCH AND PROGRAMS THAT ATTRACT

STUDENTS, AND I THINK, AGAIN,

LIKE THE PREVIOUS QUESTION, IT

NEEDS CLEAR COMMUNICATION AND

MESSAGING.

I WILL BE VERY HAPPY TO

CONTRIBUTE TO THAT.

>> NOW, HE DIDN'T MAKE ANY

PROMISES, OBVIOUSLY HE IS NOT

THE UNIVERSITY'S PRESIDENT YET,

HE DID STRESS, THOUGH, THAT HE

TRIES TO FIND EFFICIENCIES

WHEREVER POSSIBLE.

WAS CAREFUL TO NOTE HE'S NOT

NECESSARILY LOOKING TO BRING

WHAT THEY DID AT PURDUE TO UVM,

UNLESS IT MAKES SENSE, AND ALSO

SAYS HE DOESN'T HAVE A RECIPE

BOOK FOR SOLVING PROBLEMS.

SO HE DID SAY IT WOULD HAVE TO

BE A COLLABORATIVE EFFORT.

