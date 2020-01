YCQM January 26, 2020

>> Darren: GOOD MORNING,

REBECCA HOLCOMBE LAUNCHED HER

CAMPAIGN THIS PAST SUMMER.

SHE'S FOCUSED ON AFFORDABLE

HEALTHCARE, HOUSING, CLIMATE

CHANGE, AND QUALITY EDUCATION.

BUT NOW, SHE HAS A DEMOCRATIC

CHALLENGER IN THE PRIMARY,

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR DAVID

ZUCKERMAN.

TO TALK ABOUT HER CAMPAIGN,

REBECCA HOLCOMBE JOINS ME NOW.

GOOD MORNING TO YOU.

>> Holcombe: GOOD MORNING,

DARREN.

THANKS FOR HAVING ME HERE.

>> Darren: THANKS FOR BEING

HERE.

WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR

GOVERNOR?

>> Holcombe: I LOVE THIS GREAT

STATE AND I WANT TO GIVE BACK

ALL THE GREAT OPPORTUNITIES I'VE

SEEN FOR SO MANY VERMONTERS AULT

OVER THE STATE.

I'M ALSO RUNNING -- AND FOR ONE

TOLD ME WHEN I BEGAN THIS RUN,

WHAT A PRIVILEGE IT WOULD BE TO

GO OUT TO ALL PARTS OF THE

STATE, INCLUDING YOUR OWN HOME

IN THE NORTHEAST KINGDOM AND

ACTUALLY HEAR FROM VERMONTERS

WHAT THEY'RE WORRIED ABOUT.

WHAT I'M HEARING IS FAR TOO MANY

VERMONTERS ARE WORRIED.

THEY'RE WORRIED ABOUT WHETHER

THEY CAN PAY THEIR BILLS,

WHETHER THEY CAN AFFORD THEIR

MEDICATIONS AND HEALTHCARE, THE

FACT THAT THEIR PROPERTY TAXES

ARE GOING UP AND THEY'RE WORRIED

ABOUT HOW WE'RE PLANNING FOR

CLIMATE CHANGE AND MAKING SURE

WE'RE DOING WHAT WE NEED TO DO

TO TRANSITION AND CREATE A

STRONG ECONOMY AND ALSO BE READY

TO TAKE CARE OF OUR PEOPLE IN

THE FACE OF THAT CHANGE.

I WANT TO SOLVE THOSE PROBLEMS

BECAUSE I WANT THIS TO BE A

STATE WHERE ALL PEOPLE CAN LIVE,

TAKE CARE OF THEIR FAMILIES AND

LIVING GOOD LIVES AND NOT WORRY

ABOUT WHETHER THEY'LL BE ABLE TO

PAY THEIR BILLS AND MAKE ENDS

MEET.

THAT'S WHY I'M RUNNING.

I BELIEVE IN THE STATE, I

BELIEVE IN OUR PEOPLE.

WE HAVE GREAT PEOPLE WHO REALLY

WANT TO WORK HARD TO MAKE THE

STATE WONDERFUL, AND IT'S NOT

HAPPENING RIGHT NOW.

AND SO THAT'S WHY I'M GOING TO

GO ON CHANGE.

>> Darren: SO YOU WORKED IN

STATE GOVERNMENT BEFORE, YOU

WERE THE EDUCATION SECRETARY

UNDER GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT.

WHAT DID YOU GET DONE?

>> Holcombe: I'VE ACTUALLY

WORKED MY WHOLE LIFE IN PUBLIC

EDUCATION.

I BEGAN AS A CLASSROOM TEACHER

AND REALLY PUT MY LIFE INTO

PUBLIC EDUCATION BECAUSE I THINK

ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT GIFTS

WE HAVE GIVE A YOUNG PERSON IS

ENOUGH KNOWLEDGE AND SKILL TO GO

OUT AND WRITE THEIR LIFE AND

SUPPORT THEMSELVES, START

BUSINESSES, WORK WELL AND EARN A

GOOD WAGE AND TAKE CARE OF THEIR

COMMUNITY AND ENDED UP WORKING

THROUGH BEING A SCHOOL PRINCIPAL

WHERE I GOT TO WORK WITH SCHOOL

BOARDS THAT WERE INCREDIBLY

DIVERSE AND FIGURE OUT HOW WE

WORK TOGETHER TO CREATE GOOD

OPPORTUNITIES FOR OUR CHILDREN.

ENDED UP WORKING AT THE DISTRICT

LEVEL AND WORKED ALL OVER

DIFFERENT LEVELS AND THEN ENDED

UP BEING VERMONT'S SECRETARY OF

EDUCATION.

I WAS ACTUALLY FIRST APPOINTED

BY GOVERNOR SHUMLIN IN 2014,

WORKED FOR SEVERAL YEARS AND

THEN WAS REAPPOINTED BY PHIL

SCOTT WHEN HE BECAME GOVERNOR IN

2017.

SO I HAVE BEEN IN PUBLIC LIFE,

IN PUBLIC SERVICE.

I'VE NOT BEEN IN POLITICAL LIFE,

BUT I'VE BEEN WORKING TO IMPROVE

OPPORTUNITIES FOR YOUNG PEOPLE

ACROSS THE STATE AND MAKE SURE

EVERY CHILD HAS A CHANCE TO HAVE

A GOOD EDUCATION AND SO THAT

THEIR PARENTS KNOW WE'RE DOING

THE BEST WE CAN SO THAT THEY CAN

HAVE A GOOD OPPORTUNITY.

AND I ENDED UP LEAVING THE SCOTT

ADMINISTRATION WHEN IT BECAME

CLEAR THAT WE DIFFERED IN TERMS

OF HOW THAT WOULD HAPPEN, AND,

YOU KNOW, I REALLY BELIEVE THAT

WE NEED TO BE MAKING DECISIONS

THAT MAKE SURE THAT KIDS WHO ARE

LESS WEALTHY HAVE GOOD

OPPORTUNITIES TOO.

>> Darren: WE SHOULD POINT OUT

THAT GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT IS NOT

ANNOUNCED THAT HE'S RUNNING FOR

RE-ELECTION, BUT IT'S LIKELY.

HE'S ALREADY FUNDRAISING FOR

THAT.

HE'S POPULAR AND INCUMBENT, HE

HAS HIGH APPROVAL RATINGS.

INCUMBENTS HAVE BEEN HARD TO

BEAT.

THEY RARELY LOSE IN VERMONT.

HOW WILL YOU WIN?

>> Holcombe: WHAT I NEED TO GO

BACK TO IS WHAT I'M HEARING FROM

AROUND THE STATE AND WHAT I'M

HEARING FROM COMMUNITIES, IT

DOESN'T MATTER WHETHER IT'S

BRATTLEBORO OR SWANTON.

A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE WORRIED.

THEY FEAR THEIR HEALTH CARE

COSTSES ARE GOING UP.

THEY'VE HAD DOUBLE-DIGIT

INCREASES IN HEALTH INSURANCE.

MONTPELIER, PREMIUMS WENT UP 22%

IN JANUARY.

YOU CANNOT CONTROL PROPERTY

TAXES WHEN HEALTHCARE IS GETTING

SO EXPENSIVE.

HEALTH CARE WE CAN'T AFFORD,

IT'S NOT HEALTHCARE, IT'S SICK

CARE.

PEOPLE CAN'T AFFORD TO TAKE

MEDICATIONS OR GO TO THE DOCTOR

BECAUSE THEY'RE WORRIED ABOUT

THE COST OF THE BILL THEY'RE

GOING TO GET AND THAT'S

SOMETHING THAT COMMUNITIES AND

PEOPLE CAN'T SOLVE.

THEY NEED A GOVERNOR WHO'S GOING

TO TURN INTO THE HARD WORK OF

BRINGING DOWN THE COST OF

HEALTHCARE.

WE EVENT HEARD ABOUT THAT FROM

PHIL SCOTT.

WHAT I'M HEARING FROM PEOPLE IS

THEY'RE SICK OF THAT.

THEY WANT CHANGE.

THEY KNOW WE HAVE SERIOUS

CHALLENGES AND WE DON'T HAVE A

GOVERNOR WITH A PLAN OR VISION

FOR HOW TO DEAL IT AND PROTECT

OUR PEOPLE SO THEY CAN GET BACK

TO WORK, TAKE CARE OF THAT ARE

FAMILIES AND CREATE THAT

PROSPERITY WE KEEP TALKING

ABOUT.

SAME THING GOES TO HOUSING.

HOUSING COSTS ARE UP ALMOST 14%

IN THE BURLINGTON AREA RIGHT

HERE.

IF PEOPLE'S WAGES AREN'T

GROWING, BUT THE COST OF LIVING

IS GOING UP, IT'S HARD TO KNOW

AND FEEL CONFIDENT THAT YOU CAN

TAKE CARE OF YOUR FAMILY.

>> Darren: HAVE YOU COME UP WITH

PLANS TO ADDRESS THOSE ISSUES?

>> Holcombe: THERE ARE A NUMBER

OF THEM, PEOPLE CAN READ THEM ON

MY WEBSITE, BUT THERE ARE MANY

THINGS WE CAN DO IN TERMS OF

HEALTHCARE, LOOKING AT

PARTNERSHIP WITH OTHER STATES.

LOOKING AT WORKFORCE

DEVELOPMENT.

ONE OF THE THINGS YOU MENTIONED,

YOU'RE FROM BARTON AND IN OUR

RURAL COMMUNITIES, IT'S MAKING

SURE WE HAVE ACCESS TO PRIMARY

CARE PHYSICIANS AND PHIL SCOTT

HAD STRIDE TO CUT SOME -- TRIED

TO CUT SOME OF THE LOAN

FORGIVENESS FOR THE PRIMARY CARE

PHYSICIANS.

WHEN YOU DO THAT, IT'S VERY HARD

TO GET THOSE PRIMARY CARE

PHYSICIANS TO RURAL COMMUNITIES,

BUT IF PEOPLE DON'T HAVE

DOCTORS, THEY CAN'T STAY HEALTHY

AND WE END UP PAYING MUCH, MUCH

HIGHER BILLS LATER TO TAKE CARE

OF THEM.

THERE ARE MANY THINGS WE CAN DO

AND WE NEED TO BE LOOKING AT

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT.

EVERYWHERE I GO, WHAT PEOPLE

TELL ME IS THEY FEEL OUR

ECONOMIC ENGINE NEVER REALLY

RECOVERED FROM THE 2008

RECESSION AND WHAT THEY'RE

LOOKING FOR IS SOMEBODY WHO CAN

HELP CREATE THAT NEW 21st

CENTURY RENEWABLE ENERGY ECONOMY

WE ALL KNOW WE'RE GOING TO MOVE

TO ONE WAY OR THE OTHER.

>> Darren: YOU HAVE A PRIMARY TO

GET THROUGH FIRST.

RIGHT NOW YOUR CHALLENGER IS

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR DAVID

ZUCKERMAN WHO ANNOUNCED THAT HE

IS RUNNING.

HE HAS A LOT OF NAME

RECOGNITION.

OUTLINE THE DIFFERENCES BETWEEN

THE TWO OF YOU AND WHAT MAKES

YOU THE BETTER CANDIDATE FOR THE

PRIMARY.

>> Holcombe: I HAVE TO PUSH BACK

A LITTLE BIT BECAUSE DON'T

FORGET AS SECRETARY OF EDUCATION

FOR FOUR AND A HALF YEARS, I MET

WITH EVERY SINGLE SCHOOL BOARD.

I'M NOT GOING TO TELL YOU HOW

MANY MILES I PUT ON MY CAR, BUT

IT WAS AN AWFUL LOT WHERE I USED

TO GO HEAD TO HEAD WITH THE

CHIEF OF POLICE, TALKING ABOUT

PUBLIC SAFETY AND WHO HAD MORE

MILES ON THEIR CAR.

I'M VERY CONFIDENT THAT I HAVE

BROAD NAME RECOGNITION.

WHAT I BRING TO THIS RACE IS

VERY STRONG MANAGEMENT SKILLS

BECAUSE WHAT PEOPLE ARE TELLING

ME WHEN I TALK TO THEM IN

DIFFERENT COMMUNITIES IS WE'VE

BEEN TALKING A LOT ABOUT WHAT

NEEDS TO BE DONE.

WE KNOW WHAT OUR PROBLEMS ARE.

WHAT THEY'RE LOOKING FOR IS

SOMEONE WHO'S ABLE TO DO THE

WORK, WHO CAN ACTUALLY MANAGE

AND GET THINGS DONE SO WE CAN

REALLY MAKE A DIFFERENCE.

THAT'S WHAT GOVERNMENT IS ABOUT.

IT'S HOW WE WORK TOGETHER TO

MAKE LIFE BETTER FOR VERMONTERS,

AND IT MEANS SOMETIMES TURNING

INTO REALLY HARD PROBLEMS.

WE PUT MAYBE 60 MILLION MORE

DOLLARS IN PREKINDERGARTEN AND

IN THE SAME WINDOW, WE LOST A

QUARTER OF OUR CHILDCARE STAFT

STATEWIDE.

THAT'S -- CAPACITY STATEWIDE.

THAT'S A CATASTROPHE BECAUSE WE

CAN'T AFFORD TO SPEND MORE MONEY

AND GET LESS AND WE KNOW THERE

ARE PARENTS WHO CAN'T GO TO WORK

BECAUSE THEY CAN'T AFFORD TO.

THEY CAN'T AFFORD THE CHILDCARE.

THOSE ARE THE KIND OF PROBLEMS

WHERE WE HAVE TO SIT DOWN AND

HAMMER OUT THE DETAILS AND MAKE

SURE THE POLICY WORKS SO WE MAKE

SURE PARENT HAVE CARE THEY NEED

FOR THEIR KIDS SO THEY DON'T

WORRY WHEN THEY'RE AT WORK.

THAT'S THE KIND OF EXPERIENCE I

HAVE AND I'VE DEMONSTRATED FROM

MY EARLY YEARS AS A PRINCIPAL,

THINKING CREATIVELY ABOUT HOW TO

USE OUR RESOURCES TO DO BETTER

FOR OUR CHILDREN.

AS A DISTRICT LEADER, AND ALL

THE WAY UP TO BEING SECRETARY OF

EDUCATION.

>> Darren: REBECCA HOLCOMBE,

THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR JOINING ME

THIS MORNING.

>> Holcombe: THANK YOU.

I REALLY APPRECIATE THE

OPPORTUNITY AND I LOOK FORWARD

TO COMING BACK.

THANK YOU.

>> Darren: SENATOR, THANK YOU

FOR JOINING US.

>> THANKS, DARREN.

IT'S GREAT TO BE ON.

>> Darren: THERE'S A TOP TIER,

YOU'RE NOT IN IT.

IN POLLS AUTO THIS WEEK, YOU'RE

IN SEVENTH PLACE NATIONALLY,

FIFTH PLACE IN NEW HAMPSHIRE,

FIFTH PLACE IN IOWA.

WHY ARE YOU STILL IN THIS RACE?

>> YOU'RE KIDDING ME, RIGHT?

I'M ONE OF FIVE PEOPLE STILL ON

THE DEBATE STAGE AND RUNNING FOR

PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.

OUR CAMPAIGN HAS BEEN SURGING.

WE HAVE TONS OF ENDORSEMENTS.

IN NEW HAMPSHIRE, I WAS JUST

ENDORSED BY THE "NEW YORK

TIMES," NOT TO MENTION THE QUAD

CITY TIMES IN IOWA, AND WE HAVE

AN OPTIMISTIC ECONOMIC AGENDA

FOR AMERICA.

I'VE LITERALLY BEATEN OUT EVERY

GOVERNOR IN THE RACE AND A BUNCH

OF OTHER PEOPLE AND I'M PROUD TO

BE ON THE STAGE AND SURGING IN

NEW HAMPSHIRE.

I'M WELL AWARE THAT TWO OF MY

COLLEAGUES WHO ARE RUNNING ARE

BORDER NEW HAMPSHIRE.

ONE, OF COURSE, MY FRIEND BERNIE

IN VERMONT AND THE OTHER IN

MASSACHUSETTS, AND I DID WANT TO

SAY, IT'S GREAT TO BE ON A

VERMONT STATION.

I'VE SPENT TIME IN VERMONT.

LIKE MANY PEOPLE, I LOVE GOING

THERE.

VISITED SENATOR HEY LEAHY'S

HOUSE WHEN WE WENT THERE AS WELL

AS HAD DINNER WITH BERNIE AND

JANE A FEW YEARS AGO WHEN WE

WERE IN BURLINGTON, BUT I THINK

MY MESSAGE OF BEING A PRACTICAL

PROGRESSIVE, BEING ABLE TO GET

THINGS DONE, PASSING OVER 100

BILLS AS A LEAD DEMOCRAT, MORE

THAN ANY OTHER SENATOR THAT'S IN

THE RACE, THAT'S RESONATING IN

PLACES LIKE NEW HAMPSHIRE

BECAUSE WE'VE GOT A GUY IN THE

WHITE HOUSE RIGHT NOW THAT JUST

TALKS BIG AND HAS A LOUD VOICE

AND GOES AFTER PEOPLE EVERY DAY

AND DIVIDES OUR COUNTRY, AND I

THINK WE WANT SOMETHING VERY

DIFFERENT.

I WOULD ARGUE THAT THAT'S ME.

I'M SOMEONE THAT'S WON EVERY

RACE EVERY PLACE EVERY TIME.

I'VE BROUGHT IN PEOPLE, BIG TIME

WINS IN RURAL, BIG TIME WINS IN

SUBURBAN.

BRINGING IN MODERATE DEMOCRATS

AND INDEPENDENTS IN EVERY SINGLE

RACE THAT I'VE WON.

SO WHY AM I STILL IN THIS RACE?

BECAUSE THE PEOPLE OF AMERICA

NEED A PRESIDENT LIKE ME.

>> Darren: ELIZABETH WARREN SAYS

BERNIE SANDERS TOLD HER IN A

PRIVATE CONVERSATION THAT A

WOMAN CANNOT BE PRESIDENT.

WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THAT?

CAN A WOMAN WIN?

>> I OBVIOUSLY WASN'T IN THE

ROOM WITH THE TWO OF THEM, SO I

DON'T KNOW WHAT HAPPENED.

I DO WANT TO STEP BACK A LITTLE

AND SAY I WORK VERY WELL WITH

BOTH SENATOR WARREN AND SENATOR

SANDERS.

SENATOR SANDERS AND I HAVE

ACTUALLY WORKED TOGETHER IN

LEADING A NUMBER OF BILLS ON

TAKING ON THE PHARMACEUTICAL

COMPANIES AND ARE IN LEADERSHIP

TOGETHER.

WHEN IT COMES TO A WOMAN

WINNING, I'VE MADE THAT POINT

MANY TIMES.

I THINK THAT THE PERSON THAT

BEATS DONALD TRUMP EVERY SINGLE

DAY HAPPENS TO BE A WOMAN.

THAT'S NANCY PELOSI.

AND EVERYONE ONE OF MY RACES

THAT -- EVERY ONE OF MY RACES

THAT I'VE WON, I'VE BEEN THE

FIRST WOMAN IN THAT JOB.

BUT HERE'S THE THING.

I ACTUALLY AM PROUD TO BE A

WOMAN CANDIDATE AND WOULD BE SO

HONORED TO BE THE FIRST WOMAN

PRESIDENT, BUT THAT'S NOT HOW I

WIN.

I WIN BY PEOPLE VOTING FOR ME ON

THE MERITS.

I WIN BY PEOPLE VOTING FOR ME ON

MY EXPERIENCE AND BELIEVING THAT

I CAN GET THINGS DONE.

AND I THINK THAT CAN GET LOST

SOMETIMES IN THIS DISCUSSION, SO

IT'S ALMOST LIKE EVEN RAISING

IT, THEN PEOPLE START GOING, OH,

YEAH, MAYBE SHE CAN'T WIN.

I WANT THEM TO LOOK AT ME ON MY

MERITS.

THAT'S HOW I'VE ALWAYS WON AND

THAT'S HOW I'LL WIN THE

PRESIDENCY AND I AM THE ONE THAT

CAN TAKE ON DONALD TRUMP AND

SAY, YOU KNOW WHAT?

THE MIDWEST ISN'T FLYOVER

COUNTRY TO ME, I LIVE THERE.

I'M THE ONE THAT CAN TAKE HIM ON

AND SAY, YOU KNOW WHAT?

YOU GOT YOUR CERTAIN LIFE

BECAUSE YOUR DAD GAVE YOU

$14 MILLION OVER THE COURSE OF

YOUR CAREER.

MY CAREER STARTED WHEN MY

GRANDPA, AN IRON ORE MINOR WHO

COULDN'T GRADUATE FROM HIGH

SCHOOL BECAUSE HE HAD TO RAISE

HIS BROTHERS AND SISTERS, SAVED

MONEY IN A COFFEE CAN IN THE

BASEMENT.

I FIGURE WHEN YOU'RE GIVEN

OPPORTUNITY IN LIFE, YOU DON'T

GO INTO THE WORLD WITH A SENSE

OF ENTITLEMENT, YOU GO INTO THE

WORLD WITH A SENSE OF

OBLIGATION.

>> Alex: SEVERAL CANDIDATES ARE

STILL TRYING TO GET YOUR VOTE TO

BECOME PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE.

THAT INCLUDES TOM STEYER WHO

JOINS US NOW.

>> Steyer: I JUST GOT TWEETED AT

BY DONALD TRUMP, SO IT'S ANOTHER

FUN DAY.

>> Alex: WELL, YOU'RE JOINING US

VIRTUALLY THIS MORNING.

HOW COME YOU HAVEN'T VISITED

VERMONT AND DO YOU PLAN TO?

>> Steyer: I'VE BEEN SPENDING MY

TIME IN THE FOUR EARLY PRIMARY

STATES.

I'VE BEEN TO VERMONT BEFORE AND

I'LL BE THERE AGAIN, BUT RIGHT

NOW AS SOMEBODY WHO'S RUNNING

HARD FOR PRESIDENT, I'VE BEEN IN

THE FOUR EARLY STATES AND AS WE

GET CLOSER TO THE CAUCUSES AND

PRIMARIES, BASICALLY EVERYBODY'S

LOOKING AT WHO CAN BEAT

MR. TRUMP.

THAT'S REALLY WHAT IT'S COMING

DOWN TO AND YOU CAN TELL

MR. TRUMP'S RUNNING ON THE

ECONOMY.

THAT'S ALL HE EVER TALKS ABOUT.

I CAN TAKE HIM DOWN ON THE

ECONOMY.

I'VE BUILT A BUSINESS FROM

SCRATCH, I KNOW WHAT IT TAKES TO

CREATE JOBS, I KNOW WHAT IT

TAKES TO CREATE ECONOMIC

PROSPERITY AS WELL AS ECONOMIC

JUSTICE.

THE DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES ARE

GOING TO HAVE TO GET ON THE

STAGE WITH HIM AND TAKE HIM DOWN

AND EXPOSE HIM AS A FAKE

BUSINESSMAN AND A TERRIBLE

PRESIDENT FOR THE ECONOMY, AND

I'M THE PERSON WITH THE

EXPERIENCE AND THE EXPERTISE TO

DO IT.

AND IT'S TAKEN UP ALL MY TIME.

>> Alex: IN ADDITION TO BEING A

BUSINESSMAN, YOU CALL YOURSELF

AN ENVIRONMENTALIST.

BEING GREEN HERE IN VERMONT IS

VERY IMPORTANT FOR VERMONTERS.

HOW DO YOU THINK WE'RE DOING IN

THE STATE AND HOW DOES YOUR

PRESIDENCY FURTHER OUR PLANS?

>> Steyer: LET ME SAY I'M THE

ONLY PERSON RUNNING FOR

PRESIDENT THAT SAD CLIMATE IS

HIS NUMBER ONE ISSUE.

I WOULD DECLARE A STATE OF

EMERGENCY IN THE UNITED STATES

ON DAY ONE AND USE THE EMERGENCY

POWERS OF THE PRESIDENCY TO GET

GOING ON A CLIMATE PLAN BECAUSE

WE HAVE TO.

I SAID I'D DO IT FROM THE

STANDPOINT OF ENVIRONMENTAL

JUSTICE THAT IT CAN CREATE OVER

FOUR AND A HALF MILLION JOBS

AROUND THE UNITED STATES BECAUSE

WE HAVE TO REBUILD THE UNITED

STATES ON AN ACCELERATED BASIS,

BUT I AM THE PERSON.

I'VE WORKED ON THIS FOR OVER

TWELVE YEARS.

I'VE BEEN WORKING FOR CLEAN

ENERGY, FIGHTING OIL COMPANIES,

WORKING TO STOP THE KEYSTONE

PIPELINE, BLOCKING THE LAST

FOSSIL FUEL PLANT THAT I BELIEVE

WILL EVER BE PROPOSED IN MY HOME

STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AND SO MY

CLIMATE PLAN, IF YOU LOOK, IS

THE ONE THAT STARTS ON DAY ONE

AND MAKES IT PRIORITY ONE.

>> Alex: SPEAKING OF BORDER

CROSSINGS, VERMONT IS A BORDER

STATE.

YOU TALKED ABOUT DECRIMINALIZING

BORDER CROSSINGS.

DO YOU THINK THAT PUTS OUR

NATION'S SECURITY A LITTLE RISK,

FOR PEOPLE WHO ARE CONCERNED

HERE IN VERMONT?

>> Steyer: NO, I DON'T.

IN FACT, WHAT I BELIEVE IS

MR. TRUMP HAS BEEN USING

IMMIGRATION AS A WAY OF BEING A

RACIST, THAT HE'S NOT WORRIED

ABOUT IMMIGRATION PER SE, HE'S

WORRIED ABOUT IMMIGRATION BY

NON-WHITE PEOPLE AND HE USES

IMMIGRATION TO FIRE UP PEOPLE

AND MAKE THEM SCARED AND TO

DIVIDE US.

SO I BELIEVE THAT, IN FACT,

GOING BACK TO THE IDEA THAT WE

ACTUALLY NEED IMMIGRANTS THAT,

PEOPLE WHO ARE COMING HERE

SEEKING SANCTUARY, SEEKING

REFUGE FROM VIOLENCE AND

PERSECUTION, HAVE A RIGHT TO DO

THAT UNDER INTERNATIONAL LAW AND

WE HAVE AN OBLIGATION TO TREAT

THEM HUMANELY AND TO PROCESS

THOSE APPLICATIONS

EXPEDITIOUSLY.

AS HE ACTUALLY TRIES TO

POLITICIZE THE BORDER AND SCARE

AMERICANS FOR HIS OWN

RE-ELECTION.

>> Alex: NOW, YOU'RE A WEALTHY

MAN WHO'S SUPPORTS A WEALTH TAX

ON SOME OF OUR HIGHEST EARNERS.

>> Steyer: I FEEL AS THE INCOME

INEQUALITY FOR PEOPLE IS

TERRIBLE.

I'VE BEEN PROPOSING A WEALTH TAX

FOR A YEAR AND A HALF TO TRY AND

ADDRESS SOMETHING THAT I THINK

IS ABSOLUTELY UN-AMERICAN AND

UNJUST.

MY WEALTH TAX STARTS AT A LOWER

PLACE THAN THEIRS DOES AND IT'S

GRADUATED AND IT HAS DIFFERENT

NUMBERS, SO IN FACT, IT IS

DIFFERENT FROM THEIRS AND IT'S

CERTAINLY -- I DIDN'T LOOK AT

THEIRS BECAUSE I'M NOT SURE

THEIRS EXISTED AT THE TIME I PUT

FORWARD MY WEALTH TAX.

I THINK THE BIG POINT HERE IS

MR. TRUMP AND THE REPUBLICAN

PARTY HAVE DONE A TERRIBLE JOB.

THEY HAVE BEEN TERRIBLE FOR

WORKING AMERICANS ACROSS THE

BOARD, AND THEIR TAX POLICIES

HAVE HELPED THE RICHEST

AMERICANS AND THE BIGGEST

CORPORATIONS AT THE EXPENSE OF

EVERYBODY ELSE.

SO I'D PUT IN A WEALTH TAX.

I WOULD ALSO PUT IN A -- I'D

REVERSE THEIR GIVEAWAYS, TAX

GIVEAWAYS TO HIGH INCOME PEOPLE

AND BIG CORPORATIONS AND I ALSO

WOULD TREAT -- I'D CLOSE

INVESTMENT LOOPHOLES SO THAT

INVESTMENT INCOME IS TREATED

LIKE EARNED INCOME AND IF WE DO

THAT, I WOULD GIVE A 10% TAX CUT

TO 95% OF AMERICANS AND HAVE

MONEY LEFT OVER.

>> Alex: AGAIN, THIS IS

PRESIDENTIAL DEMOCRATIC

CANDIDATE TOM STEYER.

THANKS FOR BEING WITH US TODAY.

>> Steyer: IT'S MY PLEASURE.

IT'S A TREAT TO BE WITH YOU.

>> Darren: VERMONT HAS A NEW

MISS VERMONT AND A NEW MISS TEEN

VERMONT USA.

23-YEAR-OLD SHANNA WELLER OF

MIDDLEBURY WAS CROWNED MISS

VERMONT USA.

SHE WENT TO SCHOOL AT CCUV AND

WORKS AT COLLINS AEROSPACE AND

IS INVOLVED WITH THE CYSTIC

FIBROSIS FOUNDATION.

AND MISS TEEN VERMONT USA IS

18-YEAR-OLD KIERA PIPELING.

SHE'S A STUDENT AT WEST RUTLAND

HIGH SCHOOL WITH PLANS TO BE A

NEONATAL NURSE.

FOSTER CARE AND ADOPTION

AWARENESS ARE HER PLATFORMS.

AND BOTH OF THEM JOIN ME NOW.

GOSH TO BOTH OF YOU AND

CONGRATULATIONS -- GOOD MORNING

TO BOTH OF YOU AND

CONGRATULATIONS.

>> THANK YOU.

>> THANK YOU.

>> Darren: LET'S START WITH THE

WINNING MOMENTS WHEN YOU GUYS

RECEIVED THE CROWNS.

LET'S TAKE A LOOK.

SHANNA, WHAT WAS GOING THROUGH

YOUR MIND WHEN THIS HAPPENED?

>> Weller: I WAS IN UTTER SHOCK,

TO BE HONEST.

THERE WAS SO MANY OTHER AMAZING

YOUNG WOMEN WHO WERE THERE WHO

COULD EASILY TAKEN THE TITLE AND

MY FIRST RUNNER-UP WAS

INCREDIBLE.

SHE ACTUALLY HAD TO SHAKE ME SO

I WOULD REALIZE THAT I WON AND

IT WAS AN AMAZING MOMENT AND IT

WAS JUST -- IT WAS UNREAL.

IT WAS A PROUD MOMENT FOR SURE.

>> Darren: KIERA, SAME QUESTION.

WHAT WERE YOU THINKING?

>> Pipeling: I GOT ASKED THIS

QUESTION RIGHT AFTER I GOT

CROWNED, ACTUALLY, AND I WAS

THINKING SO MUCH ABOUT HOW MUCH

I'VE BEEN LOOKING FORWARD TO

THIS MOMENT MY ENTIRE LIFE.

I'VE ALWAYS WANTED TO BE ABLE TO

SPEAK ON THINGS THAT ARE

IMPORTANT TO ME, AND THIS IS THE

WAY THAT I'M ABLE TO DO THIS AND

I'M VERY EXCITED TO SPEND THIS

YEAR WITH SHANNA AND GLEN AND

EVERYBODY.

>> Darren: SOME FOLKS LOOK AT

PACKAGE CONTINGENTS LIKE

THESE -- PAGEANTS LIKE BEAUTY

CONTESTS AND SOME OF THEM SAY

THEY OBJECTIFY WOMEN.

HOW DO YOU RESPOND TO THAT?

>> PAGEANTRY HAS EVOLVED OVER

THE LAST FEW YEARS.

IT'S BECOME A WAY TO HIGHLIGHT

WOMEN'S CONFIDENCE, WHO THEY

ARE.

YOU LOOK AT OUR REIGN MISS USA,

SHE'S A LAWYER, A POWERFUL WOMEN

AND THEY HIGHLIGHT WOMEN TODAY

AND THEY REALLY FOCUS ON BEING

JUST ROLE MODELS AND TIPS REALLY

CLOSE TO MY -- AND IT'S REALLY

CLOSE TO MY HEART.

>> WHAT WOULD YOU SAY?

>> I HAVE ALWAYS CONSIDERED

MYSELF TO BE A REALLY BIG

ATHLETE.

I MAKE SOCCER, SOFTBALL AND

BASKETBALL, AND PAGEANTRY WAS

JUST INTRODUCED TO ME LAST YEAR,

ACTUALLY, AND WHEN I STARTED IT,

I WASN'T SO SURE.

BUT THEN ONCE I STARTED DOING

IT, IT WAS SUCH AN AMAZING

OPPORTUNITY TO NOT HELP ME BE

THE PERSON I AM TODAY AND BECOME

A BETTER PERSON, BUT IT'S ALSO

HELPED ME LEARN THAT I CAN

CHANGE EVERYTHING THAT I PUT MY

HEART TO.

I CAN SET GOALS FOR MYSELF AND I

CAN GO ACHIEVE THEM AND I CAN

CHANGE PEOPLE'S LIVES WHILE

DOING IT.

>> Darren: SHANNA, YOU IDENTIFY

CYSTIC FIBROSIS AS A CAUSE

THAT'S CLOSE TO YOU.

YOU HAVE A PERSON STORY THAT

GOES ALONG WITH THAT.

TALK ABOUT THAT.

>> MY ELDEST SISTER PASSED FROM

THE DISEASE IN 2019 AND THAT

REALLY CATAPULTED ME INTO

BECOMING A CF ADVOCATE.

I WANTED TO LIVE A LIFE MY

SISTER WOULD BE PROUD OF AND I

WANTED TO CONNECT WITH OTHER

PEOPLE GOING THROUGH THE BATTLE

OF CF BECAUSE I KNEW HOW IT

FEELS.

IT CAN FEEL VERY LONELY AND MY

GOAL IS TO LET PEOPLE KNOW THAT

THEY ARE NOT ALONE.

NOT JUST IN THE WORLD OF CF, BUT

ANY DIFFICULT CIRCUMSTANCE THAT

THEY ARE GOING THROUGH.

>> Darren: KIERA, YOU'RE 17.

YOU WROTE ABOUT THE FACT THAT

YOU WERE THE ONLY AFRICAN

AMERICAN IN YOUR HIGH SCHOOL

UNTIL THIS YEAR.

>> YES.

>> Darren: WHY WAS THAT

IMPORTANT FOR YOU TO POINT OUT?

WHAT PERSPECTIVE DID YOU GAIN

FROM THAT?

>> WHEN I WAS YOUNGER, I

STRUGGLED A LITTLE BIT WITH THE

IDEA OF WHY DO I LOOK DIFFERENT

THAN THE KIDS IN MY CLASS.

WHY IS MY SKIN A DIFFERENT

COLOR, AND IT -- I STRUGGLED

WITH IT FOR A WHILE, BUT THEN

LATER ON, I REALIZED THAT IT'S

OKAY TO BE UNIQUE AND MY SKIN

COLOR, MY BIG HAIR MAKES ME

EXTREMELY UNIQUE.

AND SO I'VE LEARNED TO JUST

ACCEPT IT, LOVE MY HAIR, LOVE MY

SKIN, AND NOW I'M ABLE TO BE A

ROLE MODEL TO YOUNGER KIDS SO

THEY KNOW THAT THEY MAY LOOK

DIFFERENT THAN OTHER PEOPLE,

EXCEPT AS LONG AS THE OTHER

PEOPLE ARE WILLING TO SEE WHO

THEY ARE TRULY ARE, THEY'RE

EXTREMELY UNIQUE AND EXTREMELY

LUCKY TO BE IN THAT SITUATION.

>> Darren: YOU WERE ADOPTED.

YOUR PLATFORM IS RAISING

AWARENESS ABOUT THE FOSTER

SYSTEM AND ADOPTION.

WHY?

>> IT'S JUST EXTREMELY IMPORTANT

TO ME.

I ACTUALLY STARTED A CAUSE

CALLED HEAD START TO HAPPINESS,

WHICH IS WHERE I HAD PEOPLE

DONATE BACKPACKS AND DIFFERENT

SCHOOL SUPPLIES SO I COULD GIVE

IT TO THE DEPARTMENT OF

CHILDREN'S AND FAMILIES OF

VERMONT AND THEY COULD GIVE IT

TO DIFFERENT KIDS IN THE FOSTER

CARE SYSTEM BECAUSE I WAS LUCKY

ENOUGH TO BE ADOPTED RIGHT WHEN

I WAS BORN AND I GOT ALL OF THE

PRIVILEGES OF BEING ABLE TO SHOW

UP TO SCHOOL WITH A BIG NEW

BACKPACK AND MY AMAZING FIRST

DAY OF SCHOOL OUTFIT AND NOT

EVERYBODY CAN GET THAT.

I WANTED THE KIDS TO FEEL JUST

AS SPECIAL AS I DID AND COME TO

SCHOOL PREPARED BECAUSE THAT'S

ALSO SOMETHING VERY IMPORTANT TO

ME.

>> Darren: WHEN ARE YOUR

NATIONAL PAGEANTS?

>> THE OFFICIAL DATES HAVEN'T

BEEN ANNOUNCED YET, BUT MOST OF

THE TIME THEY'RE AT THE END OF

SPRING.

UNFORTUNATELY, WE HAVEN'T GOTTEN

THE OFFICIAL DATES YET, BUT

WE'RE PREPARING AND WE'RE

GETTING READY LIKE IT'S

TOMORROW.

>> Darren: ALL RIGHT, SO

SPEAKING OF PREPARING, HOW DO

YOU PREPARE FOR THE NATIONAL

PAGEANT ON SUCH A BIG STAGE?

>> WELL, I'VE ACTUALLY GOTTEN

THE CHANCE TO COMPETE IN A

NATIONAL PAGEANT BEFORE AND WHAT

I I JUST HAVE TO REALIZE IS THAT

IT'S THE SAME AS WALKING OUT ON

THE STAGE OF THE MISS VERMONT,

JUST WITH A BIGGER CROWD IN

FRONT OF YOU.

AS LONG AS I'M TRUE AUTHENTIC

SELF AND I LOVE EVERYBODY AROUND

MERE AND I LET PEOPLE HELP, IT

WILL FEEL THE EXACT SAME AND I

SHOULD BE JUST AS PREPARED TO GO

THERE.

>> Darren: SHANNA, WHAT DO YOU

THINK?

>> SELF-ANALYZING AND KNOWING

WHO YOU ARE IS EXTREMELY

IMPORTANT IN PREPARING FOR ANY

COMPETITION, ANY PAGEANT, AND

LIFE IN GENERAL.

REALLY KNOWING WHO YOU ARE, AND

WE ARE ALSO WORKING WITH PR

PAGEANT COACHES.

THEY'RE THE OFFICIAL PAGEANT

COACHING SPONSORS AND THEY'RE AN

INCREDIBLE TEAM.

THEY HELP YOU WITH INTERVIEW AND

YOUR EVENING GOWN AND JUST

REALLY FOCUSING ON WHO YOU ARE

AS A PERSON BECAUSE THE CROWN IN

FACT ISN'T JUST ABOUT THE CROWN.

IT'S ABOUT THE YOUNG LADY

WEARING IT AS WELL.

>> Darren: THANK YOU BOTH.

CONGRATULATIONS.

VERMONT IS ROOTING FOR YOU.

APPRECIATE YOUR TIME THIS

MORNING.

>> THANK YOU.

>> THANK YOU SO MUCH.

