YCQM January 27, 2019

SHOULD ALL CHILDREN GET

BREAKFAST AND LUNCH AT SCHOOL?

WE'RE DIGGING INTO NEW RESEARCH

ON UNIVERSAL SCHOOL MEALS.

PLUS, A CARBON TAX FLOATED AGAIN

IN THE LEGISLATURE.

DOES IT HAVE SUPPORT?

WE'LL SPEAK WITH ADVOCATES ABOUT

WHY THEY THINK THEY CAN MAKE IT

HAPPEN.

AND STATE SPENDING.

THAT'S WHERE WE BEGIN THIS

MORNING.

REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT

OUTLINED HIS BUDGET PLAN THIS

WEEK, WHICH WILL SPEND 6.11

BILLION IN STATE AND FEDERAL

FUNDING NEXT YEAR IF PASSED.

SCOTT'S PLAN CALLS FOR SOME NEW

TAXES AND FEES, SOMETHING HE

REFUSED TO DO DURING HIS FIRST

TERM.

CHANNEL 3'S POLITICAL REPORTER

NEAL GOSWAMI HAS DETAILS ON WHAT

WE CAN EXPECT.

>> IT'S OUR JOB TO SEPARATE OUR

WANTS FROM OUR NEEDS.

MAKE SURE WE'RE MEETING OUR

GOALS, DETERMINE WHERE WE NEED

TO DO MORE, AND WHERE WE CAN GET

BY WITH A LITTLE BIT LESS.

>> THE GOVERNOR'S SPENDING PLAN

IS LESS AMBITIOUS THAN THE TWO

HE PITCHED IN HIS FIRST TERM.

BUT HE'S NOW FACING EVEN BIGGER

DEMOCRATIC MAJORITIES IN BOTH

LEGISLATIVE CHAMBERS.

HE SEEMS TO HAVE RECOGNIZED THAT

AND MODERATED HIS REQUESTS.

>> THE BUDGET I PRESENT TODAY IS

BALANCED AND SPEND WITHIN OUR

MEANS, WHILE INVESTING IN BOTH

OUR OBLIGATIONS AND AREAS THAT

WILL GIVE US THE HIGHEST RETURN.

>> THE GOVERNOR ALSO NOTED THAT

LAWMAKERS WILL HAVE THEIR OWN

IDEAS THAT HE WANTS TO DISCUSS.

>> NOW, I KNOW YOU HAVE YOUR OWN

PRIORITIES FOR THIS YEAR'S

BUDGET.

WHICH IS IMPORTANT PART OF THIS

PROCESS, AND I LOOK FORWARD TO

HEARING THEM.

BECAUSE WE NEED ALL IDEAS ON THE

TABLE TO RESTORE OUR FISCAL

FUNDAMENTALS.

>> DEMOCRATIC HOUSE SPEAKER

MITZI JOHNSON SAID SHE

APPRECIATES SCOTT'S TONE.

>> WE ARE ENCOURAGED THAT

THERE'S A REALLY DIFFERENT TONE

THAN WHAT WE'VE SEEN IN THE

PAST.

HE USED THE PHRASE THAT THESE

ARE IDEAS TO GET THE

CONVERSATION STARTED.

>> SCOTT IS ASKING LAWMAKERS TO

TWEAK THE SALES TAX, TO CAPTURE

ONLINE MARKETPLACE TRANSACTIONS,

TO SUPPORT EARLY EDUCATION.

>> I PROPOSE WE INVEST AN

ADDITIONAL 7 MILLION INTO OUR

CHILD CARE SYSTEM.

TO MAKE IT MORE ACCESSIBLE AND

AFFORDABLE FOR LOW-INCOME AND

WORKING FAMILIES.

>> HIGHER EDUCATION ALSO ON HIS

LIST OF PRIORITIES.

>> SO MY BUDGET PROPOSES

$700,000 FOR UVM TO REPLACE

DECLINING MEDICAID REVENUE, AND

3.2 MILLION MORE TO VERMONT

STATE COLLEGES.

>> HE'S ALSO CALLING FOR A NEW

TAX ON E-CIGARETTES, SOMETHING

LAWMAKERS ARE EAGER TO DO.

>> I THINK YOU ALL KNOW IT'S NOT

MY FIRST INSTINCT TO ADD A TAX,

BUT WITH A GROWING HEALTH RISK

FOR OUR KIDS, I AM PROPOSING TO

LEVY THE SAME TAX WE DO ON

TOBACCO PRODUCTS.

>> SCOTT SAID HE'LL PRESENT A

FEE BILL THAT RAISES ABOUT $8

MILLION, MOST OF THAT WILL COME

FROM THE FINANCIAL INDUSTRY.

OTHER NEW INVESTMENTS INCLUDE

MORE THAN A MILLION DOLLARS FOR

LEAD TESTING IN SCHOOLS, AND

MORE THAN 2 MILLION IN

CYBERSECURITY UPGRADES.

HE WANTS MONEY FOR ELECTRIC

VEHICLE INCENTIVES, TOO, TO HELP

REDUCE CARBON EMISSIONS.

>> SO I'M PROPOSING $1.5 MILLION

IN REBATES TO HELP MORE PEOPLE

PURCHASE OR LEASE NEW OR USED

EV'S.

>> SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEM TIM

ASHE SAID THE BUDGET MAKES SMALL

ADVANCES, BUT DOESN'T PROVIDE A

BROAD VISION FOR THE FUTURE.

>> THE QUESTION IS, ARE WE

CAPABLE THIS THIS BUILDING OF

ASSERTING A BIGGER PICTURE

VISION.

FRANKLY, THAT'S THE KIND OF

THING THAT PEOPLE OUTSIDE THE

STATE WOULD SEE US DOING AND SAY

THAT'S THE COMPLEX I WANT TO BE.

>> NEAL JOINS ME.

THIS BUDGET PLAN SEEMS MUCH

DIFFERENT THAN THE ONE HE

PROPOSED.

WHAT STANDS OUT TO YOU THE MOST?

>> GOOD MORNING, CAT.

WELL, NUMBER ONE, FOR THE FIRST

TWO YEARS THAT THE GOVERNOR WAS

IN OFFICE, HE REALLY MAINTAINED

HIS PLEDGE OF NO NEW TAXES, NO

NEW FEES.

WELL, THAT'S CHANGING THIS YEAR.

IN THIS BUDGET THAT HE PRESENTED

THIS WEEK, HE'S PITCHING ABOUT

$10 MILLION IN NEW TAXES.

THESE ARE FAIRLY TARGETED TAX

INCREASES, OR NEW TAXES THAT

HE'S LOOKING AT, ADMINISTRATION

OFFICIALS SAY THEY ARE

CONSISTENT WITH HIS IDEA TO

MODERNIZE GOVERNMENT, SO, YOU

KNOW, HE'S FINDING ABOUT $7

MILLION FROM TWEAKS TO THE SALES

TAX TO GET ONLINE MARKETPLACES

LIKE AMAZON AND EBAY.

LOOKING AT A MILLION DOLLARS IN

EACH CIGARETTE TAX WHICH HE

SAYS -- E-CIGARETTE TAX, HE SAYS

IS CRUCIAL TO KEEPING KIDS FROM

USING E-CIGARETTES, AND BY

CHANGE BEING A BIT OF LANGUAGE

THEY CAN CAPTURE $2 MILLION MORE

FROM HOTELS.COM, TRIVAGO, OTHER

ONLINE BOOGING AGENTS LIKE THAT.

SO -- BOOKING AGENTS.

$10 MILLION IN NEW TAXES, AND

ABOUT 8 MILLION IN NEW FEES.

THE BIGGEST CHUNK, $6 MILLION

WILL COME FROM FINANCIAL

BROKERS, MORTGAGE BROKERS, THAT

SORT OF THING.

SO VERY DIFFERENT APPROACH FOR

THE GOVERNOR THIS TIME AROUND.

>> Cat: NEAL, IT DOESN'T SOUND

LIKE TAXES OR FEES ARE ONES THAT

WOULD BE HUGELY CONTROVERSIAL

AMONG THE LEGISLATURE.

>> WELL, YOU WOULD THINK THAT,

BUT IT MAY NOT BE THE CASE.

THERE ARE SOME RUMBLINGS ALREADY

ABOUT THIS $7 MILLION COMING

FROM THE SALES TAX.

MOSTLY BECAUSE OF HOW THE

GOVERNOR WANTS FOR SPEND IT.

HE WANTS TO APPLY IT TO EARLY

CHILDCARE.

AND DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS ARE

SAYING, WELL, WAIT A MINUTE.

THAT MONEY WOULD OTHERWISE

FUNNEL INTO THE EDUCATION FUND,

AND IT WOULD OFFSET PROPERTY TAX

INCREASES OR LOWER PROPERTY

TAXES, SOMETHING THAT HAS BEEN A

BIG FIGHT BETWEEN THE GOVERNOR

AND LAWMAKERS THE FIRST TWO

YEARS OF THE GOVERNOR'S TERM.

SO WE'LL SEE WHERE THAT GOES,

BUT MAY NOT BE AS MUCH COURT AS

WE THINK THERE -- ACCORD AS WE

THINK.

>> WHAT IS THE GOVERNOR

PROPOSING TO ADDRESS ONE OF HIS

TOP CONCERNS, THE DEMOGRAPHICS

OF THE STATE?

>> SURE.

YEAH.

WELL, HE'S ASKING FOR ABOUT 2

1/2 MILLION DOLLARS FROM

LAWMAKERS, HE WOULD LIKE THEM TO

AUTHORIZE IT.

A MILLION OF THAT WOULD GO

TOWARDS MORE INCENTIVES TO GET

PEOPLE TO MOVE TO VERMONT.

YOU WILL RECALL LAST YEAR,

LAWMAKERS PITCHED A PLAN TO

PROVIDE $10,000 FOR PEOPLE TO

MOVE TO VERMONT AND WORK

REMOTELY FOR OUT-OF-STATE

COMPANIES.

THE GOVERNOR IS ASKING FOR A

MILLION DOLLARS TO GIVE UP TO

$5,000 TO PEOPLE TO HOFF TO

VERMONT -- MOVE TO VERMONT TO

ACTUALLY WORK, LIVE HERE, WORK

TORE VERMONT COMPANIES, AND THEN

HE'S USING ANOTHER MILLION AND A

HALF TO TRY AND TARGET THOSE

PEOPLE WHO MIGHT BE INTERESTED

IN MOVING TO VERMONT, SO HE'S

REALLY STICKING TO HIS

DEMOGRAPHICS ISSUE, AND HE

REITERATED THROUGHOUT THE SPEECH

THAT, YOU KNOW, VERMONT DOESN'T

NEED HIGHER TAXES, IT NEEDS MORE

TAXPAYERS TO ADDRESS MANY OF ITS

PROBLEMS.

CAT VIGLIENZONI NEAL, HOW ARE

LEGISLATIVE LEADERS --

>> Cat: NEAL, HOW ARE

LEGISLATIVE LEADERS REACTING TO

HIS PLAN?

>> I MENTIONED THE ISSUE WITH

THE SALES TAX, THE $7 MILLION.

FOR THE MOST PART, LAWMAKERS ARE

SAYING THAT, YOU KNOW WHAT?

THIS IS A PRETTY GOOD PROPOSAL

FROM THE GOVERNOR.

WE LIKE THE INITIATIVES THAT

HE'S BRINGING UP AND TALKING

ABOUT.

BUT HOW HE PROPOSES TO PAY FOR

THEM MAY NOT BE EXACTLY THE WAY

WE WANT TO GO IN.

THERE'S A COUPLE THINGS IN THERE

THAT THEY ARE A LITTLE SQUEAMISH

ABOUT.

HE IS PITCHING A VOLUNTARY PAID

LEAVE PROGRAM WE TALKED ABOUT

LAST WEEK.

DEMOCRATIC LEADERS PREFER A

MANDATORY PROGRAM WITH PAYROLL

TAX ON EMPLOYEES AND EMPLOYERS.

YOU KNOW, THAT IS ONE TAX THAT

THE GOVERNOR IS STILL NOT

INTERESTED IN PURSUING, SO

OVERALL, THEY LIKE THE TONE,

THEY LIKE THE THINGS HE'S TRYING

TO FUND, INCLUDING INCENTIVES

FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES, THINGS

LIKE THAT.

THERE'S A LOT OF THINGS THEY CAN

GET TOGETHER ON, BUT WE'LL GET

DOWN TO THE NITTY-GRITTY AND

FICK OUT HOW TO FUND THEM.

>> Cat: QUICKLY, WHAT ARE THE

NEXT STEPS NOW THAT HE'S

OUTLINED HIS BUDGET PRIORITIES?

>> ABSOLUTELY.

WELL, NOW LAWMAKERS ARE GOING TO

BE HAVING ADMINISTRATION

OFFICIALS COME INTO THE

COMMITTEE ROOMS, THEY ARE GOING

TO HEAR ABOUT THESE PROPOSALS,

GET THE SPECIFICS, AND THE

NUMBERS, FIGURE OUT HOW IT ALL

WORKS TOGETHER, AND THEY ARE

GOING TO DECIDE WHICH THINGS

THEY WANT TO MOVE FORWARD ON,

WHICH THINGS THEY WANT TO KILL,

AND IF THERE ARE ALTERNATIVE

WAYS TO FUND THEM.

SO THAT WILL ALL BEGIN THIS WEEK

AND NEXT WEEK.

>> Cat: ALL RIGHT.

NEAL GOSWAMI, THANK YOU.

UP NEXT, SHOULD VERMONT -- WHAT

A NEW REPORT SAYS NEXT.

>> Cat: THE LEGISLATIVE SESSION

RENEWING CALLS FOR A CARBON TAX

TO REDUCE HARMFUL EMISSIONS.

WE GOT A REPORT COMMISSIONED BY

LAWMAKERS.

SOME SAY IT SHOWS HOW VERMONT

CAN CUT CARBON.

NEAL GOSWAMI IS HERE TO BREAK

DOWN WHAT IT SAYS.

>> CARS, YOUR FURNACE,

EVERYTHING THAT DOESN'T RUN ON

RENEWABLE ENERGY IS POWERED BY

CARBON-BASED FUELS.

DAN BARLOW WITH VERMONT

BUSINESSES FOR SOCIAL

RESPONSIBILITY SAYS IT'S TIME TO

PUT A PRICE ON CARBON.

>> SO WE ARE AVENUE LOOKING AT A

STATE-ONLY APPROACH.

WE THINK WE CAN FIND THE RIGHT

SIZE AND THE RIGHT TYPE OF

CARBON PRICING FOR VERMONT.

>> A REPORT COMMISSIONED BY THE

LEGISLATURE SAYS THE STATE CAN

REDUCE CARBON BY ENACTING A

VARIETY OF PROPOSALS.

INCLUDING A CARBON TAX.

THE HIRED CONSULTANTS SAY A

CARBON TAX WOULD HAVE MINIMAL

IMPACT ON THE ECONOMY, BUT IT

WOULD HARM RURAL VERMONTERS MORE

THAN THOSE LIVING IN CHITTENDEN

COUNTY.

THOSE LOBBYING FOR A CARBON TAX

SAY THE REPORT SHOWS HOW IT CAN

BE DONE, BUT SENATE PRESIDENT

PRO TEM TIM ASHE AND HOUSE

SPEAKER MITZI JOHNSON, DON'T

SUPPORT IT AT THE STATE LEVEL.

>> IT PROVIDES A PATH FORWARD ON

THIS ISSUE, SO WE'RE LOOKING

FORWARD TO ENGAGING THEM IN

CONVERSATION, AND SITTING DOWN

WITH THEM TO LOOK AT THE REPORT.

>> ASHE WANTS TO CUT CARBON

EMISSIONS IN VERMONT, AS DO MOST

LAWMAKERS.

HE SAYS HE'LL CONSIDER A

REGIONAL APPROACH, BUT SAYS IT'S

RISKY TO TRY AT THE STATE LEVEL.

>> WE WILL BE LOOKING AT A WHOLE

RANGE OF STRATEGIES WITH THE

PRIMARY EMPHASIS OF REDUCING

EMISSIONS.

>> ROB ROPER WITH THE ETHAN

ALLEN INSTITUTE, A CONSERVATIVE

THINK TANK.

HE AGREES CLIMATE CHANGE IS

REAL, BUT SAYS THE PRE POSE

ALLEGES BEING FLOATED AREN'T

REAL SOLUTIONS.

>> THE PROPONENTS OF THESE

PROPOSALS SAY WE'RE GOING TO

SAVE THE SNOW ON THE MOUNTAINS,

WE ARE GOING TO SAVE FALL

FOLIAGE AND MAY L SYRUP,

THERE -- MAPLE SYRUP, THERE

WON'T BE DEVASTATING WEATHER

EVENTS IN THE FUTURE.

BUT THIS IS NOT GOING TO

ACTUALLY AFFECT ANY OF THOSE

THINGS.

>> ROPER SAID HE BELIEVES

SOLUTIONS WILL EMERGE THIS THAT

WILL HELP FIGHT CLIMATE CHANGE

WITHOUT HARMING ANY VERMONTERS.

>> I DON'T THINK WE'VE REALLY

DEVELOPED APPROPRIATE RESPONSES

TO CLIMATE CHANGE YET.

I MEAN, I'M A FREE MARKET

PERSON, SO I WOULD LIKE TO SEE

MORE ENTREPRENEURIAL APPROACHES

TO IT RATHER THAN TOP-DOWN

GOVERNMENT APPROACHES TO IT.

>> AND JOINING US, YOU HEARD

FROM HIM BRIEFLY, DAN BARLOW,

WITH VERMONT BUSINESSES FOR

SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY.

THANKS FOR BEING HERE.

>> MY PLEASURE.

>> SO YOU SAID CARBON TAX WILL

HAVE MINIMAL ECONOMIC IMPACT ON

VERMONTERS.

HOW DO WE KNOW THAT?

>> SURE.

SO WE HAVE NEW REPORT COME OUT

THIS WEEK, THE JOINT FISCAL

OFFICE, WHERE THE NON-PARTISAN

ECONOMISTS FOR THE LEGISLATURE,

THEY DID A STUDY PARTNERING WITH

SOME CLIMATE RESEARCHERS AS

WELL, AND THE REPORT SAYS, YOU

KNOW, IT REALLY PAINTS A ROAD

MAP FOR VERMONT AND HOW TO

ADDRESS CLIMATE CHANGE.

AND THE REPORT SAYS THAT THE

BENEFITS OF PUTTING A PRICE ON

CARBON FAR OUTWEIGH THE COSTS.

>> HOW DO WE KNOW, THOUGH, THAT

IT WON'T HIT PEOPLE WHO ARE,

LET'S SAY, THEY LIVE IN THE

RURAL AREAS OF VERMONT, THEY

MIGHT BE POOR, AND THEY ARE

WORRIED THAT THIS WILL HURT THEM

BECAUSE THEY HAVE TO PAY MORE

FOR GAS OR HEATING ANNUAL?

>> THAT'S A GREAT QUESTION.

-- HEATING FUEL.

>> FOR US, WE ARE VERY

INTERESTED IN LIFTING UP RURAL

VERMONT AND ADDRESSING CLIMATE

CHANGE AND INCOME INEQUALITY AT

THE SAME TIME.

SO THE REPORT POINTS TO MANY

OPPORTUNITIES HOW THE STATE

COULD USE THE REVENUE THAT'S

GENERATED FROM CARBON TAX, AND

WE CAN USE THAT REVENUE TO, YOU

KNOW, SEND REBATES OR

ELECTRICITY REBATES DIRECTLY TO

RURAL VERMONTERS AND LOW-INCOME

VERMONTERS AND LIFT THEM UP, NOT

ONLY OUT OF THE COLD, BUT OUT OF

POVERTY AS WELL.

>> FROM THE BUSINESS SIDE, WILL

THIS DISCOURAGE BUSINESSES FROM

WANTING TO MOVE TO VERMONT IF WE

HAD ANOTHER TAX -- ADD ANOTHER

TAX ON?

>> ABSOLUTELY NOT.

WHAT WOULD DISCOURAGE BUSINESS

GROWTH IS CLIMATE CHANGE.

CLIMATE CHANGE REPRESENTS A HUGE

THREAT TO OUR ENVIRONMENT AND

OUR ECONOMY.

WE KNOW HERE IN VERMONT WINTER

RECREATION INDUSTRY, OUR SKI

RESORTS, ARE THREATENED BY

CLIMATE CHANGE, OUR MAPLE SEASON

IS SHORTER, THE TICK SEASON IS

GROWING LONGER.

THESE ALL HAVE DRAMATIC ECONOMIC

IMPACTS, AND WE KNOW NATIONALLY,

IF WE DON'T ADDRESS CLIMATE

CHANGE, WE COULD FACE ANOTHER

RECESSION THAT'S TWICE AS BAD AS

THE GREAT RECESSION FROM TEN

YEARS AGO, SO THERE'S -- WE

BELIEVE THAT A BOLD PLAN TO

FIGHT CLIMATE CHANGE HERE IN

VERMONT WILL ACTUALLY ATTRACT

NEW BUSINESSES, NEW

OPPORTUNITIES, AND THE YOUNGER

GENERATION THAT WANTS TO COME

HERE AND BE PART OF THE

SOLUTION.

>> SO I IMAGINE SOME PEOPLE ON

BOARD WITH SOME PARTS OF THE

MEASURE AND NOT OTHERS.

WHERE DOES THE COMPROMISE

HAPPEN?

>> SURE.

THE THING ABOUT CARBON PRICING,

YOU CAN DESIGN A SYSTEM THAT'S,

YOU KNOW, PRO BUSINESS, FREE

MARKET APPROACH, AND THAT LIFTS

SLOWLY OVER A NUMBER OF YEARS.

SO WE THINK, YOU KNOW, THE

PROPOSAL IS A COMPROMISE.

ADDITIONALLY, YOU KNOW,

VBSR JOINED OTHER ENERGY GROUPS

AND ENVIRONMENTAL GROUPS TO

UNVEIL A CLIMATE PACKAGE OF

ACTIONABLE ITEMS WE THINK THE

LEGISLATURE AND THE GOVERNOR CAN

MOVE ON THIS YEAR, EVERYTHING

FROM, YOU KNOW, ELECTRIC VEHICLE

SUBSIDIES, TO INCREASING OUR

NUMBER OF RENEWABLE ENERGY IN

VERMONT.

>> Cat: SPEAKING OF ELECTRIC

VEHICLES, YOU MENTIONED YOU SAW

A GOOD SIGN IN THE NUMBERS

BUDGET ADDRESS.

TALK ABOUT YOUR REACTION TO

THAT.

>> SURE.

I WAS REALLY SURPRISED BY THE

GOVERNOR'S BUDGET ADDRESS.

IT WAS A BIG CHANGE FROM TWO

YEARS AGO.

WE KNOW THE GOVERNOR BELIEVES IN

CLIMATE CHANGE.

RECOGNIZES THAT THIS IS A THREAT

TO VERMONT.

SO IT WAS REALLY GREAT TO SEE

HIM COME TO THE TABLE WITH SOME

IDEAS, ESPECIALLY AROUND

ELECTRIC VEHICLE SUBSIDIES.

WE'RE LOOKING MORE TO HEARING

MORE ABOUT THAT AND WORKING WITH

GOVERNOR'S OFFICE TO MAKE

PROGRESS THIS YEAR.

>> Cat: EVEN PEOPLE WHO SUPPORT

MANY ENVIRONMENTAL POLICIES ARE

SOMEWHAT WARY OF A CARBON TAX.

ARE THERE OTHER METHODS WE COULD

TURN TO INSTEAD THAT WOULD

ACHIEVE THE GOAL OF REDUCING

CLIMATE CHANGE OR REDUCING

EMISSIONS THAT ARE NOT A CARBON

TAX?

>> WHAT'S INTERESTING, WE KNOW

THAT VERMONT HAS CLIMATE GOALS

SET BY BOTH GOVERNOR SCOTT AND

GOVERNORS SHUMLIN AND DOUGLAS

BEFORE HIM.

WE CAN'T HIT THOSE GOALS WITHOUT

A COMPREHENSIVE CLIMATE PACK

AMONG.

THAT INCLUDES CARBON PRICE,

INCREASING WETTERIZATION --

WEATHERIZATION FUNDING, IT HAS

TO BE A WHOLE PACKAGE.

WITHOUT THOSE ELEMENTS WE DON'T

REACH OUR CLIMATE GOALS.

>> Cat: HOW DO WE PROVE TO

PEOPLE THAT INVESTMENTS ARE

WORTH THE MONEY WE'RE SPENDING

ON THEM WHEN IT'S SOMETHING THAT

IS HARDER TO QUANTIFY, LET'S

SAY, LIKE CLIMATE CHANGE?

>> SURE.

YOU KNOW, I UNDERSTAND MAYBE NOT

A LOT OF PEOPLE TRUST THE

GOVERNMENT THESE DAYS TO DO THE

RIGHT THING AT ALL TIMES.

WE BELIEVE THAT WE CAN MAKE AN

ECONOMIC CASE AND SHOW

LOW-INCOME VERMONTERS AND RURAL

VERMONTERS THAT THEY WILL GET

MORE BACK IN REBATES FROM CARBON

PRICING THAN THEY WOULD PAY IN

ADDITIONAL COSTS.

>> Cat: WHAT'S THE NEXT STEP FOR

YOU GUYS?

>> NEXT STEP IS WORKING WITH THE

LEGISLATURE, YOU KNOW, BOTH THE

HOUSE AND SENATE HAVE PRETTY

MUCH NEW TRANSPORTATION

COMMITTEES, AND WE ARE REALLY

EXCITED ABOUT THE IDEA THAT THEY

WILL USE THOSE COMMITTEES TO

START ADDRESSING CLIMATE

EMISSIONS FROM OUR

TRANSPORTATION SECTOR.

>> Cat: DAN BARLOW, THANKS FOR

JOINING US.

>> THANK YOU.

>> Cat: SHOULD EACH VERMONT

STUDENT GET THEIR MEALS AT

SCHOOL?

THE QUESTION DISTRICTS AROUND

THE STATE ARE GRAPPLING WITH.

EYED OOH -- AN IDEA GAINING

TRACTION AMONG ADVOCATES WHO SAY

IT IS NECESSARY TO FIGHT

CHILDHOOD HUNGER.

I FOUND NEW RESEARCH THAT AIMS

TO CHANGE THE CONVERSATION.

AND A SCHOOL DISTRICT THAT SAYS

THE INVESTMENT IS WORTH IT.

>> LUNCHTIME AT RICHFORD

JUNIOR/SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL IS ONE

OF THE STUDENTS' FAVORITE PARTS

OF THE DAY.

>> I LIKE THE MAC AND CHEESE.

IT'S REALLY GOOD.

>> EVERY STUDENT GRABS A TRAY

CAN TAKE THE SAME FOOD.

YOU DON'T HAVE TO BE A BILL

COLLECTOR.

>> THE PRINCIPAL SAID BEFORE SHE

CAME HERE, SHE USED TO WORK AT

MONTGOMERY ELEMENTARY.

WHICH AT THE TIME DID NO THE

HAVE UNIVERSAL FREE MEALS LIKE

RICHFORD.

IT SOMETIMES LED TO DIFFICULT

INTERACTIONS WITH STUDENTS OVER

UNPAID LUNCH BILLS.

>> AND YOU WOULD HAVE TO PULL A

KID ASIDE AND YOU WOULD HAVE TO

TALK TO THEM ABOUT, YOU'RE GOING

TO HAVE TO HAVE AN ALTERNATIVE

LUNCH BECAUSE YOUR PARENTS HAVE

NOT PAID THEIR BILL.

IT WAS ONE OF THE THINGS I HATED

TO DO.

>> BUT THAT HAS SIPS CHANGED.

-- SINCE CHANGED.

STARTING THIS YEAR, MONTGOMERY,

AND BAKERSFIELD ARE FEEDING ALL

KIDS.

EVEN THOSE FROM FAMILIES WHO

MAKE TOO MUCH MONEY TO QUALIFY

FOR FREE LUNCH.

>> THE DISCUSSION CAME DOWN TO

EQUITY.

>> FRANKLIN NORTHEAST

SUPERVISORY UNION BUSINESS

MANAGER SAID THEIR BOARD DECIDED

TO EXPAND UNIVERSAL MEALS TO ALL

DISTRICT STUDENTS.

HE SAYS LUNCH PARTICIPATION IS

ALREADY UP 10 TO 30% IN PLACES

LIKE BAKERSFIELD.

>> IT'S STILL A BIT OF AN

EXPERIMENT FOR US.

>> HE ADMITS THERE WAS SOME

PUSHBACK FROM BOARD MEMBERS WHO

WERE CONCERNED ABOUT USING LOCAL

PROPERTY TAX DOLLARS TO FUND

THESE PROGRAMS.

ADDING THE THREE SCHOOLS COULD

COST UP TO $100,000.

WHICH SOUNDS LIKE A LOT, BUT IS

ACTUALLY ONLY A DROP IN THE

BUCKET.

ONLY .3% OF THEIR DISTRICT'S $33

MILLION BUDGET.

>> AND YOUR OPINION IS THAT

MONEY WELL SPENT?

>> IT IS.

AND I THINK THE MONEY THAT WE'RE

GOING TO BE GETTING THROUGH THE

PROGRAM TO EXPAND IT IS WELL

SPENT.

>> MOST SCHOOL DISTRICTS WOULD

PROBABLY TELL YOU THEY WOULD

LIKE TO PROVIDE A FREE MEAL FOR

EVERYONE, BUT IT'S JUST NOT IN

THE BUDGET.

AND THAT'S WHY ADVOCATES ARE NOW

PUSHING FOR DATA TO BACK UP

CLAIMS THAT UNIVERSAL FREE MEALS

ARE WORTH THE MONEY.

>> THERE IS VERY LITTLE RESEARCH

ON THE BENEFIT OF UNIVERSAL

SCHOOL LUNCHES ON STUDENT

ACADEMICS AND SCHOOL CLIMATE.

>> SO UVM ASSOCIATE PRE --

PROFESSOR BERNICE GARNETT

SURVEYED 240 SCHOOL STAFF AROUND

THE STATE AND DOING IN DEPTH

STUDIES AT TWO SCHOOLS.

SHE FOUND UNIVERSAL MEALS

CONTRIBUTED TO GREATER ACCESS TO

FOOD, MORE LOCAL FOOD IN

CAFETERIAS, INCREASED READY PS

TO LEARN, LESS FINANCIAL

STRESS -- READINESS TO LEARN,

LESS FINANCIAL STRESS FOR

STUDENTS, FAMILIES AND

ADMINISTRATORS, FEWER VISIBLE

INCOME DISPARITIES AMONG

STUDENTS, AND BETTER OVERALL

SOCIAL CLIMATE IN SCHOOLS.

>> REALLY CREATED A CULTURE OF

EQUITY.

WE ARE COMMITTED TO MAKING UP

VERSION AL SCHOOL MEALS --

UNIVERSAL SCHOOL MEALS A REALITY

IN EVERY SCHOOL IN VERMONT.

>> HUNGER-FREE VERMONT, WHICH

WORKED WITH UVM ON THE STUDY IS

ALREADY LOOKING AT HOW VERMONT

LAWMAKERS COULD HELP EACH

STUDENT GET THEIR MEALS AT

SCHOOL.

THEY TOLD ME THEY HAVE NOT DONE

ANY ESTIMATES YET ON HOW MUCH IT

WOULD COST STATE TAXPAYERS.

>> I JUST HEAR A LOT OF RELIEF

EXPRESSED BY PARENTS.

>> BUT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ANORE

HORTON KNOWS ANY TAX INCREASE IS

A TOUGH SELL, AMID CALLS FOR

BUDGE HE CUTS.

>> IT IS NOT -- BUDGET CUTS.

>> IT IS NOT AN EASY

CONVERSATION FOR SCHOOL

DISTRICTS TO HAVE WITH THEIR

COMMUNITIES.

>> BUT SHE SAYS IT'S NECESSARY,

BECAUSE THE FINDING IN THE STUDY

THAT SURPRISED HER MOST WAS THE

DROP IN BULLYING.

BULLYING SHE SAYS STEMS FROM

DISPLAYING A FAMILY'S INCOME IN

THE SCHOOL CAFETERIA.

>> THEY ARE SET UP TO HAVE SOME

KIDS FEEL LIKE THEY ARE THE POOR

KIDS.

>> HUNGER-FREE VERMONT HAS BEEN

WORKING WITH SCHOOLS FOR FIVE

YEARS NOW.

THEY SAY A QUARTER OF VERMONT

SCHOOLS DO UNIVERSAL MEALS.

THAT'S 76 THEM THROUGHOUT THE

STATE.

ANORE HORTON SAID SHE BELIEVES

THE OTHER 75% WON'T BE ABLE TO

DO IT WITHOUT FINANCIAL

INVESTMENTS FROM THE STATE

AND/OR PRIVATE PARTNERS.

WHEN I PRESSED ABOUT THE COST OF

BRINGING THAT PROGRAM TO THE

WHOLE STATE, SHE SAID THEY HAVE

NO THE BEEN ABLE TO CALCULATE

IT, BECAUSE IT DEPENDS ON

SEVERAL FACTORS.

THE PER PLATE COST, HOW LARGE OR

SMALL THE SCHOOL IS, HOW MANY

STUDENTS ALREADY GET FREE OR

REDUCED LUNCH THERE, AND WHAT

DECISIONS THE DISTRICT MAKES

THAT EITHER RAISE OR CUT COSTS

FOR LUNCHES.

I ASKED IF ITS SOMETHING STATE

LAWMAKERS AND TAXPAYERS WILL EAT

UP.

>> DO YOU THINK THERE IS SUPPORT

IN THE LEGISLATURE TO MAKE THIS

HAPPEN?

>> WE HAVE BEEN HAVING

CONVERSATIONS WITH LEGISLATORS

FOR MANY YEARS NOW ALREADY ABOUT

UNIVERSAL SCHOOL MEALS, AND IN

FACT THE AGRICULTURE COMMITTEES,

IN PARTICULAR, HAVE BEEN REALLY

INTERESTED IN SEEING HOW THE

FARM TO SCHOOL GRANT PROGRAM THE

STATE OPERATES COULD HELP WITH

THIS EFFORT.

SO THROUGH THE FARM TO SCHOOL

GRANT PROGRAM AND SOME INCREASED

FUNDING THAT THE LEGISLATURE

PROVIDED, AND THE GOVERNOR

PROVIDED, WE DID DO AN

EXPERIMENT WITH SOME SCHOOLS IN

VERMONT TO SEE WHETHER SCHOOLS

THAT WERE JUST MAYBE NOT QUITE

ABLE FINANCIALLY TO SUSTAIN A

UNIVERSAL SCHOOL MEALS PROGRAM

COULD FIND WAYS TO MAKE IT WORK

IF THEY HAD SOME GRANT FUNDING

AND THEY HAD SOME TECHNICAL

ASSISTANCE SUPPORT.

AND THAT WAS REALLY A VERY

SUCCESSFUL PILOT, AND SO ALREADY

THE STATE LEGISLATURE HAS

ACTUALLY PROVIDED A SMALL AMOUNT

OF FUNDING THAT IS SUPPORTING

EXPERIMENTS AROUND HOW THE STATE

COULD HELP SCHOOL DISTRICTS MOVE

TO A UNIVERSAL SCHOOL MODEL.

AND VERMONT IS THE ONLY STATE IN

THE COUNTRY TO HAVE DONE THAT.

>> HOW DO YOU TALK TO THOSE

PARENTS ABOUT THE VALUE THAT,

YOU KNOW, THEY GET OUT OF IT?

>> RIGHT.

WELL, THIS IS A REALLY

INTERESTING THING.

I THINK THAT'S A GREAT QUESTION.

SUCH A VALID QUESTION.

AND THIS IS THE REALLY

INTERESTING THING ABOUT THE WAY

THESE FEDERAL MEAL PROGRAMS

WORK.

SO IF YOU EARN ENOUGH MONEY,

RIGHT, TO PAY INCOME TAX,

FEDERAL INCOME TAX, SOME OF THAT

MONEY IS GOING TO FUND THE

FEDERAL SCHOOL MEAL PROGRAM.

WHICH ARE PROVIDING FREE MEALS

TO LOW-INCOME STUDENTS.

AND YOU, AN UPPER INCOME PARENT,

YOU ARE STILL PAYING FOR YOUR

SCHOOL MEALS OUT OF POCKET TO

YOUR SCHOOL DISTRICT IN CASH, OR

YOU'RE PAYING FOR THE MEAL, FOR

FOOD THAT YOU'RE BUYING TO MAKE

YOUR KIDS' LUNCHES TO SEND WITH

THEM TO SCHOOL AND BREAKFASTS,

BUT YOU ALSO HAVE ALREADY PAID

FOR YOUR TAXES FOR THE SCHOOL

MEAL PROGRAM.

SO HONESTLY, I THINK, THAT IT IS

ABOUT TIME THAT EVERYONE GETS A

BENEFIT EQUALLY FROM THESE

FEDERAL PROGRAMS.

AND THE AMOUNT OF MONEY THAT

YOUR PROPERTY TAX WOULD GO UP IS

MINIMAL, COMPARED TO THE AMOUNT

OF MONEY, IF YOU ADDED IT ALL

UP, YOU SPEND EITHER PAYING FOR

YOUR STUDENTS' SCHOOL MEALS

EVERY DAY, OR BUYING THE FOOD TO

MAKE YOUR STUDENTS' SCHOOL

MEALS.

SO I THINK IT'S ACTUALLY AN

ECONOMIC GAIN FOR EVERY FAMILY

WHO'S CURRENTLY PAYING FOR COOL

MEALS, OR -- SCHOOL MEALS, OR

MAKING THEIR OWN KIDS'

BREAKFASTS AND LUNCHES.

>> Cat: ANOTHER QUESTION I HAD

WAS HOW THE STUDY WAS CONDUCTED,

AND HOW THEY MADE THE CONNECTION

BETWEEN IMPROVEMENTS AT SCHOOLS

AND UNIVERSAL MEALS.

HERE'S WHAT RESEARCHER BERNICE

GARNETT TOLD ME WHAT'S NEXT.

>> YOU GET THE ANECDOTAL PARTS

OF IT, IS THAT THE NEXT STEP IN

THE STUDY?

>> TOTALLY.

SO THE STUDY DESIGNED DOESN'T

LEND ITSELF FOR A CAUSAL

INSTANCE.

WE CAN'T SAY THAT UNIVERSAL

SCHOOL MEALS DID THIS, BECAUSE

WE DIDN'T HAVE A CONTROL GROUP,

WE DIDN'T RANDOMIZE THE SCHOOLS,

WE JUST LOOKED AT, THIS IS A

PILOT.

THERE IS VERY LITTLE RESEARCH ON

BENEFIT OF UNIVERSAL SCHOOL

LUNCHES ON STUDENT ACADEMICS AND

SCHOOL CLIMATE.

WE WANTED TO FIGURE OUT WHAT WAS

GOING ON FROM A VERY CURSORY

UNDERSTANDING, AND THEN THE NEXT

PHASE, WHICH WOULD BE TO DO A

RANDOMIZED CONTROL TRIAL, OR

UNDERSTAND, LOOK AT THE

DIFFERENCE BETWEEN SCHOOLS WHO

DID, AND DID NOT.

AND THEN WE CAN MAKE SOMETHING

MORE.

BUT, YOU KNOW, IT'S LIKELY THAT

SCHOOL MEALS IS PART OF A

CONSTELLATION OF EFFORTS THAT

SCHOOLS ARE DOING TO IMPROVE

ACADEMICS, HEALTH AND BEHAVIOR.

IT IS NOT A ONE-SHOT PANACEA.

AND SCHOOLS ARE INVESTED IN THE

EQUITY FOR STUDENTS TO RECEIVE

SCHOOL LUNCHES ARE OFTEN

PROBABLY DOING OTHER THINGS AS

CRITICAL AS WELL.

IT NEEDS TO BE A CONSTELLATION

EFFORT ACROSS PHYSICAL,

ACADEMIC, AND MENTAL HEALTH.

>> TOTALLY, TOTALLY.

IT REALLY SEEMS THAT IF STUDENTS

DON'T HAVE ACCESS TO FOOD IN

SCHOOL, IT'S A COMPLETE

IMPEDIMENT TO LEARNING.

SO THOUGH WE CAN'T SAY THAT

UNIVERSAL SCHOOL MEALS CHANGE

EVERYTHING, WE KNOW WITHOUT IT,

STUDENTS ARE NOT READY TO LEARN,

BECAUSE WHEN YOU ARE HUNGRY, YOU

CAN'T THINK, YOU CAN'T SIT

STILL, MIGHT ACT OUT.

AND IF YOU KNOW THAT YOU ARE

GOING TO GET QUALITY

HIGH-QUALITY FOOD WITHOUT THE

STIGMA OF BEING LABELED AS A

POOR KID, THAT REDUCES A TON OF

STRESS FOR AN INDIVIDUAL CHILD,

AS WITH A FAMILY.

SO I THINK THIS SHOULD BE

SOMETHING THAT ALL SCHOOLS, AT

LEAST IN VERMONT, UNIVERSALIZE,

WE STANDARDIZE, SO NOT

CONTINGENT ON FAMILIES FILLING

UP CUMBERSOME PAPERWORK,

CONTINGENT ON FEDERAL POLICY

CHANGES, AND IT BECOMES

SOMETHING THAT VERMONTERS SAY

THIS IS WHAT WE WANT TO BE AS A

RIGHT FOR ALL OUR CHILDREN IN

SCHOOL.

>> Cat: THAT WILL DO IT FOR

OUSTEN "YOU CAN QUOTE ME."

STAY TUNED NEXT FOR THE WEEKEND

WITH SCOTT FLEISHMAN IN MOMENTS.

HAVE A GREAT MORNING.

Captioning provided by

Caption Associates, LLC

captionassociates.com